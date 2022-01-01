Anoka restaurants you'll love
The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House
1632 S Ferry St, Anoka
|Popular items
|Christmas Tea To Go
|$40.00
Chicken Wild Rice Hotdish, Christmas Scone & Cream Scone with Orange Marmalade & Cranberry Compote. A variety of savories & finger sandwiches. Dessert box with 3-4 Christmas Treats. Does not come with any beverage, including tea.
|Hot Chocolate Charcuterie
|$38.00
Serves Four. Includes; Hot Chocolate, Marshmallows, Chocolates, Candy Canes, Candies, and a Variety of Cookies. Comes with a Christmas Charger Plate, and 4 Ceramic Mugs to keep! MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE.
|Children's Christmas Tea To Go
|$22.00
Christmas Ambrosia, Peppermint Chocolate Chip Scone with Candy Cane Sweet Cream. Cucumber Finger Sandwich, Cheddar & Apple on Cinnamon Bread Finger Sandwich, Jam & Cream Cheese Finger Sandwich, Cheddar Star, and a Dessert box of goodies. Does not come with a beverage.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
7988 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey
|Popular items
|Taco Family Platter
|$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
|Taquitos Appz
|$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
|Our Famous Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
Bamboo Village - Anoka
737 W. MAIN ST, ANOKA
|Popular items
|General Tso's
|$9.95
Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a tangy brown, mildly spicy.
|Potstickers (6x)
|$4.95
Handmade dough, hand wrapped, pork mixture inside. Served with a special garlic dipping sauce.
|Signature Viet Eggrolls
|$5.95
As known, this delicious is pork mixture wrapped with rice paper. Deep fried and served with special mixed fish dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES
Kitchen Table
7533 Sunwood Dr #110, Ramsey
|Popular items
|Asian Bowl
|$16.00
Pick your protein. (Chicken, Steak, Tuna, Shrimp) Jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, carrots, radish, cabbage, green onion, jalapeños, and Bang Bang sauce
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in Nashville dry rub, ranch, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served on a brioche bun
|Reuben
|$14.00
Parmigiano crusted marble rye, corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and housemade 1,000 island dressing
Misfits Saloon
821 E River Rd, Anoka