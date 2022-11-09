- Home
SmoothEs and More
300 Park Ridge Rd
Sullivan, MO 63080
Create Your Own SmoothE
SmoothEs
Little Boom Blueberry
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Blueberries, Banana
Little Blissful Banana
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Banana
Little Chillin' Cherry
Cherry Juice, Yogurt, Cherries
Little Grapey Goodness
Grape Juice, Yogurt, Banana, Grapes
Little Macho Mango
Mango Juice, Yogurt, Mangos
Little Passionate Pineapple
Pineapple Juice, Yogurt, Pineapple
Little Peachy Peach
Peach Juice, Yogurt, Peaches
Little Radical Raspberry
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Raspberries
Little Seriously Strawberry
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Strawberries
Big Blissful Banana
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Banana
Big Boom Blueberry
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Blueberries, Banana
Big Chllin' Cherry
Cherry Juice, Yogurt, Cherries
Big Grapey Goodness
Grape Juice, Yogurt, Banana, Grapes
Big Macho Mango
Mango Juice, Yogurt, Mangos
Big Passionate Pineapple
Pineapple Juice, Yogurt, Pineapple
Big Peachy Peach
Peach Juice, Yogurt, Peaches
Big Radical Raspberry
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Raspberries
Big Seriously Strawberry
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Strawberries
Specialty SmoothEs
L- ChocolatE CherrE (E's favorite)
Milk, Cherry Juice, Chocolate Protein Powder, Spinach, Cherries, Blueberries
L-Chocolate Strawberry
Coconut Milk, Chocolate/Strawberry Protein Powder, Chocolate Chips, Strawberries
L- Hydrating Energizer
Apple Juice, Cranberry Juice, Strawberries, Mango, Ginger
L- JUMP Start
Coffee, Bananas, Peanut Butter, Oats, Chocolate Protein Powder, Cinnamon
L- Keto Green
Coconut Milk, Spinach, Stevia, Cinnamon, Avocado
L- Orange You Healthy
Carrot-Orange Juice, Orange Juice, Mango, Peaches, Antioxidant powder
L-Passion Fruit
Passion Fruit Juice, Agave, Mango, Raspberries, Strawberries
L- Pineapple Protector
Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Kale, Pineapple, Antioxidant Powder
L- Pumpkin Pie
Oat Milk, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Protein Powder, Vanilla, Pumpkin, Bananas, Whipped Topping
L- Pumpkin Cheesecake
Oat Milk, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Yogurt, Graham Cracker Protein Powder, Pumpkin
L- Royal Berry
Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Almond Butter, Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries
L- Snickerdoodle
Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Vanilla Protein, Banana
L- Strawberry-Banana
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Banana, Strawberries, Dragon Fruit Powder
L- Strawberry Cheesecake
Oat Milk, Yogurt, Graham Cracker Protein Powder, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Strawberries
L-The Dreamsicle
Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Vanilla Protein Powder, Mango, Banana, Strawberries
L- Triple-Berry Power
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Beet Powder
L- Tropical Eagle
Pineapple-Coconut Blend Juice, Coconut Water, Yogurt, Banana, Mango, Pineapple
L- Vanilla Sky
Coconut Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Spirulina, Vanilla Protein Powder
B- ChocolatE CherrE (E's favorite)
Milk, Cherry Juice, Chocolate Protein Powder, Spinach, Cherries, Blueberries
B-Chocolate Strawberry
Coconut Milk, Chocolate/Strawberry Protein Powder, Chocolate Chips, Strawberries
B- Hydrating Energizer
Apple Juice, Cranberry Juice, Strawberries, Mango, Ginger
B- JUMP Start
Coffee, Bananas, Peanut Butter, Oats, Chocolate Protein Powder, Cinnamon
B-Keto Green
Coconut Milk, Spinach, Stevia, Cinnamon, Avocado
B- Orange You Healthy
Carrot-Orange juice, Orange Juice, Mango, Peaches, Antioxidant Powder
B-Passion Fruit
Passion Fruit Juice, Agave, Mango, Raspberries, Strawberries
B- Pineapple Protector
Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Kale, Pineapple, Antioxidant Powder
B- Pumpkin Cheesecake
Oat Milk, Yogurt, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Graham Cracker Protein Powder, Pumpkin
B- Pumpkin Pie
Oat Milk, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Protein Powder, Vanilla, Pumpkin, Bananas, Whipped Topping
B- Royal Berry
Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Almond Butter, Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries
B- Snickerdoodle
Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Vanilla Protein, Banana
B- Strawberry-Banana
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Banana, Strawberries, Dragon Fruit Powder
B- Strawberry Cheesecake
Oat Milk, Yogurt, Graham Cracker Protein Powder, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Strawberries
B- #24 The Kobe
Pineapple Juice, Apple Juice, Bananas, Pineapple, Mango, Raspberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Spirulina
B-The Dreamscile
Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Vanilla Protein Powder, Mango, Banana, Strawberries
B- Triple-Berry Power
Apple Juice, Yogurt, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Beet Powder
B- Tropical Eagle
Pineapple-Coconut Blend Juice, Coconut Water, Yogurt, Banana, Mango, Pineapple
B- Vanilla Sky
Coconut Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Spirulina, Vanilla Protein Powder
SmoothE Bowls
Aloha Bowl
Coconut Water, Coconut Yogurt, Pineapple, Mango, Banana
Banana Berry Bowl
Acai, Apple Juice, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries
Berries And Cream Bowl
Coconut Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Blackberries, Blueberries
Chocolate Banana Bowl
Acai, Banana, Coconut Milk, Cacao Powder, Chocolate Protein Powder
Cosmic Pink Bowl
Oat Milk, Coconut Milk, Yogurt, Mango, Banana, Dragon Fruit, Elderberry Powder, Charcoal Powder
Keto Green Bowl
Coconut Milk, Spinach, Avocado, Cinnamon, Stevia
Nut Butter Berry Bowl
Acai, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries
Ocean Bowl
Pineapple-Coconut Blend, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Spirulina
Pink Dragon Bowl
Oat Milk, Yogurt, Dragon Fruit, Mango
Pumpkin Pie Bowl
Oat Milk, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Protein Powder, Vanilla, Pumpkin, Bananas
Strawberry Banana Bowl
Apple Juice, Strawberries, Banana, Yogurt, Dragon Fruit Powder
Protein/Energy Balls
Blueberry
Oats, Almond Butter, Honey, Dried Blueberries, Cinnamon, Vanilla
Chocolate Buzz
Oats, Peanut Butter, Honey, Plant Based Chocolate Protein Powder, Cocoa Powder, Instant Coffee, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips
Chocolate Lovers
Oats, Plant Based Chocolate Protein Powder, Cocoa Powder, Peanut Butter, Honey, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips
Chocolate Strawberry AB
Oats, Whey Chocolate & Strawberry Protein Powder, Strawberry Powder, Almond Butter, Honey, Vanilla, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips
Chocolate Strawberry PB
Oats, Whey Chocolate & Strawberry Protein Powder, Strawberry Powder, Peanut Butter, Honey Vanilla, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips
Chunky Monkey
Oats, Vanilla Plant Based Protein Powder, Banana, Peanut Butter, Agave, Vanilla, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips
Dark Choc Coconut
Oats, Whey Chocolate Protein Powder, Cocoa Powder, Shredded Coconut, Almond Butter, Honey, Vanilla, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips
Mango Walnut Energy
Walnuts, Pitted Dates, Dried Mango, Shredded Coconut, Cinnamon, Ginger
Oatmeal Raisin
Oats, Almond Butter, Honey, Raisins, Pecans, Cinnamon, Vanilla
Peanut Butter Date
Oats, Pitted Dates, Peanut Butter, Honey, Vanilla
Snickerdoodle
Oats, Plant Based Vanilla Protein Powder, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Agave, Vanilla
Vanilla
Oats, Almond Butter, Honey. Almonds, Vanilla
White Chocolate Berry
Oats, Whey Vanilla Protein Powder, Dried Blueberries & Cranberries, Almond Butter, Agave, Honey, White Chocolate Chips
White Chocolate Pumpkin
Oats, Pumpkin Spice, Almond Butter, Vanilla, Whey Graham Cracker Protein Powder, Pumpkin Pure, Honey
Protein Ball Gift Box (4 balls of your choice)
Build your own Salad
BYO Half Order Protein Bowl
BYO Full Order Protein Bowl
Salad Bar & Protein Bowl Combo
Soup
Cold Beverages
Bottled Water
Unsweet Tea 12 oz
Unsweet Tea 20 oz
Blackberry Tea 12 Oz
Blackberry Tea 20oz
Passion EnergE Tea 20 oz
Cran-Apple Refresher 20 oz
Bai Water
Celsius Sparkling Energy Drink
Poppi Prebiotic Soda
Iced Matcha Lavender Latte 20 oz
Iced Matcha Lavender Latte 12 oz
Cold Brew 12 oz
Cold Brew 16 oz
Hot Beverages
Hot Chocolate 16 oz
Cafe Americano 16 oz
Cafe Latte 16 oz
Cafe Mocha 16 oz
Cappuccino 16 oz
Espresso 1 oz
Pumpkin Vanilla Latte 12 oz
Pumpkin Vanilla Latte 16 oz
Hot Tea- Calm Stomach 16 oz
Ginger & Peach Herbal Tea
Hot Tea- Sleep 16 oz
Chamomile & Lavender Herbal Tea
Hot Tea- Refresh 16 oz
Turmeric Chili Matcha Green Tea
Hot Tea- Balance 16 oz
Cinnamon & Blackberry Herbal Tea
Hot Tea- Radiate Beauty 16 oz
Blueberry & Aloe Herbal Tea
Hot Tea- Stay Well 16 oz
Lemon & Echinacea Herbal Tea
Soup & Salad Combo
Coffee Cups
Shaker Bottles
T-Shirts
Dietary Supplements
EFA Gold
Fit Tabs
Joint Care
7-Keto Musclean
Super Pak
Elevate Pre-Workout Rainbow Candy
Elevate Chocolate Brownie Protein Powder
Elevate Vanilla Milkshake Protein Powder
UMP Angel Food Cake Protein Powder
UMP Chocolate Protein Powder
UMP Graham Cracker Protein Powder
UMP Rocky Road Protein Powder
UMP Strawberry Protein Powder
UMP Vanilla Protein Powder
UMP Cookies & Cream Protein Powder
Elevate BCAA Fruit Punch Powder
Glutamine Select Black Cherry Powder
Lean Out
Muscle Provider- Chocolate Powder
Orange Creatine Select
Ultra C Powder
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy a healthy delicious smoothie, protein ball, salad bar or protein bowl in our fun friendly high energy atmosphere while dining indoors or out.
300 Park Ridge Rd, Sullivan, MO 63080