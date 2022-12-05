Pizza Man
231 E Main St
Anoka, MN 55303
Create Your Own
SM (10") Pizza
MD (12") Pizza
LG (14") Pizza
Jumbo (16") Pizza
Super (30") Pizza
Serves up to 15 people.
Chicago Style Pizza
Deep dish pan pizza with a crust over 1" thick! Our Chicago style pizza weighs nearly 5lbs. and will serve 4 adults. Please allow 1hr. for delivery due to a baking time 3 times longer than a regular pizza. It's worth the wait!
Calzones
Chicken Calzone
Chicken, cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
All Meat Calzone
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.
Greek Calzone
Tomato, black olives, banana peppers, feta and mozzarella cheese.
3 Cheese Calzone
Mozzarella, cheddar and feta cheese.
Meatball Calzone
Homemade meat sauce & meatballs.
Custom Calzone
Small (10")
SM (10) Deluxe
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, Canadian bacon, green peppers and extra cheese.
SM (10) Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and extra cheese.
SM (10) Special
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.
SM (10) Taco
Spicy ground beef, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and taco sauce. We recommend adding a cup of sour cream!
SM (10) Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken breast, green peppers and onions.
SM (10) All Meat
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.
SM (10) Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese.
SM (10) Spicy Mexican
Spicy hamburger, jalapeños, banana peppers and onions.
SM (10) German
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni and sauerkraut.
SM (10) Four-Star Cheese
Mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and feta cheese, topped with herbs.
SM (10) Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, bacon and cheddar cheese.
SM (10) Western
Cheddar cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and bacon.
SM (10) Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Buffalo ranch sauce, chicken, cheddar cheese and bacon.
SM (10) BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and bacon.
SM (10) specialty 1/2 & 1/2
Choose two specialty pizzas!
SM (10) 1/2 Cyo 1/2 specialty
Choose from one of our specialty pizzas for one half and add your own toppings on the second half.
Medium (12")
MD (12) Deluxe
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, Canadian bacon, green peppers and extra cheese.
MD (12) Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and extra cheese.
MD (12) Special
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.
MD (12) Taco
Spicy ground beef, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and taco sauce. We recommend adding a cup of sour cream!
MD (12) Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken breast, green peppers and onions.
MD (12) All Meat
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.
MD (12) Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese.
MD (12) Spicy Mexican
Spicy hamburger, jalapeños, banana peppers and onions.
MD (12) German
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni and sauerkraut.
MD (12) Four-Star Cheese
Mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and feta cheese, topped with herbs.
MD (12) Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, bacon and cheddar cheese.
MD (12) Western
Cheddar cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and bacon.
MD (12) Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Buffalo ranch sauce, chicken, cheddar cheese and bacon.
MD (12) BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and bacon.
MD (12) specialty 1/2 & 1/2
Choose two specialty pizzas!
MD (12) 1/2 Cyo 1/2 specialty
Choose from one of our specialty pizzas for one half and add your own toppings on the second half.
Large (14")
LG (14) Deluxe
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, Canadian bacon, green peppers and extra cheese.
LG (14) Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and extra cheese.
LG (14) Special
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.
LG (14) Taco
Spicy ground beef, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and taco sauce. We recommend adding a cup of sour cream!
LG (14) Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken breast, green peppers and onions.
LG (14) All Meat
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.
LG (14) Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese.
LG (14) Spicy Mexican
Spicy hamburger, jalapeños, banana peppers and onions.
LG (14) German
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni and sauerkraut.
LG (14) Four-Star Cheese
Mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and feta cheese, topped with herbs.
LG (14) Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, bacon and cheddar cheese.
LG (14) Western
Cheddar cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and bacon.
LG (14) Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Buffalo ranch sauce, chicken, cheddar cheese and bacon.
LG (14) BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and bacon.
LG (14) Special 1/2 & 1/2
Choose two specialty pizzas!
LG (14) 1/2 Cyo 1/2 specialty
Choose from one of our specialty pizzas for one half and add your own toppings on the second half.
Jumbo (16")
Jumbo (16) Deluxe
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, Canadian bacon, green peppers and extra cheese.
Jumbo (16) Veggie
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and extra cheese.
Jumbo (16) Special
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms and green peppers.
Jumbo (16) Taco
Spicy ground beef, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar and taco sauce. We recommend adding a cup of sour cream!
Jumbo (16) Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, garlic chicken breast, green peppers and onions.
Jumbo (16) All Meat
Sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and regular bacon.
Jumbo (16) Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple and extra cheese.
Jumbo (16) Spicy Mexican
Spicy hamburger, jalapeños, banana peppers and onions.
Jumbo (16) German
Fresh Italian sausage, pepperoni and sauerkraut.
Jumbo (16) Four-Star Cheese
Mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan and feta cheese, topped with herbs.
Jumbo (16) Bacon Cheeseburger
Beef, bacon and cheddar cheese.
Jumbo (16) Western
Cheddar cheese, green peppers, tomatoes, onions and bacon.
Jumbo (16) Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Buffalo ranch sauce, chicken, cheddar cheese and bacon.
Jumbo (16) BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella and bacon.
Jumbo (16) Special 1/2 & 1/2
Choose two specialty pizzas!
Jumbo (16) 1/2 Cyo 1/2 specialty
Choose from one of our specialty pizzas for one half and add your own toppings on the second half.
Small Salads
SM Special Salad
Romaine lettuce, whole nuts, raisins, bacon, feta and parmesan cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.
SM Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons and parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
SM Cranberry Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, cranberries, whole nuts, feta cheese and poppyseed dressing.
SM Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce, taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla chips, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with Western dressing and sour cream.
SM Chipotle Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, tomatoes and cheddar cheese with chipotle ranch dressing.
SM Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, feta cheese and buffalo dressing.
SM Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette.
SM Garden Salad
Large Salads
LG Special Salad
Romaine lettuce, whole nuts, raisins, bacon, feta and parmesan cheese with balsamic vinaigrette.
LG Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, croutons and parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
LG Cranberry Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, cranberries, whole nuts, feta cheese and poppyseed dressing.
LG Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce, taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla chips, cheddar and mozzarella cheese with Western dressing and sour cream.
LG Chipotle Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, tomatoes and cheddar cheese with chipotle ranch dressing.
LG Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, feta cheese and buffalo dressing.
LG Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, feta cheese and Greek vinaigrette.
LG Garden Salad
Pastas
Pasta Dinners
Spaghetti with Meatballs Dinner
Spaghetti noodles topped with meat sauce and meatballs.
Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner
Fettuccine noodles topped with alfredo sauce and your choice of chicken or shrimp.
Baked Rigatoni Dinner
Rigatoni noodles topped with homemade meat sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.
Lasagna Dinner
Traditional lasagna topped with meat sauce.
Wraps
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.
BLT Wrap
Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo.
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing.
Cranberry Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, almonds, dried cranberries, feta cheese crumbles and poppyseed dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, feta cheese and buffalo dressing.
Lamb Gyro
Chicken Gyro
Taco wrap
Appetizers
8" Italian Cheese Bread
Delicious garlic flavored bread topped with golden browned mozzarella cheese. Made like a thick crust pizza, complete with a cup of marinara sauce for dipping.
12" Italian Cheese Bread
Delicious garlic flavored bread topped with golden browned mozzarella cheese. Made like a thick crust pizza, complete with a cup of marinara sauce for dipping.
14” Cheese Bread
16” Cheese Bread
Bread Sticks
Buffalo Wings (6)
Traditional buffalo wings with your choice of sauce.
Buffalo Wings (12)
Traditional buffalo wings with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Bites (10)
Chicken Strips (6)
Meatball Dip
Includes 3 meatballs and cheese bread.
Chips
2-Liter Sodas
Milkshakes
Milk
Pop to go
Meal Deals
16" Mega Meal Deal $39.99
Includes large (16") 2-topping pizza, cheese bread, 12 buffalo wings and a 2-liter soda.
XL Pizza Deal $20.99
Includes jumbo (16") 2-topping pizza.
16" Super Meal Deal $26.99
Includes jumbo (16") 2-topping pizza, cheese bread and 2-liter soda.
16" pizza & Wings $29.99
Includes jumbo (16") 2-topping pizza and 8 buffalo wings.
Home Alone Deal $12.99
Includes small (10") 2-topping pizza and can of soda.
14"Big Meal Deal $24.99
Includes large (14") 2-topping pizza, small cheese bread and 2-liter Coke.
12" junior Meal Deal $23.99
Includes medium (12") 2-topping pizza, small cheese bread and 2-liter Coke.
Two Pizza Deal $29.99
Includes two large (14") 2-topping pizzas.
Specials
Extras
Extra Ranch
Extra Bleu Cheese
Extra BBQ
Extra Hot Sauce
Extra Taco Sauce
Extra Sour Cream
Extra Pizza Sauce
Extra Garlic Butter
Extra Red Pepper
Extra Parmesan
Extra Banana Peppers
Extra Jalapeños
Extra Chocolate Sauce
Extra Meatball
Extra Dressing
Extra breadstick
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
231 E Main St, Anoka, MN 55303