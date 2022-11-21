Restaurant header imageView gallery

SugarBakers Cakes

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

23 Mellor Ave

Catonsville, MD 21228

Pies

Pies

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$26.00

Creamy pumpkin pie spiced with the flavors of fall and a whip cream garnish.

Fresh Strawberry Pie

Fresh Strawberry Pie

$36.00Out of stock

Caramel Apple Walnut Pie - 10 inch

$26.00

Homestyle Apple pie drizzled with caramel and walnuts.

Home Style Apple Pie -10 inch

Home Style Apple Pie -10 inch

$26.00

What Mom made.

Very Berry Pie - 10 inch

Very Berry Pie - 10 inch

$26.00

Traditional pie shell filled with strawberries, blueberries blackberries and red raspberries with a lattice top.

Black Cherry Lattice Pie - 9 inch

Black Cherry Lattice Pie - 9 inch

$26.00Out of stock

Sweet and juicy black cherries with a hint of sweetness.

Peach Pie - 9 inch

$25.00

Made with mounds of juicy delicious peaches.

Key Lime Pie - 10 inch

Key Lime Pie - 10 inch

$26.00

Graham cracker crust with smooth creamy slightly tart key lime filling.

Southern Pecan Pie - 10 inch

Southern Pecan Pie - 10 inch

$28.00Out of stock

Perfect nutty filling that baked in a flaky crust.

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$26.00

Chocolate cookie crust filled with a light and creamy peanut butter mousse.

Custom Cakes

Custom Cakes

To order a Custom Cake please call 410-788-9478 or email sweets@sugarbakerscakes.com.

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

23 Mellor Ave, Catonsville, MD 21228

Directions

SugarBakers Cakes image
SugarBakers Cakes image

