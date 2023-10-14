Main

Bruschetta

Gorgonzola, Apple & Walnut Bruschetta

Gorgonzola, Apple & Walnut Bruschetta

$7.50

With honey

Grilled Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta

Grilled Shrimp Scampi Bruschetta

$11.00

Garlic, white wine, butter, lemon juice

Prosciutto di Parma & Mozzarella Bruschetta

Prosciutto di Parma & Mozzarella Bruschetta

$8.50

Capers, red pepper

Seared Tuna Bruschetta

Seared Tuna Bruschetta

$10.00

Arugula, chili peppers, olives, lemon zest, lemon thyme aioli

Tomato & Basil Bruschetta

Tomato & Basil Bruschetta

$6.50

Traditional tomato, basil, EVOO

Wild Mushroom Bruschetta

Wild Mushroom Bruschetta

$7.50

Wild mushroom ragu, fontina, truffle oil, parsley

Pane

Olive Bread

Olive Bread

$7.00

EVOO, red pepper flakes

Loaded Olive Bread

Loaded Olive Bread

$11.00

EVOO, red pepper flakes, marinated olives, ricotta, honey

Insalata

Arugula & Fennel

Arugula & Fennel

$14.00

Orange, red onion, citrus vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan crisps

Roasted Squash & Baby Arugula

Roasted Squash & Baby Arugula

$13.50

Gorgonzola, candied cashews, red onions, Cabernet vinaigrette

Pizza

Build your own Pizza

$14.00
Funghi Pizza

Funghi Pizza

$15.00

Fontina, portobello, cremini, rosemary, truffle oil

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Piccante Pizza

Piccante Pizza

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red pepper flakes, honey

Prosciutto di Parma & Fig Pizza

Prosciutto di Parma & Fig Pizza

$16.00

Fig jam, gorgonzola, caramelized onion, cremini mushrooms

Salumi + Formaggi

Baked Ricotta

Baked Ricotta

$11.00

Truffle honey, thyme, crostini

Formaggi Board

Formaggi Board

$27.00

Gorgonzola, fontina, Parmigiano Reggiano, mozzarella, candied walnuts, mixed olives, honey, fig jam, balsamic glaze, crostini

Local Burrata, Fresh

Local Burrata, Fresh

$15.00

Tomato honey, basil, crostini

Salumi Board

Salumi Board

$29.00

Prosciutto di Parma, soppressata, pepperoni, speck, candied walnuts, mixed olives, honey, fig jam, balsamic glaze, crostini

Spuntino Board

Spuntino Board

$47.00

Prosciutto di Parma, soppressata, speck, fontina, Parmigiano Reggiano, mozzarella, candied walnuts, mixed olives, honey, fig jam, balsamic glaze, crostini

Piatti Piccoli

Arancini

Arancini

$9.50

Risotto balls, peas, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$17.00

Olive tapenade, tomato sauce

Crispy Octopus

Crispy Octopus

$16.50

Farro salad, lemon vinaigrette

Eggplant Meatballs

Eggplant Meatballs

$10.50

Parmigiano Reggiano, tomato sauce

Italian Long Peppers

Italian Long Peppers

$15.00

Sausage, Parmigiano Reggiano, red sauce

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Heavy cream

Meatballs

Meatballs

$11.50

Pork, veal, beef, ricotta, Pecorino Romano, tomato sauce

Moules-Frites

Moules-Frites

$18.00

Tomatoes, garlic, white wine, cream, fries

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$16.00

Balsamic barbecue sauce

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Truffle oil, Parmigiano Reggiano

Truffled Artichoke Hearts

Truffled Artichoke Hearts

$11.00

Truffle oil, Parmigiano Reggiano, breadcrumbs

Warm Olives

Warm Olives

$7.50

Mixed Greek olives, roasted garlic, rosemary

Pasta

Casarecce con Pesto

Casarecce con Pesto

$12.00

Spinach, Parmigiano Reggiano

Funghi Risotto

Funghi Risotto

$18.00

Fontina, truffle oil, rosemary

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$15.50

Sausage and Prosciutto di Parma ragu

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Orecchiette

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Orecchiette

$15.00

Sweet sausage, garlic, EVOO

Shrimp Scampi Orecchiette

Shrimp Scampi Orecchiette

$15.50

Garlic, white wine, butter, lemon juice

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$13.50

Bacon, peas, tomatoes, Pecorino Romano, egg yolk, garlic

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$11.50

Cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil

Primi

Bronzino

Bronzino

$22.00

Farro & tomato salad, salmoriglio sauce

Cast-Iron Roasted Half Chicken

Cast-Iron Roasted Half Chicken

$20.00

Shallots, Gaeta olives, plum tomatoes

Chicken Pomodoro

Chicken Pomodoro

$19.00

Arugula, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze

Cioppino

Cioppino

$20.00

Shrimp, mussels, calamari, tomato sauce, red pepper flakes, crostini

Salmon

Salmon

$28.00

Artichoke hearts, fava beans, Gaeta olives, cherry tomatoes, white wine sauce, parsley oil

Short Rib

Short Rib

$23.00

Baby carrots, fingerling potatoes

Piattoni

Cast-Iron Roasted Whole Chicken

Cast-Iron Roasted Whole Chicken

$32.00

Shallots, Gaeta olives, plum tomatoes

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$45.00

Salsa verde

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$56.00

Lamb chops, flat iron steak, grilled chicken, balsamic pork ribs, Italian sausage, Chianti sauce, salsa verde

Tuscan Strip Steak

Tuscan Strip Steak

$52.00

14 oz. NY strip steak, roasted garlic

Verdura

Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$7.50

EVOO, garlic

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

Parmigiano Reggiano

Fingerling Potatoes

Fingerling Potatoes

$9.50

Parmigiano Reggiano, rosemary

Roasted Red Peppers

Roasted Red Peppers

$9.00

EVOO

Dolce

Affogato

Affogato

$7.50

Vanilla gelato, espresso, fresh whipped cream

Apple Crostata

Apple Crostata

$10.00

Cranberries, gelato, salted caramel

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Chocolate sponge, chocolate mousse

Chocolate Chip Zeppole

Chocolate Chip Zeppole

$10.00

Home-made donuts, orange zest, powdered sugar

Ciambelle

Ciambelle

$9.00

Fried dough, chocolate syrup, Nutella, salted caramel dipping sauce

Gelato & Sorbetto

$3.50

Vanilla, Chocolate or Pistachio, Seasonal Sorbetto

Gelato & Sorbetto Triple Scoop

$9.00

Vanilla, Chocolate or Pistachio, Seasonal Sorbetto

Tiramisu Cheesecake

Tiramisu Cheesecake

$10.00

Cocoa Powder

Beverage

Bevande

Large Acqua Panna

Large Acqua Panna

$6.00
Small Acqua Panna

Small Acqua Panna

$4.00
Large Pellegrino

Large Pellegrino

$6.00
Small Pellegrino

Small Pellegrino

$4.00
Aranciata San Pellegrino

Aranciata San Pellegrino

$4.00

Classic Orange

Limonata San Pellegrino

Limonata San Pellegrino

$4.00

Classic Lemon

Beverages

Club Soda

Club Soda

$2.99
Coffee

Coffee

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.99
Gingerale

Gingerale

$2.99
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.89
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.99
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99
Raspberry Iced Tea

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99
Starry

Starry

$2.99