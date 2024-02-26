Sol Azteca Mexican Kitchen
No reviews yet
9265 E Baseline Rd
103
Mesa, AZ 85209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
OLO Lunch Specials
- Relleno and Enchilada$11.49
Mozzarella cheese stuffed Poblano Chile dipped in an egg batter, deep fried, and topped off with our ranchero salsa, accompaniedwith a beef or tinga enchilada
- Green Chile Burrito$11.49
Flour Tortilla stuffed with Green Chile Pork, enchilada style with choice of green or red sauce.
- Maiz Quesadilla$12.99
filled with cheese, grilled bell pepper and onions. Comes with pico, crema, and fresh guacamole. Choice of shredded beef, tinga, or grilled chicken only
- Chimichanga$11.49
Choice of Tinga or Beef, topped off with fresh guacamole, pico, cheese, and Mexican Crema.
- Crunchy Taco & Enchilada$10.99
beef or tinga crunchy taco, accompanied with a cheese enchilada topped off with red or green salsa.
- Lunch Chicken Taquitos$11.99
Topped with fresh guacamole, crisp lettuce, cheese, pico, and Mexican crema.
- Chicken St Tacos and Chips$9.99
Served on a warm street size tortilla with fresh guacamole, cilantro, onions, and grilled chicken breast.
- Tostada & Crunchy Taco$10.99
Crispy 6”corn tortilla topped with re-fried pinto beans, lettuce, pico, queso fresco, Mexican crema and an avocado slice, accompanied with a beef or tinga crunchy taco.
Main Menu
Tacos
- Grande Tacos Plate$10.99
5” warm corn tortilla with, crisp cabbage, pico, chipotle cream sauce, an avocado slice, and your choice of meat. Plate comes with two.
- Grande Tacos a la carte$4.29
5” warm corn tortilla with, crisp cabbage, pico, chipotle cream sauce, an avocado slice, and your choice of meat.
- Street Tacos Plate$10.99
street size tortilla with fresh guacamole, cilantro, onions, and your choice of meat. Plate comes with 3.
- Street tacos a la carte$2.89
street size tortilla with fresh guacamole, cilantro, onions, and your choice of meat.
- Crunchy Tacos Plate$10.99
Your choice of Shredded Beef cooked with onions, and bell peppers, or Shredded Chicken cooked in a chipotle and tomato sauce. Tacos are topped off with crisp lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo.
- Crunchy Tacos a la carte$4.29
Your choice of Shredded Beef cooked with onions, and bell peppers, or Shredded Chicken cooked in a chipotle and tomato sauce. Tacos are topped off with crisp lettuce, cheese, and pico de gallo.
- Taco D' Papa Plate$10.49
Two crunchy tacos filled with potatoes cooked in a tomato sauce, and caramelized onions, then topped off with mixed cabbage, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and crema. Plate served with two tacos.
- Taco D' Papa a la carte$3.99Out of stock
Two crunchy tacos filled with potatoes cooked in a tomato sauce, and caramelized onions, then topped off with mixed cabbage, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and crema.
- 4 Rolled Taquitos Plate$10.99
Your choice of shredded Mexican style beef cooked with onions, and bell peppers or grilled chicken taquitos. Topped with fresh guacamole, crisp lettuce, cheese, pico, and Mexican Crema. Served with two sides.
- 4 Rolled Taquitos a la carte$8.29
Your choice of shredded Mexican style beef cooked with onions, and bell peppers or grilled chicken taquitos. Topped with fresh guacamole, crisp lettuce, cheese, pico, and Mexican Crema.
- Seafood Tacos Plate$11.49
Seafood Tacos, Served on a 5" warm corn tortilla, your choice of shrimp or tilapia fish over a bed of crisp cabbage, topped with avocado, pico, and chipotle cream sauce. Plate served with two tacos and two sides.
- Seafood Taco a la carte$4.59
Seafood Tacos, Served on a 5" warm corn tortilla, your choice of shrimp or tilapia fish over a bed of crisp cabbage, topped with avocado, pico, and chipotle cream sauce.
Burritos
- Classico Burrito$9.99
Protein choice, Fresh Guacamole, Pico, and Cheese.
- Azteca Burrito$9.99
Choice of protein, Refried Pinto Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Cheese, Pico, and Chipotle Sauce.
- Fajita Burrito$9.99
Protein choice, Grilled Bell Pepper and Onions, Refried Beans, Rice, Sour Cream and Cheese.
- Arizona Burrito$10.99
Carne asada, seared potatoes, cheese and Pico de gallo.
- Green Chile Pork Burrito$8.99
Braised Pork in a Tomatillo Salsa.
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.99
Refried Pinto Beans and Cheese.
- Fish Burrito$10.49
- Shrimp Burrito$11.49
Entrees
- MOLCAJETITO$15.99
Heated cast iron bowl filled with carne asada, chicken, chorizo, and cactus. Topped off with grilled green onions, queso fresco and our Ranchero Salsa. Accompanied with guacamole, pico, sour cream, and tortillas. Served with rice and beans.
- TAMPIQUEÑA$14.99
Grilled Steak accompanied with a red cheese enchilada. Topped with two grilled green onions. Pico, guac and sour cream and tortillas on the side. Served with rice and beans.
- POLLO CON QUESO$14.39
Grilled chicken breast covered with a jalapeno cream cheese sauce, over a bed of Mexican rice, then topped off with grilled corn, pico and a pinch of cilantro. Served with black beans, and tortillas.
- FAJITAS$13.99
Sautéed peppers and onions with your choice of chicken, asada or shrimp. Accompanied with pico, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas. Served with rice and beans.