Simply Greek Express

57 commack rd

commack, NY 11725

Popular Items

Greek Salad
Gyro SAND
Gyro Dinner

APPETIZERS

Spinach Pie APP CRISPY

$11.00

filo dough pastry with spinach and feta filling

Mozzarella Sticks(7PC) APP

$11.00

served with marinara sauce

Falafel (6PC) APP

$11.00

fried chickpea patties

Dolmades (8PC)APP

$10.00

stuffed grapeleaves

Fried ZucchiniAPP

$14.00

lightly fried zucchini chips

Fried EggplantAPP

$14.00

lightly fried eggplant chips

Fried Calamari APP

$17.00

Charcoal Calamari APP

$17.00

BUFFALO/CALAMARI,APP

$18.00

fried calamari tossed with buffalo sauce

Grilled Octopus(6)OZ.APP

$25.00

baby octopus lightly chargrilled, drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano

Greek SausageAPP(3PC)

$15.00

loukaniko

Keftedes GREEK MEATBALLS(6PC)APP

$16.00

Buffalo WingsAPP

$13.00+

Greek WingsAPP

$14.00+

with feta cheese and sauteed peppers and onions

SWEET CHILI WINGS

$13.00+

HONEY BBQ WINGS

$13.00+

Chicken Souvlaki Sticks APP(3ST)

$15.00

Pork souvlaki Sticks APP(3ST)

$15.00

BROILED SAGANAKI with sauteed tomatoesAPP

$15.00

broiled saganaki cheese with sauteed tomatoes, olive oil, and oregano

GIGANTES BEANS APP

$12.00

BROILED FETA CHEESE APP

$13.00

drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano

Simply Hot Pikilia app

$19.00+

gyro, Greek doner, pork souvlaki, chicken souvlaki, loukaniko (Greek sausage), and saganaki cheese

Simply Cold Pikilia APP

$15.00+

taramasalata, hummus, melitzanosalata, skordalia, dolmades, feta, olives, and tomatoes, drizzled with olive oil and topped with oregano

DIPS&SPREADS

Hummus app

$10.00

ground chickpea spread

Melitzanosalata(egglant dipAPP

$13.00

fire-roasted eggplant dip

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus app

$11.00

hummus infused with roasted red peppers

Htipiti Spicy feta app

$12.00

Taramosalata app

$13.00

red caviar spread

Tzatziki app

$10.00

Skordalia app

$10.00

Greek garlic and potato spread

SOUPS

Chicken Lemon Soup

$6.00+

with rice (Avgolemono)

Lentil Soup

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

SALADS

Greek Salad

$11.00+

mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta cheese

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese

Horiatiki Greek

$15.00+

tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00+

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, roasted red peppers & walnuts

Simply Salad

$15.00+

cucumbers, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onions, kalamata olives & roasted red peppers

Santorini Salad

$15.00+

Mixed greens,, tomatoes, red onions, fresh homemade mozzarella & dried figs

Vlaho Salad

$10.00+

romaine lettuce, scallions, fresh dill & feta cheese

Mykonos Salad

$15.00+

mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, goat cheese, beets & granny smith apples

Kastoria Salad

$15.00+

romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, gigantes beans, beets & manouri cheese

Tossed Salad

$10.00+

Commack Salad

$19.00+

cold charcoal octopus and calamari, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, beets, roasted red peppers, fresh sc allions, dill, gigantes beans & feta cheese mixed with house dressing

GREEK SANDWICHES

Gyro SAND

$12.00

beef & lamb

Chicken Souvlaki SAND

$13.00

Chicken GyroSAND

$13.00

Pork Souvlaki SAND

$13.00

Filet Mignon Souvlaki SAND

$17.00

Lamb Souvlaki SAND

$15.00

Loukaniko SAND

$14.00

Greek sausage

Falafel SAND (4PS)

$12.00

fried chickpea patties, served with tahini sauce

KEFTEDES GREEK MEATBALLS(4PC) SAND

$14.00

fried Greek meatballs

Shrimp Souvlaki(5PS) SAND

$15.00

GREEK SALAD SAN

$10.00

Grilled Veggie San

$10.00

SIDE ORDERS

French Fries SIDE ORDER

$7.00

Onion Rings SIDE 0RDER

$8.00

Greek Fries SIDE ORDER

$10.00

with broiled feta and oregano

Gyro SIDE ORDER

$13.00

side order of gyro meat, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Chicken Souvlaki SIDE ORDER

$15.00

side order of chicken souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Pork souvlaki SIDE ORDER

$15.00

side order of pork souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Chicken Gyro SIDE ORDER

$15.00

side order of chicken gyro meat, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Filet MignonSouvlaki SIDE ORDER

$19.00

side order of filet mignon souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Lamb Souvlaki SIDE ORDER

$17.00

side order of lamb souvlaki, with tzatziki and pita on the side

Rice Pilaf SIDE ORDER

$6.00

Grilled Vegetables SIDE ORDER

$7.00

eggplant, zucchini, peppers, and onions

Lemon Potatoes SIDE ORDER

$7.00

Sauteed Fresh Spinach SIDE ORDER

$7.00

with olive oil and garlic

Chick pea salad 16 oz

$6.00

Tabouli Salad 16oz

$6.00

Pita

$1.50

W.W.Pita

$2.00

whole wheat pita

GLUTEN FREE PITA

$3.50

Sauce 4oz

$1.50

(8OZ)DOS

$6.00

DEEP FRYER

CHICKEN FINGERS/FRENCH FRIES

$15.00

FRIED CHICKEN/ FRENCH FRIES

$16.00

FRIED FISH/FRENCH FRIES

$15.00

FRIED CLAMS/FRENCH FRIES

$15.00

BURGERS

Beefburger

$9.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Cheeseburger

$11.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Bacon Burger

$12.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Greek Burger

$12.00+

on pita with feta cheese deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Lamb Burger on pita with feta

$14.00+

deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

Turkey Burger

$14.00+

mixed with spinach, onion, feta, and red peppers deluxe served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle and french fries

PITA PIZZA MELTS

Gyro Pizza

$15.00

marinara sauce, sauteed peppers & onions, gyro and melted mozzarella on a pita

Chicken Gyro Pizza

$16.00

marinara sauce, sauteed peppers & onions, chicken gyro and melted mozzarella on a pita

PitaSpinach and feta pizza

$12.00

spinach, feta, and mozzarella on a pita

Healthy Melt pizza

$14.00

veggies (zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, onion) sauteed in olive oil and garlic on a pita with mozzarella cheese

Chicken souvlaki pizza

$16.00

marinara sauce, sauteed peppers & onions, chicken souvlaki and melted mozzarella on a pita

PANINIS

Grilled ChickenBBQ SAUCE Bacon American Cheese Panini

$15.00+

deluxe served with fries

Grilled Chicken Basil PestoAnd Red PepperMelt mozzarellasPanini

$15.00+

deluxe served with fries

Sliced SteakPepper Onions Mozzarella Panini

$16.00+

deluxe served with fries

GYRO PANINI onion pepper mozz Panini

$15.00+

deluxe served with fries

WRAPS

Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.00+

Greek Salad Wrap

$11.00+

Simply Wrap

$15.00+

hummus, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, and feta cheese with choice of gyro, chicken gyro, or chicken souvlaki

QUESADILLAS

GYRO QUESAD

$15.00+

gyro, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla

CHICKEN GYRO QUESAD

$15.00+

chicken gyro, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI QUESAD

$15.00+

chicken souvlaki, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla

SLICED STEAK QUESAD

$16.00+

sliced steak, mixed cheese (cheddar & jack) and sauteed peppers and onions in a tortilla

SIMPLY CHICKEN QUESAD

$16.00+

grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, sauteed onions and melted mozzarella cheese in a tortilla

BOWLS

BOWLS

$14.00

DINNERS PLATTERS

Gyro Dinner

$19.00

gyro meat platter (not a sandwich) with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Chicken Gyro Dinner

$20.00

chicken gyro meat platter (not a sandwich) with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Chicken Souvlaki Dinner

$20.00

chicken souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Pork Souvlaki Dinner

$20.00

pork souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Lamb Souvlaki Dinner

$26.00

lamb souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Filet Mignon Souvlaki Dinner

$28.00

filet mignon souvlaki platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

LoukanikoGREEK SAUS(3PC) Dinner

$22.00

platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

KeftedesGREEK MEATBALLS(8PC) Dinner

$22.00

platter with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Spinach Pie Dinner

$19.00

filo dough pastry with spinach and feta filling served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Falafel Dinner(7PCS)

$19.00

fried chickpea patties served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

BAKED SALMON DINNER

$29.00

platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

CHARCOAL CALAMARI DINNER

$25.00

chargrilled with olive oil and oregano, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

PORK CHOPS DINNER

$24.00

pork chops with sauteed veggies, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

CHARCOAL OCTOPUS DINNER

$30.00

chargrilled with olive oil and oregano, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

SHRIMP SCAMPI DINNER

$29.00

LAMB CHOPS DINNER

$35.00

platter served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

KEBOBS

Chicken Kebob DINNER

$23.00

chicken souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Pork Kebob DINNER

$23.00

pork souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Filet Mignon Kebob DINNER

$30.00

filet mignon souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Lamb KebobDINNER

$28.00

lamb souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

Shrimp {7p} Kebob DINNER

$29.00

shrimp souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with choice of soup or salad and choice of a side

COMBO DINNERS

Chicken Souvlaki & Gyro DINNER

$23.00

Special Combo DINNER

$30.00

Gyro, Chicken Gyro, Chicken and Pork Souvlaki.

KIDS MENU

grilled cheese w\fries

$10.00

Pita pizza marinara,mozzarella

$10.00

Kids Gyro With F/F

$11.00

Kids Chicken{3p} Fingers With F/F

$10.00

Kids Chicken souvlaki with F/F

$11.00

DESSERTS

Baklava

$7.50

Galactobourico

$7.50

Rice Pudding

$7.50

Ekmek Kataifi

$7.50

Greek Cookies

$7.50

Ice Cream Baklava

$9.50

Tartufo

$9.50

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$3.00+

SODAS

Coke can 12 oz

$2.50

Diet Coke can 12 oz

$2.50

Ginger ale can 12 oz

$2.50

Club soda can 12 oz

$2.50

Coke bottle 20 oz

$3.25

Diet Coke bottle 20 oz

$3.25

Sprite bottle 20 oz

$3.25

Sprite Zero bottle 20 oz

$3.25

Coke Zero bottle 20 oz

$3.25

Cherry coke bottle 20 oz

$3.25

Dr. Pepper bottle 20 oz

$3.25

Fanta orange bottle 20 oz

$3.25

Lemonade bottle 20 oz

$3.50

Fuze sweet ice tea bottle 20 oz

$3.50

Gold leaf unsweetened ice tea bottle 20 oz

$3.50

Minute Maid apple juice bottle 12 oz

$3.00

Monster energy drink 12 oz

$3.50

Water bottle 12 oz

$2.00

Vitamin water bottle 20 oz

$3.50

Dunkin donuts ice coffee bottle 13.7 oz

$3.50

2 liter coke bottle

$4.00

2 liter Diet Coke bottle

$4.00

SHAKES AND COFFE

Vanilla Milk Shake

$8.00

Chocolate Milk Shake

$8.00

Nutella Milk Shake

$9.00

10,OZ HOT COFFE

$3.00

16,OZ GREEK COLD FRAPE

$4.00

PARTY AND OFFICE PACKAGES

PACKAGE#4

$180.00

PACKAGE#5

$150.00

PACKAGE#6

$100.00

PACKAGE#7

$60.00

FAMILY NIGHT

$60.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$25.00+

mixed greens with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta cheese

Tossed Salad

$22.00+

Caesar Salad

$22.00+

VLAHO salad

$23.00+

romaine lettuce, scallions, fresh dill & feta cheese

Horiatiki Greek

$42.00+

tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, dolmades & feta

Simply Special Salad

$33.00+

cucumbers, feta cheese, chickpeas, red onions, kalamata olives & roasted red peppers

Kebobs

Chicken Kebob

$61.00+

chicken souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Pork Kebob

$63.00+

pork souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Lamb Kabob

$80.00+

lamb souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Shrimp Kabob

$85.00+

shrimp souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Filet Mignon Kebob

$100.00+

filet mignon souvlaki with sauteed mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Meats

Gyro

$60.00+

Greek Doner

$74.00+

Chicken Doner

$74.00+

Chicken Gyro

$80.00+

Pork Souvlaki

$80.00+

Chicken Souvlaki

$80.00+

Lamb Souvlaki

$90.00+

Filet mignon souvlaki

$100.00+

Pastas

Penne ala Vodka

$46.00+

Mykonos

$46.00+

Santorini

$75.00+

Side Orders

Rice

$30.00+

Grilled Vegetables

$45.00+

Lemon Potatoes

$45.00+

Other Specials

Mousaka

$60.00+

Pastichio

$60.00+

Spinach Pie

$60.00

Cheese Pie

$60.00

(20) SOUVLAKIA Sticks Pork

$60.00

(20) SOUVLAKIASticks Chicken

$60.00

Package's

Package #1

$130.00

Package #2

$230.00

Package #3

$330.00

CATERING DESSERTS

BAKLAVA

$60.00+

GALACTOBOURICO

$60.00+

EKMEK KATAIF

$60.00+

GREEK COOKIES

$45.00+

RICE PUDDING

$40.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

57 commack rd, commack, NY 11725

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

