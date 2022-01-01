Simply Greek Express
57 commack rd
commack, NY 11725
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Spinach Pie APP CRISPY
filo dough pastry with spinach and feta filling
Mozzarella Sticks(7PC) APP
served with marinara sauce
Falafel (6PC) APP
fried chickpea patties
Dolmades (8PC)APP
stuffed grapeleaves
Fried ZucchiniAPP
lightly fried zucchini chips
Fried EggplantAPP
lightly fried eggplant chips
Fried Calamari APP
Charcoal Calamari APP
BUFFALO/CALAMARI,APP
fried calamari tossed with buffalo sauce
Grilled Octopus(6)OZ.APP
baby octopus lightly chargrilled, drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano
Greek SausageAPP(3PC)
loukaniko
Keftedes GREEK MEATBALLS(6PC)APP
Buffalo WingsAPP
Greek WingsAPP
with feta cheese and sauteed peppers and onions
SWEET CHILI WINGS
HONEY BBQ WINGS
Chicken Souvlaki Sticks APP(3ST)
Pork souvlaki Sticks APP(3ST)
BROILED SAGANAKI with sauteed tomatoesAPP
broiled saganaki cheese with sauteed tomatoes, olive oil, and oregano
GIGANTES BEANS APP
BROILED FETA CHEESE APP
drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano
Simply Hot Pikilia app
gyro, Greek doner, pork souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, loukaniko (Greek sausage), and saganaki cheese
Simply Cold Pikilia APP
taramasalata, hummus, melitzanosalata, skordalia, dolmades, feta, olives, and tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano
DIPS&SPREADS
Hummus app
ground chickpea spread
Melitzanosalata(egglant dipAPP
fire-roasted eggplant dip
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus app
hummus infused with roasted red peppers
Htipiti Spicy feta app
Taramosalata app
red caviar spread
Tzatziki app
Skordalia app
Greek garlic and potato spread
SALADS
Greek Salad
mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta cheese
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese
Horiatiki Greek
tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta
Mediterranean Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, roasted red peppers & walnuts
Simply Salad
cucumbers, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onions, kalamata olives & roasted red peppers
Santorini Salad
Mixed greens,, tomatoes, red onions, fresh homemade mozzarella & dried figs
Vlaho Salad
romaine lettuce, scallions, fresh dill & feta cheese
Mykonos Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, beets & granny smith apples
Kastoria Salad
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, gigantes beans, beets & manouri cheese
Tossed Salad
Commack Salad
cold charcoal octopus and calamari, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, beets, roasted red peppers, fresh sc allions, dill, gigantes beans & feta cheese mixed with house dressing
GREEK SANDWICHES
Gyro SAND
beef & lamb
Chicken Souvlaki SAND
Chicken GyroSAND
Pork Souvlaki SAND
Filet Mignon Souvlaki SAND
Lamb Souvlaki SAND
Loukaniko SAND
Greek sausage
Falafel SAND (4PS)
fried chickpea patties, served with tahini sauce
KEFTEDES GREEK MEATBALLS(4PC) SAND
fried Greek meatballs
Shrimp Souvlaki(5PS) SAND
GREEK SALAD SAN
Grilled Veggie San
SIDE ORDERS
French Fries SIDE ORDER
Onion Rings SIDE 0RDER
Greek Fries SIDE ORDER
with broiled feta and oregano
Gyro SIDE ORDER
side order of gyro meat, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Chicken Souvlaki SIDE ORDER
side order of chicken souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Pork souvlaki SIDE ORDER
side order of pork souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Chicken Gyro SIDE ORDER
side order of chicken gyro meat, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Filet MignonSouvlaki SIDE ORDER
side order of filet mignon souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Lamb Souvlaki SIDE ORDER
side order of lamb souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side
Rice Pilaf SIDE ORDER
Grilled Vegetables SIDE ORDER
eggplant, zucchini, peppers, and onions
Lemon Potatoes SIDE ORDER
Sauteed Fresh Spinach SIDE ORDER
with olive oil and garlic
Chick pea salad 16 oz
Tabouli Salad 16oz
Pita
W.W.Pita
whole wheat pita
GLUTEN FREE PITA
Sauce 4oz
(8OZ)DOS
DEEP FRYER
BURGERS
Beefburger
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Cheeseburger
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Bacon Burger
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Bacon Cheese Burger
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Greek Burger
on pita with feta cheese deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Lamb Burger on pita with feta
deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
Turkey Burger
mixed with spinach, onion, feta, and red peppers deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries
PITA PIZZA MELTS
Gyro Pizza
marinara sauce, sauteed peppers & onions, gyro and melted mozzarella on a pita
Chicken Gyro Pizza
marinara sauce, sauteed peppers & onions, chicken gyro and melted mozzarella on a pita
PitaSpinach and feta pizza
spinach, feta, and mozzarella on a pita
Healthy Melt pizza
veggies (zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, onion) sauteed in olive oil and garlic on a pita with mozzarella cheese
Chicken souvlaki pizza
marinara sauce, sauteed peppers & onions, chicken souvlaki and melted mozzarella on a pita
PANINIS
Grilled ChickenBBQ SAUCE Bacon American Cheese Panini
deluxe served with fries
Grilled Chicken Basil PestoAnd Red PepperMelt mozzarellasPanini
deluxe served with fries
Sliced SteakPepper Onions Mozzarella Panini
deluxe served with fries
GYRO PANINI onion pepper mozz Panini
deluxe served with fries
WRAPS
QUESADILLAS
GYRO QUESAD
gyro, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla
CHICKEN GYRO QUESAD
chicken gyro, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI QUESAD
chicken souvlaki, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla
SLICED STEAK QUESAD
sliced steak, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla
SIMPLY CHICKEN QUESAD
grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and melted mozzarella cheese in a tortilla
BOWLS
DINNERS PLATTERS
Gyro Dinner
gyro meat platter (not a sandwich) with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Chicken Gyro Dinner
chicken gyro meat platter (not a sandwich) with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Chicken Souvlaki Dinner
chicken souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Pork Souvlaki Dinner
pork souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Lamb Souvlaki Dinner
lamb souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Filet Mignon Souvlaki Dinner
filet mignon souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
LoukanikoGREEK SAUS(3PC) Dinner
platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
KeftedesGREEK MEATBALLS(8PC) Dinner
platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Spinach Pie Dinner
filo dough pastry with spinach and feta filling served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Falafel Dinner(7PCS)
fried chickpea patties served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
BAKED SALMON DINNER
platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
CHARCOAL CALAMARI DINNER
chargrilled with olive oil and oregano, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
PORK CHOPS DINNER
pork chops with sauteed veggies, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
CHARCOAL OCTOPUS DINNER
chargrilled with olive oil and oregano, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
SHRIMP SCAMPI DINNER
LAMB CHOPS DINNER
platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
KEBOBS
Chicken Kebob DINNER
chicken souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Pork Kebob DINNER
pork souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Filet Mignon Kebob DINNER
filet mignon souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Lamb KebobDINNER
lamb souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
Shrimp {7p} Kebob DINNER
shrimp souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side
COMBO DINNERS
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
SODAS
Coke can 12 oz
Diet Coke can 12 oz
Ginger ale can 12 oz
Club soda can 12 oz
Coke bottle 20 oz
Diet Coke bottle 20 oz
Sprite bottle 20 oz
Sprite Zero bottle 20 oz
Coke Zero bottle 20 oz
Cherry coke bottle 20 oz
Dr. Pepper bottle 20 oz
Fanta orange bottle 20 oz
Lemonade bottle 20 oz
Fuze sweet ice tea bottle 20 oz
Gold leaf unsweetened ice tea bottle 20 oz
Minute Maid apple juice bottle 12 oz
Monster energy drink 12 oz
Water bottle 12 oz
Vitamin water bottle 20 oz
Dunkin donuts ice coffee bottle 13.7 oz
2 liter coke bottle
2 liter Diet Coke bottle
SHAKES AND COFFE
PARTY AND OFFICE PACKAGES
Salads
Greek Salad
mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta cheese
Tossed Salad
Caesar Salad
VLAHO salad
romaine lettuce, scallions, fresh dill & feta cheese
Horiatiki Greek
tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta
Simply Special Salad
cucumbers, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onions, kalamata olives & roasted red peppers
Kebobs
Chicken Kebob
chicken souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Pork Kebob
pork souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Lamb Kabob
lamb souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Shrimp Kabob
shrimp souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Filet Mignon Kebob
filet mignon souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Meats
Other Specials
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
57 commack rd, commack, NY 11725