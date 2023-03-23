A map showing the location of Soul 6317 Charlotte PikeView gallery

Soul 6317 Charlotte Pike

6317 Charlotte Pike

Nashville, TN 37209

Food

SURF & TURF

SURF & TURF

$49.99

HEART & SOUL

DINNER FOR TWO

$125.00

DINNER FOR ONE (champ. not included)

$45.00

APPETIZERS

FRIED PICKLES*

$8.00

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$10.00

LOADED FRIES

$9.00

CATFISH SLIDERS

$14.00

3 SLIDERS

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00

CHK LOADED FRIES

$13.00

STK LOADED FRIES

$14.00

WINGS ONLY

$9.00

CHICKEN SLIDER

$13.00

3 SLIDERS

FRIED CHEESE CURD CHEDDAR RANCH

$11.00

BREADED CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.00

BONELESS WINGS only (COUPON

$10.00

BASKETS

WING BASKET (7)

$14.00

TENDER BASKET (3)

$12.00

CATFISH NUGGETS BASKET

$13.00

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET

$13.00

GRILLED SHRIMP BASKET

$13.00

PLANT BASED CHICKEN NUGGETS

$13.00

TENDERS A LA CARTE (3)

$9.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$16.00

BURGERS

IMPOSSIBLE

$13.00

PRIME BEEF

$15.00

CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

MAHI-MAHI

$16.00

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$10.00

GREEK SALAD

$10.00

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

ANTIPESTO SALAD

$16.00

PASTA

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$20.00

ALFREDO PASTA

$13.00

EGGPLANT PARM

$15.00

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$16.00

ENTREE

LAMP CHOPS (4)

$30.00

RIBEYE STEAK (8oz)

$30.00

GRILLED SHRIMP

$20.00

FRIED CATFISH (2)

$16.00

GRILLED SALMON

$22.00

LOBSTER TAILS

$25.00

FRIED SHRIMP

$20.00

RED SNAPPER

$25.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$15.00

Whiting FISH

$18.00

MAHI-MAHI DINNER

$22.00

SMOKED CRISPY CHICKEN

$25.00

OX TAILS

$35.00

SIDES

MASHED POTATO

$6.00

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$5.00

REG FRIES

$6.00

ASPARAGUS

$6.00

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$6.00

MAC N' CHEESE

$6.00

WAFFLE FRIES

$6.00

CREAM SPINACH

$6.00

CATFISH (1)

$9.00

WHITING (1)

$8.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

GREEK SALAD

$6.00

CABBAGE

$6.00

PINTO BEANS

$6.00

WHITE RICE

$6.00

VEGGIE FRIED

$6.00

PIZZA

MARGARITA PIZZA

$11.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO PIZZA

$11.00

MEAT LOVERS PIZZA

$11.00

SUICIDE PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00

SHRIMP PIZZA

$14.00

VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$11.00

SUPREME PIZZA

$14.00

MEATBALL PIZZA

$12.00

BYO PIZZA

$8.99

BYO CALZONE

$8.99

CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.00

WHITE PIZZA

$14.00

DESSERTS

RED VELVET CHEESECAKE

$9.00

PECAN BOURBON PIE

$8.00

CHEESE CAKE

$7.00

ERUPTION CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00

PLANT BASED CHEESECAKE

$7.00

TIRAMISU

$6.00

EXTRA SAUCES

SAUCES

$1.00

nashville hot chicken

3 nashville hot tenders with fries

$7.00

Beverages

Hot Drinks

COFFEE

$4.00

NON-ALC BEVERAGES

PEPSI

$3.50

DIET PEPSI

$3.50

SIERRA MIST

$3.50

LEMONADE

$3.50

PINK LEMONADE

$3.50

DR. PEPPER

$3.50

OJ

$4.00

PINEAPPLE

$4.00

CRANBERRY

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.50

ORANGE CRUSH

$3.50

ALERT (ENERGY DRINK)

$5.00

SODA WATER

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$3.50

UNSWEET TEA

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

BEER

BOTTLE CORONA

$7.00

DRAFT MODELO

$7.00

DRAFT BUD LIGHT

$5.00

DRAFT ULTRA

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

BOTTLE COORS

$6.00

BOTTLE BUDLIGHT

$6.00

BOTTLE MILLER

$6.00

BOTTLE STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

DRAFT ANGRY ORCHARD

$6.00

DRAFT BLUE MOON

$6.00

DRAFT YAZOO GERST

$6.00

BOTTLE LAGUNITAS IPA

$6.00

PITCHER ULTRA

$15.00

PITCHER YAZOO

$17.00

PITCHER MODELO

$18.00

PITCHER BLUE MOON

$18.00

BOTTLE MODELO

$7.00

VINO (WINE)

RED WINE

HOUSE MERLOT

$11.00

HOUSE CABERNET

$11.00

HOUSE RED BLEND

$11.00

WHITE WINE

2-4-1 HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$8.00

2-4-1 HOUSE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$8.00

BTL HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$40.00

BTL HOUSE SAUV BLANC

$40.00

HOUSE CABERNET

$11.00

HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO

$11.00

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$11.00

HOUSE SAUVIGNON

$11.00

SPARKLING/CHAMPAGNE

HOUSE Champagne (GLASS)

$8.00

BTL HOUSE Champagne

$35.00

HOUSE MOSCATO

$8.00

BOTTLES

BEL AIRE ROSE

$150.00

MERLOT

$40.00

CHARDONNAY

$40.00

MOSCATO

$40.00

SELTZERS

SMIRNOFF

$6.00

TRULY

$6.00

Sex On the Beach

$6.00

Screw Driver

$6.00

BRUNCH

ENTREES

GRITS

$7.00

BIRD & WAFFLES

$16.00

SALMON CROQUETTES

$18.00

BIG BREAKFAST PLATE

$20.00

MARYS' LAMB

$25.00

CAPTAINS' CATFISH

$20.00

SOUL TIME SHRIMP

$22.00

THE FRENCHIE

$14.00

CARMEL PECAN WAFFLES

$12.00

SUNRISE BREAKFAST PIZZA

$16.00

VEGGIE DELIGHT PLATTER

$20.00

AL LA CARTE

FRUIT BOWLS

$5.00

WHITE RICE

$4.00

SYRUP

$1.00

EGGS

$4.00

BACON 2PC

$6.00

SHRIMP

$14.00

LOBSTER TAILS

$18.00

SALMON

$13.00

LAMB CHOPS 3 PCS

$21.00

HASH BROWNS

$5.00

RIBEYE STEAK

$20.00

WAFFLE

$7.00

GRITS

$6.00

Catering

25 pc

wings

$50.00

BONELESS WINGS only

$45.00

SHRIMP

$50.00

tenders

$75.00

slider

$3.50

spinach dip

$100.00

fried pickles

$70.00

catfish nuggets

$120.00

50 pc

wings

$100.00

BONELESS WINGS

$95.00

SHRIMP

$100.00

100 pc

WINGS

$175.00

BONELESS WINGS

$150.00

shirmp

$200.00

original

salad

ceasar

$75.00

garden salad

$65.00

grilled chicken salad

$100.00

pizza

2 topping large pizza

$14.00

4 topping large pizza

$20.00

SOUL T-SHIRT

S

SMALL

$20.00

M

MEDIUM

$20.00

L

LARGE

$20.00

XL

EXTRA LARGE

$20.00

2XL

2 XL

$20.00

TACO TUESDAY

TACOS

CHICKEN

$3.00

STEAK

$3.00

VEGETABLE

$3.00

PIZZA

MEXICAN PIZZA

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6317 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

