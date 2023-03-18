SnoCap Drive-In
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Since 1964, The SNOCAP Drive-In has been serving the CSRA delicious burger, hot dogs, BBQ & hand-crafted desserts! Meet us at the SNOCAP in beautiful downtown North Augusta!
618 West Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841
