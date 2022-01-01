STONEHORSE CAFE
1748 Utica Square
Tulsa, OK 74114
Beverages
Appetizers
Chicken Liver Mousse
A smooth puree of chicken liver, bacon, and shallot. Served with Crostini, Cornichons , A house made preserve, Diced red onions, and a Small field green salad.
Duck Pate
A course grind pate made with duck, pork, pistachios, and porcini mushrooms. Two slices of this pate are served with; Cornichons, A house made preserve, diced red onions, a small field green salad, and Crostini.
Medjooled Dates
Medjooled Dates are stuffed with a house made chorizo, wrapped in bacon, covered in a piquillo pepper sauce, cooked in the wood fired oven, and topped with arugula.
Cheese Plate
3 different cheese are chosen daily and paired with a house made preserve and a complimentary nut.
Steak Tartar
Our hand chopped tenderloin is seasoned with Cayenne Pepper, Dijon Mustard, Anchovies, Truffle Oil, and a splash of Worcestershire. It is then topped with a raw pasteurized egg yolk. served with classic accoutrements and crostini. (This dish is served raw and will not be served any other way)
Carpaccio
Salmon Lox
House cold smoked salmon lox. The salmon is cured and sliced on the plate then drizzled with olive oil. Served with a crossiant, cream cheese, capers, diced red onion, boiled egg, and a small field green salad
Mussels
West Coast mussels are steamed in white wine, butter, and parsley. Served with a ramekin of butter and lemon.
1/2 Mussels
West Coast mussels are steamed in white wine, butter, and parsley. Served with a ramekin of butter and lemon.
Crab cakes
Two three ounce Dungeness crab cakes are rolled in panko bread crumbs fried and served with chef's sauce of the day accompanied by a field green salad.
1\2 Crab Cake
One three ounce Dungeness crab cake is rolled in panko bread crumbs fried and served with chef's sauce of the day accompanied by a field green salad.
Caviar Small
French Ossetra Caviar is accompanied by the classic French accoutrement with brioche crouton.
Caviar Large
French Ossetra Caviar is accompanied by the classic French accoutrement with brioche crouton.
Tuna Tartare
Dumplings
Pan seared crisp sesame glazed pork and Napa cabbage dumplings
Oysters 1/2
cracked to order oysters served on the half shell with mignonette sauce and lemon.
Oysters
Cracked to order oysters served on the half shell with mignonette sauce and lemon.
Cheese Bread
Truffle Risotto
Rillette
Half Shrimp Cocktail
Raseberry Jam & Croissants
Soups & Salads
Hot Cup
A 1/2 pint of the soup of the day.
Hot Bowl
A full pint of the soup of the day.
French Onion
Field Green Salad
Mixed field greens and cherry tomatoes are dressed in a Champagne Vinaigrette and topped with a piece of avocado toast.
Blue Salad
Mixed Field Greens Are Tossed With Dried Blueberries, Bleu Cheese, and Walnuts In A Blueberry Vinaigrette.
Arnold Salad
Arugula tossed in Olive Oil and Lemon. Topped with Toasted Pine Nuts and Parmesan Cheese
1/2 Field Green
Mixed field greens and cherry tomatoes are dressed in a Champagne Vinaigrette and topped with a piece of avocado toast.
1/2 Blue Salad
Mixed Field Greens Are Tossed With Dried Blueberries, Bleu Cheese, and Walnuts In A Blueberry Vinaigrette.
1/2 Brussel Salad
Shaved Brussels sprouts are tossed with fennel, dill, parsley, and red onion in a Brown Butter Vinaigrette, and topped with toasted almonds and parmesan cheese. (Parmesan and Almonds are the only things that can be left off this salad)
1/2 Arnold Salad
Arugula tossed in Olive Oil and Lemon. Topped with Toasted Pine Nuts and Parmesan Cheese
Beet Salad
Roasted Beets are tossed in a Champagne Vinaigrette with green beans Flagolet beans, cherry tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, and feta. It is then topped with a hat of field greens.
1\2 Beet Salad
Roasted Beets are tossed in a Champagne Vinaigrette with green beans Flagolet beans, cherry tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, and feta. It is then topped with a hat of field greens.
Burrata Salad
Brussel Salad
Chicken Caesar
Pear Salad
Pizzas
10 in Bristow
Olive oil, roasted garlic, mozzarella, feta cheese, mushrooms, fresh tomato and artichoke hearts.
10 in California
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, goat cheese, and sun dried tomatoes.
10 in Cheese
Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
10 in Greek
Roasted garlic, basil pesto, arugula, mozzarella cheese, black olives, feta cheese and roasted sweet peppers
10 in Hawaiian
Roasted garlic, basil pesto, sweet Hawaiian pineapple, mozzarella cheese, red onion, sage, and roasted jalapeno
10 in Margartia
EVOO, Garlic, fresh basil, fresh tomato, and fresh mozzarella cheese
10 in Pepperoni
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
10 in Sausage & Mushroom
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms
10 in White
Roasted garlic, basil pesto, sautéed spinach, chicken, mozzarella cheese, and grilled red onion
10 in Roman
Roasted Garlic, Basil Pesto, Goat Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato, Pine Nuts, Anchovy.
10 in 1/2 & 1/2
You don't have to choose! Pick two and we can do 1/2 and 1/2!
10 in BBQ
BBQ sauce, chipotle peppers, BBQ chicken, red onions, fresh cilantro, roasted sweet peppers, bacon, smoked Gouda and mozzarella cheese
The Fungo
Wild Mushrooms, Ricotta Cheese, Truffle Oil, Arugula, Pine Nuts
10 in Fig
Gyro Pizza
Sides
Asparagus
Asparagus sautéed in sesame oil, soy sauce, and rice wine vinegar. Topped with sesame seeds and green onions.
Beets
Pickled Beets, a giardiniera of vegetables, peanuts, feta, and cilantro.
Broccoli
Wood Roasted Broccoli tossed in honey-thyme vinaigrette, with toasted almonds, crimson grapes, red onions, and fennel. All served on top of almond romesco.
Cauliflower
Wood roasted cauliflower tossed with pine nuts, fennel, mint, golden raisins, and arugula dressed in a honey thyme vinaigrette
Risotto
Sweet Peas, Bacon Lardons, Mushrooms, Parmesan
Scalloped Potato
A bake of sliced potatoes, bacon, mozzarella, chives, mushrooms, and onions.
Mushroom
Mushrooms are roasted with shallots, marsala wine, veal demi glaze, thyme, and garlic.
Onion Rings
Panko breaded onion rings.
Fries
House cut steak fries.
Truffle Fries
House cut steak fries tossed with parmesan, chives, and truffle oil.
D Jango
Flash fried Brussels sprouts, pistachio’s, parsley, and apples, tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette, served over crème fraiche.
Chickpea Fries
Fried mashed and seasoned chickpea sticks stacked over a chipotle mayo and topped with giardiniera of vegetable.
Carrots
carrots cooked in maple syrup and butter with chilis and pecans.
Roasted Apples
Mashed Potato
House mashed potato topped with veal demi glaze.
1/2 Onion Ring
Panko breaded onion rings.
1/2 Fries
House cut steak fries.
1/2 Truffle Fries
House cut steak fries tossed with parmesan, chives, and truffle oil.
Street Corn
Breakfast Potatos
Side Fruit
A mix of seasonal fruit.
Parsnip Puree
Desserts
kitchen appreciation
Dinner Entree
Salmon Main
Salmon BB
Salmon Marguey
Bouillabaisse
Halibut
A 8oz piece of Alaskan Halibut is crusted in pistachios and oven roasted. It is served over a bed of rock shrimp, leaks, and tomatoes in a very light white wine cream sauce.
Cod
Trout
Beef Tenderloin 8oz
Beef Tenderloin 12oz
Meatloaf
Chicken
Lamb
Lamb Sausage
Pork Chop
Duck
Cheeseburger
Ravioli
Fettucini
Dinner Pick
Ribeye
Veal Chop
Sweet Breads
2 Soft Crab
Kids Fett
Santa Fe
Grilled Halibut
8oz Salmon Ala
Pork Shoulder
Truffle Risotto
Green Chili Sausage
Shrimp
Stroganoff
Winter Trufle
Ribeye for 2
Strip Steak
Striploin
Tom Yum
Wellington
Porcini Mushroom
Catfish
Lamb Sausage
Lamb Strip
Fish N Chips
Lobster
Shepherds Pie
Lamb Tenderloin
Prawns
Surf & Turf 4oz
Surf & Turf 8 Oz
Surf & Turf 12oz
Double Tail
Triple Tail
Quadruple Tail
Shrimp & Andouille
Add Single Tail
Troll Salmon
Green Chili Sausage
Pork Sausage
Nantua
Add 12 Oz Lobster Tail
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
