A map showing the location of Singhs VietnameseView gallery
Vietnamese

Singhs Vietnamese

review star

No reviews yet

2803 N St. Mary's

San Antonio, TX 78006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bún
Chicken Rice
Shrimp Bún

Goi

Shaved red and green cabbage, carrots, mixed herbs, pickled onions, and fish sauce. Topped aioli, toasted peanuts, and lime.
Brisket Goi

Brisket Goi

$12.00

Shaved red and green cabbage, carrots, mixed herbs, pickled onions, and fish sauce. Topped aioli, toasted peanuts, and lime.

Chicken Goi

Chicken Goi

$12.00

Shaved red and green cabbage, carrots, mixed herbs, pickled onions, and fish sauce. Topped aioli, toasted peanuts, and lime.

Shrimp Goi

Shrimp Goi

$12.00

Shaved red and green cabbage, carrots, mixed herbs, pickled onions, and fish sauce. Topped aioli, toasted peanuts, and lime.

Pork Goi

Pork Goi

$12.00

Shaved red and green cabbage, carrots, mixed herbs, pickled onions, and fish sauce. Topped aioli, toasted peanuts, and lime.

Vegetable Goi

Vegetable Goi

$12.00

Shaved red and green cabbage, carrots, mixed herbs, pickled onions, and fish sauce. Topped aioli, toasted peanuts, and lime.

Banh Mi

Cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapenos, maggi and aioli on a toasted bolillo roll
Brisket Banh Mi

Brisket Banh Mi

$11.00

Cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled carrots, cilantro, and aioli on a toasted bolillo roll.

Chicken Banh Mi

Chicken Banh Mi

$11.00

Cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled carrots, cilantro, and aioli on a toasted bolillo roll.

Shrimp Banh Mi

Shrimp Banh Mi

$11.00

Cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled carrots, cilantro, and aioli on a toasted bolillo roll.

Pork Banh Mi

Pork Banh Mi

$11.00

Cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled carrots, cilantro, and aioli on a toasted bolillo roll.

Vegetable Banh Mi

Vegetable Banh Mi

$11.00

Cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled carrots, cilantro, and aioli on a toasted bolillo roll.

Bún

Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine lettuce, toasted peanuts, mint, sweet and sour fish sauce
Brisket Bún

Brisket Bún

$13.00

Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine, mint, toasted peanuts, sweet and sour fish sauce, and a fried eggroll.

Chicken Bún

Chicken Bún

$13.00

Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine, mint, toasted peanuts, sweet and sour fish sauce, and a fried eggroll.

Shrimp Bún

Shrimp Bún

$13.00

Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine, mint, toasted peanuts, sweet and sour fish sauce, and a fried eggroll.

Pork Bún

Pork Bún

$13.00

Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine, mint, toasted peanuts, sweet and sour fish sauce, and a fried eggroll.

Vegetable Bún

Vegetable Bún

$13.00

Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine, mint, toasted peanuts, sweet and sour fish sauce, and a fried eggroll.

Rice

Rice seasoned with coconut oil, ginger, turmeric, and scallions. Topped with sesame seeds, maggi, and cilantro.
Brisket Rice

Brisket Rice

$12.00

Rice seasoned with coconut oil, ginger, turmeric, and scallions. Topped with sesame seeds, maggi, and cilantro.

Chicken Rice

Chicken Rice

$12.00

Rice seasoned with coconut oil, ginger, turmeric, and scallions. Topped with sesame seeds, maggi, and cilantro.

Shrimp Rice

Shrimp Rice

$12.00

Rice seasoned with coconut oil, ginger, turmeric, and scallions. Topped with sesame seeds, maggi, and cilantro.

Pork Rice

Pork Rice

$12.00

Rice seasoned with coconut oil, ginger, turmeric, and scallions. Topped with sesame seeds, maggi, and cilantro.

Vegetable Rice

Vegetable Rice

$12.00

Rice seasoned with coconut oil, ginger, turmeric, and scallions. Topped with sesame seeds, maggi, and cilantro.

Snacks

Winghs

Winghs

$12.00

7 Fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Ribs

Ribs

$10.00

Crispy baby back ribs tossed in your choice of sauce.

Veggie Eggrolls

Veggie Eggrolls

$3.00
Spicy Cucumbers

Spicy Cucumbers

$5.00

Sliced cucumbers mixed with Korean pepper flakes and garlic with a vinegary kick. Similar to kimchi.

Candied Cashews

Candied Cashews

$5.00

Sweet and salty roasted cashews with a hint of spice that comes from a mixture of red pepper flakes and Sichuan peppercorns.

Vietnamese Crackers

Vietnamese Crackers

$5.00

Black Sesame, Shrimp, and Purple Sweet Potato. Served w/lime & spicy aioli.

A la carte

Brisket

Brisket

$9.00

Low and slow 12 hour braised brisket, then seared and glazed.

Chicken

Chicken

$9.00

Chicken thigh in our traditional lemongrass marinade. Finished on the grill with our signature glaze.

Shrimp

Shrimp

$9.00

Five shrimp battered with sriracha buttermilk then fried until golden and crispy. Served with Lime.

Pork

$9.00

Pork shoulder in our traditional lemongrass marinade, then seared and glazed.

Vegetables

$9.00

Fresh veggies given a sear and tossed in our house glaze.

Rice

Rice

$3.00

Bún

$4.00

Vermicelli rice noodles with the garnish (pickled carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, mint and romaine lettuce)

Goi

Goi

$3.00

Sauces

Chili Oil Sauce

Chili Oil Sauce

$0.50

Singh's homemade chili oil, made with four different kinds of chilies and garlic along with other seasonings. Adds a delicious kick to any dish.

Dragon Sauce

Dragon Sauce

$0.50

A sauce reminiscent of gochujang, the popular fermented Korean chili paste, made using Mexican chilies. It's a great sauce to add for those who love spice!

Nuoc Mam Sauce

Nuoc Mam Sauce

$0.50

A traditional sweet and sour fish sauce typical in any area of Vietnam, but each with their own unique recipe. This is ours! Add it to your order to add another delicious layer of flavor to your dish.

Singhs Sauce

Singhs Sauce

$1.00

A savory sauce used to glaze all of our grilled proteins! Another exclusive Singhs creation that goes great with any dish.

Tiger Sauce

Tiger Sauce

$0.50

A sweet, tangy and savory sauce made exclusively by Singhs!

Non Alcoholic

Mama's Tea

Mama's Tea

$3.50
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00

Rambler

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00

Merchandise

Mugs

Mugs

$15.00
T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$16.00
Stickers

Stickers

$4.00

1 ea.

Patches

$6.00

Singhs Artwork

$20.00

Singhs Coozies

$4.00
Singhs Chili Oil (16 ounce)

Singhs Chili Oil (16 ounce)

$12.00Out of stock
Food Truck Shirt

Food Truck Shirt

$18.00Out of stock

Available in black & white, Champion brand

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Vietnamese mother's recipes told through her Texan son. Come to dine in, order takeout or order online for pickup, curbside or now, delivery using GrubHub!

Location

2803 N St. Mary's, San Antonio, TX 78006

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Vietnamese Express
orange star3.9 • 694
8815 Potranco #106 San Antonio, TX 78251
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston