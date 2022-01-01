Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sirloin Stockade Round Rock

1723 I-35 North

Round Rock, TX 78664

Online Entrees

12 New York Strip

12 New York Strip

$17.99

A NY Strip has a strip of fat on one side grilled to order comes with 2e sides and Texas Toast

12 oz Ribeye

12 oz Ribeye

$18.99

Marbling throughout Grilled to order comes with2 sides and Texas Toast

12 oz. Sirloin

12 oz. Sirloin

$14.49

12 oz Center cut Sirloin grilled to order comes with 2 sides and Texas Toast

6 oz Sizzlin Sirloin

6 oz Sizzlin Sirloin

$10.99

6 oz center cut sirloin grilled to order comes with 2 sides and Texas Toast

6 oz. Filet

6 oz. Filet

$18.99

Tender gilled filet comes with 2 sides and Texas Toast

8 oz Chopped Steak

8 oz Chopped Steak

$9.99

8oz, Ground sirloin cooked to order topped with mushroom gravy sauteed peppers and onion comes with 2 sides and Texas Toast

Beef Tips

$9.99

Tender sirloin tips served over a bed of rice topped with mushroom gravy, sauteed onions and green peppers comes with 2 sides and Texas Toast

10. Cheeseburger

10. Cheeseburger

$8.99

Burger comes on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayonnaise & mustard and Fries

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

Hand breaded beef cutlet topped with gravy comes with 2 sides and Texas Toast

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Hand breaded and fried beef cutlet on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion comes with fries

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast on toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayonnaise comes with fries

Chicken Tender

$10.99

Hand breaded tender chicken strips fried comes with 1 side and dessert bar

Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$10.99

Fish filets lightly dusted and fried comes with tarter sauce one side salad and dessert bars

Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.99

6 oz grilled chicken breast comes with one side salad and dessert bars

Grilled Shrimp

$10.99

6 oz Shrimp Grilled comes with 2 sides and Texas Toast

Steak & Shrimp

Steak & Shrimp

$13.99

6 oz grilled sirloin with fried shrimp comes with 2 sides and Texas Toast

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.99

6 oz. Grilled chicken with Teriyaki sauce on a bed of rice comes with 2 sides and Texas Toast

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$10.99

8 Fried Shrimp comes with 2 sides and Texas Toast

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Drinks

$2.59

Beer

Bud

$2.75

Bud Light

$2.75

Miller Lite

$2.75

Coors Light

$2.75

Michelob Ultra

$2.75

Ziegen Bock

$3.75

Shiner Bock

$3.75

Pacifico

$3.75

Modelo

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Dos Equis

$3.75

Estrella Jalisco

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Have it your way order an Entree or choose buffet. Buffet is not for delivery. We have entrees for delivery with 2 side options

Location

1723 I-35 North, Round Rock, TX 78664

Directions

