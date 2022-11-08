Restaurant header imageView gallery

South House

149 Newark Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Popular Items

Chili Wings
Texas toast Patty Melt
Tailgate Chicken Dip

Starters

Chili Wings

$15.00

Smoked Chicken Wings, Hatch Chili BBQ Sauce, Ranch

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Mustard Yolk, Pimento, Bread & Butter Pickle

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Remoulade Sauce

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Jalapeño-Cilantro Aioli

Guacamole & Pico

$14.00

Jalapeño Cornbread

$9.00

Butter

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

House Cheese Blend, Dorito Dust

Pinto Bean Hummus

$9.00

Queso

$10.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$18.00

Red Onion, Celery, Pineapple, Tomato, Grilled Corn, Cilantro, Habanero Pepper, Lime

Tailgate Chicken Dip

$13.00

Shredded Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese, Cream Cheese, Tortilla Chips

Texas Frito Pie

$12.00

Brisket Chili, Sour Cream, Scallions, Frito Chips

Brisket Nacho

$13.00

Brisket Fries

$12.00

Jalepeno Poppers

$12.00

Smoked Brisket Slider

$11.00Out of stock

Brisket Quesadilla

$13.00Out of stock

Salads

Cesar Chavez

$15.00

Romaine, Roasted Corn, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Tortilla Strips, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Caesar Dressing

Detox

$15.00

Chopped Kale, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Carrots, Almonds, Sunflower Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Lemon Vinagrette

South House

$15.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mesclun Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Pecans, Orange-Dijon Balsamic Vinargrette

Burgers/Sandwiches

Beer Can Smoked Chicken

$15.00

Pulled Chicken, House BBQ, Jalapeño Slaw, Sesame Seed Brioche Bun

Brisket Mac & Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

Chopped Smoked Brisket, Mac & Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Sesame Seed Brioche Bun

Disco Inferno

$18.00

Roasted Poblano, Habanero Jack Cheese, Hatch Chili BBQ Sauce, Sesame Seed Brioche Bun

Keilbassa Po Boy

$16.00

Whole Grain Mustard Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños, Hoagie Roll

House Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Choice of Cheese, Sesame Seed Brioche Bun

Pulled Jackfruit

$16.00

Vinegar Slaw, BBQ Sauce, option of Vegan Bun

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Vinegar Slaw, Teriyaki BBQ Sauce, Sesame Seed Brioche Bun

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, Jalapeño Aioli, Hoagie Roll

Sloppy Jose

$18.00

Brisket Chili, Fried Pickled Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Sesame Seed Brioche Bun

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Chopped Smoked Brisket, Pickled Onions, Pickles, Sesame Seed Brioche Bun

Tailgate Fried Chicken

$16.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo BBQ Sauce, Blue Cheese Slaw, Sesame Seed Brioche Bun

Texas toast Patty Melt

$18.00

Sautéed Onions, White Cheddar, Dill Pickles, Horseradish-Dill Aioli, Garlic Texas Toast

Velvet Elvis

$19.00

Banana Candied Bacon, Crispy Onions, American Cheese, Peanut BBQ Sauce, Sesame Seed Brioche Bun

Verde Burger

$18.00

Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Sesame Seed Brioche Bun

Willie's Cheesesteak

$17.00

Chopped Smoked Brisket, Onions, Poblanos, Topped with Queso, Hoagie Roll

Tacos

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Key Lime Grilled Shrimp, Jalapeño Slaw, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatillo, Cilantro, Heirloom Corn Toritilla

Brisket Taco

$16.00

Chopped Smoked Brisket, Guacamole, Pickled Red Onions, Tomatillo, Cilantro, Heirloom Corn Tortilla

Broccoli Taco

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted Jalapeño Pinto Bean Hummus, Tomatillo Sauce, Double Decker Tortillas

Catfish Taco

$16.00

Fried Catfish, Cumin Lime Slaw, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Garlic Cilantro Aioli, Heirloom Corn Tortilla

Big South

Baby Back Ribs

$26.00

Slow Smoked Pork Ribs, Hatch Chili Rub, House BBQ Glaze, Potato Salad

Country Fried Steak

$22.00

Angus Beef, Five Spice Panko Crust, Mashed Potatoes, Country Gravy, Green Beans

Fried Chicken

$25.00

Sweet Tea Brined, Mustard Dill Potato Salad, Corn on the Cob

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Grilled Cajun Shrimp, Anson Mills Gold Native Grits, Pimento Cheese, Chives

Blackened Salmon

$22.00

Roasted Cauliflower Puree, Roasted Green Beans & Cherry Tomatoes

Sides

Broccoli

$7.00

Corn Bread

$9.00

Corn on the Cobb

$7.00

Extra Chips

$4.00

French Fries

$7.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Potato Salad

$7.00

Rice & Beans

$7.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Brisket

$12.00

Side Chicken

$9.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

House Cheese Blend, Dorito Dust

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Berry Crumble

$12.00

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Sweet Biscuit & Berries

$10.00

Sweet Buttermilk Biscuit, Strawberries, Blackberries, Whipped Cream, Lemon Zest

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Southern Inspired Comfort Food

149 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302

