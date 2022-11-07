Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad
Scratchboard Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Scratch-made, locally sourced breakfast and lunch fare. Hours: Weds - Sun 8 AM - 3 PM
Location
5 West Campbell St., Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights
4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurant
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant - Arlington Heights
4.7 • 1,894
1711 E Central Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Arlington Heights
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant - Arlington Heights
4.7 • 1,894
1711 E Central Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurant
Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights
4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurant
More near Arlington Heights