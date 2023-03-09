Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sully's In The Valley

review star

No reviews yet

5642 Beaver Pike

Beaver, OH 45613

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza
8" Italian Sub/Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Italian dressing
Philly Cheese Steak/Provolone, Grilled Onion, Grilled Green Peppers, Mayo

FOOD

Pizza

8" Cheese Pizza

$6.00

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.75

8" Garlic Cheese Bread Strips

$5.00

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

12" Garlic Cheese Bread Strips

$11.00

16" Cheese Pizza

$16.00

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.95

16" Garlic Cheese Bread Strips

$15.00

10" Cauliflower Pizza

$10.00

Crustless Pizza 7" round pan

$6.98

Subs

8" Italian Sub/Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, Italian dressing

$7.99

Ham & Cheese Sub/Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

$7.50

Philly Cheese Steak/Provolone, Grilled Onion, Grilled Green Peppers, Mayo

$8.75

Sandwiches

Hamburger 1/4 LB

$4.99

Sully Burger / Velveeta Cheese, Slaw, Pickle, Onion, Tomato

$5.99

Steakburger 1/2 lb. (8oz)

$7.95

Tenderloin

$7.75

Hot Dog

$1.99

Foot Long Hot Dog

$3.99

Monster Dog 1/2 lb. (8 oz.)

$5.99

Grilled Chicken (3 oz)

$5.99

Chicken Strip Sandwich with 2 strips

$3.99

Reuben/Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island

$8.49

Sides

Small Bag Chips

$2.00

Large Bag Chips

$3.98

Cheese Curds

$4.70

Chicken Strips -2

$3.99

French Fries

$3.10

Loaded Fries 1/2 lb. (8 oz)

$6.75

Wings 5 Tossed in Sauce

$5.99

Onion Petals

$3.49

House Made Chips 4 oz served warm

$3.10

Mini Tacos Beef, (8) with Taco Sauce

$4.60

Mushrooms

$4.30

Cole Slaw

$2.25

Salads

Large Works Salad/Ham, Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Mushroom, Banana Pepper

$7.95

Small Works Salad/Ham, Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onion, Mushroom, Banana Pepper

$3.89

BEVERAGES

Fountain

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$1.95

Frosted Mug Root Beer

$3.25

Lemon Shake Up

$5.00

Frosted Root Beer Float 1 Scoop

$5.25

Bottle Water

$0.99

ICE CREAM

Shakes

Soft Serve Small (10oz)

$1.98

Soft Serve Large (20oz)

$3.58

Hand Dip Small (10oz)

$3.98

Hand Dip Large (20oz)

$5.58

Soft Serve

Small Cup

$1.68

Small Cake Cone

$1.68

Small Sugar Cone

$2.18

Small Waffle Cone

$2.68

Large Cup

$3.18

Large Cake Cone

$3.18

Large Sugar Cone

$3.68

Large Waffle Cone

$4.18

Small Sundae

$2.98

Large Sundae

$3.68

Banana Split

$4.98

Hot Fudge

$0.25

Caramel

$0.25

Marshmellow

$0.25

Strawberries

$0.25

Pineapple

$0.25

Peanuts

$0.25

Oreos

$0.25

Reeses

$0.25

Heath Bar

$0.25

Snickers

$0.25

Butter Finger

$0.25

M&M

$0.25

Hand Dip

1 Scoop Cup

$2.98

1 Scoop Cake Cone

$2.98

1 Scoop Sugar Cone

$3.38

1 Scoop Waffle Cone

$3.98

2 Scoop Cup

$4.98

2 Scoop Cake Cone

$4.98

2 Scoop Sugar Cone

$5.48

2 Scoop Waffle Cone

$5.98

Bananna Split

$7.79

Sundae Small

$3.98

Sundae Large 6oz

$5.98

Vanilla

Chocolate

Strawberry

Maple Walnut

Mint Chip

Panda Paws

Super Hero

Cuse 44

Dole Whip

Small Mango Cup

$2.98

Small Mango Cake Cone

$2.98

Small Mango Sugar Cone

$3.48

Small Mango Waffle Cone

$4.48

Large Mango Cup

$4.48

Large Mango Cake Cone

$4.48

Large Mango Sugar Cone

$4.98

Large Mango Waffle Cone

$5.98

MERCHANDISE

Hats (by color)

Hats

$25.00

Tobaggan

$15.00

Hoodie

$35.00

T-Shirt Short Sleeve

$25.00

T-Shirt Long Sleeve

$27.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Brick oven pizza and ice cream.

Location

5642 Beaver Pike, Beaver, OH 45613

Directions

