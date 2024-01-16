Sunset Harbor Grill - 2024
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10018 Water Street, Ephraim, WI 54211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Northern Grill & Pub - 10573 Country Walk Drive Box 709
4.1 • 476
10573 Country Walk Drive Sister Bay, WI 54234
View restaurant