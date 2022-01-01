Stafford Wings
432 Garrisonville Rd
Suite 101
Stafford, VA 22554
Traditional Wings
5 PC Traditional Wings
Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
8 PC Traditional Wings
Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
12 PC Traditional Wings
Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
16 PC Traditional Wings
Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
24 PC Traditional Wings
Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
32 PC Traditional Wings
Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
40 PC Traditional Wings
Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
50 PC Traditional Wings
Fresh Jumbo wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
Boneless Wings
5 PC Boneless Wings
Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
8 PC Boneless Wings
Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
12 PC Boneless Wings
Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
16 PC Boneless Wings
Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
24 PC Boneless Wings
Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
32 PC Boneless Wings
Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
40 PC Boneless Wings
Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
50 PC Boneless Wings
Fresh boneless wings cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
Fresh Tenders
3 PC Fresh Tenders
Fresh Jumbo size tenders cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
5 PC Fresh Tenders
Fresh Jumbo size tenders cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
7 PC Fresh Tenders
Fresh Jumbo size tenders cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
10 PC Fresh Tenders
Fresh Jumbo size tenders cooked in trans fat free oil and tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub
Buffalo Shrimp
5 PC Buffalo Shrimp
Lightly breaded shrimp fried or grilled and then drizzled with your choice of sauce
10 PC Buffalo Shrimp
Lightly breaded shrimp fried or grilled and then drizzled with your choice of sauce
15 PC Buffalo Shrimp
Lightly breaded shrimp fried or grilled and then drizzled with your choice of sauce
Apps
Loaded Nachos/Fries/Tots
Your choice of nachos, waffle fries, steak fries or tater tots covered with chili, cheese, salsa, sour cream, olives and jalapenos.
Potato Skins (4)
Covered in melted jack cheddar and bacon with a side of sour cream.
Fried Pickles
Beer battered pickle spears served with a side of ranch.
Mini Corndogs (5)
Onion Rings
Celery and Carrots (with 1 Ranch)
Ranch
Chips And Salsa
Blue Cheese
Cheese Curds
Served with a side of hot honey dipping sauce or pick a sauce from our menu.
Poutine Fries
The French Canadian take on loaded fries. French fries covered in cheese curds and brown gravy. Very flavorful and filling.
Extra Sauce Side
Sides
Chili
Coleslaw
Small Fresh Cut Fries
Large Fresh Cut Fries
Small Tater Tots
Large Tater Tots
7 Pc Hush Puppies
14 Pc Hush Puppies
Side Salad
Mac N' Cheese
Buffalo Mac N' Cheese
Waffle Fries
Large Waffle Fries
Tornado Fry
Tornado Fry With Nacho Cheese
Cheese Fries Small
Cheese Fries Large
Bacon Cheese Fries Small
Bacon Chees Fries Large
Cheese Tots Small
Large Cheese Tots
Bacon Cheese Tots Small
Bacon Cheese Tots Large
Side Ceasar Salad
Quesadillas
Lunch Specials
Salads
Subs
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We strive to offer the best wings in the DMV. That's why we use top-quality ingredients for our sauces and the best fresh never frozen jumbo wings cooked to perfection. We also pride ourselves in providing one of the best craft beer selections in the area to pair perfectly with our award winning wings.
432 Garrisonville Rd, Suite 101, Stafford, VA 22554