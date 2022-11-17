Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Smoked on High BBQ

632 Reviews

$

755 S High St

Columbus, OH 43206

Popular Items

Brisket Sandwich
Brisket skinny
Pork Sandwich

Meat

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

18 hour smoked certified Angus brisket, dry rubbed with salt, black pepper and sugar for that sticky-sweet candy bark exterior.

Brisket skinny

$12.00

Pork Sandwich

$8.00

15 hour hickory-smoked White Marble Farms pork shoulder that’s tangy, sweet and succulent.

Pork Skinny

$8.00

15 hour hickory-smoked White Marble Farms pork shoulder that’s tangy, sweet and succulent.

Chicken Drummies

$7.00Out of stock

Jerk seasoned smoked jumbo chicken legs, basted with our house-made Sweet Whiskey BBQ sauce for that extra kick.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Pulled Chicken Skinny

$7.00

1/4 Slab Ribs

$10.00

Melt in your mouth competition dry rub, smoked pork spare ribs. Not to brag, but we’ve literally won awards for these.

1/2 Slab Ribs

$20.00

Melt in your mouth competition dry rub, smoked pork spare ribs. Not to brag, but we’ve literally won awards for these.

Full Slab

$35.00

Melt in your mouth competition dry rub, smoked pork spare ribs. Not to brag, but we’ve literally won awards for these.

Sausage

$7.00

Smoked andouille sausage links made using our signature house recipe.

Sides

Max N Cheese

$2.50

Our outside the box, signature recipe that’s a cheesy medley of garlic, herbs and spices.

Cole Slaw

$2.50

A BBQ classic. Tangy, sweet and made fresh daily.

Collard Greens and Pork

$2.50

Stewed for 5-hours, our greens are perfectly paired with smoked pork and spices.

Cornbread

$2.50

Sweet, buttery and huge.

Spicy Brisket Chili Cup

$2.50

Loaded with smoked brisket, our house-made chili is savory, spicy and dangerously delicious — you’ve been warned.

Spicy Brisket Chili Bowl

$5.00

Loaded with smoked brisket, our house-made chili is savory, spicy and dangerously delicious — you’ve been warned.

Dessert

Reese Cookie

$3.50

Gourmet, artisan cookies courtesy of Chocolate Cafe!

Beverage

Water

$1.50

16.9 oz bottle

Coke

Coke

$2.50

16.9 oz bottle

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50Out of stock

12 oz can

Sprite

Sprite

$1.50

12 oz can

Tea Sweet

Tea Sweet

$3.00
Tea Unsweet

Tea Unsweet

$3.00
Tea Raspberry

Tea Raspberry

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Tea Peach

Tea Peach

$3.00
Frostop

Frostop

$3.00
Cheerwine

Cheerwine

$1.50

12 oz can

Sauce Bottles

Sweet Whiskey Sauce 16 oz Bottle

$7.50

Gator Sauce 16 oz Bottle

$7.50

Bargain Bin

Test

Pound of Brisket - Bargain Bin

$13.00Out of stock

Comes frozen in a vacuum sealed bag!

Pound of Pulled Pork - Bargain Bin

$10.00Out of stock

Comes frozen in a vacuum sealed bag!

Pound of Pulled Chicken - Bargain Bin

$9.00Out of stock

1/4 Slab Ribs - Bargain Bin

$5.50Out of stock

Comes frozen in a vacuum sealed bag!

1/2 Slab Ribs - Bargain Bin

$11.00Out of stock

Comes frozen in a vacuum sealed bag!

4 Pack Sausage Links - Bargain Bin

$15.00

Comes frozen in a vacuum sealed bag!

Pound of Turkey - Bargain Bin

$9.00Out of stock

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Handcrafted, slow-smoked BBQ

Website

Location

755 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206

Directions

Gallery
Smoked on High BBQ image
Smoked on High BBQ image
Smoked on High BBQ image

