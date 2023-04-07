Restaurant header imageView gallery

Savory Thai 5109 U.S. 98 S

review star

No reviews yet

US Hwy 98 S

Lakeland, FL 33812

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Savory Thai Food

SOUPS & SALAD

S1. Tom Yum Soup

S1. Tom Yum Soup

Mushroom, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, & onion infused in a rich herbal hot & sour broth

S2. Tom Kha Soup

S2. Tom Kha Soup

Mushroom, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, & onion bathed in an aromatic hot & sour broth with coconut milk

S3. Vegetable and Tofu Soup

S3. Vegetable and Tofu Soup

$4.95

Assorted vegetable with fresh tofu in chicken broth

S4. Savory Thai House Salad

$6.95

Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, & red onion tossed in a refreshing sesame vinaigrette dressing

S5. Papaya Salad

S5. Papaya Salad

$7.95

Shredded green papaya & carrot, and tomato mixed in a sweet & salty lime dressing, topped with peanuts

S6. Laab

S6. Laab

Minced chicken or beef, mixed with fresh herbs, lime juice, & roasted rice powder. Served with side of lettuce

S7. PHO Beef Noodle Soup Bowl

S7. PHO Beef Noodle Soup Bowl

$13.95

Rice noodle, brisket, round of eye, & meatballs in a savory beef broth. Served with side of bean sprout & fresh herbs

APPETIZERS

Appetizers can be a simple snack or a compliment any entrée to satisfy your hunger - so why not?
A2. Phoenix & Dragon Rolls (4)

A2. Phoenix & Dragon Rolls (4)

$7.95

Jumbo shrimp & minced chicken, wrapped in spring roll shells & deep fried. Served with sweet chili sauce - These are a great appetizer to start your meal!

A3. Crab-Cheese Crunch (5)

A3. Crab-Cheese Crunch (5)

$6.95

Crunchy wonton wrap stuffed with imitation crabmeat & cream cheese. Served with sweet chili sauce - Everybody's favorite dipper!

A4. Fresh Rolls (2)

A4. Fresh Rolls (2)

Vermicelli noodles, vegetables & herbs wrapped in rice paper. Served with a creamy peanut & hoisin sauce

A5. Savory Wings (6)

A5. Savory Wings (6)

$7.95

Crispy, fried chicken wings smothered in a tangy Savory Thai’s sauce & sprinkled with sesame seed & green onions

A6. Chicken Satay (4)

A6. Chicken Satay (4)

$7.95

Marinated chicken breast skewers served with a creamy peanut dipping sauce and side of cucumber relish

A7. Heavenly Jerky

$8.95

Homemade jerky served with side of sweet chili sauce

A8. Fried Tofu (4)

$5.95

Crispy deep-fried tofu served with peanut sauce

FRIED RICE

F1. Savory Thai Fried Rice

F1. Savory Thai Fried Rice

Eggs, tomatoes, peas, carrots, & onions

F2. Basil Fried Rice

F2. Basil Fried Rice

Eggs, bell peppers, onion, & basil

F3. Pineapple Fried Rice

F3. Pineapple Fried Rice

Eggs, pineapples, peas, carrots, & onions with yellow curry

F4. Red Curry Fried Rice

F4. Red Curry Fried Rice

Eggs, bell peppers, mushrooms, onion, and red curry

F5. Bacon Fried Rice

F5. Bacon Fried Rice

$11.95

Eggs, bacon, carrots & peas, and onions

CURRY DISHES

C1. Red Curry

C1. Red Curry

Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, carrots, & onions in red coconut curry

C2. Green Curry

Bell peppers, eggplant, dice carrots, peas, & onions in green coconut curry

C3. Massaman Curry

C3. Massaman Curry

Potatoes, carrots, & onions in coconut curry, topped with roasted peanuts

C4. Creamy Peanut Curry

C4. Creamy Peanut Curry

Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, carrots, & onions in red coconut curry & creamy peanut sauce

C5. Yellow Potato Curry

Red bell peppers, carrots, onions, & potatoes in yellow coconut curry

C5. Curry Catfish

C5. Curry Catfish

$13.95

Deep-fried catfish topped with red coconut curry, bell peppers, onions, eggplants, & bamboo shoots

STIR FRY DISHES

E1. Savory Basil

Bell peppers, basil, & onions sautéed in a savory basil sauce

E2. Spicy Eggplants

E2. Spicy Eggplants

Eggplants, carrots, onions, bell pepper stir- fried in a spicy basil & black bean sauce

E3. Vegetable Deluxe

E3. Vegetable Deluxe

Assorted vegetables stir-fried in a garlicky brown sauce

E4. Pad Prik Khing

E4. Pad Prik Khing

Sauteed green beans, carrots, & red bell peppers in red curry

E5. Kickboxing Chicken

E5. Kickboxing Chicken

Breaded fried chicken with onions, pineapple, & bell peppers, tossed in a tangy sweet & sour sauce

E6 Pepper Steak

$11.95

Stir-fried beef, onions, bell peppers in garlic brown sauce

NOODLES

N1. Pad Thai

N1. Pad Thai

Thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, fried tofu, topped crushed peanuts

N2. Pad See Ew

N2. Pad See Ew

Wide rice noodles, eggs, greens, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, & green onions

N3 Curry Noodles

N3 Curry Noodles

Rice noodles, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, in a red creamy coconut curry sauce

N4. Drunken Noodles

N4. Drunken Noodles

Wide rice noodles, eggs, greens, basil, bell peppers, onions, bean sprouts & scallions

N5. Won Soon

N5. Won Soon

Stir-fried bean thread noodles & assorted vegetables in brown sauce

SIDES

White Rice

$2.50

Egg Fried Rice

$4.00

Beverage & Desserts

SMOOTHIES

Flavored smoothies made with non-dairy creamer.
Smoothie

Smoothie

$6.50

Smoothie - made with non-dairy creamer

TROPICAL REFRESHERS

FRUITY TEA

$6.50

Cold brewed GREEN or BLACK tea infused in fruit juice

MOCKTAILS

MOCKTAILS

$6.50

Fruit juice with a splash of soda

FRUITILICIOUS

FRUITILICIOUS

$6.50

Fruit juice topped with butterfly pea tea

LEMONLICIOUS

LEMONLICIOUS

$6.50

Fruit juice & lemonade topped with butterfly pea tea

LATTE

Matcha

Matcha

$6.50

Powdered green tea leaves flavored drink made with whole milk

Strawberry Matcha

Strawberry Matcha

$6.50

Powdered green tea leaves and strawberry flavored drink made with whole milk

Ube

$6.50

Sweet creamy Ube (purple yam) flavored drink made with whole milk

Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar

$6.50

Brown Sugar Flavored drink made with whole milk

THAI COCONUT & SYRUP DESSERT

Fruity Delight

Fruity Delight

$6.50

Jack fruit, lychee fruit, water chestnut rubies, & green jelly

Pearls & Rubies

Pearls & Rubies

$6.50

Tapioca pearls, water chestnuts, rubies, & green jelly

Double Bean

$6.50

Red beans, mung beans, water chestnut rubies & green jelly

SAVORY THAI SPECIALTY DRINKS

Mangonada

Mangonada

$6.50

Mango smoothie topped with diced mango, Chamoy, Tajin, & tamarind candy straw

Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$4.50

Cold brewed Thai tea topped with half & half

Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.50

Cold brewed Thai coffee topped with half & half

BOTTLED SODA

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

Aquafina

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up the most popular savory Thai dishes along with boba tea & specialty drinks!

Location

US Hwy 98 S, Lakeland, FL 33812

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rico Paladar - n/a
orange starNo Reviews
743 South Combee Road Crystal Lake, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Black & Brew Southside
orange starNo Reviews
4209 S Florida Ave Lakeland, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
Craft + Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3234 Florida Avenue South Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext
Black & Brew Lake Morton
orange starNo Reviews
100 Lake Morton Dr Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (South)
orange star4.4 • 3,056
4810 Florida Ave S Lakeland, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
Ovation Bistro & Bar - Lakeland
orange star4.4 • 1,355
4715 S Florida Ave Lakeland, FL 33813
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lakeland

Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (South)
orange star4.4 • 3,056
4810 Florida Ave S Lakeland, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
Northside Asian Kitchen - 6737 US Hwy 98N
orange star4.5 • 2,483
6737 US Hwy 98N Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (North)
orange star4.4 • 1,799
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland
orange star4.6 • 1,717
1318 Town Center Dr Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext
Shells Seafood Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,681
5125 S FLORIDA AVE LAKELAND, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
MOJO FEDERAL SWINE & SPIRITS
orange star4.5 • 1,567
130 S Tennessee Ave Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lakeland
Plant City
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Winter Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Zephyrhills
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Haines City
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Wesley Chapel
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Davenport
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Lake Wales
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston