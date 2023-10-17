Food Menu

Appetizer

Bakwan Jagung (Corn Fritter)
$12.00
Bali Nachos
$20.00

Wonton chips, bbq beef, seaweed salad, avocado, and topped with garlic aioli, and unagi sauce.

Edamame
$7.00

Shelled Soy bean, steamed and sprinkled with salt. or you can make it spicy, stir fried with garlic chili, add $1,00

Fresh Spring Rolls
$8.00

Rice noodles, Shrimp,Cucumber, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro

Krab Rangoon
$10.00
Lumpia
$5.00

Minced pork, water chesnut, carrot, onion, cilantro

Poke Cups
$20.00Out of stock

Diced fish, avocado, cucumber, green onion

Pot Stickers
$12.00
Bali Wings
$12.00+

Deep-fried wings marinated in ginger, soy, mirin, fish sauce, garlic and then tossed in Balinese sweet and spicy sauce, topped with green onion.

Sassy Wings
$12.00+Out of stock

Wings marinated in ginger, garlic, sesame oil and tossed in Gochugaru, gochujang sauce and topped with sesame seeds and green onion.

Spicy Peanut Wings
$12.00+

Deep-fried wings topped with homemade spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, and sesame seeds.

Authentic Dish

Sate Ayam (Chicken)
$20.00
Sate Manis (Beef)
$22.00
Mie Goreng (Stir-fry Noodles)
$15.00Out of stock
Nasi Goreng (Fried Rice)
$15.00
Rendang (Balinese Beef Stew)
$20.00

Ginger, Galangal,Kaffir Lime, Lemongrass, Shallot, Carrots, Snow Peas

Mama Mus Curry Green
$15.00

Bamboo Shoots, Broccoli, carrots, Snow Peas, Mushroom

Bumbu Bali
$22.00

Rice Bowl

Spicy Chicken Basil Rice Bowl
$18.00
Volcano Shrimp Rice Bowl
$22.00
Honey Garlic Chicken Rice Bowl
$18.00
Bali BBQ Rice Bowl
$20.00
Side Steamed Rice
$4.00

Poke Bowl

Bali Poke Bowl
$25.00

Traditional hawaiian dry rub, sweet onion, cucumber, avocado,wonton

Da Avo Poke Bowl
$25.00

Sweet onion, cucumber, avocado,wonton, edamame, avocado aioli

Sweetie Poke Bowl
$25.00

Sweet onion,cucumber,avocado,wonton,edamame, sweet soy glaze

Hottie Poke Bowl
$25.00

Sweet onion, avocado,cucumber,edamame,wonton, spicy aioli

Ramen and Pho

Tonkotsu Ramen
$18.00Out of stock
Miso Ramen
$18.00Out of stock
Pho
$18.00Out of stock

Specialty Roll

Bali Roll
$21.00
Caterpillar Roll
$20.00
Cinco De Mayo Roll
$20.00
Cowboy Roll
$22.00
Dragon Roll
$20.00
Duluth Roll
$21.00
Fancy Spider Roll
$25.00
Lincoln Park Roll
$20.00
Modern Roll
$20.00
Northern Lights Roll
$20.00
Rainbow Roll
$20.00
Salmon Lover Roll
$22.00
Superior Roll
$25.00
Ultimate Roll
$21.00
Wild Roll
$20.00

Classic Roll

Avocado Roll
$8.00
California Roll
$12.00
Cucumber Roll
$8.00
Eel Roll
$10.00
Philadelphia Roll
$10.00
Salmon Avocado Roll
$10.00
Salmon Roll
$9.00
Shrimp Tempura
$10.00
Spicy Salmon Roll
$9.00
Spicy Tuna Roll
$10.00
Spider Roll
$15.00
Tuna Avocado Roll
$9.00
Tuna Roll
$9.00
Vegetable Roll
$8.00
Yellowtail Roll
$9.00

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi
$14.00
Salmon Sashimi
$14.00
Yellowtail Sashimi
$14.00
Eel Sashimi
$13.00
Shrimp Sashimi
$13.00
Red Snapper Sashimi
$13.00
Deluxe Sashimi Platter
$45.00

Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri
$8.00
Salmon Nigiri
$8.00
Yellowtail Nigiri
$8.00
Eel Nigiri
$7.00
Shrimp Nigiri
$7.00
Red Snapper Nigiri
$7.00
Chef Choice Nigiri
$32.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tender
$10.00

Drink Menu

Soda

Pepsi
$3.50
Diet Pepsi
$3.50
Starry
$3.50
Mtn Dew
$3.50
MUG Root Beer
$3.50
Diet Mtn Dew
$3.50
Orange Crush
$3.50
Dr.Pepper
$3.50

THC Drinks

Bent Paddle Sparkling Water THC+CBD
$9.00
Trail Magic Half & Half THC
$9.00