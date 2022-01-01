Green Bay restaurants you'll love
Grounded Cafe
300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken
|$6.50
Sauteed Pesto Chicken
With bell peppers, roasted tomato, Parmesan, cream cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla or sandwiched between ciabatta bread.
|Smoked Turkey
|$6.50
Smoked turkey, cucumbers, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, cream cheese, peppercorn dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla or sandwiched between ciabatta bread.
|Two-Egg Scrambler
|$5.00
Your choice of meat, cheese and veggies all scrambled into fluffy eggs. Served with toasted wheat bread and butter.
The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
2929 Allied St, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$8.99
|Large French Fry
|$5.99
|X-treme Nachos
|$9.99
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.85
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage and avocado on top
Extras for Taco:
Sour cream or cheese 0.30 //
Avocado 0.65 // Guacamole 0.85
|Fish Taco
|$3.35
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage and avocado on top
Extras for Taco:
Sour cream or cheese 0.30 //
Avocado 0.65 // Guacamole 0.85
|Enchiladas Dinner
|$13.50
Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.
Republic Chophouse
218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY
|Popular items
|RED VELVET
|$12.00
4 layers of red velvet cake, vanilla butter cream frosting and dark chocolate drizzle
|BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$12.00
Fresh Brussel sprouts seethed tender, tossed with Parmesan, fine herbs and white truffle oil
|TOMATO BISQUE
|$6.00
Fresh tomato, basil and Parmesan in heavy cream, accented with balsamic reduction
Copper State Brewing Co
313 Dousman St, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
|Thailandia
|$18.00
|King of Grilled Cheeses
|$13.00
Mangiare
121 North Adams Street, Green Bay
|Popular items
|CANNOLI CAKE
|$10.00
Orange cinnamon cake with cannoli filling, buttercream frosting, and fresh raspberries, topped with a miniature cannoli
|ARANCINI
|$12.00
Panko breaded, deep-fried risotto balls filled with Italian meats and cheeses, accompanied by alfredo and pesto
|PORCHETTA
|$30.00
Mushroom, herb, and mortadella filled
roulade of pork over roasted marble
potatoes with house-made citrus gravy
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|Popular items
|Pretzel Perch
|$15.99
Pretzel crusted lake perch, tartar, coleslaw, rye bread, red onion & brew city fries
|Cheese Curd Burger
|$11.99
Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds & pub sauce on a pretzel bun
|Bacon Jam Burger
|$12.99
Bourbon bacon jam, roasted pepper trio & smoked cheddar on a pretzel bun
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$11.49
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.
|Cheese Curds
|$9.49
Breaded white curds fried to perfection. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.
|15 Count Boneless Wings
|$14.99
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
White Dog
201 S Broadway, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Cup WMB
|$5.00
Creamy blend of mushroom, garlic, and brie.
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.00
Crispy breaded chicken, homemade honey mustard, pickles, lettuce.
|Bean Burger
|$12.00
House made patty, spinach, red onion, tomato, cheddar and BBQ sauce.
Los Magueyes
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
|Popular items
|Chimichangas
|$11.50
|Combination Dinner
|$11.99
|Burrito California
|$12.50
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Two crispy, golden-fried chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and French Fries or fruit cup.
|Anduzzi Burger
|$14.99
Our signature creation! Two flame-grilled quarter pound burgers stacked high with cheddar and Swiss cheese, double smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and finished with our beer battered onion ring.
|Pretzel Bites & Spotted Cow Beer Cheese Dip
|$11.99
Baked Bavarian pretzel bites served with our Spotted Cow beer cheese dip and sweet honey mustard.
Scott's Subs East Green Bay
810 S. Huron Rd, Greenbay
|Popular items
|#5 THE PHILLY (HOT)
|$8.99
Shredded beef, Provolone Cheese, Onion,
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Mayo,
Butter
|#58 CHICKEN CHIPOTLE (HOT)
|$8.69
Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers,
Onion, Provolone Cheese,
Chipotle Mayo
|#48 CLUB
|$7.69
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese,
Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo
Buzz Social
2310 Lineville Road, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Buzz Burger
|$12.00
a new classic, the Buzz Burger is a quarter pound flame-grilled angus beef burger topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served with American cheese. Substitute a Beyond burger (for $2) or chicken breast.
|California Burger
|$14.00
Topped with avocado, pepper jack, and our signature Buzz aioli
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
Breaded, crispy, and juicy! Tossed in the sauce of your choice
Stadium View
1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger *
|$12.99
Lettuce, tomato and onion NOT INCLUDED
|Cheese Curds*
|$9.99
White Cheddar, lightly breaded and fried to perfection. Served with choice of sauce.
|Crab Rangoon Flatbread *
|$12.99
Cream cheese base, topped with crab meat, mozzarella cheese, green onions and drizzled with sweet and sour sauce
10 in. Cauliflower crust available for an additional cost
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Popular items
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$9.99
served w/ranch or blue cheese
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$4.49
served w/marinara
|Bread Sticks
|$3.99
served w/marinara
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
516 Greene Ave, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
|$9.00
Fresh baked bread, garlic parm sauce, chicken, bacon, onion and melted cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato. This is a toasted sub.
|Classic Italian Sub
|$8.00
Fresh baked bread, Genoa salami, capicola, ham and provolone. Finished with mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, and sub oil dressing.
|The Cal Sub
|$8.00
Fresh baked bread, turkey, avocado spread and provolone. Finished with mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, and sub oil dressing. Try adding bacon.
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Lunch Chimichanga Lunch
|$9.50
|Taquitos
|$11.50
|Quesadilla de Carne Asada
|$11.99
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|Popular items
|GARLIC BREAD STICKS
|$5.99
Soft and chewy breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese served with our house marinara and Alfredo sauce.
|CHEESE CURDS
|$9.99
Wisconsin local white cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and crispy fried served with a side of ranch
|CAESAR WRAP
|$11.99
Your choice of chicken, chopped Romaine, shaved parmesan, tossed with Caesar dressing carefully wrapped a spinach tortilla.
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Popular items
|Boneless Chicken Wings
|$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
|Anduzzi Burger
|$14.99
Our signature creation! Two flame-grilled quarter pound burgers stacked high with cheddar and Swiss cheese, double smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and finished with our beer battered onion ring.
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$5.99
Grilled 4-oz. burger with American cheese, served with French Fries or fruit cup.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Anduzzi Burger
|$14.99
Our signature creation! Two flame-grilled quarter pound burgers stacked high with cheddar and Swiss cheese, double smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and finished with our beer battered onion ring.
|Traditional Chicken Wings
|$11.99
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
|Hand Breaded Cod
|$14.99
Premium, hand breaded North Atlantic cod fillets served with coleslaw, marble rye bread, tartar sauce and choice of side.
Heartland Pizza Company
2822 Ramada Way, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Hot Hawaiian Pizza
|$19.00
|Caesar Salad
|6 Breadsticks
|$7.00
Player 2 Arcade Bar
219 North Washington Street, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Donkey Kong🍌
|$15.00
|Classic Mario🍔
|$13.00
|Cheese curds
|$7.00
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$26.00
|Bowl Chicken Dumpling
|$5.50
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$14.00
Los Magueyes
2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Spanish Rice
|$2.25
|6oz Cheese Dip
|$3.50
|Steak Tacos
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.85
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with Topped with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage
and avocado
Extras for Taco:
Sour cream or cheese 0.30 //
Avocado 0.65 // Guacamole 0.85
|Burrito Supreme
|$11.99
Made with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and sour cream inside with your
choice of chicken, pork or ground beef Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25
|Sarape Quesadilla
|$10.50
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or mushrooms and spinach. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.00
Hagemeister Park
325 N. Washington St., Green Bay
|Popular items
|Kid's Chicken Tender
|$6.00
Fresh white meat tenders, fried golden brown.
|Rajun Cajun Alfredo
|$18.99
Chicken, andouille sausage and shrimp sauteed in a robust Creole cream sauce. Served on a steaming hot bed of linguini.
The Woods Golf Club
530 Erie Road, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice Soup
|$3.49
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$4.49
served w/marinara
|Cheese Curds
|$7.99
served w/ranch dressing
|Bread Sticks
|$3.99
served w/marinara
