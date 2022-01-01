- Home
Singhs Vietnamese
No reviews yet
2803 N St. Mary's
San Antonio, TX 78006
Popular Items
Goi
Brisket Goi
Shaved red and green cabbage, carrots, mixed herbs, pickled onions, and fish sauce. Topped aioli, toasted peanuts, and lime.
Chicken Goi
Shaved red and green cabbage, carrots, mixed herbs, pickled onions, and fish sauce. Topped aioli, toasted peanuts, and lime.
Shrimp Goi
Shaved red and green cabbage, carrots, mixed herbs, pickled onions, and fish sauce. Topped aioli, toasted peanuts, and lime.
Pork Goi
Shaved red and green cabbage, carrots, mixed herbs, pickled onions, and fish sauce. Topped aioli, toasted peanuts, and lime.
Vegetable Goi
Shaved red and green cabbage, carrots, mixed herbs, pickled onions, and fish sauce. Topped aioli, toasted peanuts, and lime.
Banh Mi
Brisket Banh Mi
Cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled carrots, cilantro, and aioli on a toasted bolillo roll.
Chicken Banh Mi
Cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled carrots, cilantro, and aioli on a toasted bolillo roll.
Shrimp Banh Mi
Cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled carrots, cilantro, and aioli on a toasted bolillo roll.
Pork Banh Mi
Cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled carrots, cilantro, and aioli on a toasted bolillo roll.
Vegetable Banh Mi
Cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled carrots, cilantro, and aioli on a toasted bolillo roll.
Bún
Brisket Bún
Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine, mint, toasted peanuts, sweet and sour fish sauce, and a fried eggroll.
Chicken Bún
Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine, mint, toasted peanuts, sweet and sour fish sauce, and a fried eggroll.
Shrimp Bún
Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine, mint, toasted peanuts, sweet and sour fish sauce, and a fried eggroll.
Pork Bún
Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine, mint, toasted peanuts, sweet and sour fish sauce, and a fried eggroll.
Vegetable Bún
Rice noodles, cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, romaine, mint, toasted peanuts, sweet and sour fish sauce, and a fried eggroll.
Rice
Brisket Rice
Rice seasoned with coconut oil, ginger, turmeric, and scallions. Topped with sesame seeds, maggi, and cilantro.
Chicken Rice
Rice seasoned with coconut oil, ginger, turmeric, and scallions. Topped with sesame seeds, maggi, and cilantro.
Shrimp Rice
Rice seasoned with coconut oil, ginger, turmeric, and scallions. Topped with sesame seeds, maggi, and cilantro.
Pork Rice
Rice seasoned with coconut oil, ginger, turmeric, and scallions. Topped with sesame seeds, maggi, and cilantro.
Vegetable Rice
Rice seasoned with coconut oil, ginger, turmeric, and scallions. Topped with sesame seeds, maggi, and cilantro.
Snacks
Winghs
7 Fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
Ribs
Crispy baby back ribs tossed in your choice of sauce.
Veggie Eggrolls
Spicy Cucumbers
Sliced cucumbers mixed with Korean pepper flakes and garlic with a vinegary kick. Similar to kimchi.
Candied Cashews
Sweet and salty roasted cashews with a hint of spice that comes from a mixture of red pepper flakes and Sichuan peppercorns.
Vietnamese Crackers
Black Sesame, Shrimp, and Purple Sweet Potato. Served w/lime & spicy aioli.
A la carte
Brisket
Low and slow 12 hour braised brisket, then seared and glazed.
Chicken
Chicken thigh in our traditional lemongrass marinade. Finished on the grill with our signature glaze.
Shrimp
Five shrimp battered with sriracha buttermilk then fried until golden and crispy. Served with Lime.
Pork
Pork shoulder in our traditional lemongrass marinade, then seared and glazed.
Vegetables
Fresh veggies given a sear and tossed in our house glaze.
Rice
Bún
Vermicelli rice noodles with the garnish (pickled carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, mint and romaine lettuce)
Goi
Sauces
Chili Oil Sauce
Singh's homemade chili oil, made with four different kinds of chilies and garlic along with other seasonings. Adds a delicious kick to any dish.
Dragon Sauce
A sauce reminiscent of gochujang, the popular fermented Korean chili paste, made using Mexican chilies. It's a great sauce to add for those who love spice!
Nuoc Mam Sauce
A traditional sweet and sour fish sauce typical in any area of Vietnam, but each with their own unique recipe. This is ours! Add it to your order to add another delicious layer of flavor to your dish.
Singhs Sauce
A savory sauce used to glaze all of our grilled proteins! Another exclusive Singhs creation that goes great with any dish.
Tiger Sauce
A sweet, tangy and savory sauce made exclusively by Singhs!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A Vietnamese mother's recipes told through her Texan son. Come to dine in, order takeout or order online for pickup, curbside or now, delivery using GrubHub!
