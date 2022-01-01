Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Sly Fox Brewing Company Malvern

No reviews yet

20 Liberty Boulevard

Suite 100

Malvern, PA 19355

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Wings
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cans 6 Pack

Pikeland Pils

Pikeland Pils

$10.50

Northern German style Pilsner that is light in body, straw in color and dry; with an abundant aroma of noble German hops. 4.9% ABV

Helles Golden Lager

Helles Golden Lager

$10.50

German style golden lager that is light-bodied with a gentle, dry finish. 4.9% ABV

SRT Ale

SRT Ale

$10.50

A golden, hop-forward American Pale Ale and a salute to the beautiful Schuylkill River Trail. A portion of the proceeds of SRT Ale benefits the Schuylkill River Trail through the Schuylkill River Heritage Area. 4.6% ABV

Rt. 113 IPA

Rt. 113 IPA

$11.00

This complex, aromatic beer is brewed with an abundance of the finest hops from the Pacific Northwest and England. 7.0% ABV

4 Pack Vulpulin

$10.00

6 pack Haze Fix

$12.00

Soft, pillowy wheat and oats swirl while lush, fruity hops twirl throughout this hazy thing of beauty. Brewed with Trident, Azacca, and El Dorado hops, this easy-drinking hazy IPA is remarkably smooth on the palate with enchanting notes of candied orange. Get your fix!

Reading Premium

Reading Premium

$10.50

Updated for a refreshed drinkability, this pre-prohibition classic pale lager is semi-dry and clean with bright carbonation. With each sip you’ll experience notes of citrus, honey, and a subtly sweet finish. Enjoy the history and taste the future of Reading Premium. 4.5% ABV

6 pack Dunkel Lager

$11.00
6 pack Oktoberfest

6 pack Oktoberfest

$11.00

Slugger 4 Pack

$10.00Out of stock

4 Pack Hazy Alpha Foxtrot

$16.00

4 Pack Alt Access Pineapple

$16.00Out of stock
4 Pack Slugger

4 Pack Slugger

$10.00

Slugger is a pilsner that’s as crisp as the crack of a bat, yet flavorful enough to let you know it’s no bush league beer. A rich malt bill contributes depth and notes of honey and biscuits, while a light addition of German noble hops provides a pleasing bitterness that leaves you thirsting for more.

4 Pack Blitz

$10.00

Cans Case

Helles Golden Lager

Helles Golden Lager

$38.00

German style golden lager that is light-bodied with a gentle, dry finish. 4.9% ABV

Pikeland Pils

Pikeland Pils

$38.00

Northern German style Pilsner that is light in body, straw in color and dry; with an abundant aroma of noble German hops. 4.9% ABV

SRT Ale

SRT Ale

$38.00

A golden, hop-forward American Pale Ale and a salute to the beautiful Schuylkill River Trail. A portion of the proceeds of SRT Ale benefits the Schuylkill River Trail through the Schuylkill River Heritage Area. 4.6% ABV

113 IPA

113 IPA

$40.00

This complex, aromatic beer is brewed with an abundance of the finest hops from the Pacific Northwest and England. 7.0% ABV

Haze Fix Case

$44.00

Soft, pillowy wheat and oats swirl while lush, fruity hops twirl throughout this hazy thing of beauty. Brewed with Trident, Azacca, and El Dorado hops, this easy-drinking hazy IPA is remarkably smooth on the palate with enchanting notes of candied orange. Get your fix!

Reading Premium

Reading Premium

$38.00

Updated for a refreshed drinkability, this pre-prohibition classic pale lager is semi-dry and clean with bright carbonation. With each sip you’ll experience notes of citrus, honey, and a subtly sweet finish. Enjoy the history and taste the future of Reading Premium. 4.5% ABV

Vulpulin

$54.00

Mix Case

$39.00

Case Ofest

$40.00

Alt Access Pineapple IPA Case

$90.00Out of stock

Hop Project® No. 015 takes us on a globe-trotting journey with a trio of hops from the far reaches of New Zealand and the foothills of Germany to the hop fields of the Pacific Northwest. This hazy IPA boasts bright flavors of mango, banana, and tangerine thanks to Wai-iti, Mandarina Bavaria, and Azacca hops. Dive into this soft, fruity brew and send your taste buds on a trip of a lifetime.

Grisette Case

$38.00Out of stock

Blitz Case

$54.00

Soup/Salad

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

House-made with Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Bacon & More Cheddar.

French Onion

$7.00

Chili

$6.00

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$6.00
Creamy Caesar

Creamy Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons all tossed in Caesar dressing.

Hazy Black & Blue Salad

$12.00

Romaine & Spinach, topped w Walnuts, Craisins, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, served with House-made Hazy Blackberry Vinaigrette

Doc's Greek

$12.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta with Greek Dressing

South West Salad

South West Salad

$12.00

Romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, salsa, crushed tortilla chips, red onion, cheddar & chili lime ranch dressing

MYO Salad

$10.00

Tuna Niçoise

$14.00

Sharables

Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla Chips Topped with Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Scallions, Jalapenos, Sour Cream Drizzle, Fresh Salsa. Add Chicken, Pork or Steak +$3

Hummus Platter

$12.00

With Cucumber, Tomato, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives, and Garlic Flatbread

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Fresh Salsa and Sour Cream Served with Corn Tortilla Chips

Quesadilla

$9.00

Warm Flour Tortillas Stuffed with a Blend of Mixed Cheeses, with Fresh Salsa & Sour Cream. Add chicken, Pork or Steak +$3

Fry Basket

Fry Basket

$6.00

A generous helping of fries to share.

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Crispy Battered White Cheddar Cheese Served with Marinara & Ranch Dipping Sauces

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Marinated Steak, Fried Onions, American Cheese served with Sriracha Ketchup

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Bavarian style soft pretzels served with pub mustard house-made, cheddar cheese sauce.

Tampura Battered Sushi

$9.00

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomatoes, and Basil

Garden Pizza

Garden Pizza

$14.00

Cauliflower Crust, Three Cheeses, Spinach, Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Garlic Oil

Kielbasa Pizza

$13.00

BBQ Sauce, Smoked Kielbasa, Three Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onion (Temporally Out of Caramelized Onions)

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

3 Cheese blend, chicken, tomatoes, spinach, and buffalo sauce. Served with a ranch drizzle.

Plain Pizza

Plain Pizza

$11.00

A classic cheese pizza with red sauce

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$12.00

Mouth-watering pepperoni atop a classic cheese pizza.

Cheese Burger Pizza

$14.00

Ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, topped with special sauce and pickles.

Grinder Pizza

$14.00

Garlic oil, 50/50 cheese blend, salami, peperoni, capicola ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, and oregano

Jungle Jim Pizza

$13.00

Wings/Pierogies

Wings

Wings

$10.00

Our Jumbo wings come 6 to an order, they are fresh, never frozen, and we make all our sauces as well as the bleu cheese dressing or ranch that come with them.

Pierogies

Pierogies

$8.00

6 fried Pierogies w choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese, or Sour cream tossed in choice of house made sauces.

Boneless Bites

$8.00

Our Boneless Chicken Bites come 6 to an order. We make all our sauces as well as the bleu cheese dressing or ranch that come with them.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

House-smoked, Topped with St. Lois BBQ Sauce on a Fresh Roll from Conshohocken Bakery. Served with Fries and Slaw

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled buffalo or BBQ chicken OR grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a Conshohocken Bakery roll served with fries & slaw

Chicken Bacon Wrap

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.00

Pulled Chicken, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and House-made Chili Lime Ranch served with slaw and fries.

Bratwurst Sandwich

Bratwurst Sandwich

$12.00

German Bratwurst with Sauerkraut or Caramelized Onion & Roasted Red Peppers Served with a side of fries, Slaw & Pub Mustard.

Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$11.00

House-made Hummus, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Baby Spinach, and Roasted Red Peppers. Served with fries and slaw.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00

1/4 Lb smash burger with American Cheese, on a fresh roll. Served with Fries and Cole slaw. Make it a Double Decker for $3 more!

Hot Italian Grinder

Hot Italian Grinder

$14.00

Salami, Pepperoni, and Capicola, Sliced Provolone, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano & Red Vinegar w/ side of banana peppers served with fries & slaw

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Shaved steak sauteed with American Cheese. Served on a Conshohocken Long Roll with fries and slaw

Hot Roast Beef

$14.00

Slow roasted beef, melted provolone cheese, pickled onions & horseradish-mayo served on a Conshy Bakery Long Roll.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Braised Short Ribs

$14.00

Lamb Gyro

$14.00Out of stock

Seasoned Lamb Grilled, with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Fresh Tzatziki Sauce, on a house made Grilled Pita, with Fries and Coleslaw.

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Large from Scratch Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brownie

$6.60Out of stock

Apple Strudle Spring Rolls

$8.00

Soft Drinks Etc.

Coke

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

Sprite

$1.89

Lemonade

$1.89

Iced Tea

$1.89

Apple Juice

$1.89

Gingerale

$1.89

Cranberry

$1.89

Coffee

$1.89

Root Beer

$1.89

Milk

$2.83

Choc. Milk

$2.83Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.89

Pineapple Juice

$1.89

Growler Refills

Have a Sly Fox Growler? Place your order online and we will have it ready when you arrive. If you don't have a growler yet the Bottle is only $4 more!! Get more variety with the growler fills and save some $$. Any questions call and we will get you set up.

Growler Helles Golden Lager

$9.50

Growler Pikeland Pils

$9.50

Growler Royal Weisse

$9.50

Growler Route 113 IPA

$10.00

Growler Vulpulin IPA

$11.00

Growler SRT Ale

$9.50

Growler Reading Premium

$9.50

Growler Haze Fix

$11.00

Soft, pillowy wheat and oats swirl while lush, fruity hops twirl throughout this hazy thing of beauty. Brewed with Trident, Azacca, and El Dorado hops, this easy-drinking hazy IPA is remarkably smooth on the palate with enchanting notes of candied orange. Get your fix! 5.5% ABV

Black Lager Growler

$10.50

Growler Sabro IPA

$11.00

Growler Alex's Ras Lemon

$10.50

Growler Off My Mente

$10.00

Growler Oatmeal Stout (softly falling in Darkness)

$10.50

New Growler Bottle

$5.00

Growler Dunkel Weisse

$10.00Out of stock

Growler Odyssey

$15.00Out of stock

Growler Christmas Ale

$10.50Out of stock

It's Christmas in July!!! Expressive mulling spices swirl and mingle in this full-bodied red ale. With one sip you’ll know the holidays are here!

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sly Fox to the Grove now open in Malvern, PA. Award-winning Sly Fox beer arrives fresh from the brewery to compliment a mouth-watering lunch and dinner menu including our famous pizza oven. By day, deals are done in the spacious dining room, while evening finds a casual, family-friendly atmosphere with outdoor seating and a large stage for your entertainment!

Website

Location

20 Liberty Boulevard, Suite 100, Malvern, PA 19355

Directions

Gallery
Sly Fox Brewing Company image
Sly Fox Brewing Company image

