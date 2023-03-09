Sully's In The Valley
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Brick oven pizza and ice cream.
Location
5642 Beaver Pike, Beaver, OH 45613
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Happenings Bistro - Wellston
No Reviews
1130 South Pennsylvania Avenue Wellston, OH 45692
View restaurant