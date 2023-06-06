  • Home
Dovetail Cafe and Market 1917 W Superior St

No reviews yet

1917 W Superior St

Duluth, MN 55806

Food

Kitchen

Quiche du Jour

$10.99

Burrito Bowl

$13.50

Chester Bowl

$11.00

Duluth Traverse

$12.99

LNPK Veggie Sandwich

$12.99

Vegan Valhalla

$12.99

Superior Baked Mac and Cheese

$12.50

Avocado Toast

$7.99

Soup du Jour

$8.00

Dovetail Custard w/ Compote

$6.99

Granola

$7.25

Bagel/Toast

$5.50

Dip and Chips/Crostini

$3.00

Kitchen Sides/Extras

Egg Patty

$2.50

Sausage Patty

$2.25

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Mixed Greens-Side

$2.00

Side of Chipotle Sauce

$0.50

Side of Pico

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Guac

$4.00

Sriracha

Cholula

Extra side of dressing

$0.50

Extra plate

Extra silverware

Beverages

Coffee

Affogato

$5.75

Americano

$3.75

Cafe Au Lait

$4.15

Cappuccino

$4.35

Coffee Refill

$1.00

Coffee w/ 1 Refill

$3.75

Cold Brew

$4.75

Drink Special Honey Lavender Latte

$5.50

Drink Special (Name Here)

$5.50

Drink Special (Name Here)

$5.50

Espresso

$3.35

Gibraltar/Cortado

$3.85

Latte

$4.99

Macchiato

$3.65

Miel

$4.75

Mocha

$5.75

Non-Espresso

Chai

$5.25

Matcha Latte

$4.99

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.99

London Fog

$4.25

Berry Palmer

$3.00

Iced tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Steamer

$3.25+

Milk

$2.00+

Orange Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Apple Cider

$3.50

Ice Cream

$5.00

Drink Token

$6.00

Cold Beverage Fridge

Ginger Beer

$4.75

Deane's Kombucha

$7.50

Sodas

$3.50

Switchel

$4.75

La Croix

$1.00

Perrier

$3.00

Mocktail

Rosemary Pear Mocktail

$7.50

Cucumber Lime Refresher

$7.00

Chile-Lime Pineapple Cooler

$8.00

Beer & Wine

Wine

Mimosa

$8.00

Wine, House Red

$7.00

Wine, House White

$7.00

Wine, Bottle Red

$35.00

Wine, Bottle White

$35.00

Beer

Tap 1

$6.50+

Tap 2 Wild State Pride

$6.50+

Tap 3 Peak Bloom

$7.00+

Tap 4 Seltzer, Squoze Tangerine

$6.50+

Tap 5 Siduri's Garden

$6.50+

Tap 6 Honest

$6.50+

Tap 7 Fade Into Blue

$6.50+

Tap 8 Billy Bumbler

$7.00+

Tap 9 Darklines

$6.50+

Tap 10 Dream Yard

$6.50+

Tap 11 Sea Salt Lime Supra Deluxe

$6.50+

Tap 12 Dbl Intergalactic Sofa Ghost

$6.50+

Baked Goods

Baked Goods/Treats

Scone

$3.95

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Peanut Butter Crescent GF

$3.00

Ginger Cookie

$2.50

Breakfast Cookie

$3.50

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.75

Tahini Sesame Cookies (3pk)

$2.00

Flourless Chocolate Cookie

$3.75

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Galette

$6.50

Crisped Rice Bar

$5.50

Lavender White Chocolate Sugar Cookie

$3.00

Confetti Crisped Rice Bar

$5.50

Scotcharoos

$6.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Catering, Rentals

Rentals

Library First Hour

$20.00

Library Additional Hour

$15.00

Catering

Sandwiches (1 each)

$9.00

Scone (Bulk)

$45.00+

Cookies (Bulk)

$40.00+

Mini Cookies (Bulk)

$21.00+

Airpot of Coffee

$30.00

Airpot Deposit (Refundable)

$25.00

Paper/Compostable Goods

$15.00+

Quiche (1 Whole, Serves 6)

$42.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a casual, Duluth-based cafe joining craft with community through homemade food, specialty coffee & beer and local art & entertainment.

Location

1917 W Superior St, Duluth, MN 55806

Directions

