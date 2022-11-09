Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Sly Clyde Ciderworks

591 Reviews

$$

207 E Mellen St

Hampton, VA 23663

Order Again

Popular Items

Submersive 4-pack
Carnivale 4 Pack
Inkjet 4-pack

Packaged Products

Submersive 4-pack

Submersive 4-pack

$10.00

Submersive Case

$55.00
Inkjet 4-pack

Inkjet 4-pack

$10.00

Inkjet Case

$55.00

Carnivale 4 Pack

$11.00
Clyde's Party Pack

Clyde's Party Pack

$14.00Out of stock

2 Submersive 12oz Cans 2 Lime of the Ancient Mariner 12oz Cans 2 Inkjet 12oz Cans

4 Pack Lime of the Ancient Mariner

4 Pack Lime of the Ancient Mariner

$8.00

Case Lime of the Ancient Mariner

$55.00Out of stock

Misc.

Pouch Growler

$5.00

Travel Growler

$60.00
Beanie(pom pom)

Beanie(pom pom)

$22.00

Trucker Hat

$17.00

Dad Hat

$17.00

Slush Straw

$1.00

Woven Beanie

$22.00

Tap Handle

$50.00
Bandana

Bandana

$9.00+
Dog Merch

Dog Merch

$18.00+

Backpack

$35.00

Pink Purple Button

$2.50
Socks

Socks

$18.00+
Pop Socket

Pop Socket

$5.00
Sly Clyde Tracker Sign

Sly Clyde Tracker Sign

$35.00
16oz Tulip Glass

16oz Tulip Glass

$6.00
Space Button

Space Button

$2.00
Hat Pin

Hat Pin

$15.00

Membership

Clyde Club Membership

Clyde Club Membership

$125.00Out of stock

This is for Clyde Club 2022 Subscriptions (renewing and new)

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

100% Virginia apples, crushed to perfection to make the best cider on the coast of VA.

Location

207 E Mellen St, Hampton, VA 23663

Directions

Gallery
Sly Clyde Ciderworks image
Sly Clyde Ciderworks image
Sly Clyde Ciderworks image

Map
