Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve a distinctive fusion Sushi with traces of Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine in addition to a particular selection of premium entrees. Each of our dishes is carefully crafted in compliance with our strict standards. Sapa Sushi Bar & Asian Grill is sure to impress any diner hungry for tasty, wholesome and fresh food.
Location
722 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Publik Coffee West Temple - 975 S W Temple
No Reviews
975 S W Temple Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurant
Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings
4.8 • 106
1000 S MAIN ST SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101
View restaurant
Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery - Monday Home Delivery
No Reviews
1000 S Main St Suite 100 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurant
The Palace - 917 S. State Street
No Reviews
917 S. State Street Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurant
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City