Juice & Smoothies

SmoothEs and More

No reviews yet

300 Park Ridge Rd

Sullivan, MO 63080

Popular Items

Big Grapey Goodness
B- JUMP Start
BYO Half Order Protein Bowl

Create Your Own SmoothE

Little E

$4.99

Big E

$6.99

SmoothEs

Little Boom Blueberry

Little Boom Blueberry

$4.50

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Blueberries, Banana

Little Blissful Banana

Little Blissful Banana

$4.50

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Banana

Little Chillin' Cherry

Little Chillin' Cherry

$4.50

Cherry Juice, Yogurt, Cherries

Little Grapey Goodness

Little Grapey Goodness

$4.50

Grape Juice, Yogurt, Banana, Grapes

Little Macho Mango

Little Macho Mango

$4.50

Mango Juice, Yogurt, Mangos

Little Passionate Pineapple

Little Passionate Pineapple

$4.50

Pineapple Juice, Yogurt, Pineapple

Little Peachy Peach

Little Peachy Peach

$4.50

Peach Juice, Yogurt, Peaches

Little Radical Raspberry

Little Radical Raspberry

$4.50

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Raspberries

Little Seriously Strawberry

Little Seriously Strawberry

$4.50

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Strawberries

Big Blissful Banana

Big Blissful Banana

$6.50

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Banana

Big Boom Blueberry

Big Boom Blueberry

$6.50

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Blueberries, Banana

Big Chllin' Cherry

Big Chllin' Cherry

$6.50

Cherry Juice, Yogurt, Cherries

Big Grapey Goodness

Big Grapey Goodness

$6.50

Grape Juice, Yogurt, Banana, Grapes

Big Macho Mango

Big Macho Mango

$6.50

Mango Juice, Yogurt, Mangos

Big Passionate Pineapple

Big Passionate Pineapple

$6.50

Pineapple Juice, Yogurt, Pineapple

Big Peachy Peach

Big Peachy Peach

$6.50

Peach Juice, Yogurt, Peaches

Big Radical Raspberry

Big Radical Raspberry

$6.50

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Raspberries

Big Seriously Strawberry

Big Seriously Strawberry

$6.50

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Strawberries

Specialty SmoothEs

L- ChocolatE CherrE (E's favorite)

L- ChocolatE CherrE (E's favorite)

$4.99

Milk, Cherry Juice, Chocolate Protein Powder, Spinach, Cherries, Blueberries

L-Chocolate Strawberry

$4.99

Coconut Milk, Chocolate/Strawberry Protein Powder, Chocolate Chips, Strawberries

L- Hydrating Energizer

L- Hydrating Energizer

$4.99

Apple Juice, Cranberry Juice, Strawberries, Mango, Ginger

L- JUMP Start

L- JUMP Start

$4.99

Coffee, Bananas, Peanut Butter, Oats, Chocolate Protein Powder, Cinnamon

L- Keto Green

$4.99

Coconut Milk, Spinach, Stevia, Cinnamon, Avocado

L- Orange You Healthy

L- Orange You Healthy

$4.99

Carrot-Orange Juice, Orange Juice, Mango, Peaches, Antioxidant powder

L-Passion Fruit

$4.99

Passion Fruit Juice, Agave, Mango, Raspberries, Strawberries

L- Pineapple Protector

L- Pineapple Protector

$4.99

Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Kale, Pineapple, Antioxidant Powder

L- Pumpkin Pie

$4.99

Oat Milk, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Protein Powder, Vanilla, Pumpkin, Bananas, Whipped Topping

L- Pumpkin Cheesecake

$4.99

Oat Milk, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Yogurt, Graham Cracker Protein Powder, Pumpkin

L- Royal Berry

$4.99

Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Almond Butter, Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries

L- Snickerdoodle

$4.99

Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Vanilla Protein, Banana

L- Strawberry-Banana

L- Strawberry-Banana

$4.99

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Banana, Strawberries, Dragon Fruit Powder

L- Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Oat Milk, Yogurt, Graham Cracker Protein Powder, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Strawberries

L-The Dreamsicle

$4.99

Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Vanilla Protein Powder, Mango, Banana, Strawberries

L- Triple-Berry Power

L- Triple-Berry Power

$4.99

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Beet Powder

L- Tropical Eagle

L- Tropical Eagle

$4.99

Pineapple-Coconut Blend Juice, Coconut Water, Yogurt, Banana, Mango, Pineapple

L- Vanilla Sky

L- Vanilla Sky

$4.99

Coconut Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Spirulina, Vanilla Protein Powder

B- ChocolatE CherrE (E's favorite)

B- ChocolatE CherrE (E's favorite)

$6.99

Milk, Cherry Juice, Chocolate Protein Powder, Spinach, Cherries, Blueberries

B-Chocolate Strawberry

$6.99

Coconut Milk, Chocolate/Strawberry Protein Powder, Chocolate Chips, Strawberries

B- Hydrating Energizer

B- Hydrating Energizer

$6.99

Apple Juice, Cranberry Juice, Strawberries, Mango, Ginger

B- JUMP Start

B- JUMP Start

$6.99

Coffee, Bananas, Peanut Butter, Oats, Chocolate Protein Powder, Cinnamon

B-Keto Green

$6.99

Coconut Milk, Spinach, Stevia, Cinnamon, Avocado

B- Orange You Healthy

B- Orange You Healthy

$6.99

Carrot-Orange juice, Orange Juice, Mango, Peaches, Antioxidant Powder

B-Passion Fruit

$6.99

Passion Fruit Juice, Agave, Mango, Raspberries, Strawberries

B- Pineapple Protector

B- Pineapple Protector

$6.99

Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Kale, Pineapple, Antioxidant Powder

B- Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.99

Oat Milk, Yogurt, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Graham Cracker Protein Powder, Pumpkin

B- Pumpkin Pie

$6.99

Oat Milk, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Protein Powder, Vanilla, Pumpkin, Bananas, Whipped Topping

B- Royal Berry

$6.99

Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Almond Butter, Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries

B- Snickerdoodle

$6.99

Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Vanilla Protein, Banana

B- Strawberry-Banana

B- Strawberry-Banana

$6.99

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Banana, Strawberries, Dragon Fruit Powder

B- Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99

Oat Milk, Yogurt, Graham Cracker Protein Powder, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Strawberries

B- #24 The Kobe

B- #24 The Kobe

$6.99

Pineapple Juice, Apple Juice, Bananas, Pineapple, Mango, Raspberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Spirulina

B-The Dreamscile

$6.99

Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Vanilla Protein Powder, Mango, Banana, Strawberries

B- Triple-Berry Power

B- Triple-Berry Power

$6.99

Apple Juice, Yogurt, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Beet Powder

B- Tropical Eagle

B- Tropical Eagle

$6.99

Pineapple-Coconut Blend Juice, Coconut Water, Yogurt, Banana, Mango, Pineapple

B- Vanilla Sky

B- Vanilla Sky

$6.99

Coconut Milk, Banana, Pineapple, Spirulina, Vanilla Protein Powder

SmoothE Bowls

Aloha Bowl

Aloha Bowl

$8.99

Coconut Water, Coconut Yogurt, Pineapple, Mango, Banana

Banana Berry Bowl

Banana Berry Bowl

$8.99

Acai, Apple Juice, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries

Berries And Cream Bowl

$8.99

Coconut Milk, Vanilla Protein Powder, Blackberries, Blueberries

Chocolate Banana Bowl

Chocolate Banana Bowl

$8.99

Acai, Banana, Coconut Milk, Cacao Powder, Chocolate Protein Powder

Cosmic Pink Bowl

$8.99

Oat Milk, Coconut Milk, Yogurt, Mango, Banana, Dragon Fruit, Elderberry Powder, Charcoal Powder

Keto Green Bowl

Keto Green Bowl

$8.99

Coconut Milk, Spinach, Avocado, Cinnamon, Stevia

Nut Butter Berry Bowl

Nut Butter Berry Bowl

$8.99

Acai, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberries

Ocean Bowl

$8.99

Pineapple-Coconut Blend, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Spirulina

Pink Dragon Bowl

Pink Dragon Bowl

$8.99

Oat Milk, Yogurt, Dragon Fruit, Mango

Pumpkin Pie Bowl

$8.99

Oat Milk, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Protein Powder, Vanilla, Pumpkin, Bananas

Strawberry Banana Bowl

Strawberry Banana Bowl

$8.99

Apple Juice, Strawberries, Banana, Yogurt, Dragon Fruit Powder

Protein/Energy Balls

Blueberry

$1.50

Oats, Almond Butter, Honey, Dried Blueberries, Cinnamon, Vanilla

Chocolate Buzz

$1.50

Oats, Peanut Butter, Honey, Plant Based Chocolate Protein Powder, Cocoa Powder, Instant Coffee, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips

Chocolate Lovers

$1.50

Oats, Plant Based Chocolate Protein Powder, Cocoa Powder, Peanut Butter, Honey, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips

Chocolate Strawberry AB

$2.00

Oats, Whey Chocolate & Strawberry Protein Powder, Strawberry Powder, Almond Butter, Honey, Vanilla, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips

Chocolate Strawberry PB

$2.00

Oats, Whey Chocolate & Strawberry Protein Powder, Strawberry Powder, Peanut Butter, Honey Vanilla, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips

Chunky Monkey

$1.50

Oats, Vanilla Plant Based Protein Powder, Banana, Peanut Butter, Agave, Vanilla, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips

Dark Choc Coconut

$1.50

Oats, Whey Chocolate Protein Powder, Cocoa Powder, Shredded Coconut, Almond Butter, Honey, Vanilla, Dairy Free Chocolate Chips

Mango Walnut Energy

$2.00

Walnuts, Pitted Dates, Dried Mango, Shredded Coconut, Cinnamon, Ginger

Oatmeal Raisin

$1.50

Oats, Almond Butter, Honey, Raisins, Pecans, Cinnamon, Vanilla

Peanut Butter Date

$1.50

Oats, Pitted Dates, Peanut Butter, Honey, Vanilla

Snickerdoodle

$1.50

Oats, Plant Based Vanilla Protein Powder, Cinnamon, Almond Butter, Agave, Vanilla

Vanilla

$1.50

Oats, Almond Butter, Honey. Almonds, Vanilla

White Chocolate Berry

$2.00

Oats, Whey Vanilla Protein Powder, Dried Blueberries & Cranberries, Almond Butter, Agave, Honey, White Chocolate Chips

White Chocolate Pumpkin

$2.00

Oats, Pumpkin Spice, Almond Butter, Vanilla, Whey Graham Cracker Protein Powder, Pumpkin Pure, Honey

Protein Ball Gift Box (4 balls of your choice)

$5.50

Build your own Salad

Build your own salad

$9.99

BYO Half Order Protein Bowl

BYO Half Order Protein Bowl

$5.99

BYO Full Order Protein Bowl

BYO Full Order Protein Bowl

$10.99

Salad Bar & Protein Bowl Combo

Salad Bar & Protein Bowl Combo

$18.99

Soup

Broccoli & Cheddar Cup (8oz)

$4.99

Chicken Noodle Cup (8oz)

$4.99

Broccoli & Cheddar Bowl (12oz)

$5.99

Chicken Noodle Bowl (12oz)

$5.99

Cold Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Unsweet Tea 12 oz

$2.00

Unsweet Tea 20 oz

$2.50

Blackberry Tea 12 Oz

$2.00

Blackberry Tea 20oz

$2.50

Passion EnergE Tea 20 oz

$5.00

Cran-Apple Refresher 20 oz

$5.00

Bai Water

$2.50

Celsius Sparkling Energy Drink

$2.99

Poppi Prebiotic Soda

$3.50

Iced Matcha Lavender Latte 20 oz

$4.50

Iced Matcha Lavender Latte 12 oz

$3.50

Cold Brew 12 oz

$3.50

Cold Brew 16 oz

$4.50

Hot Beverages

Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$2.50

Cafe Americano 16 oz

$2.50

Cafe Latte 16 oz

$2.50

Cafe Mocha 16 oz

$2.50

Cappuccino 16 oz

$3.50

Espresso 1 oz

$1.50

Pumpkin Vanilla Latte 12 oz

$3.50

Pumpkin Vanilla Latte 16 oz

$4.50

Hot Tea- Calm Stomach 16 oz

$2.00

Ginger & Peach Herbal Tea

Hot Tea- Sleep 16 oz

$2.00

Chamomile & Lavender Herbal Tea

Hot Tea- Refresh 16 oz

$2.00

Turmeric Chili Matcha Green Tea

Hot Tea- Balance 16 oz

$2.00

Cinnamon & Blackberry Herbal Tea

Hot Tea- Radiate Beauty 16 oz

$2.00

Blueberry & Aloe Herbal Tea

Hot Tea- Stay Well 16 oz

$2.00

Lemon & Echinacea Herbal Tea

Granola Bags

Strawberry Coconut

$3.50Out of stock

Honey Almond Granola

$3.50Out of stock

DONATE

$1.00 GFPD Donation (Thank you!)

$1.00 GFPD Donation (Thank you!)

$1.00
$5.00 GFPD Donation (Thank you!)

$5.00 GFPD Donation (Thank you!)

$5.00
$10.00 GFPD Donation (Thank you!)

$10.00 GFPD Donation (Thank you!)

$10.00

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.99

Coffee Cups

Coffee Cup

$9.99

Hats

Black Hat

$15.00

Grey Hat

$15.00

White Hat

$15.00

Shaker Bottles

Shaker Bottle

$9.99

T-Shirts

Small T-Shirt

$9.99

Medium T-Shirt

$9.99

Large T-Shirt

$9.99

XL T-Shirt

$9.99

LS Small

$19.99

LS Medium

$19.99

LS Large

$19.99

LS XL

$19.99

Hoodie

$19.99

Polos

Small Polo

$19.99

Medium Polo

$19.99

Large Polo

$19.99

XL Polo

$19.99

Misc

Yoga & Smoothie

$12.00

Dietary Supplements

EFA Gold

$18.00

Fit Tabs

$25.00

Joint Care

$18.00

7-Keto Musclean

$40.00

Super Pak

$38.00

Elevate Pre-Workout Rainbow Candy

$39.00

Elevate Chocolate Brownie Protein Powder

$42.00

Elevate Vanilla Milkshake Protein Powder

$42.00

UMP Angel Food Cake Protein Powder

$20.50

UMP Chocolate Protein Powder

$41.00

UMP Graham Cracker Protein Powder

$41.00

UMP Rocky Road Protein Powder

$41.00

UMP Strawberry Protein Powder

$41.00

UMP Vanilla Protein Powder

$41.00

UMP Cookies & Cream Protein Powder

$41.00

Elevate BCAA Fruit Punch Powder

$38.00

Glutamine Select Black Cherry Powder

$20.50

Lean Out

$30.00

Muscle Provider- Chocolate Powder

$41.00

Orange Creatine Select

$35.00

Ultra C Powder

$18.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy a healthy delicious smoothie, protein ball, salad bar or protein bowl in our fun friendly high energy atmosphere while dining indoors or out.

300 Park Ridge Rd, Sullivan, MO 63080

Directions

SmoothE's image
SmoothE's image
