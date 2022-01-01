Sirloin Stockade Round Rock
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Have it your way order an Entree or choose buffet. Buffet is not for delivery. We have entrees for delivery with 2 side options
Location
1723 I-35 North, Round Rock, TX 78664
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken - Round Rock
No Reviews
2111 N Interstate Hwy 35, Suite 1000 Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurant
Sano Distrito - 1400 E old settlers boulevard
No Reviews
1400 E old settlers boulevard Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurant
Salt Traders Coastal Cooking- Round Rock
4.5 • 1,062
2850 IH 35 North Round Rock, TX 78681
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Round Rock
ZZZ-Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes - Round Rock
4.5 • 4,266
201 University Oaks Blvd Round Rock, TX 78664
View restaurant
More near Round Rock