SnoCap Drive-In

940 Reviews

$

618 West Ave

North Augusta, SC 29841

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Long Chili Cheesy Hot Dog
Chef Salad Naked
Bacon Cheesy

FOOD

Burgers

Plain

$6.50

Just like it say!

Cheesy

$7.50

6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar. Add all the toppings you want!

Bacon Cheesy

$9.00

6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar + applewood smoked bacon. Add all the toppings you want!

Steakhouse

$8.75

6oz hand-pattied burger with swiss + sautéed mushrooms & onions + mushrooms. Add all the toppings you want!

SNOCAP

$9.75

6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar + SNOSlaw + Kyle's chili. Add all the toppings you want!

Patty Melt Combo

$10.75

6oz burger with cheddar + sautéed onions + soul sauce (honey mustard BBQ sauce) on a local sourdough bread. Add all the toppings you want! Served with fries and a medium drink.

Smokehouse

$10.00

6oz hand-pattied burger with cheddar + applewood smoked bacon + slaw + Fat Man's BBQ sauce. Add all the toppings you want!

Hot Dogs

Short Plain Hot Dog

$3.25

Short Slaw Hot Dog

$4.25

Short Chili Dog

$4.50

Short Chili Cheesy Hot Dog

$5.25

Short SNOCAP Hot Dog

$6.25

Long Plain Hot Dog

$5.00

Long Slaw Hot Dog

$6.00

Long Chili Dog

$6.25

Long Chili Cheesy Hot Dog

$7.00

Long SNOCAP Hot Dog

$7.50

Sausage Plain Hot Dog

$4.50

Sausage Slaw Hot Dog

$5.50

Sausage Chili Dog

$5.75

Sausage Chili Cheesy Hot Dog

$6.50

Sausage SNOCAP Hot Dog

$7.00

Corn Dog

$2.50

Classics

BBQ Sandwich

$6.75

Pulled pork piled high with SNOSlaw + Fat Man's BBQ Sauce

BBQ Plate

$8.25

Pulled pork + SNOSlaw + your choice of side with Fat Man's BBQ Sauce

Chicken Tenders

$6.25

(4) large tenders served with honey mustard

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Buttery, grilled sourdough bread with lots of melted cheddar cheese

BLT

$5.50

You know this one!

Chef Salad Naked

$6.00

Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich Combo

$10.00

Delicious fried chicken sandwich with mayo + pickles. Served with seasoned fries and a medium drink.

Buffalo Chicken Tender Combo

$10.00

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$6.25

Plain hot dog served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.

Kids Hamburger

$6.25

Plain burger served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Grilled cheese served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.25

(2) Large tenders served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.

Kids Corn Dog

$6.25

Plain corn dog served with (4) smiley fries & a small drink.

Sides

Seasoned Fries (Small)

$2.25

Seasoned Fries (Large)

$4.50

Onion Rings (Small)

$2.25

Onion Rings (Large)

$4.50

Mini Sno Slaw

$1.75

SnoSlaw (Cup)

$2.25

SnoSlaw (Bowl)

$4.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.75

Kyle's Chili (Cup)

$4.00

Kyle's Chili (Bowl)

$6.00

COMBO!

$2.99

Add to any entree. It includes a side and medium drink.

Smiley Fries

$2.25

Pint of Slaw

$5.00

Quart of Slaw

$8.00

Pound of BBQ

$10.00

BBQ Sauce

$7.00

Quart of Chili

$12.50

Pint of Chili

$7.00

Bag of Sea Salt Chips

$1.50

TREATS

SnoCap Root Beer Float

SnoCap Root Beer Float

$3.75

Delicious Red Hare Root Beer with vanilla ice cream

Double Hot Fudge Cake

$5.25

Two pieces of chocolate cake layered with vanilla soft serve & hot fudge topped with whipped cream

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Vanilla soft serve with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry

Milkshake (Small)

$3.00
Milkshake (Large)

Milkshake (Large)

$4.00

Vanilla Cone

$3.00

Dip Cone

$3.50

Mini Cup

$2.50

Kid Ice Cream

$1.50

DRINKS

Sm Coke

$1.50

Sm Diet Coke

$1.50

Sm Sprite

$1.50

Sm Root Beer

$1.50

Sm Hi-C

$1.50

Sm Lemonade

$1.50

Sm Fanta Orange

$1.50

Sm Sweet Tea

$1.50

Sm Unsweetened Tea

$1.50

Sm Coffee

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Sm Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Sm Half & Half Tea

$1.50

Sm Arnold Palmer

$1.50

Med Coke

$2.00

Med Diet Coke

$2.00

Med Sprite

$2.00

Med Hi-C

$2.00

Med Lemonade

$2.00

Med Fanta Orange

$2.00

Med Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Med Sweet Tea

$2.00

Med Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Med Coffee

$2.00

Med Root Beer

$2.00

Med Water

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Med Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Med Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Lg Coke

$3.00

Lg Diet Coke

$3.00

Lg Sprite

$3.00

Lg Root Beer

$3.00

Lg Hi-C

$3.00

Lg Lemonade

$3.00

Lg Fanta Orange

$3.00

Lg Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lg Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lg Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Lg Coffee

$3.00

Lg Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Lg Arnold Palmer

$3.00

MERCH

T-Shirt

$20.00
Red Sno Cap Hat

Red Sno Cap Hat

$30.00

Hoodie

$40.00
Blue Sno Cap Hat

Blue Sno Cap Hat

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1964, The SNOCAP Drive-In has been serving the CSRA delicious burger, hot dogs, BBQ & hand-crafted desserts! Meet us at the SNOCAP in beautiful downtown North Augusta!

Website

Location

618 West Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

Directions

