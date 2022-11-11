Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sapa Sushi Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

722 S State St

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Dumplings
Edamame
Miso

Appetizers

Baked Mussels

$14.00Out of stock
Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed Japanese soybean sprinkled with kosher salt

Firecracker Calamari

Firecracker Calamari

$14.00

Tempura battered calamari and jalapenos tossed in our house special spice blend. Served with our house made jalapeno aioli and sweet chili sauce.

Jalapeno Bomb

Jalapeno Bomb

$9.00

Tempura fried jalapenos stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese. Served with our house made trio sauce.

Miso

$5.00

House made miso soup with tofu, fresh sliced mushrooms, green onions, and seaweed.

Mussel Shooters

$8.00

Chopped mussels served with our house made ponzu sauce and our spicy house dressing. Topped with masago, green onions, and Japanese togarashi.

Pork Dumplings

$10.00

Hand made Sapa recipe pork, veggie, and house blend spice filled dumplings. Served with our house garlic ponzu sauce.

Salmon Par Par

$14.00

Poke+Tartare Hybrid. Salmon, black rice, avocado, quail egg, sesame seeds, green onions, cilantro. Topped with poke sauce, creamy sesame sauce, ponzu & chili oil. Served with Wonton chip.

Spicy Edamame

$7.00

Steamed edamame wok tossed with garlic and our spicy house chili oil.

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Char sui pork, steamed shrimp, fresh veggies, aromatic herbs and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with our house made peanut sauce, sriracha, and crushed peanuts.

String Beans

$10.00

French String beans sauteed in our sweet soy garlic sauce. Topped with our crispy fried shallots.

Tempura Shrimp

$14.00

Tempura battered and fried whole shrimp. Served with our house dipping sauce

Tempura Veggies

$13.00

Tempura battered and fried assorted veggies. Served with our house ponzu sauce.

Yellowtail Capa

$15.00

Thinly sliced Hamachi with sliced jalapenos, green onions, & masago with spicy house sauce

Salads & Sides

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, thinly sliced purple cabbage and cucumber, julienne carrots, red radish and asian daikon. Dressed with our house made vinaigrette and topped with house made fried shallots.

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Seaweed tossed in a sesame seed dressing. Topped with thinly sliced purple cabbage and cucumbers, julienne carrots and asian daikon.

Seaweed/Squid Salad

$12.00

Side Black Rice

$4.00

Steamed deep black color rice.

Side Fried Rice

$9.00

Side of Fried Rice

Side Rice

$3.00

SIde of White Rice

Side Sushi Rice

$4.00

Side of Sushi Rice topped with white and black roasted sesame seeds.

Squid Salad

$12.00

Thin slices of squid, yamakurage, kikurage mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and red chilies. Tossed in a ginger soy dressing. Topped with thinly sliced purple cabbage and cucumbers, julienne carrots and daikon.

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Desserts

Coconut Panacotta (gf) (df)

$11.00

coconut pannacotta, mango gelee

Passionfruit Cheesecake

$12.00

passionfruit cheesecake, passionfruit puree, milk chocolate disks, chantilly cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Yuzu Mousse Cake (GF)

$12.00

GF Vanilla sponge filled with mango preserves, surrounded by a Yuzu mousse and topped with a Cherry Blossom Gelee.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve a distinctive fusion Sushi with traces of Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine in addition to a particular selection of premium entrees. Each of our dishes is carefully crafted in compliance with our strict standards. Sapa Sushi Bar & Asian Grill is sure to impress any diner hungry for tasty, wholesome and fresh food.

Website

Location

722 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Publik Coffee West Temple - 975 S W Temple
orange starNo Reviews
975 S W Temple Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Gourmandise - To Go - Holiday Offerings
orange star4.8 • 106
1000 S MAIN ST SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Delivery Zone 1 - Monday Home Delivery - Monday Home Delivery
orange starNo Reviews
1000 S Main St Suite 100 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
The Palace - 917 S. State Street
orange starNo Reviews
917 S. State Street Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
M I L K +
orange starNo Reviews
49 E 900 S SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Pig & A Jelly Jar
orange starNo Reviews
401 E 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston