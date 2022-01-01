Restaurant header imageView gallery

STONEHORSE CAFE

1748 Utica Square

Tulsa, OK 74114

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Valley

$6.00

Latte

$5.00

Ginger Lime Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Shot N The Dark

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Watermelon Juice

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Appetizers

Chicken Liver Mousse

$12.00

A smooth puree of chicken liver, bacon, and shallot. Served with Crostini, Cornichons , A house made preserve, Diced red onions, and a Small field green salad.

Duck Pate

$12.00

A course grind pate made with duck, pork, pistachios, and porcini mushrooms. Two slices of this pate are served with; Cornichons, A house made preserve, diced red onions, a small field green salad, and Crostini.

Medjooled Dates

$13.00

Medjooled Dates are stuffed with a house made chorizo, wrapped in bacon, covered in a piquillo pepper sauce, cooked in the wood fired oven, and topped with arugula.

Cheese Plate

$13.00

3 different cheese are chosen daily and paired with a house made preserve and a complimentary nut.

Steak Tartar

$27.00

Our hand chopped tenderloin is seasoned with Cayenne Pepper, Dijon Mustard, Anchovies, Truffle Oil, and a splash of Worcestershire. It is then topped with a raw pasteurized egg yolk. served with classic accoutrements and crostini. (This dish is served raw and will not be served any other way)

Carpaccio

$20.00

Salmon Lox

$16.00

House cold smoked salmon lox. The salmon is cured and sliced on the plate then drizzled with olive oil. Served with a crossiant, cream cheese, capers, diced red onion, boiled egg, and a small field green salad

Mussels

$27.00

West Coast mussels are steamed in white wine, butter, and parsley. Served with a ramekin of butter and lemon.

1/2 Mussels

$12.50

West Coast mussels are steamed in white wine, butter, and parsley. Served with a ramekin of butter and lemon.

Crab cakes

$24.00

Two three ounce Dungeness crab cakes are rolled in panko bread crumbs fried and served with chef's sauce of the day accompanied by a field green salad.

1\2 Crab Cake

$12.00

One three ounce Dungeness crab cake is rolled in panko bread crumbs fried and served with chef's sauce of the day accompanied by a field green salad.

Caviar Small

$125.00

French Ossetra Caviar is accompanied by the classic French accoutrement with brioche crouton.

Caviar Large

$350.00

French Ossetra Caviar is accompanied by the classic French accoutrement with brioche crouton.

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Dumplings

$12.00

Pan seared crisp sesame glazed pork and Napa cabbage dumplings

Oysters 1/2

$15.00

cracked to order oysters served on the half shell with mignonette sauce and lemon.

Oysters

$25.00

Cracked to order oysters served on the half shell with mignonette sauce and lemon.

Cheese Bread

$6.00

Truffle Risotto

$25.00

Rillette

$12.00

Half Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00

Raseberry Jam & Croissants

$6.00

Soups & Salads

Roasted Beets are tossed in a Champagne Vinaigrette with green beans Flagolet beans, cherry tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, and feta. It is then topped with a hat of field greens.

Hot Cup

$4.00

A 1/2 pint of the soup of the day.

Hot Bowl

$6.00

A full pint of the soup of the day.

French Onion

$8.00

Field Green Salad

$8.00

Mixed field greens and cherry tomatoes are dressed in a Champagne Vinaigrette and topped with a piece of avocado toast.

Blue Salad

$10.50

Mixed Field Greens Are Tossed With Dried Blueberries, Bleu Cheese, and Walnuts In A Blueberry Vinaigrette.

Arnold Salad

$8.00

Arugula tossed in Olive Oil and Lemon. Topped with Toasted Pine Nuts and Parmesan Cheese

1/2 Field Green

$4.00

Mixed field greens and cherry tomatoes are dressed in a Champagne Vinaigrette and topped with a piece of avocado toast.

1/2 Blue Salad

$6.00

Mixed Field Greens Are Tossed With Dried Blueberries, Bleu Cheese, and Walnuts In A Blueberry Vinaigrette.

1/2 Brussel Salad

$7.00

Shaved Brussels sprouts are tossed with fennel, dill, parsley, and red onion in a Brown Butter Vinaigrette, and topped with toasted almonds and parmesan cheese. (Parmesan and Almonds are the only things that can be left off this salad)

1/2 Arnold Salad

$3.00

Arugula tossed in Olive Oil and Lemon. Topped with Toasted Pine Nuts and Parmesan Cheese

Beet Salad

$10.00

Roasted Beets are tossed in a Champagne Vinaigrette with green beans Flagolet beans, cherry tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, and feta. It is then topped with a hat of field greens.

1\2 Beet Salad

$6.00

Roasted Beets are tossed in a Champagne Vinaigrette with green beans Flagolet beans, cherry tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, and feta. It is then topped with a hat of field greens.

Burrata Salad

$12.00

Brussel Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar

$16.00Out of stock

Pear Salad

$12.00

Pizzas

10 in Bristow

$16.00

Olive oil, roasted garlic, mozzarella, feta cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomato and artichoke hearts.

10 in California

$16.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, and sun dried tomatoes.

10 in Cheese

$16.00

Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

10 in Greek

$16.00

Roasted garlic, basil pesto, arugula, mozzarella cheese, black olives, feta cheese and roasted sweet peppers

10 in Hawaiian

$16.00

Roasted garlic, basil pesto, sweet Hawaiian pineapple, mozzarella cheese, red onion, sage, and roasted jalapeno

10 in Margartia

$16.00

EVOO, Garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomato, and fresh mozzarella cheese

10 in Pepperoni

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

10 in Sausage & Mushroom

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms

10 in White

$16.00

Roasted garlic, basil pesto, sautéed spinach, chicken, mozzarella cheese, and grilled red onion

10 in Roman

$16.00

Roasted Garlic, Basil Pesto, Goat Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato, Pine Nuts, Anchovy.

10 in 1/2 & 1/2

$16.00

You don't have to choose! Pick two and we can do 1/2 and 1/2!

10 in BBQ

$16.00

BBQ sauce, chipotle peppers, BBQ chicken, red onions, fresh cilantro, roasted sweet peppers, bacon, smoked Gouda and mozzarella cheese

The Fungo

$20.00

Wild Mushrooms, Ricotta Cheese, Truffle Oil, Arugula, Pine Nuts

10 in Fig

$20.00

Gyro Pizza

$14.50

Sides

Asparagus

$12.00

Asparagus sautéed in sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice wine vinegar. Topped with sesame seeds and green onions.

Beets

$8.50

Pickled Beets, a giardiniera of vegetables, peanuts, feta, and cilantro.

Broccoli

$10.00

Wood Roasted Broccoli tossed in honey-thyme vinaigrette, with toasted almonds, crimson grapes, red onions, and fennel. All served on top of almond romesco.

Cauliflower

$10.00

Wood roasted cauliflower tossed with pine nuts, fennel, mint, golden raisins, and arugula dressed in a honey thyme vinaigrette

Risotto

$12.00

Sweet Peas, Bacon Lardons, Mushrooms, Parmesan

Scalloped Potato

$8.50

A bake of sliced potatoes, bacon, mozzarella, chives, mushrooms, and onions.

Mushroom

$10.00

Mushrooms are roasted with shallots, marsala wine, veal demi glaze, thyme, and garlic.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Panko breaded onion rings.

Fries

$8.50

House cut steak fries.

Truffle Fries

$10.00

House cut steak fries tossed with parmesan, chives, and truffle oil.

D Jango

$12.00

Flash fried Brussels sprouts, pistachio’s, parsley, and apples, tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette, served over crème fraiche.

Chickpea Fries

$9.00

Fried mashed and seasoned chickpea sticks stacked over a chipotle mayo and topped with giardiniera of vegetable.

Carrots

$8.50

carrots cooked in maple syrup and butter with chilis and pecans.

Roasted Apples

$8.50Out of stock

Mashed Potato

$8.50

House mashed potato topped with veal demi glaze.

1/2 Onion Ring

$5.00

Panko breaded onion rings.

1/2 Fries

$4.25

House cut steak fries.

1/2 Truffle Fries

$5.00

House cut steak fries tossed with parmesan, chives, and truffle oil.

Street Corn

$12.00Out of stock

Breakfast Potatos

Side Fruit

$6.50

A mix of seasonal fruit.

Parsnip Puree

$8.50Out of stock

Desserts

Creme Brule

$8.50

Chocolate Gateau

$10.00

Spice Cake

$10.00

1 Scoop IC & S

$4.00

2 Scoop Ice Cream & Sorbet

$8.00

Sorbet Sampler

$12.00

Cookie

$2.00

Mixed Berries

$6.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Peach Sundae

$8.00

Dessert Sampler

$12.00

Banana Split

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Lemon Cake

$12.00

kitchen appreciation

Kitchen Lunch Appreciation

$2.00

Kitchen Dinner Appreciation

$4.00

Dinner Entree

Salmon Main

$36.00

Salmon BB

$32.00

Salmon Marguey

$36.00

Bouillabaisse

$27.00

Halibut

$50.00Out of stock

A 8oz piece of Alaskan Halibut is crusted in pistachios and oven roasted. It is served over a bed of rock shrimp, leaks, and tomatoes in a very light white wine cream sauce.

Cod

$27.00

Trout

$28.00Out of stock

Beef Tenderloin 8oz

$55.00

Beef Tenderloin 12oz

$70.00

Meatloaf

$20.00Out of stock

Chicken

$27.00

Lamb

$40.00

Lamb Sausage

$24.00

Pork Chop

$26.00

Duck

$29.00

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Ravioli

$23.00

Fettucini

$21.00

Dinner Pick

$35.00

Ribeye

$60.00

Veal Chop

$35.00

Sweet Breads

$27.00

2 Soft Crab

$42.00

Kids Fett

$8.00

Santa Fe

$25.00

Grilled Halibut

$38.00

8oz Salmon Ala

$14.00

Pork Shoulder

$16.00

Truffle Risotto

$25.00

Green Chili Sausage

$16.00

Shrimp

$29.00

Stroganoff

$20.00Out of stock

Winter Trufle

$30.00

Ribeye for 2

$100.00

Strip Steak

$55.00Out of stock

Striploin

$70.00Out of stock

Tom Yum

$35.00

Wellington

$50.00Out of stock

Porcini Mushroom

$32.00

Catfish

$24.00Out of stock

Lamb Sausage

$16.00

Lamb Strip

$40.00

Fish N Chips

$29.00

Lobster

$40.00Out of stock

Shepherds Pie

$26.00

Lamb Tenderloin

$15.00

Prawns

$35.00

Surf & Turf 4oz

$50.00

Surf & Turf 8 Oz

$70.00

Surf & Turf 12oz

$85.00

Double Tail

$50.00

Triple Tail

$70.00

Quadruple Tail

$85.00

Shrimp & Andouille

$29.00

Add Single Tail

$25.00

Troll Salmon

$42.00

Green Chili Sausage

$18.00Out of stock

Pork Sausage

$18.00

Nantua

$35.00

Add 12 Oz Lobster Tail

$50.00
An Atmosphere For All

1748 Utica Square, Tulsa, OK 74114

