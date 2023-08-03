Sonny's Mediterranean
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Counter-service || falafel, rotisserie chicken, hummus and mezze Wednesday - Sunday || 11am-9pm 2622 W 32nd Ave || Denver, CO
Location
2622 West 32nd Avenue, Suite 100, Denver, CO 80211
