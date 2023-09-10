Menu

Appetizer

CHIPS & QUESO

$9.00

Pulled pork rolls

$9.00

SMOKEHOUSE NACHOS

$12.00

Loaded potato

$10.00

TEXAS TOOTHPICKS

$8.00

Fried pickles

$7.00

BBQ poutine

$9.00

Smoked Wings

$15.00

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Texas Beans

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Green beans

$3.00

Mexican rice

$3.00

Salt Taters

$3.00

Mac n Cheese

$3.00

Kids

Hot dog

$6.00

Burger

$8.00

BBQ w/ mac

$7.00

Tex-Mex taco

$6.00

Tenders

$8.00

Tacos

Smoked bird

$14.00

Brisket

$16.00

Pork

$15.00

Baja fish

$16.00

Burritos

The California

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Tex Mex Cheese Steak

$12.00

Greens

House salad

$10.00

Chopped cobb

$11.00

Burgers

Classic

$12.00

Baconator

$13.00

Pb & j

$12.00

Onion smash

$12.00

The heat

$13.00

Mushroom bacon swiss

$13.00

Sandwiches

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Turkey Big Boss

$12.00

Texas OG

$15.00

Hot Chicken

$12.00

Bama Chicken

$13.00

Pit Brisket

$15.00

Mixed Drinks

Well

Vodka Tonic

$5.00

Rum n Coke

$5.00

Scew Driver

$5.00

Margarita

$6.00

Top Shelf

Vodka Tonic

$6.00

Capt N Coke

$6.00

Jack n Coke

$6.00

Vodka n Lemonade

$6.00

Vodka N Cran

$6.00

Gin N Tonic

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Draft Beer

IPA

Otter Creek

$5.00

Regular

Octoberfest

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Coors Light

$2.75

Beer Cans

Cans

Miller Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Molson

$3.00

Blue

$3.00

Blue Light

$3.00

Sierra Nevada

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Mick Ultra

$3.00

Twisted Tea

$3.50

White Claw

$4.00

Nutrul

$4.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Shots

Well

Well Shots

$3.00

Top Shelf

SHOTS

$4.50

Fountain

Soda

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginge Ale

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sierra Mist/ Starry

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Top Shelf Double

Double

$8.00