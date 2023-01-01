A map showing the location of Section 771View gallery

Section 771

review star

No reviews yet

504 Washington Blvd

Baltimore, MD 21230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Beer

Bold Rock

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Guinness Blonde

$3.50

High Noon

$7.25

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Natty Boh

$4.50

Natural Light

$3.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Loose Cannon

$6.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Riesling

$7.00

Food

Not Sandwiches

Camden Street Corn

$7.00

grilled corn, house mayo, grated parmesan, Old Bay, cilantro, served with a lime wedge

771 House Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, spicy bread crumbs, grated parmesan cheese, and choice of dressing (balsamic, ranch, bleu cheese, citrus vinaigrette)

Fried Cheese

$14.00

fried cheddar curds with pickle chips and green onions and house ranch

Chesapeake Fritters

$16.00

lump crab, shaved corn, Old Bay, chipotle aioli served with a lemon wedge

Wings

$17.00

BBQ Shrimp

$18.00

six bbq glazed shrimp with pineapple, cherry tomatoes, and red onion

771 House Wrap

$15.00

Sandwiches

Yard Bird

$17.00

crispy fried chicken thigh drizzled with hot honey, topped with slaw and pickles on a brioche bun

Dirty Bird

$16.00

grilled chipotle chicken salad with celery, red onion, and dried cranberries on a brioche roll

Smash Burger

$17.00

american cheese, pickles, caramelized onions, lettuce, and house mayo on a brioche bun

B-more Sliders

$16.00

2 sliders -- braised shredded beef brisket, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and tiger sauce on butter brushed brioche buns

Whack Rib

$15.00

bbq sauce, topped with onion rings and pickles on a brioche bun

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.00

Jalapeno Slaw

$4.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.00

N/A Bevs

N/A Beverages

Redbull Can

$4.00

Redbull Upcharge

$2.00

Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

504 Washington Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pratt Street Ale House
orange starNo Reviews
206 W Pratt St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Medusa Restaurant and Lounge Baltimore - 401 W Baltimore St
orange star4.9 • 31
401 W Baltimore St Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Maiwand Grill Baltimore Street - 324 w baltimore st
orange starNo Reviews
324 w baltimore st baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Forno Restaurant & Wine Bar - 17 N Eutaw Street
orange starNo Reviews
17 N Eutaw Street Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
Connie’s Chicken and Waffles - Lexington Market
orange starNo Reviews
112 North Eutaw Street Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext
SS CAFE
orange starNo Reviews
112 North Eutaw Street Baltimore, MD 21201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston