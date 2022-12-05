Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Man

231 E Main St

Anoka, MN 55303

Order Again

Popular Items

LG (14") Pizza
Jumbo (16") Pizza
8" Italian Cheese Bread

Create Your Own

SM (10") Pizza

$11.99

MD (12") Pizza

$14.99

LG (14") Pizza

$16.75

Jumbo (16") Pizza

$17.99

Super (30") Pizza

$59.99

Serves up to 15 people.

Chicago Style Pizza

$18.99

Deep dish pan pizza with a crust over 1" thick! Our Chicago style pizza weighs nearly 5lbs. and will serve 4 adults. Please allow 1hr. for delivery due to a baking time 3 times longer than a regular pizza. It's worth the wait!

Calzones

All calzones made with 3 cheeses: mozzarella, cheddar and feta. Served with a side of marinara and garlic butter sauce.

Chicken Calzone

$13.99

Chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

All Meat Calzone

$14.99

Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.

Greek Calzone

$13.99

Tomato, black olives, banana peppers, feta and mozzarella cheese.

3 Cheese Calzone

$12.99

Mozzarella, cheddar and feta cheese.

Meatball Calzone

$14.99

Homemade meat sauce & meatballs.

Custom Calzone

$12.99

Small (10")

SM (10) Deluxe

$18.99

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, Canadian bacon, green peppers and extra cheese.

SM (10) Veggie

$15.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and extra cheese.

SM (10) Special

$16.99

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.

SM (10) Taco

$16.99

Spicy ground beef, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and taco sauce. We recommend adding a cup of sour cream!

SM (10) Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken breast, green peppers and onions.

SM (10) All Meat

$16.99

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.

SM (10) Hawaiian

$14.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese.

SM (10) Spicy Mexican

$15.99

Spicy hamburger, jalapeños, banana peppers and onions.

SM (10) German

$15.99

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni and sauerkraut.

SM (10) Four-Star Cheese

$14.99

Mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and feta cheese, topped with herbs.

SM (10) Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

Beef, bacon and cheddar cheese.

SM (10) Western

$15.99

Cheddar cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and bacon.

SM (10) Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$15.99

Buffalo ranch sauce, chicken, cheddar cheese and bacon.

SM (10) BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and bacon.

SM (10) specialty 1/2 & 1/2

$13.99

Choose two specialty pizzas!

SM (10) 1/2 Cyo 1/2 specialty

Choose from one of our specialty pizzas for one half and add your own toppings on the second half.

Medium (12")

MD (12) Deluxe

$20.99

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, Canadian bacon, green peppers and extra cheese.

MD (12) Veggie

$18.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and extra cheese.

MD (12) Special

$19.99

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.

MD (12) Taco

$19.99

Spicy ground beef, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and taco sauce. We recommend adding a cup of sour cream!

MD (12) Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken breast, green peppers and onions.

MD (12) All Meat

$19.99

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.

MD (12) Hawaiian

$16.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese.

MD (12) Spicy Mexican

$17.99

Spicy hamburger, jalapeños, banana peppers and onions.

MD (12) German

$18.99

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni and sauerkraut.

MD (12) Four-Star Cheese

$15.99

Mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and feta cheese, topped with herbs.

MD (12) Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.99

Beef, bacon and cheddar cheese.

MD (12) Western

$17.99

Cheddar cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and bacon.

MD (12) Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$17.99

Buffalo ranch sauce, chicken, cheddar cheese and bacon.

MD (12) BBQ Chicken

$17.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and bacon.

MD (12) specialty 1/2 & 1/2

$16.99

Choose two specialty pizzas!

MD (12) 1/2 Cyo 1/2 specialty

Choose from one of our specialty pizzas for one half and add your own toppings on the second half.

Large (14")

LG (14) Deluxe

$23.99

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, Canadian bacon, green peppers and extra cheese.

LG (14) Veggie

$20.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and extra cheese.

LG (14) Special

$22.99

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.

LG (14) Taco

$22.99

Spicy ground beef, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and taco sauce. We recommend adding a cup of sour cream!

LG (14) Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken breast, green peppers and onions.

LG (14) All Meat

$21.99

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.

LG (14) Hawaiian

$19.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese.

LG (14) Spicy Mexican

$19.99

Spicy hamburger, jalapeños, banana peppers and onions.

LG (14) German

$20.99

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni and sauerkraut.

LG (14) Four-Star Cheese

$18.99

Mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and feta cheese, topped with herbs.

LG (14) Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.99

Beef, bacon and cheddar cheese.

LG (14) Western

$19.99

Cheddar cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and bacon.

LG (14) Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$20.99

Buffalo ranch sauce, chicken, cheddar cheese and bacon.

LG (14) BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and bacon.

LG (14) Special 1/2 & 1/2

$20.99

Choose two specialty pizzas!

LG (14) 1/2 Cyo 1/2 specialty

Choose from one of our specialty pizzas for one half and add your own toppings on the second half.

Jumbo (16")

Jumbo (16) Deluxe

$26.99

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, Canadian bacon, green peppers and extra cheese.

Jumbo (16) Veggie

$22.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and extra cheese.

Jumbo (16) Special

$23.99

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.

Jumbo (16) Taco

$23.99

Spicy ground beef, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and taco sauce. We recommend adding a cup of sour cream!

Jumbo (16) Chicken Alfredo

$23.99

Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken breast, green peppers and onions.

Jumbo (16) All Meat

$23.99

Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.

Jumbo (16) Hawaiian

$21.99

Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese.

Jumbo (16) Spicy Mexican

$22.99

Spicy hamburger, jalapeños, banana peppers and onions.

Jumbo (16) German

$22.99

Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni and sauerkraut.

Jumbo (16) Four-Star Cheese

$19.99

Mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and feta cheese, topped with herbs.

Jumbo (16) Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.99

Beef, bacon and cheddar cheese.

Jumbo (16) Western

$22.99

Cheddar cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and bacon.

Jumbo (16) Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$22.99

Buffalo ranch sauce, chicken, cheddar cheese and bacon.

Jumbo (16) BBQ Chicken

$22.99

Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and bacon.

Jumbo (16) Special 1/2 & 1/2

$20.99

Choose two specialty pizzas!

Jumbo (16) 1/2 Cyo 1/2 specialty

Choose from one of our specialty pizzas for one half and add your own toppings on the second half.

Small Salads

SM Special Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, whole nuts, raisins, bacon, feta and parmesan cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.

SM Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons and parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

SM Cranberry Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, chicken, cranberries, whole nuts, feta cheese and poppyseed dressing.

SM Taco Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla chips, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with Western dressing and sour cream.

SM Chipotle Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, chicken, tomatoes and cheddar cheese with chipotle ranch dressing.

SM Buffalo Chicken Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, feta cheese and buffalo dressing.

SM Greek Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce, chicken, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette.

SM Garden Salad

$5.99

Large Salads

LG Special Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, whole nuts, raisins, bacon, feta and parmesan cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.

LG Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons and parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

LG Cranberry Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, chicken, cranberries, whole nuts, feta cheese and poppyseed dressing.

LG Taco Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla chips, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with Western dressing and sour cream.

LG Chipotle Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, chicken, tomatoes and cheddar cheese with chipotle ranch dressing.

LG Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, feta cheese and buffalo dressing.

LG Greek Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, chicken, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette.

LG Garden Salad

$10.99

Pastas

Spaghetti

$10.99

Spaghetti noodles topped with meat sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Fettuccine noodles with alfredo sauce.

Baked Rigatoni

$11.99

Rigatoni noodles topped with homemade meat sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Lasagna

$13.99

Traditional lasagna topped with meat sauce.

Pasta Dinners

Pasta dinners include two bread sticks and a can of soda.

Spaghetti with Meatballs Dinner

$17.99

Spaghetti noodles topped with meat sauce and meatballs.

Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$17.99

Fettuccine noodles topped with alfredo sauce and your choice of chicken or shrimp.

Baked Rigatoni Dinner

$17.99

Rigatoni noodles topped with homemade meat sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Lasagna Dinner

$19.99

Traditional lasagna topped with meat sauce.

Wraps

Make your wrap into a combo by adding chips for $1 extra!
Chipotle Chicken Wrap

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$8.99

Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo.

Greek Chicken Wrap

Greek Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing.

Cranberry Chicken Wrap

Cranberry Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, almonds, dried cranberries, feta cheese crumbles and poppyseed dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, feta cheese and buffalo dressing.

Lamb Gyro

$8.99

Chicken Gyro

$7.99

Taco wrap

$9.99

Appetizers

8" Italian Cheese Bread

$6.99

Delicious garlic flavored bread topped with golden browned mozzarella cheese. Made like a thick crust pizza, complete with a cup of marinara sauce for dipping.

12" Italian Cheese Bread

$12.99

Delicious garlic flavored bread topped with golden browned mozzarella cheese. Made like a thick crust pizza, complete with a cup of marinara sauce for dipping.

14” Cheese Bread

$16.75

16” Cheese Bread

$18.99

Bread Sticks

$5.99

Buffalo Wings (6)

$9.50

Traditional buffalo wings with your choice of sauce.

Buffalo Wings (12)

$18.99

Traditional buffalo wings with your choice of sauce.

Chicken Bites (10)

$9.99

Chicken Strips (6)

$9.99

Meatball Dip

$13.99

Includes 3 meatballs and cheese bread.

Chips

$0.99

2-Liter Sodas

2-Liter Coke

$4.25

2-Liter Diet Coke

$4.25

2-Liter Cherry Coke

$4.25

2-Liter Sprite

$4.25

2-Liter Root Beer

$4.25

2-Litter Mellow Yellow

$4.25

Soda Cans

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Bottle water

$1.00

Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.99

Oreo milkshake

$4.99

Milk

Milk

$1.70

Pop to go

Pop to go

$1.85

Desserts

Apple Dessert Pizza

$9.99

Cherry Dessert Pizza

$9.99

Plain Dessert Pizza

$9.99

chocolate chip Cheese Cake

$3.99Out of stock

10" pizza Brownie

$7.99

cheesecake

$3.99

Meal Deals

16" Mega Meal Deal $39.99

$41.99

Includes large (16") 2-topping pizza, cheese bread, 12 buffalo wings and a 2-liter soda.

XL Pizza Deal $20.99

$20.99

Includes jumbo (16") 2-topping pizza.

16" Super Meal Deal $26.99

$26.99

Includes jumbo (16") 2-topping pizza, cheese bread and 2-liter soda.

16" pizza & Wings $29.99

$29.99

Includes jumbo (16") 2-topping pizza and 8 buffalo wings.

Home Alone Deal $12.99

$12.99

Includes small (10") 2-topping pizza and can of soda.

14"Big Meal Deal $24.99

$24.99

Includes large (14") 2-topping pizza, small cheese bread and 2-liter Coke.

12" junior Meal Deal $23.99

$23.99

Includes medium (12") 2-topping pizza, small cheese bread and 2-liter Coke.

Two Pizza Deal $29.99

$29.99

Includes two large (14") 2-topping pizzas.

Specials

12" 2-Topping Special$13.99

$13.99

Includes medium (12") 2-topping pizza.

14" 2-Topping Special $16.99

$16.99

Includes large (14") 2-topping pizza.

16" 2-Topping Special $20.99

16" 2-Topping Special $20.99

$20.99

16" 3 topping $21.99

$15.24

14" 3-topping Special $17.99

$17.99

Extras

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra BBQ

$0.75

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.75

Extra Taco Sauce

$0.75

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Extra Garlic Butter

$0.75

Extra Red Pepper

$0.75

Extra Parmesan

$0.75

Extra Banana Peppers

$0.75

Extra Jalapeños

$0.75

Extra Chocolate Sauce

$0.75

Extra Meatball

$2.50

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Extra breadstick

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
231 E Main St, Anoka, MN 55303

