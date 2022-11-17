  • Home
Shinko Sushi House 1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127

No reviews yet

1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127

Phoenix, AZ 85048

Popular Items

California Roll
Gyoza ( Dumplings)
Miso Soup

APPETIZER

Edamame

$4.99

Steamed Soybean w/ Sea Salt

Gyoza ( Dumplings)

$5.99

Chicken + Pork Japanese Dumpling w/ Soy Sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$7.99

Deep-Fried Soft-Shell Crab

Stuffed Jalapeno Popper

$7.99

Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese w/ Spicy Mayo & Eel sauce

Monkey Brain

$8.99

Deep fried Avocado stuffed w/ Krabmeat, Spicy Tuna, topped w/ Spicy Mayo, and Eel sauce

SOUP

Miso Soup

$3.99

Soybean soup w/ Tofu, Scallion

SALAD

House Green Salad

$4.99

Fresh salad, Cucumber & Tomato served w/ House Sesame dressing

Seaweed Salad

$6.99

Marinated Seaweed w/ Sesame oil & toasted Sesame seeds

Squid Salad

$7.50

Squid salad w/ Sesame dressing

Spicy Tuna Salad

$9.99

Spicy Tuna, Spring mix, Avocado & Spicy sauce

POKE & RICE BOWL

Tuna poke

$15.95

Tuna, Seaweed salad, Spring mix, Avocado, Rice, House Poke sauce

Salmon poke

$16.95

Salmon, Seaweed salad, Spring mix, Avocado, Rice, House Poke sauce

Shinko House Special poke

$17.95

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Seaweed salad, Spring mix, Avocado, Rice, House Poke sauce

SUSHI (NIGIRI) & SASHIMI

Sushi (Nigiri) 2pcs

A small oval of rice topped with a thin slice of fish or seafood, sometimes held together by a thin band of seaweed

Sashimi 5pcs

A Japanese dish consisting of thinly sliced fresh raw fish, traditionally served with soy sauce and wasabi

REGULAR ROLL

California Roll

$7.99

Krabmeat, Avocado & Cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.99

Spicy Tuna & Cucumber

Salmon Roll

$8.99

Salmon & avocado

Philadelphia Roll

$9.99

Salmon, Cream Cheese & Avocado

Vegetable Roll

$6.99

Avocado & Cucumber

Avocado Roll

$5.99

Avocado

Eel Roll

$12.50

Eel, Avocado, Cucumber with Eel Sauce

Albacore Roll

$9.99

Albacore, Avocado, Cucumber with Spicy Mayo

SPECIAL ROLL

Rainbow Roll

$15.50

California Roll topping w/ Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail

Spider Roll

$15.50

Fried Soft-Shell Crab, Krabmeat, Avocado topping w/ Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$13.50

California Roll topping w/ Avocado, Sesame seeds

Dragon Roll

$15.50

California Roll topping w/ Eel fish, Eel sauce, Sesame seeds

Ultimate Salmon Roll

$15.50

California Roll topping w/ Seared Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.50

Tempura Shrimp, Krabmeat, Avocado topping w/ Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Tempura Crunch

Rose Roll

$15.50

Spicy Tuna, Tempura Shrimp, Avocado topping w/ Eel sauce, Spicy Mayo

California Tempura Roll

$10.50

Fried California Roll w/ Eel sauce

Alaska Roll

$15.50

California Roll topping w/ Salmon, Ponzu sauce

Vegas Roll

$13.50

Salmon, Krabmeat, Cream Cheese, Avocado deep fried topping w/ Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce

Tiger Roll

$15.50

California Roll topping w/ Shrimp, Eel sauce, Sesame seeds

Albacore Lover

$15.50

Spicy Tuna Roll topping w/ Albacore, Soy Mustard sauce

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$12.50

Spicy Tuna Roll deep fried topping w/ Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce

Angry Tail

$16.50

Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Yellowtail, Jalapeno, Sriracha

Red Rock Roll

$13.50

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado deep fried topping w/ Spicy Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce

Hawaiian Roll

$15.50

Krabmeat, Avocado topping w/ Spicy Tuna, Eel sauce

Heart Attack Roll

$13.50

Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Jalapeno, Cream cheese and Deep Fried topping w/ Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce

Salmon Crunch

$15.50

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado topping w/ Salmon, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce, Fried Onion

Red Dragon

$15.50

Spicy Tuna, Avocado topping w/ Tuna, Soy Mustard sauce

Crunchy California roll

$13.50

California roll topping with Eel sauce, spicy mayo and fried onion

FRIED RICE

Fried Rice

$10.00

Egg, Scallion, and Onion with choice of Chicken or Beef

TERIYAKI

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.95

Grilled Chicken served with rice, vegetable, and teriyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki

$14.95

Grilled Beef served with rice, vegetable, and teriyaki sauce

RAMEN NOODLE

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.95

Soy Pork broth( Tonkotsu soy), Ramen noodles. Pork Chashu, Naruto, Blackwood Fungus, soft boiled Egg, Scallion, Nori, Sesame seeds

Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.95

Miso Pork Broth,(Miso Soy), Ramen Noodles, Pork Chashu, Bamboo shoot, Red hot chili garlic, soft boiled Egg, Scallion, Nori, sesame seeds

Spicy Chicken Ramen

$13.95

Soy pork broth (Tonkotsu soy) Ramen Noodles, Chicken, Naruto, Bamboo shoot, Red hot chili garlic, soft boiled Egg, Scallion, Nori, sesame seeds

SASHIMI PLATTER

Sashimi Omakase Special

$39.99

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore and Chef Choice Special (3pcs each)

Sashimi Omakase Deluxe

$49.99

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Sweet Shrimp and Chef Choice Special (3pcs each)

CHILDREN BENTO BOX

Children's Chicken Bento

$10.50

Teriyaki Chicken served with salads, Gyoza and Rice

Children's Beef Bento

$12.50

Teriyaki Beef served with Salads, Gyoza, Rice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sushi Restaurant

Location

1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Directions

