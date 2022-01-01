Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

SKIPPERS KITCHEN BAR NORTHPORT NY

632 Reviews

$$

34 Main Street

Northport, NY 11768

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

The Best Starters Around

App Clam Chowder

$12.00

App French Onion

$12.00

Caramelized Onions + Madeira + Blistered Swiss Cheese + Seasoned Crouton One Pint ; Cheese Floated To Go

App Lobster Bisque

$13.00

Rich, Creamy Soup + a Touch of Sherry One Pint

Buffalo Wings

$18.75

Blue Cheese Dressing + Celery

Cauliflower Buffalo

$16.75

Fried Cauliflower Classic Buffalo Sauce - Blue Cheese Dressing

Crab Cake

$23.50

Soba Noodles - Pineapple-Ginger Vinaigrette

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$19.50

Cucumber - Watercress Salad - Curry Aioli

Tuna Nachos

$22.75

Jalapeno Ginger Tuna Nachos Diced Avocados + Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

Fresh Greens

Specialty Sandwiches and Fresh Salads

Beet Orange Salad

$19.75

Pistachio Goat Cheese and Shallot Dressing

Eggplant Napoleon Salad

Eggplant Napoleon Salad

$20.50

Fresh Mozzarella - Roasted Red Peppers - Sundried Tomato Dressing

Poach Pear Salad

$19.75

Mixed Greens -Blue Cheese - Port Balsamic Vinaigrette - Toasted Walnut Relish.

Rocket Salad

$20.75

Bacon Salad

$21.50

Captains Table

Delicious Meals to Fill You Up

Ahi Tuna

$39.95

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Over Wakame - Soba Noodles - Tahini Soy Dressing

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$32.75

Sautéed Cauliflower - Romesco Puree - Candied Almonds - Capers - Sherry Port Glaze

Bodega Taco

$26.25

Mahi-Mahi - Guacamole - Jicama - Mango Slaw - Corn Tortilla

Chicory Caesar

$28.95

Hard Boiled Egg - Parmesan Crisps - Anchovy-Caesar Dressing - Bacon Bits. Choice of Grilled Chicken or Grilled Shrimp (4)

Filet Mignon

$46.95

Bleu Cheese Crusted Filet Mignon 8 oz Cherry Tomato Gremolata + Port Wine + Sherry Sauce + Onion Rings

Fish & Chips

$31.50

Cod Filet - Fried in Beer Batter - House Made Fries - Malt Vinegar

Half Chicken

$27.50

Grilled Harissa Half Chicken Snow Peas - Mint Tabouleh Couscous - Tahini Sauce - Naan Bread

LH Quesadilla

$32.75

Lobster Ravioli

$38.75

Pork Chop

$32.75

Grilled Double Cut Pork Chops White Bean Ragout - Baby Arugula - Black-Olive Tapenade

Skirt Steak

$39.75

LUNCH French Fries - Chimichurri Sauce DINNER Potato Wedges - Parmesan-Truffle Oil - Chimichurri Sauce

Striped Bass

$38.25

Pan Roasted Striped Bass House made Potato Gnocchi - Broccolo Rabe - Portobello Mushroom - Roasted Red Pepper Couli

Swordfish

$32.75

Sticky Black Rice - Chinese Broccoli - Coconut Ginger - Lemongrass Sauce

Burgers

8 Ounces of Freshly Ground Burgers, with Healthy Vegetarian Options too!
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.75

Freshly Ground All American Burger 8 Oz. Bacon - American Cheese - Lettuce - Tomato - Pickle

Bean Burger

$22.75

Black Bean Veggie Burger Guacamole - Corn Salsa

Chicken Burger

$22.75

Freshly Ground Chicken Burger Greek Feta Cheese - Tzatziki Sauce

Skipper Burger

$23.75

Freshly Ground Skipper Burger 8 Oz. Sautéed Mushrooms - Onions - Melted Mozzarella Cheese - Lettuce & Tomato

Bacon Burger

$22.75

Cheeseburger

$22.75

Hamburger

$22.75

Pasta

Cavatelli Pasta

$24.50

Fra Diavolo

$28.75

Shrimp Fra Diavolo Bucatini Roasted Red Peppers - Black Olives - Spinach

Lobster Ravioli

$38.75

Ravioli

$27.75

Goat Cheese Ravioli Guanciale (Pork Cheek) - Black Figs - Port Wine Sauce

Rigatoni

$24.75

Side Orders

Favorite Sides to Help Fill You Up

Broccoli Rabe

$11.00

French Fries

$11.00

Skin on French Fry - Side of Ketchup

Sauteed Cauliflower

$11.00

Snow Peas

$11.00

Snow Peas Sautéed with Toasted Almonds

Spinach

$11.00

Spinach with Sautéed Garlic and Splash of Lemon Juice

Kids

Children's Meals So You Don't Have to Cook

K/Burger

$15.00

5 oz. Freshly Ground - Served with French Fries

K/Cheese Burger

$15.00

5 oz. Freshly Ground - American Cheese - Served with French Fries

K/Fingers

$15.00

Fried Chicken Tender - Served with French Fries

K/Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Pressed White Bread and America Cheese - Served with French Fries

K/Mac N Cheese

$15.00

Macaroni and Cheddar Cheese Sauce

K/Pasta

$15.00

Spaghettis Pasta with Choice Plain - Butter - or Marinara

K/Pasta Meatballs

$15.00

Spaghettis Pasta with Beef Meatballs and Choice Plain - Butter - or Marinara

K/ Ice Cr 1 Van 1 Choc

Dessert

Satisfy that Sweet Tooth

Apple Tart

$13.50

Bread Pudding

$12.50

Caramel Bread Pudding Salted Caramel Ice Cream - Rum- Poached Raisins

Chocolate Mousse

$12.50

House-Made Raspberry Sorbet - " Chocolate Crumble"

Crepes Suzette

$12.50

Chef's Choice of the Day

Dessert Plate

$3.00

A/Ice Cream Van

$8.00

A/Ice Cream Choc

$8.00

A/Ice Cr 1 Van 1 Choc

$8.00

SWAG

Stuff We All Get Very Soft and Comfortable Outer Wear & Merch
Hat

Hat

$30.00

Unisex Hat | One Size Fits All

Hoodie

Hoodie

$60.00

Charcoal Grey Hoodie Available in Small | Medium | Large | X Large | XX Large

Long Sleeve

Long Sleeve

$35.00

Dark Blue Shirt Available in Medium | Large | X Large

Pint Glass

$4.00

New Logo Pint Glass in White

Tee Shirt

Tee Shirt

$30.00

Light Blue Tee Shirt Available in Medium | Large | X Large

Wine Glass

$4.00

New Logo Wine Glass with 6 oz. Pour Line

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

34 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768

Directions

Gallery
Skippers image
Skippers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Feed and Grain - 73 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
73 Main Street Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
The Whales Tale
orange starNo Reviews
81 west fort salonga rd Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Sweet Mama's Restaurant - Sweet Mama's Northport
orange star4.4 • 1,912
9 alsace Pl Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Jackson's
orange star4.1 • 1,865
6005 Jericho Tpke Commack, NY 11725
View restaurantnext
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY - 402 New York Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
402 New York Avenue Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY - 54 New Street
orange star4.5 • 937
54 New St Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Northport

Sweet Mama's Restaurant - Sweet Mama's Northport
orange star4.4 • 1,912
9 alsace Pl Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Intermezzo
orange star4.8 • 192
10 Fort Salonga Rd Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Northport
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston