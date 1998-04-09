  • Home
Silk Elephant 2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108

No reviews yet

2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108

Ankeny, IA 50023

Popular Items

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crab Rangoon (5)
Pork Pot Stickers (6)

Appetizers

Edamame (GF)

$7.00

Steamed soybeans lightly seasoned with Himalayan pink salt.

Egg Rolls (4)

$8.00

Egg wraps filled with mixed vegetables deep fried until crispy, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Crab Rangoon (5)

$9.50

Deep fried wontons filled with cream cheese and imitation crab meat, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Pork Pot Stickers (6)

$8.50

Thin pastry shells filled with pork and mixed vegetables. Deep fried to perfection, served with homemade dumpling sauce.

Veggie Pot Stickers (6)

$8.50

Thin pastry shells filled with mixed vegetables. Deep fried to perfection, served with homemade dumpling sauce

Coconut Shrimp (5)

$12.00

Delicious golden fried shrimp made with panko crumbs and coconut flakes, served with Thai sweet chili sauce.

Dynamite Shrimp (5)

$10.00

Deep fried shrimp dumplings served with homemade dumpling sauce and Thai sweet chili sauce.

Devil wings (5)

$12.00

Deep fried chicken wings covered with Mango Habanero chili glaze.

Mini Crab Cake (5)

$12.00

Real crab meat blended with butter, mayonnaise, eggs, and a house blend of spices. Deep fried until golden brown and complemented with our spicy mayo sauce.

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Crispy calamari made with tempura batter, served with Thai sweet chili sauce and wasabi mayo.

Shishito Pepper (GF)

$9.00

Deep fried shishito pepper with light Himalayan pink salt.

Shrimp Tempura (5)

$12.00

Deep fried shrimp in tempura batter, served with Thai sweet chili sauce and wasabi mayo.

Crispy Cauliflower

$8.00

Deep fried cauliflower “dip n dusted” in our lightly seasoned flour, served with sweet & sour sauce.

Wonton Duck Bacon (5)

$12.00

Fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, duck bacon, sweet corn, bell pepper, and onion. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Seaweed Salad (GF)

$7.00

Japanese seaweed salad topped off with toasted sesame seeds.

Soup

Tom Yum (GF)

$11.00

Thai famous hot and sour soup with mushrooms, onions, and cherry tomatoes in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.

Thai Coconut Soup (GF)

$12.00

Traditional Thai coconut milk soup cooked with onions and mushrooms in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.

Veggie Soup (GF)

$11.00

A delectable blend of carrots, zucchini, broccoli, and bean sprouts in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onion.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$15.00

Thai famous stir-fried thin rice noodles with special Pad Thai sauce, eggs, green onions, and bean sprouts. Garnished with a side of fresh lime and ground peanuts.

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Stir fried flat rice noodles with eggs, broccoli, and flavored with our homemade sweet soy sauce.

Drunken Noodles

$15.00

Stir fried flat rice noodles with onions, red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and basil pesto in our house special brown sauce.

Garlic Noodles

$15.00

Flat rice noodles pan fried with eggs, onions, and green onions in our homemade garlic pesto sauce.

Curry Noodles

$16.00

Delicately flavored stir-fried rice noodles cooked with yellow curry sauce, eggs, carrots, and red bell peppers.

Peanut Noodles (GF)

$15.00

Stir fried rice noodles with broccoli, carrots, and zucchini topped with our creamy peanut infused curry sauce and ground peanuts.

Kua Kai

$15.00

Flat rice noodles pan fried with eggs, green onions, and bean sprouts paired with a side of sweet & sour sauce.

Kao Soi (GF)

$18.00

A Northern Thai favorite! Egg noodles in special coconut curry broth, topped with crispy noodles and minced green onions.

Spicy Sriracha Noodles

$15.00

Stir fried wheat noodles mixed with zucchini and red bell peppers in our sweet and tangy sriracha sauce.

Chow Mein

$15.00

Wheat egg noodles tossed with broccoli and beansprouts in our house special light soy sauce.

Cashew Nut Noodles

$15.00

Flat rice noodles pan fried with zucchini , red bell peppers and topped with cashew nuts in our chef’s special sweet basil sauce.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup (GF)

$16.00

Rice noodles cooked in Thai hot and sour soup with mushrooms, onions and cherry tomatoes in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.

Coconut Noodle Soup (GF)

$17.00

Rice noodles cooked in Thai coconut milk soup with onions and mushrooms in homemade vegetable broth. Garnished with minced green onions.

Thai Noodle

$15.00

Flat rice noodles pan fried with slices bamboo, zucchini and topped with toasted peanuts in our chef's special chili sauce.

Sweet Chili Noodle

$15.00

Stir fried wheat noodles mixed with pineapples and asparagus in our sweet chili paste sauce.

Curry

Red Curry (GF)

$15.00

Spicy Thai red curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, and zucchini.

Green Curry (GF)

$15.00

Thai green curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, and zucchini.

Yellow Curry (GF)

$15.00

Spice blend Thai yellow curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, and onions.

Massaman Curry (GF)

$15.00

Savory Thai massaman curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with potatoes, carrots, onions, and topped with roasted peanuts.

Panang Curry (GF)

$16.00

Creamy Thai panang curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with asparagus, red bell peppers. (This menu item contains peanuts)

Peanut Curry (GF)

$16.00

Thai peanut curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with zucchini, carrots, and broccoli. Topped with freshly ground peanuts.

Pumpkin Curry (GF)

$17.50

Spicy Thai red curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with kabocha pumpkin and red bell peppers.

Avocado Curry (GF)

$17.50

Sweet Thai green curry slow-cooked in coconut milk with avocado and red bell peppers.

Pineapple Curry (GF)

$17.50

Sweet pineapples and red bell peppers, simmered in our house special Thai red curry paste.

Elephant Curry (GF)

$18.00

Asparagus, pineapples, and cherry tomatoes, simmered in our house special Kao soi curry paste.

Stir-Fried Yellow Curry

$16.50

Thai yellow curry stir fried in coconut milk, eggs, onions, red bell peppers, and carrots.

Entrees

Angry Elephant

$14.00

Traditional Thai stir fried dish with mushrooms, red bell peppers, carrots, and onions cooked with our spicy basil pesto and homemade basil sauce.

Cashew Nut

$15.00

Stir fried onions, carrots, and red bell peppers in our house special brown sauce topped with toasted cashews.

Sweet and Sour (GF)

$14.00

Cherry tomatoes, onions, carrots, and pineapples stir fried in our special sweet & sour sauce.

Kung Pao

$14.00

Bamboo shoots, zucchini, onions, and red bell peppers stir fried in our sweet chili jam. Topped with roasted peanuts.

Broccoli

$14.00

Stir fried broccoli and in our house special brown sauce.

Veggie Deluxe

$14.00

Stir fried asparagus, zucchini, broccoli, carrots, and cherry tomatoes in our lightly seasoned vegetable sauce.

Black Pepper Garlic

$15.00

Garlic and cilantro Thai pesto stir fried in black pepper over steamed broccoli.

Asparagus

$15.00

Fresh asparagus, stir fried in our house special brown sauce with red bell peppers.

Crazy Peanut (GF)

$14.00

Stir fried broccoli, zucchini, and carrots in soybean oil. Topped with our creamy peanut infused curry sauce and ground peanuts.

Iowa Heat

$15.00

Our chef’s special stir fry with onions, cherry tomatoes, pineapples and asparagus.

Orange Chicken

$15.00

Tender sliced chicken, lightly breaded, and deep fried to perfection. Then tossed in our citrusy caramelized orange sauce.

Lemon Chicken

$15.00

Tender sliced chicken, lightly breaded, and deep fried to perfection. Then tossed in our zesty caramelized lemon sauce.

Crispy Peanut Chicken

$16.00

Tender sliced chicken, lightly breaded, and deep fried to perfection. Topped with our creamy peanut infused curry sauce and ground peanuts.

Fried Rice

Bangkok Fried Rice

$14.00

Traditional Thai fried jasmine rice mixed with eggs, cherry tomatoes, and green onions.

Spicy Fried Rice

$15.00

Jasmine fried rice with eggs, onions, and red bell peppers in our spicy basil pesto.

Garlic Fried Rice

$14.00

Jasmine fried rice with eggs, onions, and green onions in our fresh pesto sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Curry powder flavored jasmine rice mixed with egg, pineapples and green onions topped with toasted cashews.

Coconut Fried Rice (GF)

$15.00

Stir fried jasmine rice with broccoli and carrots in our creamy house special coconut cream sauce. Topped with toasted cashews.

Silk Fried Rice

$16.00

Jasmine rice stir fried with eggs, pineapples, and fresh cherry tomatoes. Topped with toasted cashews.

Elephant Fried Rice

$16.00

Jasmine rice stir fried with eggs, asparagus, and fresh cherry tomatoes in our chef’s special sweet Basil sauce.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Fried Rice

$7.00

Traditional Thai fried jasmine rice mixed with egg.

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Deep fried chicken nuggets with a side of fries and ketchup.

Kid's Chicken and Noodle (GF)

$7.00

Steamed chicken on top of thin rice noodles with a side of broccoli. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Kid's Chicken and Rice (GF)

$7.00

Steamed chicken on top of jasmine rice with a side of broccoli. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Kid's Shrimp Teriyaki

$9.00

Steamed Shrimp (5) and broccoli on top of jasmine rice with teriyaki sauce.

Sides

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Side White Rice (GF)

$2.50

Side Brown Rice (GF)

$3.00

Side Sticky Rice (GF)

$3.00

Side Steamed Rice Noodles (GF)

$3.50

Side Steamed Carrot (GF)

$4.00

Side Steamed Broccoli (GF)

$4.00

Side Steamed Asparagus (GF)

$5.00

Side Steamed Chicken (GF)

$5.00

Side Steamed Beef (GF)

$5.00

8oz Peanut Sauce (GF)

$5.00

16oz Peanut Sauce (GF)

$9.00

8oz Curry Sauce (GF)

$5.00

16oz Curry Sauce (GF)

$9.00

8oz Sweet & Sour Sauce (GF)

$5.00

16oz Sweet & Sour Sauce (GF)

$9.00

Signature

Thai Tea

$5.00

Thai Coffee

$5.00

Milk Tea

$5.00

Silk Tea (Thai Tea & Lemonade)

$5.00

Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Fruit Tea

Lemon Fruit Tea

$5.00

Vanilla Fruit Tea

$5.00

Peach Fruit Tea

$5.00

Mango Fruit Tea

$5.00

Raspberry Fruit Tea

$5.00

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$5.00

Dragon Fruit Tea

$5.00

Lychee Fruit Tea

$5.00

Italian Soda

Vanilla Italian Soda

$5.00

Peach Italian Soda

$5.00

Mango Italian Soda

$5.00

Raspberry Italian Soda

$5.00

Strawberry Italian Soda

$5.00

Dragon Fruit Italian Soda

$5.00

Lychee Italian Soda

$5.00

Drinks (NO REFILLS)

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Starbucks Cold Brew Glass Bottles Unsweet

$4.00

Starbucks Frappuccino Glass Bottles Mocha

$4.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.25

Crush Orange

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.95

Coconut Juice

$3.50

Mango Juice

$3.50

Perrier Mineral water

$3.00

Kids Juice box

$1.50

Desserts

Sweet Sticky Rice (GF)

$5.00

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake (GF)

$9.00

Raspberry Chimichangas

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Noodle and rice

Location

2410 SW White Birch Dr. Suite 108, Ankeny, IA 50023

