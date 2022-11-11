Food Trucks
Burgers
Sandwiches
Seitan's Realm
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wouldst thou like to live life deliciously?
Location
3496 N. High St, Columbus, OH 43214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Olive & Lime - Columbus - 4519 N. High Street
No Reviews
4519 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43214
View restaurant
Alphabetical Comfort Kitchen - Budd Dairy
4.5 • 450
1086 N Fourth St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Combustion Brewery & Taproom - REBUILDING - Clintonville
4.5 • 214
2971 N High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurant