Pita Sandos

#1

$12.00

Hummus, tehina, israeli pickles, shaved cabbage

#2

$15.50

Tzatziki, feta, tomato, pickled onion, lettuce

#3

$16.50

Harissa aioli, fries, feta, israeli salad, lettuce

Salads

Fattoush

$11.00

Romaine, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, pickled radish, parsley, pickled onion, pita chips, tahini yogurt, sumac lemon vinaigrette

Greek

$12.00

Romaine, shaved cabbage, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, pickled onion, feta, red wine vinaigrette

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan, pita chips, caesar dressing

Sonny's Salad

$13.00

Romaine, shaved cabbage, roasted sweet potato, pecans, green onion, parsley, cucumber yogurt dressing

Hummus Bowl

$12.00

Hummus, israeli salad, pickled onion, basil chimichurri

Plates

Falafel Plate

$19.50

6 falafel with your choice of hummus and mezze. With pita or veggies

Mezze Platter

$26.00

Baba ganoush, tzatziki, beet salad, orzo salad, israeli salad, za'atar fries. With pita or veggies

Whole Chicken

Whole rotisserie chicken with lemon vinaigrette + choice of 2 sauces

Half Chicken

$26.00

Half rotisserie chicken with lemon vinaigrette + choice of sauce

Hummus

Tehina Hummus

$6.00

Harissa Hummus

$6.00

Zhoug Hummus

$6.00

Basil Hummus

$6.00

Mezze

Baba Ganoush

$5.50

Charred eggplant, lemon, garlic, tahini

Tzatziki

$5.50

Greek yogurt, dill, mint, lemon

Beet Salad

$7.50

Shredded braised beets, feta, mint, honey, greek yogurt

Orzo Salad

$6.00

Orzo, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, kalamata olives, parsley, lemon zest, red wine vinaigrette

Israeli Salad

$6.00

Cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, parsley, lemon vinaigrette

Za'atar fries

$7.50

Za'atar fries with a side of zhoug aioli

Sauces

Basil Chimichurri

$2.50

Zhoug

$2.50

Harissa

$2.50

Basil Chimichurri Aioli

$2.50

Zhoug Aioli

$2.50

Harissa Aioli

$2.50

Tehina

$2.50

Ketchup

$1.50

Sides

Chicken side

$6.00

4 oz pulled rotisserie chicken

Falafel side

$4.00

3 Falafels with tehina

Pita

$2.50

Veggies

$3.50

Rainbow carrots, green pepper, celery

Family Meal

Chicken Family Meal

Whole rotisserie chicken with a pint of hummus, 2 sauces, 2 mezze items, and 4 pitas

Falafel Family Meal

30 Falafel with a pint of hummus, 2 sauces,2 mezze items, and 4 pitas

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$10.00

Hummus, chicken, pita, fries, ketchup