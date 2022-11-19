A map showing the location of Spilt Milk 120-7 causeway drView gallery

Spilt Milk 120-7 causeway dr

review star

No reviews yet

120-7 causeway dr

Ocean Isle, NC 28469

Order Again

Donuts

12 Glazed Donuts

$9.99

Apple Ugly

$2.99

dozen glaze special

$7.00

Glaze Donut

$1.30

Half Original Half Spill

$24.88

Honey Bun

$2.99

Original Cake Donut

$1.99

Original Filled

$1.99

Original frosted with or without sprinkle

$1.99

Original Sugar Donut

$1.30

Spill filled donut

$2.99

three for $5

$5.00

Promos, Sprinkle and events

$3 for five

$5.00

$5 Sprinkle Saturday

$5.00

$6 glaze donuts

$6.00

$7.00 glaze donuts

$7.00

Custom 1/2 Dozen

$17.00

Holiday box

$30.00

Free 1/2 Dozen Special

free coffee punch card

free donut promo

JOY Box

$25.99

Cakes, pastries and Ice cream sandwiches

Birthday cake pop

$2.00

cake jar

$4.99

candy apples

$4.99

chocolate cake

$6.99

Chocolate pretzel rod

$2.99

cupcakes

$2.99

Ice cream sandwich

$4.99

Large cheesecake slice

$8.00

Lemon pie

$6.99

Muffin

$1.99

Six pack of muffin

$9.99

slice of pie or cake small

$5.00

small cheese cake slice

$4.00

special apples

$6.99

Strawberry shortcake cups large

$7.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Tiramisu

$7.99

Tuxedo cake

$6.99

cannoli

$4.99

merchandise

Rings

$1.99

Plush donuts

$1.99

Rubber ducks

$1.99

Slinky

$0.99

Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.50+

Ice Cream

Ice Cream by the Scoop

$5.50+

Ice Cream by the Pint

$8.50

Cones or waffle bowls

$6.50+

Americano

Regular

$3.50

Large

$4.50

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.65+

Cremes

Creme Medium

$3.25

One of our delicious milks enhanced with your choice of flavor

Creme Large

$4.00

Drinks

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate milk

$2.99

Aqua pana

$3.00

Bottle water

$1.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Red Gatorade

$2.99

Blue Gatorade

$2.99

Yahoo

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.50

Milk shake

$6.50

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Decaf Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Espresso

Single Shot

$2.50

Double Shot

$2.75

Frappe

Frappe

$0.00+

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.75+

Lattes

Latte

$4.75+

Macchiatos

Macchiatos

$4.75+

Signature Lattes

Signature Latte

$5.15+

Seasonal Latte

$5.15+

1\2 Off Regular

$2.57

1\2 Off Large

$2.75

Donut

Donut

$1.00

Apple Ugly/Honey Bun

$1.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120-7 causeway dr, Ocean Isle, NC 28469

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

