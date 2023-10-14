Spuntino's Clifton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
70 Kingsland Rd, Clifton, NJ 07014 973-661-2435 spuntino@dohertyinc.com
Location
70 Kingsland Road, Clifton, NJ 07014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chris & Angie's Dinette - 545 Franklin Avenue
No Reviews
545 Franklin Avenue Nutley, NJ 07110
View restaurant