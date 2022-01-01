Go
Toast

The King of Creams - Hermantown

Come in and enjoy!

4140 Richard Ave Ste 400

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Malt
Shake
Cheese Curds$4.49
White Wisconsin Cheddar Encased in a Beer Batter and Fried in Pure Canola Oil
Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Fresh Grilled, All- Natural, Free Range Chicken Breast Served on an Egg Bun with your choice of toppings. Cheese Extra
Hamburger Kids Meal$5.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$7.49
Fresh Grilled All-Natural Free Ranch Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch on a 12 inch Wrap. Only de-select items from the 'standard ingredients' for items you DO NOT want.
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Fries$2.99
Fresh Cut Non GMO White Diamond Potatoes Fried in Pure Canola Oil and Sprinkled with Sea Salt
Philly Cheesesteak$8.99
Includes: Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers and Fresh Provolone Cheese. Only de-select from the standard ingredient for items you do not want on the sandwich
See full menu

Location

4140 Richard Ave Ste 400

Hermantown MN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Skyline Social & Games

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flame Nightclub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The King of Creams - Hillside

No reviews yet

Hand Smashed All-Natural Burgers, Delicious Philly Cheesesteaks and 18 Mouthwatering Ice Cream Flavors.

The Rathskeller

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston