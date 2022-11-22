Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Shooters Waterfront Fort Lauderdale

11,630 Reviews

$$

3033 NE 32nd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Order Again

Popular Items

Thanksgiving To Go Pick up November 24th
Grilled Ribeye
Baked Seafood Pasta

Raw Bar & Starters

Ahi Tuna Poke

$18.00

Avocado, ginger, garlic, sesame, soy, crispy taro root chips

Calamari

$17.00

Served with Kimchi aioli

Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

Orange- chili marmalade

Crab Cake

$26.00

Spicy remoulade, corn tomato relish

Fruit & Cheese Board

$28.00

Artisanal cheeses, honeycomb, grapes, berries, crackers

Guacamole & Taro Root Chips

$13.00

(GF)

Guava - Chili Chicken Wings

$16.00

Guava chili glaze, carrot sticks (GF)

Grilled Lollipop Lamb Chops

$30.00

Mint chimichurri, goat cheese crumbles

Prince Edward Mussels

$18.00

White wine, butter garlic, shallots, crostini

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce (GF)

Smoked Fish Dip

$13.00

Carrots, celery sticks, lavash, tandoori

Alaskian King Crab 1 Lb

$160.00

Alaskian King Crab 1\2 Lb

$80.00

6 Kummomoto Oysters

$24.00Out of stock

12 Kummomoto Oysters

$48.00Out of stock

Stone Crab-1

$26.00

Stone Crabs-2

$48.00

COLOSSAL STONE CRAB

$65.00

Soups & Salads

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

French Onion Soup Bread Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Salad

$22.00

Avocado, ginger, garlic, sesame, soy sauce, crispy taro root chips

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Romaine lettuce, hard- boiled eggs, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing (GF)

Large Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, Pecorino Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Large Shooters Salad

$10.00

Mixed Field Greens, Goat Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Golden Raisins, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Lobster Salad

$37.00

Broiled Maine lobster, corn, celery, red onion, basil, parsley, lemon, Bibb lettuce (GF)

Quinoa Beet Salad

$19.00

Baby arugula, red kale, spinach, watercress, goat cheese, watermelon radish, crisp peas, pistachios, affilia sprouts, toasted cumin-dijon vinaigrette

Schezwan Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Crispy tempura jumbo shrimp tossed in schezwan sauce, cabbage, mixed greens, onions, red peppers, cucumbers, carrots, cashews, wontons, sesame dressing

Flatbreads

Caprese FB

$15.00

Mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, avocado, arugula, aged balsamic

Chicken Pesto FB

$16.00

Mozzarella, glazed onions, roasted red peppers, pesto cream

Margherita FB

$14.00

Mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, caramelized onions, basil

Charcuterie FB

$18.00

Sushi Rolls

Bamboo Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, jalapeno, hibachi sauce

Hollywood Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumbers, topped w/ baked lump crab

Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Tuna, avocado, romaine, cucumber, spicy mayo

Veggie Roll

$14.00

Roasted red & gold beets, avocado, carrots, asparagus, sesame seared tofu, gazpacho, togarashi

Godzilla Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, wakame salad, chili oil, tempura flakes

Spec Eel Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Entrees

Baked Seafood Pasta

$40.00

Rock shrimp, bay scallops, PEI mussels, jumbo lump crab, champagne alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, toasted goat cheese bread crumbs

BBQ Ribs

$35.00

Whole rack of dry rubbed ribs smothered in BBQ sauce, southern fried potato salad grilled corn

Cajun Shrimp Fettuccine Pasta

$29.00

Blackened shrimp, mornay sauce, onions, parmesan cheese

Grilled Ribeye

$49.00

Seasoned potatoes, Maître d'Hôtel butter, onion strings

Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Roasted ½ chicken, brined and marinated for 36 hours, savory carrots, potatoes

Seared Brown Butter Scallops & Shrimp

$38.00

Corn risotto, asparagus, citrus beurre blanc

Soy - Ginger Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Saffron quinoa, kale ribbons

Vegan Pipian Verde

$22.00

Grilled broccoli, roasted baby peppers, sautéed portobello mushrooms, spinach, heirloom tomatoes, saffron quinoa (GF) (V)

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Lentils, quinoa, flax seed, oats, black beans, carrots, portobello mushrooms, zucchini, onions, garlic

Cajun Chicken Fettucine Pasta

$24.00

Blackened chicken, mornay sauce, onions, parmesan cheese

Lobster Thermador

$65.00

Mahi Sandwich

$24.00

Grilled or Blackened, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, remoulade, brioche butter bun

BEO Skirt Steak

$10.00

Herb Citrus Mahi

$32.00

Mahi Fish Tacos (Copy)

$24.00Out of stock

Tangy slaw, pickled radish, lime crema, elotes

Sides

SIDE Mac & Cheese

$12.00

SIDE French Baguette

SIDE Shooters Salad

$7.00

Mixed Field Greens, Goat Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Golden Raisins, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

SIDE Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

(GF)

SIDE Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Pecorino Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

SIDE Onion Rings

$8.00

Parmesan Cheese

SIDE Broccoli

$6.00

(GF)

SIDE Fruit Salad

$4.00

SIDE Fries

$4.00

SIDE Soy Sauce

SIDE Spicy Mayo

Side Elotes

$4.00

SIDE Sauteed Spinach

$6.00Out of stock

Seared Ahi Tuna

$8.00

Crabcake-Side

$20.00Out of stock

SIDE White Cheddar Mash

$6.00

Side Cauliflower

$7.00

Scallop-Blackened-3

$15.00

Desserts

Betty's Homemade Apple Pie

$12.00

Red delicious apples, cinnamon-sugar, vanilla bean ice cream

Caribbean Bread Pudding Flan

$12.00

Caramel rum sauce, brandied cherries

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$12.00

Five layer decadent rich chocolate cake, chocolate fudge icing

Key Lime Baked Alaska

$12.00

Torched meringue, key lime, coconut daiquiri

Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar

$12.00

Chocolate crust, peanut butter mousse, salted caramel

Pineapple Upside Down Rum Cake

$12.00

Caramel rum sauce, brandied cherries

Seasonal Sorbets & Ice Cream

$9.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Flatbread

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Fried Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Sliders & Fries

$9.00

KIds Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Kids Coconut Shrimp & Fries

$9.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Thanksgiving Day To Go Menu 2022

Thanksgiving to go menu will be ready for Pick Up on November 24th at 9:00am. We will contact you to schedule a time to pick up your Thanksgiving Meal.

Thanksgiving To Go Pick up November 24th

$175.00

Thanksgiving Day To Go $175.00 plus Tax Serves 6 – 8 Guests Spend less time in the kitchen, Chef prepared Thanksgiving day meal for the family! -Main- 15lb Slow Roasted Herb Infused Whole Turkey -Sides- Corn Bread Stuffing Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Sweet Potato Casserole Green Beans Almondine Macaroni & Cheese Cranberry Sauce Dinner Rolls with Honey Butter -Desserts- Pumpkin Pie Apple Pie ***Additional Sides are available to purchase. ***Orders must be placed by 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 ***PLEASE DISREGARD THE MESSAGE that will say "order ready in 20 mins" once you place your to go order. All orders will be available for pickup on Thanksgiving Day. If you require modifications, please contact us directly 954.566.3044 or Catering@thegratefulpalate.com

Bone In Whole Roasted Turkey ( a la carte)

$75.00

Bone In Honey Glazed Spiral Ham ( a la carte)

$75.00

9 lbs

Extra Side of Corn Bread Stuffing

$20.00

2.5 lbs ; contains gluten

Extra Side of Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$20.00

2.5 lbs mashed potatoes ; contain dairy ; one quart gravy; contains gluten

Extra Side of Sweet Potato Casserole

$20.00

2.5 lbs ; contains dairy

Extra Side of Green Bean Almondine

$20.00

2.5 lbs ; contains dairy & nuts

Extra Side of Macaroni & Cheese

$20.00

2.5 lbs ; contains gluten & dairy

Extra Side of Cranberry Sauce

$8.00

one pint

Extra Side of Dinner rolls & Honey Butter

$8.00

8 dinner rolls ; contains gluten ; half pint honey butter ; contains dairy

Extra Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

contains gluten & dairy

Extra Apple Pie T2GO

$25.00

contains gluten & dairy

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:45 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Fort Lauderdale's most popular waterfront dining destination is back with an entirely new look and a freshly inspired menu. Now owned by the same restaurant and yacht provisioning experts who for years earned a reputation as one of South Florida's most highly regarded culinary teams at The Grateful Palate, the all-new Shooters Waterfront delivers superb food, service and spectacular views of the Intracoastal Waterway. The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner and features Fort Lauderdale's most beautiful Sunday brunch. With three large, artfully designed bars inside and out, a chic outdoor waterside lounge and resort contemporary dining room, Shooters Waterfront is Fort Lauderdale's most exciting dining destination. With 340 feet of dockage and valet parking, guests are welcome to arrive by car or by boat.

Website

Location

3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Directions

