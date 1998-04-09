Silk Elephant 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108
No reviews yet
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108
Ankeny, IA 50023
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame (GF)
Steamed soybeans lightly seasoned with Himalayan pink salt.
Egg Rolls (4)
Egg wraps filled with mixed vegetables deep fried until crispy, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Crab Rangoon (5)
Deep fried wontons filled with cream cheese and imitation crab meat, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Pork Pot Stickers (6)
Thin pastry shells filled with pork and mixed vegetables. Deep fried to perfection, served with homemade dumpling sauce.
Veggie Pot Stickers (6)
Thin pastry shells filled with mixed vegetables. Deep fried to perfection, served with homemade dumpling sauce
Coconut Shrimp (5)
Delicious golden fried shrimp made with panko crumbs and coconut flakes, served with Thai sweet chili sauce.
Dynamite Shrimp (5)
Deep fried shrimp dumplings served with homemade dumpling sauce and Thai sweet chili sauce.
Devil wings (5)
Deep fried chicken wings covered with Mango Habanero chili glaze.
Mini Crab Cake (5)
Real crab meat blended with butter, mayonnaise, eggs, and a house blend of spices. Deep fried until golden brown and complemented with our spicy mayo sauce.
Fried Calamari
Crispy calamari made with tempura batter, served with Thai sweet chili sauce and wasabi mayo.
Shishito Pepper (GF)
Deep fried shishito pepper with light Himalayan pink salt.
Shrimp Tempura (5)
Deep fried shrimp in tempura batter, served with Thai sweet chili sauce and wasabi mayo.
Crispy Cauliflower
Deep fried cauliflower “dip n dusted” in our lightly seasoned flour, served with sweet & sour sauce.
Wonton Duck Bacon (5)
Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, duck bacon, sweet corn, bell pepper, and onion. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Seaweed Salad (GF)
Japanese seaweed salad topped off with toasted sesame seeds.
Soup
Tom Yum (GF)
Thai famous hot and sour soup with mushrooms, onions, and cherry tomatoes in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.
Thai Coconut Soup (GF)
Traditional Thai coconut milk soup cooked with onions and mushrooms in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.
Veggie Soup (GF)
A delectable blend of carrots, zucchini, broccoli, and bean sprouts in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onion.
Noodles
Pad Thai
Thai famous stir-fried thin rice noodles with special Pad Thai sauce, eggs, green onions, and bean sprouts. Garnished with a side of fresh lime and ground peanuts.
Pad See Ew
Stir fried flat rice noodles with eggs, broccoli, and flavored with our homemade sweet soy sauce.
Drunken Noodles
Stir fried flat rice noodles with onions, red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and basil pesto in our house special brown sauce.
Garlic Noodles
Flat rice noodles pan fried with eggs, onions, and green onions in our homemade garlic pesto sauce.
Curry Noodles
Delicately flavored stir-fried rice noodles cooked with yellow curry sauce, eggs, carrots, and red bell peppers.
Peanut Noodles (GF)
Stir fried rice noodles with broccoli, carrots, and zucchini topped with our creamy peanut infused curry sauce and ground peanuts.
Kua Kai
Flat rice noodles pan fried with eggs, green onions, and bean sprouts paired with a side of sweet & sour sauce.
Kao Soi (GF)
A Northern Thai favorite! Egg noodles in special coconut curry broth, topped with crispy noodles and minced green onions.
Spicy Sriracha Noodles
Stir fried wheat noodles mixed with zucchini and red bell peppers in our sweet and tangy sriracha sauce.
Chow Mein
Wheat egg noodles tossed with broccoli and beansprouts in our house special light soy sauce.
Cashew Nut Noodles
Flat rice noodles pan fried with zucchini , red bell peppers and topped with cashew nuts in our chef’s special sweet basil sauce.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup (GF)
Rice noodles cooked in Thai hot and sour soup with mushrooms, onions and cherry tomatoes in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.
Coconut Noodle Soup (GF)
Rice noodles cooked in Thai coconut milk soup with onions and mushrooms in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.
Thai Noodle
Flat rice noodles pan fried with slices bamboo, zucchini and topped with toasted peanuts in our chef's special chili sauce.
Sweet Chili Noodle
Stir fried wheat noodles mixed with pineapples and asparagus in our sweet chili paste sauce.
Curry
Red Curry (GF)
Spicy Thai red curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, and zucchini.
Green Curry (GF)
Thai green curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, and zucchini.
Yellow Curry (GF)
Spice blend Thai yellow curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, and onions.
Massaman Curry (GF)
Savory Thai massaman curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, onions, and topped with roasted peanuts.
Panang Curry (GF)
Creamy Thai panang curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with asparagus, red bell peppers. (This menu item contains peanuts)
Peanut Curry (GF)
Thai peanut curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with zucchini, carrots, and broccoli. Topped with freshly ground peanuts.
Pumpkin Curry (GF)
Spicy Thai red curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with kabocha pumpkin and red bell peppers.
Avocado Curry (GF)
Sweet Thai green curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with avocado and red bell peppers.
Pineapple Curry (GF)
Sweet pineapples and red bell peppers, simmered in our house special Thai red curry paste.
Elephant Curry (GF)
Asparagus, pineapples, and cherry tomatoes, simmered in our house special Kao soi curry paste.
Stir-Fried Yellow Curry
Thai yellow curry stir fried in coconut milk, eggs, onions, red bell peppers, and carrots.
Entrees
Angry Elephant
Traditional Thai stir fried dish with mushrooms, red bell peppers, carrots, and onions cooked with our spicy basil pesto and homemade basil sauce.
Cashew Nut
Stir fried onions, carrots, and red bell peppers in our house special brown sauce topped with toasted cashews.
Sweet and Sour (GF)
Cherry tomatoes, onions, carrots, and pineapples stir fried in our special sweet & sour sauce.
Kung Pao
Bamboo shoots, zucchini, onions, and red bell peppers stir fried in our sweet chili jam. Topped with roasted peanuts.
Broccoli
Stir fried broccoli and in our house special brown sauce.
Veggie Deluxe
Stir fried asparagus, zucchini, broccoli, carrots, and cherry tomatoes in our lightly seasoned vegetable sauce.
Black Pepper Garlic
Garlic and cilantro Thai pesto stir fried in black pepper over steamed broccoli.
Asparagus
Fresh asparagus, stir fried in our house special brown sauce with red bell peppers.
Crazy Peanut (GF)
Stir fried broccoli, zucchini, and carrots in soybean oil. Topped with our creamy peanut infused curry sauce and ground peanuts.
Iowa Heat
Our chef’s special stir fry with onions, cherry tomatoes, pineapples and asparagus.
Orange Chicken
Tender sliced chicken, lightly breaded, and deep fried to perfection. Then tossed in our citrusy caramelized orange sauce.
Lemon Chicken
Tender sliced chicken, lightly breaded, and deep fried to perfection. Then tossed in our zesty caramelized lemon sauce.
Crispy Peanut Chicken
Tender sliced chicken, lightly breaded, and deep fried to perfection. Topped with our creamy peanut infused curry sauce and ground peanuts.
Fried Rice
Bangkok Fried Rice
Traditional Thai fried jasmine rice mixed with eggs, cherry tomatoes, and green onions.
Spicy Fried Rice
Jasmine fried rice with eggs, onions, and red bell peppers in our spicy basil pesto.
Garlic Fried Rice
Jasmine fried rice with eggs, onions, and green onions in our fresh pesto sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Curry powder flavored jasmine rice mixed with egg, pineapples and green onions topped with toasted cashews.
Coconut Fried Rice (GF)
Stir fried jasmine rice with broccoli and carrots in our creamy house special coconut cream sauce. Topped with toasted cashews.
Silk Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir fried with eggs, pineapples, and fresh cherry tomatoes. Topped with toasted cashews.
Elephant Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir fried with eggs, asparagus, and fresh cherry tomatoes in our chef’s special sweet Basil sauce.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Fried Rice
Traditional Thai fried jasmine rice mixed with egg.
Kid's Chicken Nuggets
Deep fried chicken nuggets with a side of fries and ketchup.
Kid's Chicken and Noodle (GF)
Steamed chicken on top of thin rice noodles with a side of broccoli. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Kid's Chicken and Rice (GF)
Steamed chicken on top of jasmine rice with a side of broccoli. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Kid's Shrimp Teriyaki
Steamed Shrimp (5) and broccoli on top of jasmine rice with teriyaki sauce.
Sides
Side Fried Rice
Side White Rice (GF)
Side Brown Rice (GF)
Side Sticky Rice (GF)
Side Steamed Rice Noodles (GF)
Side Steamed Carrot (GF)
Side Steamed Broccoli (GF)
Side Steamed Asparagus (GF)
Side Steamed Chicken (GF)
Side Steamed Beef (GF)
8oz Peanut Sauce (GF)
16oz Peanut Sauce (GF)
8oz Curry Sauce (GF)
16oz Curry Sauce (GF)
8oz Sweet & Sour Sauce (GF)
16oz Sweet & Sour Sauce (GF)
Signature
Fruit Tea
Italian Soda
Drinks (NO REFILLS)
Bottle of Water
Starbucks Cold Brew Glass Bottles Unsweet
Starbucks Frappuccino Glass Bottles Mocha
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Root Beer
Crush Orange
Hot Tea
Coconut Juice
Mango Juice
Perrier Mineral water
Kids Juice box
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Noodle and rice
2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny, IA 50023