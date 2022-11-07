Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad

Scratchboard Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

5 West Campbell St.

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Biscuit
Vanilla Latte

Weekend Menu

Pumpkin Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Tender scone filled with pumpkin and chocolate chips. Topped with a smoked maple icing.

Apple Chai Poptart

$6.00Out of stock

Poptart filled with apple butter and topped with apple cider caramel & chai icing

Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten free peanut butter cookie.

Biscuit

Biscuit

$6.00

Fluffy biscuits served with a side of honey butter and house-made jam.

Half Dozen Biscuits

Half Dozen Biscuits

$36.00

Fluffy biscuits topped with flaky salt and served with a side of local honey butter and house-made blueberry jam.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Thick cut crispy bacon and Cedar Ridge Farm egg scrambled and layered on a fluffy biscuit with Hook's aged cheddar and a special sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Crispy buttermilk fried chicken with creamy pimiento cheese and crunchy pickled red onions on a house-made ranch biscuit. (Option to make it spicy!)

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Drip Coffee (16oz)

Drip Coffee (16oz)

$4.00

Falling somewhere between a medium and dark roast, Metric's Big Riff brings intense notes of roast, chocolate, and green apple.

Mushroom Boost Coffee (16oz)

Mushroom Boost Coffee (16oz)

$6.00

Take your coffee up a notch with a mushroom boost consisting of Lion's Mane, Reishi, Maitake, Cordyceps, Shiitake, Turkey Tail, and Chaga. These adaptogenic superfood 'shrooms support immunity, cognition, and overall well-being.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Brewpoint's Acrobat espresso with steamed milk and house-made vanilla syrup.

Salted Honey Chai

$5.00

Chai, your choice of milk and housemade salted buckwheat honey syrup. If you need an extra pick me up, make it dirty and add a shot of espresso.

Iced Matcha Vanilla Latte

Iced Matcha Vanilla Latte

$5.00

Matcha from Rare Tea Cellars, housemade vanilla syrup and your choice of milk served over ice. Need a little extra caffeine? Add a shot of espresso!

Classic Latte (16oz)

Classic Latte (16oz)

$4.00

Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso & steamed milk

Rose Cardamom Latte

Rose Cardamom Latte

$5.00

Espresso, steamed milk, and house-made Rose Cardamom syrup.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Espresso (1.5oz)

Espresso (1.5oz)

$2.00

Local Brewpoint Roaster's Acrobat Espresso Blend.

Metric Cold Brew

Metric Cold Brew

$5.00

Deeply chocolatey and crisp. Served over ice. This is local cold brew coffee is sure to wake you up!

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00

Squeezed Daily

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Milk

Milk

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$8.00
Organic Hot Tea from Rishi (16oz)

Organic Hot Tea from Rishi (16oz)

$4.00

Sachets by Rishi Organic Tea & Botanicals. Please select a tea.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Black tea served over ice.

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50

Made with fresh-squeezed lemons and lightly sweetened with agave

Arnold Palmer

$3.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
Gourmet Hot Chocolate

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Made with Belgian dark chocolate and steamed milk and topped with house-made whipped cream. (Milk alternatives are available but note that the chocolate mix contains milk powder)

Chai Blossom

$8.00

Chai, Lime, Soda

Pomegranate Smash

$8.00

Pomegranate, Mint, lemon, ginger

Pellegrino (500ml)

Pellegrino (500ml)

$5.00

Retail & Gifts

Metric Big Riff Whole Bean Coffee (12 oz. Bag)

Metric Big Riff Whole Bean Coffee (12 oz. Bag)

$28.00

12 oz. bag of our Metric Big Riff coffee (whole bean) so that you can enjoy our signature drip coffee at home. This tasty coffee brings intense notes of roasted chocolate and stone fruit.

Housemade Blueberry Chai Jam (9oz)

Housemade Blueberry Chai Jam (9oz)

$12.00

Enjoy our scratch made blueberry chai jam whenever you want. This makes a great gift!

Scratchboard Kitchen's Famous Bloody Mix (32 oz)

Scratchboard Kitchen's Famous Bloody Mix (32 oz)

$18.00

Scratch made Bloody Mary mix. Just add vodka, gin or tequila and your favorite garnish. Cheers! This 32 oz bottle makes 4-6 Bloody Mary's. (This homemade mix is not vegetarian.)

Heaven's Honey (9oz jar)

Heaven's Honey (9oz jar)

$8.00

Heaven’s Honey takes pride in providing local honey from local farms, unfiltered and unpasteurized raw honey.

Heaven's Honey Pure Grade A Maple Syrup

Heaven's Honey Pure Grade A Maple Syrup

$12.00

Local Grade A Pure Maple syrup tapped in WI.

Yama Glass Teapot & Filter

Yama Glass Teapot & Filter

$38.00

Heat resistant, hand blown glass teapot. Yama Glass is a family operated factory dedicated to creating the highest quality glass product.

Donate

Buy a meal for someone in need

Buy a meal for someone in need

$10.00

Support Scratchboard Kitchen's community outreach efforts. We use these donations to help neighbors.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Scratch-made, locally sourced breakfast and lunch fare. Hours: Weds - Sun 8 AM - 3 PM

Website

Location

5 West Campbell St., Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Directions

Gallery
Scratchboard Kitchen image
Scratchboard Kitchen image
Scratchboard Kitchen image
Scratchboard Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights
orange star4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant - Arlington Heights
orange star4.7 • 1,894
1711 E Central Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
WynBurg Cafe
orange star4.5 • 311
306 E Rand Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Honey Biscuit
orange starNo Reviews
106 W Northwest Highway MOUNT PROSPECT, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Le Peep Cafe - Mount Prospect
orange starNo Reviews
10 E. Northwest Hwy. Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe - Randhurst Village
orange starNo Reviews
176 Randhurst Village Drive Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Arlington Heights

altThai
orange star4.8 • 4,310
40 S. Arlington Heights Road Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Golden Brunch
orange star4.5 • 2,502
31 East Golf Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Mr. Allison’s Restaurant - Arlington Heights
orange star4.7 • 1,894
1711 E Central Rd Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Arlington Heights
orange star4.4 • 1,237
140 East Wing St Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View restaurantnext
Passero
orange star4.4 • 752
3 S Evergreen Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Hey Nonny
orange star4.6 • 540
10 South Vail Avenue Arlington Heights, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington Heights
Mount Prospect
review star
No reviews yet
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Des Plaines
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston