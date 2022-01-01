Go
Toast

Chop

Steak - Seafood - Cocktails

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

2345 Mill Rd • $$$

Avg 4.6 (4795 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon$28.95
Fresh Atlantic Salmon Grilled, Lemon Citronette, Minnesota Wild Rice
Carrot Cake$8.00
New York Strip$28.95
Compound Butter, Chef's Choice Potato
Pork Pot Stickers$10.00
Pan Fried and Steamed, Ponzu Sauce
Filet Mignon$32.95
Compound Butter, Chef's Choice Potato
Walleye$27.95
Panko Crusted Canadian Walleye, Tartar Sauce, Lemon, Minnesota Wild Rice
Ribeye$39.95
Compound Butter, Chef's Choice Potato
Chop Steak Salad$29.95
Chop House Salad or Caesar Salad. Grilled Petite Filet or Salmon. Cup of Soup Included
Flourless Torte$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

2345 Mill Rd

Sister Bay WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
