Star Diner

76 Reviews
$
1111 Waterloo Geneva Road
Waterloo, NY 13165
Popular Items
Breakfast Meals
#1 Workman's
3 eggs, 3 slices of bacon, 3 sausage links, potatoes, and toast
#2 Village Visitor
Country fried steak topped with sausage gravy served with 2 eggs, potatoes and toast
#3 Hungryman's
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, 2 pancakes or french toast
#4 Cheddar Delight
Hash browns, bacon, scrambled eggs, smothered with cheddar, served with toast
#5 Lo-Cal
Eggbeaters omelet with onions, peppers, tomato and mushrooms, served with dry whole wheat toast and cup of fruit
#6 Denver Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef hash with onions & peppers, topped with 2 eggs served with toast
#7 The Classic Eggs, Meat, Potatoes & Toast
2 eggs, potatoes, meat and toast
#7 Classic Eggs, Meat & Toast
2 eggs, meat & toast
#7 Classic Eggs, Potatoes & Toast
2 eggs, potatoes, and toast
#8 Italian Breakfast
Italian Sausage, 2 eggs, potatoes and Italian toast
#9 Corned beef Hash & Eggs
Corned beef hash topped with 2 eggs served with potatoes and toast
#10 Sausage Benedict
2 poached eggs, biscuits and sausage patty topped with sausage gravy with potato / Topped with 2 eggs +$1.30
#11 Eggs Benedict
2 poached eggs, English muffin, Canadian bacon topped with hollandaise sauce, served with potato
#12 Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
#12 Sausage Gravy Biscuits w/ Eggs
Burritos/Steak/Sandwiches
12oz Steak & Eggs
2 eggs, 12oz New York strip steak, potato & toast
8oz Steak & Eggs
8oz New York strip, served with 2 eggs, potato & toast
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, cheese, ch of meat and bread
Bfast Sand W Potato
Breakfast Burrito
2 egg omelet with onions, ham and peppers with cheddar in a tortilla shell served with sour cream & salsa
Burrito &Potato
French Toast & Pancakes
California French Toast
3 slices of cinnamon swirl bread
French Toast
3 thick slices dipped in egg, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar
Stuffed French Toast
Stuffed with cream cheese, topped with strawberry or raspberry
Pancakes
3 buttermilk cakes served with butter & syrup
Blueberry Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Pecan Pancakes
Waffles
Bacon & Eggs Waffle
Bacon inside & 2 eggs on top
Belgian Waffle
Sprinkled with powdered sugar
Blueberry Waffle
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Topped with whipped cream
Georgian Waffle
Pecans inside, peaches and whipped cream on top
Pecan Waffle
Topped with whipped cream
Star Waffle
Waffle topped with strawberries, pecans & whip cream
Warm Apple Caramel Waffle
Topped with warm apples & cinnamon with a scoop of vanilla ice cream & caramel sauce
Omelettes
Athenian Omelette
3 egg omelet with Tomato, feta and spinach served with potato & toast
Cheese Lover's Omelette
3 egg omelet, Swiss, provolone and cheddar served with potato & toast
Country Omelette
3 egg omelet bacon, sausage, onions, Swiss topped with hollandaise served with potato & toast
Create Your Own Omelette
3 egg omelet up to 5 ingredients served with potato & toast
Garden Omelette
3 egg omelet with Broccoli, spinach, tomatoes and artichokes with potato & toast
Greek Omelette
3 egg omelet with tomato & Feta served with potato & toast
Meatlovers Omelette
3 egg omelet with ham, sausage & bacon with potatoes & toast
Mexican Omelette
3 egg omelet with tomatoes, onions, and peppers topped with chili served with potato & toast with chili and cheddar
Star Omelette
3 egg omelet with ham, onions, peppers, bacon, tomatoes, and american cheese served with potatoes & toast
Veggie Omelette
3 egg omelet with, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes served with potato & toast
Western Omelette
3 egg omelet with, peppers and onions, add cheese for $0.50
Ham &cheese omelette
3 egg omelet with ham & American cheese with potatoes and toast
Healthy omelette
3 egg omelet with turkey, tomato, onions, peppers, served with cottage & peaches
Sausage &cheese
3 egg omelet with sausage & American cheese served with potato & toast
Mushroom &cheese
3 egg omelet with mushroom & American cheese served with potato & toast
Cheese Omelet
3 egg omelet with American cheese served with potato & toast
Bacon & cheese
3 egg omelet with bacon & American cheese served with potato & toast
Firehouse
3 egg omelet ham, onions, sausage, jalapeños, served with potato & toast
tonys omelet
3 egg omelette ham sausage onion peppers and hash browns mixed in
Bfast Side Dishes
Home Fries
Hash Browns
2 eggs & toast
1 egg & toast
Side Sausage Link
Side Sausage Patties
Side Bacon
Corned Beef Hash
1 Pancake
One blueberry pancake
One pecan pancake
1 Sl French Toast
2 Eggs
1 Egg
Bagel
Add Peanut Butter or Cream Cheese for $.75.
Biscuit
Bowl of Fruit
Cup of Fruit
English Muffin
Grilled Danish
Muffin
Oatmeal Bowl
Sausage Gravy
Side Blueberries
Side Cream Cheese
Side Ham
Side Hollandaise Sauce
Side of Canadian Bacon
Side Peanut Butter
Side Strawberry
Toast
Honey
Kids Breakfast
Breakfast Specials
Breakfast Garbage Plate
Homefries mixed with onions,bacon,and sausage topped with 2 eggs covered with sausage gravy & hollandaise sauce served with toast
Firehouse Omelet
3 egg omelet with ham,onions,sausage & jalepenos served with potato & toast
Steak Fritata
Steak, scrambled eggs onions, peppers, mushrooms mixed in home fries served with toast
Tony's Omelet
3 egg omelet with ham, onions, peppers, hash browns inside topped with cheddar and toast
Irish Benedict
Poached eggs on top of spinach, tomato & english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce served with potato
Sausages &bacon pancakes
2 pancakes with sausage & bacon pieces inside topped with 2 eggs
Appetizers
Chicken Fingers
Served with choice of sauce If you want chicken finger dinner go to entrees
Chicken Quesadillas
Grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
(6) sticks served with marinara sauce
Pizza Logs
(5) logs served with marinara sauce
Potato Skins
Potato skins topped cheddar,bacon Served with sour cream
Bowl Chili
Cup Chili
Fried Calamari
Served with banana peppers and marinara sauce
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing & croutons
Calamari Caesar Salad
Fried calamari served over romaine tossed with Caesar dressing and Parmesan
California Ranch Salad
Grilled chicken, Cheddar, boiled egg tomato, cucumber and onion
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken strips served over Caesar salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Breaded crispy chicken, Cheddar, boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, and onions
Greek Salad
Feta, black olives, pepperoncinis, our homemade greek dressing tomato,onions,cucumber on fresh greens
Greek Salad w/ Chicken
Grilled chicken over Greek salad
Julianne Salad
Turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheese, boiled egg, tomato, and cucumber and onion
Sante Fe Salad
Spicy Cajun chicken strips, Cheddar and all the trimmings, served with Mexican Ranch dressing
Taco Salad
Fresh greens topped with Cheddar, chili, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, sour cream and salsa in a taco shell
Wrap & Clubs
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo crispy chicken mozzarella, lettuce in a wrap
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken strips, bacon, provolone, lettuce and honey mustard dressing
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Grilled Cajun chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar & ranch dressing
Philly Wrap
Served with peppers, onions and swiss
Red Bird
Turkey, swiss, cranberry, cole slaw, thousand island dressing and bacon
Veggie wrap
Broccoli, tomato, onion, mushroom, spinach, served with (tzatziki) cucumber sauce
All American Club
Ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon & cheese served w/ cole slaw & chips. Made with mayo, lettuce, tomato on white toast
BLT & Cheese Club
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese made on white toast served w/ cole slaw & chips
Cheeseburger Bacon Club
Cheeseburger and bacon is made on white toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato served w/ cole slaw & chips
Roast Beef & Swiss Club
Shaved beef, Swiss, lettuce tomato, mayo made on white toast served with coleslaw & chips
Tuna & Cheese Club
Tuna, American cheese, lettuce, tomato made on white toast served with coleslaw & chips
Turkey Bacon Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce tomato, mayo made on white toast served with coleslaw & chips
Ham &cheese club
Ham,American cheese,mayo, lettuce tomato on white toast served with chips & coleslaw
Quick Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Bacon , lettuce tomato, mayo on white toast
Cheeseburger
Hamburger
Egg & Olive Sandwich
Egg salad with green olives mixed in on white bread
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg salad on white bread
Fried Egg Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Made with American cheese on white bread
Hot Dog
Shaved Beef Sandwich
Shaved roast beef on white bread
Shaved Ham Sandwich
Sliced Turkey Sandwich
Sliced Turkey on white bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Western egg
1 egg with onions, peppers and ham
Grilled ham & cheese
Shaved ham on grilled white bread with American cheese
Specialty Sandwiches
Fish Sandwich with slaw
Batter dipped fish on French bread Served with fries & coleslaw
BBQ Bacon & Chicken On French Brd
BBQ chicken, cheddar & bacon on French bread
Gyro
Grilled gyro, chicken or steak inside a pita bread with cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Shaved beef on white bread topped with beef gravy with 1 side
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey on white bread topped with turkey gravy Served with 1 side
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
Meatloaf on white bread topped with brown gravy with 1 side
Mozzarella Chicken
Chicken breast with grilled peppers and onions on French bread topped with mozzarella served with 1 side
Open Face Prime Rib
8oz prime rib on toast served with 1 side
Philly Sandwich
Shaved steak with Grilled onions & peppers Swiss on French bread served with 1 side
Rancher
Sliced roast beef, grilled onions, bacon, Swiss and ranch dressing on marble rye
Reuben
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye
Steak Sandwich
8oz NY strip with grilled peppers and onions, served on French bread. Add $.75 for cheese
Veggie Wrap
Made with Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Grilled Onion, and Tomato served with Tzatziki
Hot burger
Burger on a bun topped with gravy
Hot Cheese burger
Cheeseburger topped with gravy
Prime rib sand
8oz prime on French bread with grilled onions & American cheese with 1 side
Melts
Charlie Melt
Breaded chicken breast, bacon and ranch dressing with cheddar cheese on sourdough with 1 side
Honey Dijon chicken
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Provolone cheese and Honey Dijon dressing on sourdough served with 1 side
Patty Melt
Hamburger with grilled onions, American cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on sourdough served with 1 side
Prime Rib Melt
8oz prime rib on sourdough with Swiss, peppers and onions served with 1 side
Texas Melt
Sliced roast beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce on sourdough served with 1 side
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, tomato and American cheese on sourdough served with 1 side
Turkey bacon ranch Melt
Sliced turkey, ranch, bacon with Swiss cheese On sourdough served with 1 side
Western Melt
2 eggs with ham, onions and peppers with Swiss & American cheese on sourdough served with 1 side
Burgers, Deluxe Sand & Plates
Bacon-n-Cheddar Burger Dlx
1/3 lb. burger topped with cheddar & bacon. with mayo, lettuce and tomato served with one side
Chicken Deluxe
Choice of grilled, Cajun or crispy chicken on a roll with mayo,lettuce & tomato served with one side
Chsburger Deluxe
1/3 lb. cheese burger on a roll with mayo, lettuce tomato served with 1 side
Hamburger Deluxe
1/3 lb. beef patty on a deluxe roll. Add $1 for cheese
Montana Burger
1/3 lb. burger topped with cheddar, bacon, ranch & onion rings served with 1 side
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 lb. burger topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Towner Burger
(2) 1/3 lb. beef patties with bacon & cheese, served on a roll mayo, lettuce & tomato
Single Gitsis Hot Dog Plate
Zweigle red hot over homefries & mac salad topped with gitsis sauce & onions
Double Gitsis Hot Dog Plate
2 Zwiegle red hot dogs over home fries & mac salad topped with Gitsis meat sauce & onions
Double Gitsis Chsburer Plate
2- !/3 lb cheeseburgers on homefries & mac salad topped with Gitsis meat sauce & onions
Single Gitsis cheeseBurger Plate
1/3 lb cheeseburger on homefries & mac salad topped with Gitsis meat sauce and onions
1cheeseburger 1hot dog plate
Entrees
12 oz. Prime rib Queen Cut
16 oz. King Cut prime rib
Baked Ham
Virginia ham cut to order with pineapple and 2 sides
Center Cut Pork Chops
(2) 6 oz. cut to order seasoned and grilled
Chicken Fingers Platter
Tenders breaded to order Served with dipping sauce
Ground Sirloin Steak
10oz ground steak with mushroom gravy served with 2 sides
Land & Sea
10oz ny strip with 3 battered shrimp & scallops served with 2 sides
Lemon Pepper Chicken
8oz breast seasoned with lemon pepper and grilled served with 2 sides
Liver W Bacon & Onions
Baby beef liver with grilled onions & bacon served with 2 sides
Meatloaf
Our own recipe, topped with beef gravy
NY Strip
12 oz. NY strip cut to order topped with onion rings served with 2 sides
Roast Beef W Gravy
Sliced roast beef cooked on premises with gravy served with 2 sides
Roast Turkey
Roast turkey with stuffing topped with turkey gravy served with 2 sides
Italian Dishes
Baked Ziti
Served with meatballs or Italian Sausage
Spaghetti
Served with meatballs or Italian Sausage
Chicken Parmesan
Served with spaghetti, garlic bread and salad
Veal Parmesan
Fresh veal breaded to order topped with sauce & mozzarella served with spaghetti & garlic bread and salad
Chicken, Broc & Spin Alfredo
Sautéed chicken, broccoli & spinach tossed with Alfredo and salad and garlic bread
Italian Lasagna
Served with salad and garlic bread
Seafood Alfredo
Shrimp, scallops tossed with Alfredo and ziti with salad and garlic bread
Veggie Alfredo
Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms and onion tossed with Alfredo and ziti served with salad and garlic bread
Seafood
Fish Fry
12 oz. Haddock, batter dipped, breaded or crunchy we recommend crunchy to stay crispy on takeout
Broiled Haddock
12 oz. Fillet seasoned with lemon pepper or Cajun seasonings or garlic Parmesan
Mini Fish Fry
8oz haddock batter, breaded or crunchy
Broiled Mini Haddack
8oz fillet seasoned lemon pepper, Cajun or garlic Parmesan served with 2 sides
Athenian Haddock
12 oz broiled haddock topped with spinach tomato and feta served with 2 sides
Batter Dipped Shrimp
Beer battered to order served with 2 sides
Broiled Scallops
Cooked to order with lemon pepper, Cajun or garlic Parmesan served with 2 sides
Clam Strip
Breaded clam strips deep fried to order served with 2 sides
Fried Scallops
Fresh scallops batter dipped to order served with 2 sides
Seafood Platter
Batter dipped Haddock, shrimp, scallops and clam strips with lemon tartar & cocktail sauce served with 2 sides
Shrimp Basket
Breaded mini shrimp served with 2 sides
Fish sandwich
Battered dipped haddock on French bread Served with coleslaw and fries
3way fish
Extras/soup/sides
Soup of the day call 3155390108
French Fries
Fries W Gravy
Home Fries
Hash Browns
Mash Plain
Mash WGravy
Mashed W Butr
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Curly Fries
Onion Rings
$Add Side Sal-Bar
Bowl Chili
Add $.75 for cheddar & onions
Cup Chili
Add $.75 for cheddar & onions
Bowl Soup
Cup Soup
Applesauce
Broccoli
Baked Potato
Sweet Potato Fries
Fruit
Cheese Sauce
Saus Gravy
Hollandaise Sauce
Gitsis meatsauce
Beef Gravy
Turk Gravy
Peas
Corn
Green beans
Tossed Salad
Stuffing
Meatballs w/ sauce
Loaded baked potato
Baked potato with cheddar & bacon Served with sour cream
Mac salad
Honey
salad dressings
Kids PM Menu
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
1111 Waterloo Geneva Road, Waterloo, NY 13165