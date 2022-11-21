SugarBakers Cakes
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
23 Mellor Ave, Catonsville, MD 21228
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grilled Cheese & Co - 500 Edmondson Avenue
No Reviews
500 Edmondson Avenue Catonsville, MD 21228
View restaurant
Red Hot Seafood and Poke - 4650 Wilkens Ave
No Reviews
4650 Wilkens Ave Baltimore, MD 21229
View restaurant