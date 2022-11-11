Seitan's Realm

Beeef N Chedduh

$9.00

DUE TO A SUPPLY SHORTAGE WE MAY NOT HAVE ONION BUNS. YOUR SANDWICH WILL BE MADE WITH A BRIOCHE BUN INSTEAD OF AN ONION BUN. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE. Thinly slice roast beeef topped with cheeze sauce & our homemade Seitan's sauce, served on a toasted onion roll