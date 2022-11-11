Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Burgers
Sandwiches

Seitan's Realm

review star

No reviews yet

3496 N. High St

Columbus, OH 43214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Seasoned Curly Fries
Dude Ranch
Loaded Fries

Specials

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

Chilli Cheeze Fries- Our signature curly fries topped with our meety house made chilli, chedduh cheeze, sour creem, and jalapeños.

Open-Faced Roast Beeef

Open-Faced Roast Beeef

$11.00

Slow roasted marinated beeef with garlic mashed potatoes, piled high on a piece of Texas toast.

Appetizers

Poppers

Poppers

$15.00

Breaded jalapenos stuffed with chedduh, cream cheeze, & homemade bacun fried to perfection & served with a side of horsey sauce.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Seasoned curly fries topped with cheeze sauce, bacun, ranch, & green onions

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00Out of stock

House made onion rings served with BBQ and Tangy Sauces!

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$8.00Out of stock

Two pepperoni rolls served with garlic butter sauce and marinara sauce.

Wingz

Wingz

$12.00
Fried Shrimpf

Fried Shrimpf

$10.00

6 hand breaded shrimpf served with our house made cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge!

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.00

4 giant hand breaded mozzarella cheeze sticks served with a side of marinara.

Sandwiches

Beeef N Chedduh

Beeef N Chedduh

$9.00

DUE TO A SUPPLY SHORTAGE WE MAY NOT HAVE ONION BUNS. YOUR SANDWICH WILL BE MADE WITH A BRIOCHE BUN INSTEAD OF AN ONION BUN. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE. Thinly slice roast beeef topped with cheeze sauce & our homemade Seitan's sauce, served on a toasted onion roll

The Boss

The Boss

$11.00

Our signature Beeef N Chedduh with added jalapenos & bacun

The Classic

The Classic

$8.00

Our thinly sliced roast beeef topped with horsey sauce, served on a brioche bun

Rick Reuben

Rick Reuben

$10.00

Marbled rye bread filled with housemade thinly sliced corned beeef, mozzarella cheeze, sauerkraut & housemade thousand island dressing

The Notorious B.B.Q

The Notorious B.B.Q

$12.00Out of stock

Our hand shredded smoked porq topped with housemade BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and mac n cheeze, served on a brioche seed bun

Gyro

Gyro

$9.00

Thinly sliced gyro beeef, topped with lettuce, tomato, & homemade tzatziki sauce, served on warm pita bread

Cheezestake

Cheezestake

$11.00

Thinly sliced beeef marinated in rosemary & garlic topped with caramelized onions, gooey cheeze sauce, garlic mushrooms, lettuce, & housemade chipotle aioli sauce, served on a 9" hoagie roll

Dude Ranch

Dude Ranch

$11.00

Fried seitan chikun patty topped with chedduh, ranch, bacun, lettuce, & tomato, served on a pretzel bun

Buffalo Chikun

Buffalo Chikun

$10.00

Fried seitan chikun patty dipped in our homemade buffalo sauce topped with ranch, lettuce, & tomato, served on a pretzel bun

Buffy Mac

Buffy Mac

$12.00

Fried seitan chikun patty dipped in our housemade buffalo sauce topped with ranch, pickles, & mac n cheeze, served on a pretzel bun

Club Banger

Club Banger

$11.00

Our housemade turkee & bacun topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion & chipotle aioli, served on a hoagie roll

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$12.00

Our housemade pepperoni & ham, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, mozzarella cheeze & Italian dressing, served on a 9" hoagie roll

Anarchy Burger

Anarchy Burger

$12.00

Two housemade seitan burgers topped with chedduh cheeze, onions, lettuce, pickles, and 1000 island sauce on a brioche bun.

Bacun Cheeze Burger

Bacun Cheeze Burger

$10.00

Housemade seitan burger with 2 pieces of bacun, topped with chedduh cheeze, mayo, lettuce, tomato, & pickles on a brioche bun.

Daddy's Thicc and Meaty

Daddy's Thicc and Meaty

$13.00

This is a cold cut sandwich featuring our Hahm, Roast Beeef, and Turkee topped with red onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a 9" hoagie roll.

Chikun Parm

Chikun Parm

$12.00

Our house made chikun patty on top of a toasted brioche bun smothered in mozzarella cheeze and marinara sauce.

Bowl

A bowl of housemade mac n cheeze topped with buffalo chickun, ranch, and green onions.
Jess's Mess

Jess's Mess

$13.00

A bowl of homemade mac n cheeze topped with buffalo chickun, ranch, and green onions.

Sides

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$4.00
Baked Potato Salad

Baked Potato Salad

$4.00
Vinegar Coleslaw

Vinegar Coleslaw

$4.00Out of stock
Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$4.00
Seasoned Curly Fries

Seasoned Curly Fries

$4.00
Mac & Cheeze

Mac & Cheeze

$6.00

Macaroni noodles mixed with our house made cheese, topped with bacun and green onions.

Dessert

The Basic Witch

The Basic Witch

$8.00

A cup filled with layers of pumpkin pie pudding, cookie crumble, and whipped cream.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Carrot Cake topped with Walnut and Coconut with a Cream Cheese icing.

Devil's Food Cake

Devil's Food Cake

$6.00

1 piece of our Devil's Food Cake

German Chocolate Cake

German Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Chocolate cake, iced with creamy chocolate buttercream, filled and topped with a pecan coconut caramel sauce.

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00

One piece of our peanut butter pie

The Devil's Cup

The Devil's Cup

$8.00

Devils Food Cake, chocolate, caramel, whipped cream, and roasted walnuts in a cup. **NO MODIFICATIONS**

Apple Streusel Cheezecake

Apple Streusel Cheezecake

$5.00

Vanilla cookie crust filled with cheesecake & chopped apples. Topped with streusel & a caramel drizzle.

Soup

Cheeduh Cheese, Broccoli, Carrots, and Potatoes.
Chili

Chili

$6.00

Sauce

Sauce

$1.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00
Soda Pop

Soda Pop

$3.00
Liquid Death

Liquid Death

$3.00
LITT Kombucha

LITT Kombucha

$5.00

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

Crew Neck

$35.00

Hoodies

Hoodie

Hoodie

$40.00

Tank Tops

BELLA + CANVAS - Unisex Jersey Tank
Tank Top

Tank Top

Misc

Beanie

Beanie

$25.00
Dad Hat

Dad Hat

$25.00
Coozie

Coozie

$2.00
Tote

Tote

$10.00

Long Sleeve Tee

Bella & Canvas long sleeve tee with small logo on chest, large logo on back, and knives on each sleeve.

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

X Large

$35.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wouldst thou like to live life deliciously?

Location

3496 N. High St, Columbus, OH 43214

Directions

Gallery
Seitan's Realm image
Banner pic
Seitan's Realm image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harvest - Clintonville
orange starNo Reviews
2885 N High Street Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street
orange starNo Reviews
4519 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
Hangovereasy - Columbus
orange star4.2 • 558
1646 Neil Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Alphabetical Comfort Kitchen - Budd Dairy
orange star4.5 • 450
1086 N Fourth St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Texas Steele BBQ
orange star5.0 • 29
1060 King Avenue Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Blocks Bagels - North Market Downtown
orange star4.5 • 7
59 Spruce St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Clintonville
orange star4.2 • 707
5179 N High Street Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurantnext
Combustion Brewery & Taproom - REBUILDING - Clintonville
orange star4.5 • 214
2971 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Lavash Cafe - Clintonville
orange star4.9 • 202
2985 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Portia's Diner
orange star4.7 • 192
3269 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Hank’s Texas BBQ
orange star4.4 • 153
2941 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Brewery District
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Franklinton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Short North
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Polaris
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Olde Towne East
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Merion Village
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston