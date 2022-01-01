Sly Fox Brewing Company Malvern

Alt Access Pineapple IPA Case

$90.00 Out of stock

Hop Project® No. 015 takes us on a globe-trotting journey with a trio of hops from the far reaches of New Zealand and the foothills of Germany to the hop fields of the Pacific Northwest. This hazy IPA boasts bright flavors of mango, banana, and tangerine thanks to Wai-iti, Mandarina Bavaria, and Azacca hops. Dive into this soft, fruity brew and send your taste buds on a trip of a lifetime.