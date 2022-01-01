Anoka restaurants you'll love

Anoka restaurants
Toast
  • Anoka

Anoka's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Must-try Anoka restaurants

The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House image

 

The Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House

1632 S Ferry St, Anoka

Avg 4.5 (902 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Christmas Tea To Go$40.00
Chicken Wild Rice Hotdish, Christmas Scone & Cream Scone with Orange Marmalade & Cranberry Compote. A variety of savories & finger sandwiches. Dessert box with 3-4 Christmas Treats. Does not come with any beverage, including tea.
Hot Chocolate Charcuterie$38.00
Serves Four. Includes; Hot Chocolate, Marshmallows, Chocolates, Candy Canes, Candies, and a Variety of Cookies. Comes with a Christmas Charger Plate, and 4 Ceramic Mugs to keep! MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE.
Children's Christmas Tea To Go$22.00
Christmas Ambrosia, Peppermint Chocolate Chip Scone with Candy Cane Sweet Cream. Cucumber Finger Sandwich, Cheddar & Apple on Cinnamon Bread Finger Sandwich, Jam & Cream Cheese Finger Sandwich, Cheddar Star, and a Dessert box of goodies. Does not come with a beverage.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

 

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

7988 Sunwood Drive NW, Ramsey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Family Platter$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
Taquitos Appz$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
Our Famous Cheese Sauce$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
Bamboo Village - Anoka image

 

Bamboo Village - Anoka

737 W. MAIN ST, ANOKA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
General Tso's$9.95
Spiced breaded meat fried crispy and wok tossed in a tangy brown, mildly spicy.
Potstickers (6x)$4.95
Handmade dough, hand wrapped, pork mixture inside. Served with a special garlic dipping sauce.
Signature Viet Eggrolls$5.95
As known, this delicious is pork mixture wrapped with rice paper. Deep fried and served with special mixed fish dipping sauce.
Kitchen Table image

SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

7533 Sunwood Dr #110, Ramsey

Avg 4.4 (411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asian Bowl$16.00
Pick your protein. (Chicken, Steak, Tuna, Shrimp) Jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, carrots, radish, cabbage, green onion, jalapeños, and Bang Bang sauce
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in Nashville dry rub, ranch, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served on a brioche bun
Reuben$14.00
Parmigiano crusted marble rye, corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and housemade 1,000 island dressing
Restaurant banner

 

Misfits Saloon

821 E River Rd, Anoka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
