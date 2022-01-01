Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Stafford Wings

review star

No reviews yet

432 Garrisonville Rd

Suite 101

Stafford, VA 22554

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Traditional Wings

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
5 PC Traditional Wings

5 PC Traditional Wings

$5.59

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

8 PC Traditional Wings

8 PC Traditional Wings

$8.68

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

12 PC Traditional Wings

12 PC Traditional Wings

$12.60

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

16 PC Traditional Wings

16 PC Traditional Wings

$16.24

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

24 PC Traditional Wings

24 PC Traditional Wings

$23.52

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

32 PC Traditional Wings

32 PC Traditional Wings

$43.20

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

40 PC Traditional Wings

40 PC Traditional Wings

$52.00

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

50 PC Traditional Wings

50 PC Traditional Wings

$62.50

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

Boneless Wings

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
5 PC Boneless Wings

5 PC Boneless Wings

$5.25

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

8 PC Boneless Wings

8 PC Boneless Wings

$8.05

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

12 PC Boneless Wings

12 PC Boneless Wings

$11.55

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

16 PC Boneless Wings

16 PC Boneless Wings

$14.70

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

24 PC Boneless Wings

24 PC Boneless Wings

$21.14

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

32 PC Boneless Wings

32 PC Boneless Wings

$38.40

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

40 PC Boneless Wings

40 PC Boneless Wings

$46.00

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

50 PC Boneless Wings

50 PC Boneless Wings

$55.00

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

Fresh Tenders

Fresh Jumbo size tenders cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
3 PC Fresh Tenders

3 PC Fresh Tenders

$9.00

Fresh Jumbo size tenders cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

5 PC Fresh Tenders

5 PC Fresh Tenders

$14.00

Fresh Jumbo size tenders cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

7 PC Fresh Tenders

7 PC Fresh Tenders

$19.00

Fresh Jumbo size tenders cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

10 PC Fresh Tenders

10 PC Fresh Tenders

$25.00

Fresh Jumbo size tenders cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

Buffalo Shrimp

Lightly breaded shrimp fried or grilled and then drizzled with your choice of sauce
5 PC Buffalo Shrimp

5 PC Buffalo Shrimp

$9.00

Lightly breaded shrimp fried or grilled and then drizzled with your choice of sauce

10 PC Buffalo Shrimp

10 PC Buffalo Shrimp

$17.00

Lightly breaded shrimp fried or grilled and then drizzled with your choice of sauce

15 PC Buffalo Shrimp

15 PC Buffalo Shrimp

$24.00

Lightly breaded shrimp fried or grilled and then drizzled with your choice of sauce

Apps

Loaded Nachos/Fries/Tots

Loaded Nachos/Fries/Tots

$10.99

Your choice of nachos, waffle fries, steak fries or tater tots covered with chili, cheese, salsa, sour cream, olives and jalapenos.

Potato Skins (4)

Potato Skins (4)

$6.99

Covered in melted jack cheddar and bacon with a side of sour cream.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.49

Beer battered pickle spears served with a side of ranch.

Mini Corndogs (5)

Mini Corndogs (5)

$5.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.49
Celery and Carrots (with 1 Ranch)

Celery and Carrots (with 1 Ranch)

$0.99

Ranch

$0.25

Chips And Salsa

$3.99

Blue Cheese

$0.30
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$7.49

Served with a side of hot honey dipping sauce or pick a sauce from our menu.

Poutine Fries

Poutine Fries

$11.99

The French Canadian take on loaded fries. French fries covered in cheese curds and brown gravy. Very flavorful and filling.

Extra Sauce Side

$0.69

Sides

Chili

$3.59

Coleslaw

$2.39

Small Fresh Cut Fries

$3.29

Large Fresh Cut Fries

$4.39

Small Tater Tots

$3.99

Large Tater Tots

$5.99

7 Pc Hush Puppies

$3.59

14 Pc Hush Puppies

$5.99

Side Salad

$4.89

Mac N' Cheese

$4.49

Buffalo Mac N' Cheese

$7.49

Waffle Fries

$3.29

Large Waffle Fries

$4.39

Tornado Fry

$4.39

Tornado Fry With Nacho Cheese

$5.49

Cheese Fries Small

$4.29

Cheese Fries Large

$7.39

Bacon Cheese Fries Small

$6.29

Bacon Chees Fries Large

$9.39

Cheese Tots Small

$4.99

Large Cheese Tots

$8.99

Bacon Cheese Tots Small

$6.99

Bacon Cheese Tots Large

$10.99

Side Ceasar Salad

$4.99

Burgers

North Stafford Burger

$8.99

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Breakfast Burger

$10.99

Quesadillas

Bbq Chicken Quesadilla

$9.89

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.89

Fiesta Chicken Quesadilla

$9.89

Steak Quesadilla

$9.89

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.89

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.29

Wraps

Chicken Blt Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99

Buffalo Wrap

$7.99

Fiesta Wrap

$7.99

Tender Wrap

$7.99

Seafood Platters

Catfish (2)

$10.99

Cod (2)

$11.99

Extra Cod (ea.)

$4.00

Extra Catfish (ea.)

$3.00

Lunch Specials

5 Pc Boneless Wings

$9.00

5 Pc Traditional Wings

$10.00

7 Pc Boneless Wings

$11.00

7 Pc Traditional Wings

$12.00

North Stafford Burger

$11.00

Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.29

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.39

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.39

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.49

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$10.49

Subs

Buffalo Style Chicken Sub

$8.99

Chicken Blt Sub

$8.99

Chicken Tender Sub

$9.49

Cheesesteak W/Steak

$9.99

Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.99

Catfish Sub

$10.99

Desserts

Deep Fried Cheese Cake

$5.99

Deep Fried Oreos (8)

$5.99

Deep Fried Twinkies (2)

$3.99

Funnel Fries

$5.99

Kids Menu

2 Tenders

$6.99

3 boneless

$6.99

3 Traditional

$7.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Traditional Wings

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
5 PC Traditional Wings

5 PC Traditional Wings

$5.59

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

8 PC Traditional Wings

8 PC Traditional Wings

$8.68

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

12 PC Traditional Wings

12 PC Traditional Wings

$12.60

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

16 PC Traditional Wings

16 PC Traditional Wings

$16.24

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

24 PC Traditional Wings

24 PC Traditional Wings

$23.52

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

32 PC Traditional Wings

32 PC Traditional Wings

$57.73

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

40 PC Traditional Wings

40 PC Traditional Wings

$68.54

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

50 PC Traditional Wings

50 PC Traditional Wings

$81.19

Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

Boneless Wings

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
5 PC Boneless Wings

5 PC Boneless Wings

$5.25

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

8 PC Boneless Wings

8 PC Boneless Wings

$8.05

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

12 PC Boneless Wings

12 PC Boneless Wings

$11.55

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

16 PC Boneless Wings

16 PC Boneless Wings

$14.70

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

24 PC Boneless Wings

24 PC Boneless Wings

$21.14

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

32 PC Boneless Wings

32 PC Boneless Wings

$44.16

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

40 PC Boneless Wings

40 PC Boneless Wings

$52.90

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

50 PC Boneless Wings

50 PC Boneless Wings

$63.25

Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

Fresh Tenders

Fresh Jumbo size tenders cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
3 PC Fresh Tenders

3 PC Fresh Tenders

$10.12

Fresh Jumbo size tenders cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

5 PC Fresh Tenders

5 PC Fresh Tenders

$15.81

Fresh Jumbo size tenders cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

7 PC Fresh Tenders

7 PC Fresh Tenders

$21.16

Fresh Jumbo size tenders cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

10 PC Fresh Tenders

10 PC Fresh Tenders

$29.10

Fresh Jumbo size tenders cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub

Buffalo Shrimp

Lightly breaded shrimp fried or grilled and then drizzled with your choice of sauce
5 PC Buffalo Shrimp

5 PC Buffalo Shrimp

$9.09

Lightly breaded shrimp fried or grilled and then drizzled with your choice of sauce

10 PC Buffalo Shrimp

10 PC Buffalo Shrimp

$17.48

Lightly breaded shrimp fried or grilled and then drizzled with your choice of sauce

15 PC Buffalo Shrimp

15 PC Buffalo Shrimp

$24.73

Lightly breaded shrimp fried or grilled and then drizzled with your choice of sauce

Apps

Loaded Nachos/Fries/Tots

Loaded Nachos/Fries/Tots

$10.99

Your choice of nachos, waffle fries, steak fries or tater tots covered with chili, cheese, salsa, sour cream, olives and jalapenos.

Potato Skins (4)

Potato Skins (4)

$6.99

Covered in melted jack cheddar and bacon with a side of sour cream.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.49

Beer battered pickle spears served with a side of ranch.

Mini Corndogs (5)

Mini Corndogs (5)

$5.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.49
Celery and Carrots (with 1 Ranch)

Celery and Carrots (with 1 Ranch)

$1.14

Ranch

$0.29

Chips And Salsa

$4.59

Blue Cheese

$0.35
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$7.49

Served with a side of hot honey dipping sauce or pick a sauce from our menu.

Mask

$0.29
Poutine Fries

Poutine Fries

$11.99

The French Canadian take on loaded fries. French fries covered in cheese curds and brown gravy. Very flavorful and filling.

Sides

Chili

$4.13

Coleslaw

$2.75

Small Fresh Cut Fries

$3.78

Large Fresh Cut Fries

$5.05

Small Tater Tots

$4.59

Large Tater Tots

$6.89

7 Pc Hush Puppies

$4.13

14 Pc Hush Puppies

$6.89

Side Salad

$5.62

Mac N' Cheese

$5.16

Buffalo Mac N' Cheese

$8.61

Waffle Fries

$3.78

Large Waffle Fries

$5.05

Tornado Fry

$5.05

Tornado Fry With Nacho Cheese

$6.31

Cheese Fries Small

$4.93

Cheese Fries Large

$8.50

Bacon Cheese Fries Small

$7.23

Bacon Chees Fries Large

$10.80

Cheese Tots Small

$5.74

Large Cheese Tots

$10.34

Bacon Cheese Tots Small

$8.04

Bacon Cheese Tots Large

$12.64

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.74

Burgers

North Stafford Burger

$10.34

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.49

Breakfast Burger

$12.64

Quesadillas

Bbq Chicken Quesadilla

$11.37

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.37

Fiesta Chicken Quesadilla

$11.37

Steak Quesadilla

$11.37

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.37

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.38

Wraps

Chicken Blt Wrap

$9.19

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.19

Buffalo Wrap

$9.19

Fiesta Wrap

$9.19

Tender Wrap

$9.19

Seafood Platters

Catfish (2)

$11.49

Cod (2)

$12.64

Extra Cod (ea.)

$4.03

Extra Catfish (ea.)

$3.80

Lunch Specials

5 Pc Boneless Wings

$9.76

5 Pc Traditional Wings

$10.91

7 Pc Boneless Wings

$11.14

7 Pc Traditional Wings

$12.64

North Stafford Burger

$12.64

Bbq Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.79

Breakfast Burger

$14.94

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.61

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.80

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.76

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$10.91

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.91

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$10.91

Subs

Buffalo Style Chicken Sub

$10.34

Chicken Blt Sub

$10.34

Chicken Tender Sub

$10.91

Cheesesteak W/Steak

$11.49

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.49

Catfish Sub

$11.49

Desserts

Deep Fried Cheese Cake

$6.89

Deep Fried Oreos (8)

$6.89

Deep Fried Twinkies (2)

$4.59

Funnel Fries

$6.89

Toffee Cheesecake

$7.48Out of stock

Kids Menu

2 Tenders

$8.04

3 boneless

$8.04

3 Traditional

$8.61

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.89

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.89
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We strive to offer the best wings in the DMV. That's why we use top-quality ingredients for our sauces and the best fresh never frozen jumbo wings cooked to perfection. We also pride ourselves in providing one of the best craft beer selections in the area to pair perfectly with our award winning wings.

Website

Location

432 Garrisonville Rd, Suite 101, Stafford, VA 22554

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Stafford Wings image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zibibbo 73 Trattoria - New
orange starNo Reviews
2757 Jefferson Davis Hwy Stafford, VA 22554
View restaurantnext
My Wife's Pizza & Diner
orange starNo Reviews
2010 Princess Anne St Unit B Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Fredericksburg
orange star4.6 • 1,073
591 William St FREDERICKSBURG, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Rebellion Bourban Bar & Kitchen - FXBG
orange starNo Reviews
309 William Street Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Hot Chikn Kitchn
orange star4.5 • 203
14313 Potomac Mills Rd Woodbridge, VA 22192
View restaurantnext
Bonfire Chicken - Bonfire Chicken 14067 Noblewood Plaza
orange star1.0 • 1
14067 Noblewood Plaza Woodbridge, VA 22193
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Stafford
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Woodbridge
review star
Avg 3.7 (41 restaurants)
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston