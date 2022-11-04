Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Southern Spice Indian Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

901 W royal ln, #120

Irving, TX 75039

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Hyderabad Dum Biryani
Tikka Masala
Butter Chicken

Small Plates

Samosa (2)

Samosa (2)

$5.99

Triangular fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced vegetables or minced Lamb

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Samosa that has been Deconstructed in Chaat style.

Gobi Kempu Bezule

Gobi Kempu Bezule

$9.99

Cauliflower florets, fried crisp and tossed in yoghurt, green chili and curry leaves.

Kothu Paratha

Kothu Paratha

$8.99

Shredded Paratha mixed with veggies and salna (spicy gravy)

Guntur Fried Idli

Guntur Fried Idli

$8.99

Crispy rice cakes tossed with Guntur famous chili sauce

Madras Crispy Chili Parotta

Madras Crispy Chili Parotta

$9.99

Diamond shaped cut crispy bread tossed with house favorite sauce

Andhra Chilli Chicken

$10.99

$10.99

Fried Fiery chicken boneless cut tossed with house ground regional masala and chilli sauce

Chettinad Chicken Pepper Fry

Chettinad Chicken Pepper Fry

$9.99

Country chicken cooked in Chettinad style

Chicken Kempu Bezule

Chicken Kempu Bezule

$9.99
Chicken Lollipops (4)

Chicken Lollipops (4)

$9.99

Chicken wings pulled inside out, spiced, battered, and fried

Travancore Goat Roast

Travancore Goat Roast

$12.99

Lamb cubes cooked with onion, tomato and fresh spices including ginger, green chilly and fennel powder

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$10.99

Thalachery masala marinated fish fillet shallow fried on tawa.

Indian Street Food

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$7.99
Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$7.99
Juhu Bhel

Juhu Bhel

$7.99

Aloo Tikki Chat

$7.99

$7.99

Papdi Chat

$7.99

Bun Tikki

$7.99

Vada Pav Sliders

$7.99

$7.99

Bombay Sandwich

$7.99

$7.99
Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji

$7.99

Keema Pav

$7.99

Tiffins

Sambar / Medu Vada, a popular South Indian food served with Red and coconut chutney .
Idli (3)

Idli (3)

$6.99

A steamed savory 'cake' made with fermented black lentils and rice.

Mini Ghee Idli Sambar (12)

Mini Ghee Idli Sambar (12)

$6.99

Small idli's served with sambar (lentil stew) and ghee (clarified butter)

Medu Vada

Medu Vada

$8.99

Fried savoury donut shaped favourite made with black lentil batter

Uthappam

Uthappam

$9.99

A savory pancake made with fermented black lentils and rice batter.

Chole Bhature (1)

Chole Bhature (1)

$9.99

A combination of fried leavened bread and a spicy chickpea masala

Puri Masala (2)

Puri Masala (2)

$9.99

A combination of fried wheat bread and spicy potato masala

Podi Idli

Podi Idli

$10.99

Ground dry spices topped with rice cakes choice of garlic powder, sesame powder or curry leaf powder.

Sambar Vada

$10.99

Dosa

Dosa

Dosa

$8.99

A thin crepe made from batter consisting of lentils and rice.

Veg Pizza Dosa

Veg Pizza Dosa

$12.99

Rice battered fusion base topped with mozzarella cheese and mixture of vegetables.

Paneer Tikka Dosa

Paneer Tikka Dosa

$12.99

Rice battered fusion base topped with mozzarella cheese and mixture of Paneer.

Chicken Tikka Dosa

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$13.99

Rice battered fusion base topped with mozzarella cheese and mixture of chicken.

Rava Dosa

$9.99

Egg Dosa

$10.99

Egg Masala Dosa

$12.99

Curries

Bhendakaya Jeedi Pappu Vepudu

Bhendakaya Jeedi Pappu Vepudu

$12.99

Traditional preparation of fried ladies finger tossed with split cashewnuts, onion and tomatoes. Comes with steamed rice.

Eggplant Curry

Eggplant Curry

$12.99

Traditional and famous brinjal preparation with onion tomato masala. Also called Gutti Vankaya. Comes with steamed rice.

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$11.99

Yellow dal with onions and tomatoes and tempered with spices. Comes with steamed rice.

Aloo Gobi Methiwala

Aloo Gobi Methiwala

$12.99

Potato and cauliflower tossed in fresh fenugreek leaves. Comes with steamed rice.

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$12.99

Curry made with chickpeas and blend of indian spices. Comes with steamed rice.

Jalfarezi

Jalfarezi

$13.99

Paneer/Chicken marinated with fresh ground spices and sauteed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Comes with steamed rice.

Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Cottage cheese cooked in butter cream and rich tomato gravy. Comes with steamed rice.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Cottage cheese and potato balls cooked in tomato based creamy buttery sauce. Comes with steamed rice.

Tikka Masala

Tikka Masala

$13.99

Cubed pieces marinated in tandoor spice, cooked in the tandoor on a skewer. Comes with steamed rice.

Saag curry

Saag curry

$13.99

Cubes of cottage cheese or meat cooked in a silky green gravy of spinach and spices. Comes with steamed rice.

Kadai curry

Kadai curry

$13.99

Stir fry with coriander and garam masala cooked in a traditional utensil called kadai. Comes with steamed rice.

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$13.99

Tandoor roasted shredded chicken cooked in butter cream and rich tomato gravy. Comes with steamed rice.

Vindaloo

Vindaloo

$12.99

Meat cooked with potatoes in a tangy and spicy sauce. Comes with steamed rice.

Andhra Kodi koora

Andhra Kodi koora

$13.99

Classic Andhra chicken curry preparation with regional spice mix. Comes with steamed rice.

Chettinad Kuzhambu

Chettinad Kuzhambu

$13.99

Choice of kofta or meat tossed in onion tomato masala with spicy dry Chettinad masala. Comes with steamed rice.

Hyderabadi Goat Masala

Hyderabadi Goat Masala

$15.99

Classic, Hyderabad style goat curry. Comes with steamed rice.

South Indian Fish Curry

South Indian Fish Curry

$15.99

Fish cooked in tamarind pulp with tomatoes and spiced with chilies, turmeric and other spices. Comes with steamed rice.

Prawn Mango Curry

Prawn Mango Curry

$15.99

Shrimp cooked with mango slices and simmered in coconut milk. Comes with steamed rice.

Biryani

Hyderabad Veg dum biryani mixed in a special sorrel leaves blend. House Favourite
Hyderabad Dum Biryani

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

$12.99

Veggies, Chicken or Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices; served with raita and sauce.

Vijayawada Biryani

Vijayawada Biryani

$12.99

Special flavoured rice layered with meat or veggies and tossed in a spicy sauce. Staple of Vijayawada.

Tikka Biryani

Tikka Biryani

$13.99

Hyderabad Dum biryani rice layered with Tikka pieces tossed in flavorful sauce

Mixed Meat Biryani

Mixed Meat Biryani

$15.99

Herb scented basmati rice cooked with goat, chicken, egg and shrimp

Gongura Biryani

Gongura Biryani

$13.99

Hyderabad Veg dum biryani mixed in a special sorrel leaves blend. House Favourite

Jackfruit Biryani

Jackfruit Biryani

$13.99

Young jackfruit made into a flavorful biryani served with raita and salan

Hyderabadi Egg Roast Biryani

$11.99

$11.99

Bucket Biryani

Veg Dum Biryani Bucket

$39.99

$39.99

Our Biryani Bucket serves 4-5 People. Comes with salan and raitha.

Paneer Dum Biryani Bucket

$44.99

$44.99

Our Biryani Bucket serves 4-5 People. Comes with Salan and Raitha.

Chicken Dum Biryani Bucket

$44.99

$44.99

Our Biryani Bucket serves 4-5 People. Comes with Salan and Raitha.

Tandoor

Use Code: THANKSGIVING To get 20% off on all Tandoor items.
Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$14.99

Paneer marinated in spices and grilled in the tandoor

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$14.99

Chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic and ginger marinade and cooked dry in tandoor

Chicken Malai Tikka

Chicken Malai Tikka

$14.99

Caraway and cream flavoured chicken cooked in the tandoor

Kasuri Chicken Tikka

Kasuri Chicken Tikka

$14.99

Fenugreek marinated spicy chicken, cooked in tandoor

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$14.99

Whole chicken marinated in a spice rub and slow cooked in the tandoor

CHK Tikka Masala Naan Wrap

CHK Tikka Masala Naan Wrap

$8.99

Naan Wrap brings the unique atmosphere, excitement, entertainment, colors and flavors of contemporary Indian street food to you, via the Tandoori oven!

Panner Tikka Masala Naan Wrap

Panner Tikka Masala Naan Wrap

$8.99
Panner Butter Masala Naan Wrap

Panner Butter Masala Naan Wrap

$8.99
Buteer Chicken Masala Naan Wrap

Buteer Chicken Masala Naan Wrap

$8.99

Chicken cooked with tomato based sauce & butter

Panner Vindaloo Masala Naan Wrap

Panner Vindaloo Masala Naan Wrap

$7.99

Fresh indian paneer cottage cheese basted w/spicy vindaloo sauce

Chicken Vindaloo Naan Wrap

Chicken Vindaloo Naan Wrap

$7.99

Cooked in our special vindaloo sauce with a blend of roasted spices, hot red chillies & potatoes

Rice

Tamarind Rice

Tamarind Rice

$10.99
Lemon Rice

Lemon Rice

$8.99

Breads

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$2.49

Indian flatbread made with wheat (maida) and cooked in a tandoor

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Indian flatbread flavored with garlic & butter

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$2.99

Leavened bread stuffed with onion and spices

Chilli Naan

Chilli Naan

$3.99

Indian flat bread flavoured with chilis

Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$2.49

Indian flat bread made with whole wheat flour and cooked in a tandoor

Malabar Parotta

Malabar Parotta

$5.99Out of stock

Flaky crispy layered flat bread, cooked on a griddle

Beverages

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Sweet Lassi

$3.99

Salt Lassi

$3.99

Mango Falooda

$5.99

Pistachio Falooda

$5.99Out of stock

Sweet Lime soda

$2.99

$2.99

Salt Lime soda

$2.99

$2.99
Badam Palu

Badam Palu

$3.99

Fresh Coconut Water

$3.99

$3.99

Filter Coffee

$3.99

Limca

$2.99

Thumps Up

$2.99

Soda

$1.99

Water Bottle

$1.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.99
Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$4.99

Sides

Onions (8 oz)

$1.50

Raitha (4 oz)

$0.99

Salan (4 oz)

$0.99

Mint Chutney (4 oz)

$0.99

$0.99

Tamarind Chutney (4 oz)

$0.99

$0.99

Sambar (4 oz)

$0.99

Rasam (4 oz)

$0.99

Rice (16 oz)

$1.99

Samosa (1)

$2.99

Party Orders

Veggies, Chicken or Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices; served with raita and sauce.

Veg Hyderabad Dum Biryani (GF) 1/2 Tray

$50.00

$50.00

Chicken Hyderabad Dum Biryani (GF) 1/2 Tray

$60.00

$60.00

Goat Hyderabad Dum Biryani (GF) 1/2 Tray

$80.00

$80.00

EGG Biryani 1/2 Tray

$50.00

$50.00

Vijayawada Chicken Biryani 1/2 TRAY

$60.00

$60.00

Vijayawada Veg Biryani 1/2 TRAY

$60.00

$60.00

Panner Tikka Biryani 1/2 tray

$60.00

$60.00

Chicken Tikka Biryani 1/2 tray

$60.00

$60.00

Burgers

Curried Chickpeas Burger

Curried Chickpeas Burger

$9.99

curried chickpeas patty, onion chilli jam, tenga sauce, lettuce.

Pulled Jackfruit Vindaloo Burger

Pulled Jackfruit Vindaloo Burger

$9.99

Pulled jackfruit in vindaloo sauce, curry mayo, charred pineapple, cucumber,

Say Cheese

Say Cheese

$10.99

cottage cheese tikka, pickled onion, tomato, sliced garlic, and chopped jalapeno

Veggie Sloppy Joe

Veggie Sloppy Joe

$9.99

Pav Bhaji, as people call it on the streets of Mumbai, chopped onion, tomato, grated cheese, jalapeno, arugula, and corriander leaves

Potato Vada

Potato Vada

$9.99

spin on popular Vada Pav, potato vada, spicy chutney, pickled onion, peanut chilli garlic seasoning, and mint lemon garlic aioli

Hot Mess

Hot Mess

$10.99

Crispy fried chicken dipped in inferno sauce, desi slaw, pickles, and curry mayo

Pulled Lamb Vindaloo Burger

Pulled Lamb Vindaloo Burger

$11.99

pulled brisket vindaloo, charred pinapple, curry mayo, onion chilli jam, cucumber, and arugula

Sloppy Jai Ho

Sloppy Jai Ho

$11.99

minced curried lamb, pickled onion, spicy herb chutney, Jalapeno, and greens

Tikka Masala Burger

Tikka Masala Burger

$10.99

grilled chicken tikka, fried potato rosti , sauteed onions and peppers, tikka masala sauce, and corriander leaves

Indian Cheese Burger

Indian Cheese Burger

$11.99

beef patty (medium rare), beef tomato, pickled onion, jalapeno, mint garlic aioli, and cheddar cheese

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$10.99

100% plant-based beyond burger patty, curry mayo, desi slaw, pickles, and cheese

Tandoori Hot Dog

Tandoori Hot Dog

$9.99

smokey lamb seekh, onion sour cream, green mango salsa, and jalapenos

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.99
Tikka Masala Loaded Fries

Tikka Masala Loaded Fries

$5.99
Desi Slaw

Desi Slaw

$4.99

Tikka Masala Mac & Cheese

$6.99

$6.99

Gooey and addictive amalgam of Tikka Masala sauce, cheese and Mac

Drinks

Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Explore a sea of flavours & signature dishes from diverse regions of India.

Website

Location

901 W royal ln, #120, Irving, TX 75039

Directions

Gallery
Southern Spice - Irving image
Banner pic
Southern Spice - Irving image

