Star Diner

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers Platter
Fish Fry
Towner Burger

Breakfast Meals

#1 Workman's

$8.99

3 eggs, 3 slices of bacon, 3 sausage links, potatoes, and toast

#2 Village Visitor

$8.99

Country fried steak topped with sausage gravy served with 2 eggs, potatoes and toast

#3 Hungryman's

$8.99

2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, 2 pancakes or french toast

#4 Cheddar Delight

$8.99

Hash browns, bacon, scrambled eggs, smothered with cheddar, served with toast

#5 Lo-Cal

$8.99

Eggbeaters omelet with onions, peppers, tomato and mushrooms, served with dry whole wheat toast and cup of fruit

#6 Denver Corned Beef Hash

$8.99

Corned beef hash with onions & peppers, topped with 2 eggs served with toast

#7 The Classic Eggs, Meat, Potatoes & Toast

$8.29

2 eggs, potatoes, meat and toast

#7 Classic Eggs, Meat & Toast

$6.29

2 eggs, meat & toast

#7 Classic Eggs, Potatoes & Toast

$5.99

2 eggs, potatoes, and toast

#8 Italian Breakfast

$8.99

Italian Sausage, 2 eggs, potatoes and Italian toast

#9 Corned beef Hash & Eggs

$8.99

Corned beef hash topped with 2 eggs served with potatoes and toast

#10 Sausage Benedict

$8.99

2 poached eggs, biscuits and sausage patty topped with sausage gravy with potato / Topped with 2 eggs +$1.30

#11 Eggs Benedict

$8.99

2 poached eggs, English muffin, Canadian bacon topped with hollandaise sauce, served with potato

#12 Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$4.49

#12 Sausage Gravy Biscuits w/ Eggs

$5.49

Burritos/Steak/Sandwiches

12oz Steak & Eggs

$14.99

2 eggs, 12oz New York strip steak, potato & toast

8oz Steak & Eggs

$9.99

8oz New York strip, served with 2 eggs, potato & toast

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.59

Egg, cheese, ch of meat and bread

Bfast Sand W Potato

$5.59

Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

2 egg omelet with onions, ham and peppers with cheddar in a tortilla shell served with sour cream & salsa

Burrito &Potato

$8.99

French Toast & Pancakes

California French Toast

$6.99

3 slices of cinnamon swirl bread

French Toast

$4.99+

3 thick slices dipped in egg, sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar

Stuffed French Toast

$6.99

Stuffed with cream cheese, topped with strawberry or raspberry

Pancakes

$5.99+

3 buttermilk cakes served with butter & syrup

Blueberry Pancakes

$5.99+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.99+

Pecan Pancakes

$5.99+

Waffles

Bacon & Eggs Waffle

$6.99

Bacon inside & 2 eggs on top

Belgian Waffle

$5.99

Sprinkled with powdered sugar

Blueberry Waffle

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$6.99

Topped with whipped cream

Georgian Waffle

$6.99

Pecans inside, peaches and whipped cream on top

Pecan Waffle

$6.99

Topped with whipped cream

Star Waffle

$6.99

Waffle topped with strawberries, pecans & whip cream

Warm Apple Caramel Waffle

$6.99

Topped with warm apples & cinnamon with a scoop of vanilla ice cream & caramel sauce

Omelettes

Athenian Omelette

$8.29

3 egg omelet with Tomato, feta and spinach served with potato & toast

Cheese Lover's Omelette

$8.29

3 egg omelet, Swiss, provolone and cheddar served with potato & toast

Country Omelette

$8.29

3 egg omelet bacon, sausage, onions, Swiss topped with hollandaise served with potato & toast

Create Your Own Omelette

$8.99

3 egg omelet up to 5 ingredients served with potato & toast

Garden Omelette

$8.29

3 egg omelet with Broccoli, spinach, tomatoes and artichokes with potato & toast

Greek Omelette

$8.29

3 egg omelet with tomato & Feta served with potato & toast

Meatlovers Omelette

$8.29

3 egg omelet with ham, sausage & bacon with potatoes & toast

Mexican Omelette

$8.29

3 egg omelet with tomatoes, onions, and peppers topped with chili served with potato & toast with chili and cheddar

Star Omelette

$8.29

3 egg omelet with ham, onions, peppers, bacon, tomatoes, and american cheese served with potatoes & toast

Veggie Omelette

$8.29

3 egg omelet with, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes served with potato & toast

Western Omelette

$8.29

3 egg omelet with, peppers and onions, add cheese for $0.50

Ham &cheese omelette

$8.29

3 egg omelet with ham & American cheese with potatoes and toast

Healthy omelette

$8.99

3 egg omelet with turkey, tomato, onions, peppers, served with cottage & peaches

Sausage &cheese

$8.29

3 egg omelet with sausage & American cheese served with potato & toast

Mushroom &cheese

$8.29

3 egg omelet with mushroom & American cheese served with potato & toast

Cheese Omelet

$8.29

3 egg omelet with American cheese served with potato & toast

Bacon & cheese

$8.29

3 egg omelet with bacon & American cheese served with potato & toast

Firehouse

$8.29

3 egg omelet ham, onions, sausage, jalapeños, served with potato & toast

tonys omelet

$8.29

3 egg omelette ham sausage onion peppers and hash browns mixed in

Bfast Side Dishes

Home Fries

$3.29

Hash Browns

$3.29

2 eggs & toast

$2.99

1 egg & toast

$2.29

Side Sausage Link

$3.29

Side Sausage Patties

$3.29

Side Bacon

$3.29

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

1 Pancake

$2.99

One blueberry pancake

$3.29

One pecan pancake

$3.29

1 Sl French Toast

$2.99

2 Eggs

$1.50

1 Egg

$0.75

Bagel

$1.50

Add Peanut Butter or Cream Cheese for $.75.

Biscuit

$1.79

Bowl of Fruit

$4.49

Cup of Fruit

$2.29

English Muffin

$1.50

Grilled Danish

$1.59

Muffin

$2.59

Oatmeal Bowl

$2.99

Sausage Gravy

$1.00

Side Blueberries

$1.00

Side Cream Cheese

$0.75

Side Ham

$3.29

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$1.00

Side of Canadian Bacon

$3.29

Side Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side Strawberry

$1.00

Toast

$1.00

Honey

$0.75

Kids Breakfast

K-Cheese Omelette w/ Toast

$4.99

2 egg omelette with American cheese served with toast

K-French Toast, Egg & Bacon

$4.99

1 piece of French toast 1 egg and 1 bacon

K-Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$4.99

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast Garbage Plate

$8.99

Homefries mixed with onions,bacon,and sausage topped with 2 eggs covered with sausage gravy & hollandaise sauce served with toast

Firehouse Omelet

$8.99

3 egg omelet with ham,onions,sausage & jalepenos served with potato & toast

Steak Fritata

$10.99

Steak, scrambled eggs onions, peppers, mushrooms mixed in home fries served with toast

Tony's Omelet

$8.99

3 egg omelet with ham, onions, peppers, hash browns inside topped with cheddar and toast

Irish Benedict

$7.99

Poached eggs on top of spinach, tomato & english muffin topped with hollandaise sauce served with potato

Sausages &bacon pancakes

$8.99

2 pancakes with sausage & bacon pieces inside topped with 2 eggs

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

$9.29

Served with choice of sauce If you want chicken finger dinner go to entrees

Chicken Quesadillas

$8.29

Grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.29

(6) sticks served with marinara sauce

Pizza Logs

$7.29

(5) logs served with marinara sauce

Potato Skins

$7.29

Potato skins topped cheddar,bacon Served with sour cream

Bowl Chili

$3.99

Cup Chili

$2.99

Fried Calamari

$8.99

Served with banana peppers and marinara sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing & croutons

Calamari Caesar Salad

$9.99

Fried calamari served over romaine tossed with Caesar dressing and Parmesan

California Ranch Salad

$9.59

Grilled chicken, Cheddar, boiled egg tomato, cucumber and onion

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken strips served over Caesar salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.59

Breaded crispy chicken, Cheddar, boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, and onions

Greek Salad

$9.59

Feta, black olives, pepperoncinis, our homemade greek dressing tomato,onions,cucumber on fresh greens

Greek Salad w/ Chicken

$9.99

Grilled chicken over Greek salad

Julianne Salad

$9.59

Turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheese, boiled egg, tomato, and cucumber and onion

Sante Fe Salad

$9.59

Spicy Cajun chicken strips, Cheddar and all the trimmings, served with Mexican Ranch dressing

Taco Salad

$9.59

Fresh greens topped with Cheddar, chili, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, sour cream and salsa in a taco shell

Wrap & Clubs

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Buffalo crispy chicken mozzarella, lettuce in a wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Breaded chicken strips, bacon, provolone, lettuce and honey mustard dressing

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled Cajun chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar & ranch dressing

Philly Wrap

$8.99

Served with peppers, onions and swiss

Red Bird

$8.99

Turkey, swiss, cranberry, cole slaw, thousand island dressing and bacon

Veggie wrap

$8.99

Broccoli, tomato, onion, mushroom, spinach, served with (tzatziki) cucumber sauce

All American Club

$10.29

Ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon & cheese served w/ cole slaw & chips. Made with mayo, lettuce, tomato on white toast

BLT & Cheese Club

$9.29

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese made on white toast served w/ cole slaw & chips

Cheeseburger Bacon Club

$9.29

Cheeseburger and bacon is made on white toast with mayo, lettuce, tomato served w/ cole slaw & chips

Roast Beef & Swiss Club

$9.29

Shaved beef, Swiss, lettuce tomato, mayo made on white toast served with coleslaw & chips

Tuna & Cheese Club

$9.29

Tuna, American cheese, lettuce, tomato made on white toast served with coleslaw & chips

Turkey Bacon Club

$9.29

Turkey, bacon, lettuce tomato, mayo made on white toast served with coleslaw & chips

Ham &cheese club

$9.29

Ham,American cheese,mayo, lettuce tomato on white toast served with chips & coleslaw

Quick Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$4.99

Bacon , lettuce tomato, mayo on white toast

Cheeseburger

$5.29

Hamburger

$4.99

Egg & Olive Sandwich

$4.99

Egg salad with green olives mixed in on white bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

$3.99

Egg salad on white bread

Fried Egg Sandwich

$2.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Made with American cheese on white bread

Hot Dog

$3.99

Shaved Beef Sandwich

$4.99

Shaved roast beef on white bread

Shaved Ham Sandwich

$4.99

Sliced Turkey Sandwich

$4.99

Sliced Turkey on white bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Western egg

$4.99

1 egg with onions, peppers and ham

Grilled ham & cheese

$4.99

Shaved ham on grilled white bread with American cheese

Specialty Sandwiches

Fish Sandwich with slaw

$9.99

Batter dipped fish on French bread Served with fries & coleslaw

BBQ Bacon & Chicken On French Brd

$8.99

BBQ chicken, cheddar & bacon on French bread

Gyro

$8.99

Grilled gyro, chicken or steak inside a pita bread with cucumber sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Shaved beef on white bread topped with beef gravy with 1 side

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Sliced turkey on white bread topped with turkey gravy Served with 1 side

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.99

Meatloaf on white bread topped with brown gravy with 1 side

Mozzarella Chicken

$8.99

Chicken breast with grilled peppers and onions on French bread topped with mozzarella served with 1 side

Open Face Prime Rib

$10.99

8oz prime rib on toast served with 1 side

Philly Sandwich

$8.99

Shaved steak with Grilled onions & peppers Swiss on French bread served with 1 side

Rancher

$8.99

Sliced roast beef, grilled onions, bacon, Swiss and ranch dressing on marble rye

Reuben

$8.99

Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and Thousand Island dressing on marble rye

Steak Sandwich

$10.99

8oz NY strip with grilled peppers and onions, served on French bread. Add $.75 for cheese

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Made with Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Grilled Onion, and Tomato served with Tzatziki

Hot burger

$8.99

Burger on a bun topped with gravy

Hot Cheese burger

$8.99

Cheeseburger topped with gravy

Prime rib sand

$10.99

8oz prime on French bread with grilled onions & American cheese with 1 side

Melts

Charlie Melt

$8.99

Breaded chicken breast, bacon and ranch dressing with cheddar cheese on sourdough with 1 side

Honey Dijon chicken

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Provolone cheese and Honey Dijon dressing on sourdough served with 1 side

Patty Melt

$8.99

Hamburger with grilled onions, American cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on sourdough served with 1 side

Prime Rib Melt

$10.99

8oz prime rib on sourdough with Swiss, peppers and onions served with 1 side

Texas Melt

$8.99

Sliced roast beef, Cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce on sourdough served with 1 side

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Tuna salad, tomato and American cheese on sourdough served with 1 side

Turkey bacon ranch Melt

$8.99

Sliced turkey, ranch, bacon with Swiss cheese On sourdough served with 1 side

Western Melt

$8.99

2 eggs with ham, onions and peppers with Swiss & American cheese on sourdough served with 1 side

Burgers, Deluxe Sand & Plates

Bacon-n-Cheddar Burger Dlx

$8.99

1/3 lb. burger topped with cheddar & bacon. with mayo, lettuce and tomato served with one side

Chicken Deluxe

$8.99

Choice of grilled, Cajun or crispy chicken on a roll with mayo,lettuce & tomato served with one side

Chsburger Deluxe

$8.49

1/3 lb. cheese burger on a roll with mayo, lettuce tomato served with 1 side

Hamburger Deluxe

$7.99

1/3 lb. beef patty on a deluxe roll. Add $1 for cheese

Montana Burger

$8.99

1/3 lb. burger topped with cheddar, bacon, ranch & onion rings served with 1 side

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

1/3 lb. burger topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Towner Burger

$9.99

(2) 1/3 lb. beef patties with bacon & cheese, served on a roll mayo, lettuce & tomato

Single Gitsis Hot Dog Plate

$8.99

Zweigle red hot over homefries & mac salad topped with gitsis sauce & onions

Double Gitsis Hot Dog Plate

$10.99

2 Zwiegle red hot dogs over home fries & mac salad topped with Gitsis meat sauce & onions

Double Gitsis Chsburer Plate

$10.99

2- !/3 lb cheeseburgers on homefries & mac salad topped with Gitsis meat sauce & onions

Single Gitsis cheeseBurger Plate

$8.99

1/3 lb cheeseburger on homefries & mac salad topped with Gitsis meat sauce and onions

1cheeseburger 1hot dog plate

$10.99

Entrees

12 oz. Prime rib Queen Cut

$15.99

16 oz. King Cut prime rib

$18.99

Baked Ham

$10.99

Virginia ham cut to order with pineapple and 2 sides

Center Cut Pork Chops

$10.99

(2) 6 oz. cut to order seasoned and grilled

Chicken Fingers Platter

$11.99

Tenders breaded to order Served with dipping sauce

Ground Sirloin Steak

$10.99

10oz ground steak with mushroom gravy served with 2 sides

Land & Sea

$16.99

10oz ny strip with 3 battered shrimp & scallops served with 2 sides

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$10.99

8oz breast seasoned with lemon pepper and grilled served with 2 sides

Liver W Bacon & Onions

$10.99

Baby beef liver with grilled onions & bacon served with 2 sides

Meatloaf

$10.99

Our own recipe, topped with beef gravy

NY Strip

$14.99

12 oz. NY strip cut to order topped with onion rings served with 2 sides

Roast Beef W Gravy

$10.99

Sliced roast beef cooked on premises with gravy served with 2 sides

Roast Turkey

$10.99

Roast turkey with stuffing topped with turkey gravy served with 2 sides

Italian Dishes

Baked Ziti

$10.59

Served with meatballs or Italian Sausage

Spaghetti

$10.59

Served with meatballs or Italian Sausage

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Served with spaghetti, garlic bread and salad

Veal Parmesan

$11.99

Fresh veal breaded to order topped with sauce & mozzarella served with spaghetti & garlic bread and salad

Chicken, Broc & Spin Alfredo

$11.99

Sautéed chicken, broccoli & spinach tossed with Alfredo and salad and garlic bread

Italian Lasagna

$10.99

Served with salad and garlic bread

Seafood Alfredo

$13.99

Shrimp, scallops tossed with Alfredo and ziti with salad and garlic bread

Veggie Alfredo

$11.99

Spinach, broccoli, mushrooms and onion tossed with Alfredo and ziti served with salad and garlic bread

Seafood

Fish Fry

$12.99

12 oz. Haddock, batter dipped, breaded or crunchy we recommend crunchy to stay crispy on takeout

Broiled Haddock

$12.99

12 oz. Fillet seasoned with lemon pepper or Cajun seasonings or garlic Parmesan

Mini Fish Fry

$10.99

8oz haddock batter, breaded or crunchy

Broiled Mini Haddack

$10.99

8oz fillet seasoned lemon pepper, Cajun or garlic Parmesan served with 2 sides

Athenian Haddock

$12.99

12 oz broiled haddock topped with spinach tomato and feta served with 2 sides

Batter Dipped Shrimp

$12.99

Beer battered to order served with 2 sides

Broiled Scallops

$13.99

Cooked to order with lemon pepper, Cajun or garlic Parmesan served with 2 sides

Clam Strip

$9.99

Breaded clam strips deep fried to order served with 2 sides

Fried Scallops

$13.99

Fresh scallops batter dipped to order served with 2 sides

Seafood Platter

$16.99

Batter dipped Haddock, shrimp, scallops and clam strips with lemon tartar & cocktail sauce served with 2 sides

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Breaded mini shrimp served with 2 sides

Fish sandwich

$10.99

Battered dipped haddock on French bread Served with coleslaw and fries

3way fish

$12.99

Extras/soup/sides

Soup of the day call 3155390108

$1.99

French Fries

$2.99

Fries W Gravy

$3.69

Home Fries

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Mash Plain

$2.99

Mash WGravy

$2.99

Mashed W Butr

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Curly Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

$Add Side Sal-Bar

$3.99

Bowl Chili

$3.99

Add $.75 for cheddar & onions

Cup Chili

$2.99

Add $.75 for cheddar & onions

Bowl Soup

$2.99

Cup Soup

$1.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Fruit

$2.99

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Saus Gravy

$1.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.00

Gitsis meatsauce

$1.00

Beef Gravy

$0.70

Turk Gravy

$0.70

Peas

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Green beans

$2.99

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Stuffing

$1.50

Meatballs w/ sauce

$2.99

Loaded baked potato

$3.29

Baked potato with cheddar & bacon Served with sour cream

Mac salad

$2.99

Honey

$0.75

salad dressings

$0.75

Kids PM Menu

K-Burger w/ Fries

$5.29

K-Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$5.29

K-Fish w/ Fries

$7.99

K-Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$5.29

K-Hot Dog w/ Fries

$5.29

K-Spaghetti w/ Meatball

$5.29

Drinks

Large pepsi

$1.79

Large Sierra mist

$1.79

Large mountain dew

$1.79

Large root beer

$1.79

Large diet pepsi

$1.79

Large lemonade

$1.79

Orange juice

$1.79

Tomato juice

$1.79

Apple juice

$1.79

Coffee

$1.50

Hot cocoa

$1.50

Hot tea

$1.50

Iced tea with lemon

$1.79

Iced tea no lemon

$1.79

White milk

$1.29

Chocolate milk

$1.29

Condiments & Silverware

Need silverware

Need ketchup

Need mustard

Need steak sauce

Need syrup

Need red hot

Need tartar

Need cocktail sauce

Need mayo

Need bread &butter

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1111 Waterloo Geneva Road, Waterloo, NY 13165

Directions

Gallery
Star Diner image
Star Diner image
Map
