Streetcar Kitchen and Pub 232 Chestnut Ave

Kitchen
Appetizers
1 lb Bone-in Wings
Juicy, plump wings in your choice of
1/2 lb Bone-in Wings
Juicy, plump wings in your choice of
Artisan Cheese Nuggets
White Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds from Chippewa Falls, dipped in beet batter and lightly fried
Blackhoof Valley Onion Rings
Thick-cut sweet Spanish onion rings, battered and flash-fried
Boneless Large
Juicy, plump wings in your choice of
Boneless Small
Juicy, plump wings in your choice of
Deep Fried Pickles
Dusted in cajun breading. Made from scratch!
Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts
Tossed in a lemon dill aioli, topped with bacon and parmesan cheese
Nacho Nacho Man
Tender seasoned pork, tomato,lettuce, cilantro,jalepenos,black beans,onion,salsa,sour cream,creamy cheese dip on house made tortilla chips. Add guacomole $2.00
Poutine
Our premium french fries smothered in gravy, topped with roasted peices of ribeye, carmalized onion and layers of melted cheese
Walleye Fingers
Beer battered Canadian walleye strips served with homemade tarter sauce.
Walleye Cakes
Made to order! Served on a bed of spinach and drizzled with housemade lemon dill aioli
Warm Bavarian Pretzels
Served with beer cheese sauce
French Fry Large
Sweet Potato Fry Large
Full Tator Tot
Burgers
Big Dam Burger
Double patties, artisan cheese curds topped with applewood smoked bacon.
Blucy Lucy Burger
3/4# of fresh brisket chuck stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with blue cheese crumbles.
Cowboy Burger
BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese, topped with a crispy onion ringand applewood smoked bacon.
Firehouse Burger
Pepper jack cheese, jalapeno slices, applewood smoked bacon and our special Firehouse sauce.
Ideal Burger
Two 3 oz patties of fresh Brisket Chuck on a brioche bun with American cheese and our special sauce. Add apple smoked bacon
Lucy
3/4# of fresh brisket chuck, for the full stuffed cheese experience we serve it cooked to medium.
Lucy Firehouse
Mushroom Swiss
Fresh sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese
Olive Burger
Topped with a generous slather of blue cheese crumbles and house made rustic green olive relish.
Streetcar Burger
Our basic brisket burger on a buttery brioche bun. Add applewood smoked bacon $2.50
Voyager
A mixture of wild rice and our own specialized brisket fortified chuck. Sauteed mushrooms, homestyle gravy, and swiss cheese in between slices of Texas toast.
Walleye Wild Rice Burger
Flaked walleye and wild rice burger topped with a cheddar and lemon dill aioli.
Lucy Mushroom and Swiss
Lucy Olive
Sandwiches
BLT
Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted hoagie
Chicken Mango Habanero Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, tomato and cheese tossed in our damn near famous sweet and tangy mango habanero sauce.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato. add cheese.75, add bacon 2.50
Gyro
Tender strips of lamb with cool cucmbe, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion and housemade Tzatziki sauce served in warm pita bread
Patty Melt
Our premium brisket chuck topped with grilled onion on marble rye with swiss and American cheese
Reuben
Delicious slices of corned beef and sauerkraut grilled between bakery style marble rye.
Ribeye Philly
Tender, thinly shaved ribeye sauteed with green peppers and onions, topped with melted swiss cheese and served on a toasted hoagie with a side of au jus
Shrimp Tacos
Three crispy shrimp tacos with cilantro lime slaw, tomatoes and our three cheese blend. Served with fresh tortilla chips and our haouse made salsa.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken topped with cilantro lime slaw and spicy mayo add cheese.75, add bacon 2.50
Walleye Sandwich
Cold water walleye deep fried on a fresh baked and toasted hoagie served with tarter sauce, lettuce and tomato
Walleye Tacos
Two flour tortillas with crispy waleye, cilantro lime slaw, tomatoes and our three cheese blend. Served with freshly made tortilla chips and our house made salsa
Baskets
Chicken Paddle Basket
Breaded boneless chicken tenderloins with a side of french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Shrimp Basket
Breaded shrimp with old school tarter sauce and a side of french fries.
Walleye Basket
Beer battered Canadian walleye strips with a side of french fries and old school tarter sauce.
Salads/Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in our house made Buffalo sauce with red peppers, sliced red onion and blue cheese crumbles.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in our house made Buffalo sauce with red peppers, sliced red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Served with kettle chips.
Caesar Wrap
Freshly grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with kettle chips.
Caesar Salad
Freshly grated parmesan cheese and croutons
Garden Salad
Hearty romain and spinach mix with cucmber, vine ripened tomato, carrot, sliced red onion, shredded cheese and croutons
Garden Wrap
Hearty romain and spinach mix with cucmber, vine ripened tomato, carrot, sliced red onion, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with kettle chips
Jay Cooke Salad
Blueberries, candied walnuts, craisens, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, romain, fresh spinach. Served with a balsamic fig dressing.
Jay Cooke Wrap
Blueberries, candied walnuts, craisens, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, romain, fresh spinach. Served with a balsamic fig dressing. Served with kettle chips.
Munger Trail Salad
Grilled chicken, craisens, sunflower seeds, red onions, wild rice, feta cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Munger Trail Wrap
Grilled chicken, craisens, sunflower seeds, red onions, wild rice, feta cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Served with kettle chips.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Flatbreads
BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, BBq sauce,sliced onion, melted three cheese blend, topped with house made pineapple slaw
Mediterranean Flatbread
Green and red peppers, sliced red onion, green olives, tomato,fresh spinach. topped with Feta cheese and balsamic drizzle
Steak and Blue Flatbread
Shaved ribeye, blue cheese crumbles, sauteed onions, tomato, fresh spinach
Kids Menu
Odds & Sides
Baked Potato
Russet potato baked to perfection! includes sour cream and butter.
Bowl of Soup
Chefs Choice!
Side Caesar
Mixed greens, shredded parmesan, croutons
Cup of Soup
Chefs Choice!
House Salad
Mixed greens, craisens, sunflower seeds. Your choice of dressing
Loaded Baked Potato
Fully loaded with our three blend cheese and applewood smoked bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.
Pineapple Slaw
House made!
Seasonal Vegetable
Ask for today's recipe
Side FF
Side SPF
Side Onion Ring
Side Tots
Breadstick
Apple Sauce
Mashed Potatoes
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Entrees
10 oz Ribeye
Grilled to your likng, smothered in sauteed mushrooms and onions
Salmon Parmesan
Parmesan encrusted
Cajun Alfredo
Sauteed red onion, mushrooms, red pepper and andouille sausage mixed with penne noodles and tossed in housemade cajun alfredo
Northern Waters walley Fillet
Panfried, Deep fried, or broiled. Served with house made tarter.
Pasta Alfredo
Garlic kissed, white wine infused, tossed in house made alfredo sauce. Add grilled chicken breast $2.50
Desserts
