  • Home
  • /
  • Carlton
  • /
  • Streetcar Kitchen and Pub - 232 Chestnut Ave
Main picView gallery

Streetcar Kitchen and Pub 232 Chestnut Ave

review star

No reviews yet

232 Chestnut Ave

Carlton, MN 55718

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Kitchen

Appetizers

1 lb Bone-in Wings

$12.00

Juicy, plump wings in your choice of

1/2 lb Bone-in Wings

$7.00

Juicy, plump wings in your choice of

Artisan Cheese Nuggets

$12.00

White Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds from Chippewa Falls, dipped in beet batter and lightly fried

Blackhoof Valley Onion Rings

$9.00

Thick-cut sweet Spanish onion rings, battered and flash-fried

Boneless Large

$12.00

Juicy, plump wings in your choice of

Boneless Small

$7.50

Juicy, plump wings in your choice of

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.00

Dusted in cajun breading. Made from scratch!

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Tossed in a lemon dill aioli, topped with bacon and parmesan cheese

Nacho Nacho Man

$15.00

Tender seasoned pork, tomato,lettuce, cilantro,jalepenos,black beans,onion,salsa,sour cream,creamy cheese dip on house made tortilla chips. Add guacomole $2.00

Poutine

$12.50

Our premium french fries smothered in gravy, topped with roasted peices of ribeye, carmalized onion and layers of melted cheese

Walleye Fingers

$11.00

Beer battered Canadian walleye strips served with homemade tarter sauce.

Walleye Cakes

$12.50

Made to order! Served on a bed of spinach and drizzled with housemade lemon dill aioli

Warm Bavarian Pretzels

$7.00

Served with beer cheese sauce

French Fry Large

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fry Large

$8.00

Full Tator Tot

$6.00

Burgers

Big Dam Burger

$19.00

Double patties, artisan cheese curds topped with applewood smoked bacon.

Blucy Lucy Burger

$16.50

3/4# of fresh brisket chuck stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with blue cheese crumbles.

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

BBQ sauce, melted cheddar cheese, topped with a crispy onion ringand applewood smoked bacon.

Firehouse Burger

$13.50

Pepper jack cheese, jalapeno slices, applewood smoked bacon and our special Firehouse sauce.

Ideal Burger

$13.00

Two 3 oz patties of fresh Brisket Chuck on a brioche bun with American cheese and our special sauce. Add apple smoked bacon

Lucy

$16.00

3/4# of fresh brisket chuck, for the full stuffed cheese experience we serve it cooked to medium.

Lucy Firehouse

$16.00

Mushroom Swiss

$14.00

Fresh sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese

Olive Burger

$13.50

Topped with a generous slather of blue cheese crumbles and house made rustic green olive relish.

Streetcar Burger

$13.00

Our basic brisket burger on a buttery brioche bun. Add applewood smoked bacon $2.50

Voyager

$14.50

A mixture of wild rice and our own specialized brisket fortified chuck. Sauteed mushrooms, homestyle gravy, and swiss cheese in between slices of Texas toast.

Walleye Wild Rice Burger

$16.50

Flaked walleye and wild rice burger topped with a cheddar and lemon dill aioli.

Lucy Mushroom and Swiss

$17.00

Lucy Olive

$16.50

Sandwiches

BLT

$13.00

Thick cut applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted hoagie

Chicken Mango Habanero Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy or grilled chicken breast, fresh spinach, tomato and cheese tossed in our damn near famous sweet and tangy mango habanero sauce.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce and tomato. add cheese.75, add bacon 2.50

Gyro

$13.00

Tender strips of lamb with cool cucmbe, crisp lettuce, tomato, onion and housemade Tzatziki sauce served in warm pita bread

Patty Melt

$14.00

Our premium brisket chuck topped with grilled onion on marble rye with swiss and American cheese

Reuben

$15.00

Delicious slices of corned beef and sauerkraut grilled between bakery style marble rye.

Ribeye Philly

$17.50

Tender, thinly shaved ribeye sauteed with green peppers and onions, topped with melted swiss cheese and served on a toasted hoagie with a side of au jus

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Three crispy shrimp tacos with cilantro lime slaw, tomatoes and our three cheese blend. Served with fresh tortilla chips and our haouse made salsa.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy or grilled chicken topped with cilantro lime slaw and spicy mayo add cheese.75, add bacon 2.50

Walleye Sandwich

$16.50

Cold water walleye deep fried on a fresh baked and toasted hoagie served with tarter sauce, lettuce and tomato

Walleye Tacos

$14.00

Two flour tortillas with crispy waleye, cilantro lime slaw, tomatoes and our three cheese blend. Served with freshly made tortilla chips and our house made salsa

Baskets

Chicken Paddle Basket

$14.00

Breaded boneless chicken tenderloins with a side of french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Breaded shrimp with old school tarter sauce and a side of french fries.

Walleye Basket

$14.50

Beer battered Canadian walleye strips with a side of french fries and old school tarter sauce.

Salads/Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in our house made Buffalo sauce with red peppers, sliced red onion and blue cheese crumbles.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in our house made Buffalo sauce with red peppers, sliced red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Served with kettle chips.

Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Freshly grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with kettle chips.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Freshly grated parmesan cheese and croutons

Garden Salad

$13.00

Hearty romain and spinach mix with cucmber, vine ripened tomato, carrot, sliced red onion, shredded cheese and croutons

Garden Wrap

$12.00

Hearty romain and spinach mix with cucmber, vine ripened tomato, carrot, sliced red onion, shredded cheese and croutons. Served with kettle chips

Jay Cooke Salad

$15.50

Blueberries, candied walnuts, craisens, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, romain, fresh spinach. Served with a balsamic fig dressing.

Jay Cooke Wrap

$14.50

Blueberries, candied walnuts, craisens, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, romain, fresh spinach. Served with a balsamic fig dressing. Served with kettle chips.

Munger Trail Salad

$15.50

Grilled chicken, craisens, sunflower seeds, red onions, wild rice, feta cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Munger Trail Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken, craisens, sunflower seeds, red onions, wild rice, feta cheese. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Served with kettle chips.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken

$12.50

Grilled chicken, BBq sauce,sliced onion, melted three cheese blend, topped with house made pineapple slaw

Mediterranean Flatbread

$12.00

Green and red peppers, sliced red onion, green olives, tomato,fresh spinach. topped with Feta cheese and balsamic drizzle

Steak and Blue Flatbread

$13.50

Shaved ribeye, blue cheese crumbles, sauteed onions, tomato, fresh spinach

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.00

Add cheese .75

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Served with dipping sauce

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour Tortilla stuffed with cheese. Add Chicken 2.50

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Choice of Cheese or Pepperoni

Kid Butter Noodle

$7.00

Kid Alfredo

$8.00

Odds & Sides

Baked Potato

$4.00

Russet potato baked to perfection! includes sour cream and butter.

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Chefs Choice!

Side Caesar

$6.00

Mixed greens, shredded parmesan, croutons

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Chefs Choice!

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, craisens, sunflower seeds. Your choice of dressing

Loaded Baked Potato

$6.00

Fully loaded with our three blend cheese and applewood smoked bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.

Pineapple Slaw

$4.00

House made!

Seasonal Vegetable

$5.00

Ask for today's recipe

Side FF

$2.50

Side SPF

$3.50

Side Onion Ring

$3.50

Side Tots

$3.50

Breadstick

$0.75

Apple Sauce

$1.75

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Entrees

10 oz Ribeye

$24.00

Grilled to your likng, smothered in sauteed mushrooms and onions

Salmon Parmesan

$21.00

Parmesan encrusted

Cajun Alfredo

$17.00

Sauteed red onion, mushrooms, red pepper and andouille sausage mixed with penne noodles and tossed in housemade cajun alfredo

Northern Waters walley Fillet

$26.00

Panfried, Deep fried, or broiled. Served with house made tarter.

Pasta Alfredo

$15.00

Garlic kissed, white wine infused, tossed in house made alfredo sauce. Add grilled chicken breast $2.50

Desserts

Butter Toffee Cake

$6.00

Cake

$5.00

Flavored Cheesecake

$4.75

Ice cream

$3.50

Pie

$4.00

Plain Cheesecake

$4.00

Tiramisu

$3.50

Specials

Daily Special

Special $11.00

$11.00

Special $12.00

$12.00

Special $13.00

$13.00

Special $14.00

$14.00

Special $15.00

$15.00

Special $16.00

$16.00

Special $17.00

$17.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

232 Chestnut Ave, Carlton, MN 55718

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gordy’s - Warming House
orange starNo Reviews
411 Sunnyside Dr Cloquet, MN 55720
View restaurantnext
The King of Creams - Hermantown
orange starNo Reviews
4140 Richard Ave Ste 400 Hermantown, MN 55811
View restaurantnext
Skyline Social & Games
orange starNo Reviews
4894 Miller Trunk Highway Hermantown, MN 55811
View restaurantnext
Ride or Die Pizzeria LLC - 1623 broadway st
orange starNo Reviews
1623 Broadway Street Superior, WI 54880
View restaurantnext
Apostle Supper Club - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
505 W Superior St. Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
310 Pub
orange starNo Reviews
310 Lake Avenue South Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Carlton
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
North Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston