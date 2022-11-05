Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sant Ambroeus Palm Beach

review star

No reviews yet

340 Royal Poinciana Wy

#304

Palm Beach, FL 33480

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Tartare di Tonno*
Pizza Margherita
Insalata Centocolori

Antipasti

Prosciutto e Bufala

$39.00

36-month aged Dok d’Allava San Daniele prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella

Asparagi Freddi*

$31.00

traditional Sant Ambroeus steamed asparagus, Kumato tomato, hard-boiled egg. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Caprese

$31.00

roasted Kumato tomato, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, olio novello

Vitello Tonnato*

$32.00

traditional slow-roasted thinly sliced veal tenderloin, yellowfin tuna sauce, pickled capers. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Fritto Misto “Palm Beach Style”

$31.00

fried Gulf shrimp, calamari, asparagus, lemon aïoli

Olive, Olio e Parmigiano

$19.00

Castelvetrano green olives, extra virgin Tuscan olive oil, Vacche Rosse Parmigiano Reggiano

Verdure Grigliate

$26.00

Chef’s daily assorted grilled vegetables

Insalate

Misticanza Poinciana

$29.00

bibb lettuce, cottage cheese, almonds, fresh herbs, ginger dressing

Insalata Centocolori

$33.00

tri-colored organic lettuce, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hearts of palm, mozzarella, olives

Insalata di Carciofi

$31.00

thinly sliced artichokes, arugula, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, shaved 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano

Insalata all'Anguria e Feta

$31.00

watermelon salad, Sardinian feta cheese, cucumber, fresh mint

Crudo Bar

Tartare di Tonno*

$37.00

Ahi tuna tartare, spicy sesame sauce, nori, toasted sesame seeds Ahi tuna tartare, spicy sesame sauce, nori, toasted sesame seeds

Carpaccio di Manzo e Rucola*

$36.00

thinly sliced raw filet mignon, shaved celery, house dressing, 24-month aged Parmigiano-Reggiano *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Caviale*

$194.00

Kristal caviar, French blini, smoked salmon, crème fraîche, chopped egg *Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. All of our freshly baked products and dishes are prepared in facilities where nuts, wheat, dairy, and other food allergens are present. While we make every effort to separate these items, we cannot guarantee that our products will be free of the major food allergens.

Panini

Sant Ambroeus Burger*

$31.00

black angus beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted sesame bun, French fries *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Crostone Burrata e Fave

$19.00

toasted sunflower bread, fresh burrata, fava beans, green olive pesto

Pizze

Pizza Margherita

$30.00

San Marzano tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil

Pasta

Spaghetti Pomodoro e Basilico

$31.00

San Marzano tomatoes, basil, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Linguine Cacio e Pepe

$31.00

Pecorino Romano, butter from Parma, cracked black pepper

Fettuccine alla Bolognese

$39.00

Cavaliere Giuseppe Cocco fettuccine, traditional veal ragù

Fusilli alle Verdure

$34.00

homemade fusilli pasta, kale pesto, roasted winter vegetables, crispy kale

Linguine al Granchio

$39.00

jumbo crab meat, peperoncino, lemon breadcrumbs

Conchiglie alla Aragosta

$41.00

home-made shell pasta, Maine lobster, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, fresh herbs

Pappardelle alla Milanese

$41.00

homemade saffron pappardelle, veal ossobuco sauce, gremolata

Mezze Maniche Mancini Strofinati

$32.00

paccheri pasta, spicy San Marzano tomato sauce, basil pesto, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Simply Cooked

Salmone*

$42.00

Faroe Islands salmon. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Branzino

$55.00

sea bass caught in the Mediterranean Sea

Pollo Paillard

$38.00

all natural chicken paillard

Paillard di Vitello

$58.00

all natural and milk fed, grilled veal paillard, thyme, lemon

Costata*

$83.00

20 oz full bone certified prime Angus beef cowboy steak. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Dover Sole

$82.00Out of stock

wild caught off the coast of France

Secondi

Cuteleta alla Milanese

$61.00

traditional breaded veal, wild arugula, tomato, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano

Scaloppine ai Funghi

$62.00

veal scaloppine, forest mushrooms, truffle sauce

Ossobuco alla Milanese

$63.00

slow-braised veal shank, crispy saffron risotto

Contorni

Patatine alle Erbe

$16.00

baby Yukon gold potatoes, garlic chips, rosemary

Cavolini di Bruxelles

$16.00

roasted Brussels sprouts, crispy bacon

Spinaci e Porri

$16.00

sautéed baby spinach, braised leeks

Pennette Marinara

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce

Dolci

Slice Saint Honore

$17.00

vanilla cake with 68% dark chocolate cream, pâte à choux filled with soft cream topped with a light vanilla Chantilly cream

Slice Ricotta

$17.00

Italian ricotta cheese cake with orange zest

Gianduia

$17.00

hazelnut sponge, hazelnut wafer, gianduia mousse and hazelnut cream layers

Retail

Sant Ambroeus Olive Oil

$46.00

The very same olive oil we serve at our tables. A fruity and strong Tuscan extra virgin olive oil produced in Lucca, Italy. 750ml.

Sant Ambroeus Cookie Tin

$52.00

approximately 16 ounces/54 cookies

Sant Ambroeus: The Coffee Bar Cookbook

$45.00

Featuring seventy-five recipes, including coffee drinks, breads, light fare such as tramezzini and panini, cookies, cakes and pastries, and the famed gelati and sorbetti, Sant Ambroeus: The Coffee Bar Cookbook brings the true soul of Milanese culture into readers' homes—quality, craftsmanship, and the feeling of being among friends—and delivers just a little of the magic stardust that has made Sant Ambroeus an essential destination for nearly 4 decades.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

​Essential Milanese cuisine.

Website

Location

340 Royal Poinciana Wy, #304, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Directions

Gallery
Sant Ambroeus image
Sant Ambroeus image
Sant Ambroeus image

Similar restaurants in your area

Field of Greens - Palm Beach
orange star4.7 • 56
261 Royal Poinciana Way Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext
Cucina Palm Beach
orange star4.6 • 934
257 Royal Poinciana Way Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext
LoLa 41 Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,609
290 Sunset Avenue Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext
Meat Market Palm Beach - 191 Bradley Place
orange starNo Reviews
191 Bradley Place Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
LA GOULUE PALM BEACH
orange starNo Reviews
288 S COUNTRY RD, PALM BEACH, FL 33480 Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Palm Beach

LoLa 41 Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,609
290 Sunset Avenue Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext
Cucina Palm Beach
orange star4.6 • 934
257 Royal Poinciana Way Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext
Trevini Ristorante
orange star4.1 • 216
223 Sunset Avenue Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext
Field of Greens - Palm Beach
orange star4.7 • 56
261 Royal Poinciana Way Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Palm Beach
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston