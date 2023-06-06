Dovetail Cafe and Market 1917 W Superior St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a casual, Duluth-based cafe joining craft with community through homemade food, specialty coffee & beer and local art & entertainment.
Location
1917 W Superior St, Duluth, MN 55806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Silos Restaurant at Pier B - 800 W Railroad St
No Reviews
800 W Railroad St Duluth, MN 55802
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Duluth
Boomtown Duluth - 4483 Martin Rd. - Duluth, MN 55803 - 218-722-0977
4.5 • 710
4483 Martin Rd Duluth, MN 55803
View restaurant