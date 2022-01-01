Green Bay restaurants you'll love

Green Bay restaurants
Toast
  Green Bay

Must-try Green Bay restaurants

Grounded Cafe image

 

Grounded Cafe

300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pesto Chicken$6.50
Sauteed Pesto Chicken
With bell peppers, roasted tomato, Parmesan, cream cheese. Wrapped in a flour tortilla or sandwiched between ciabatta bread.
Smoked Turkey$6.50
Smoked turkey, cucumbers, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, cream cheese, peppercorn dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla or sandwiched between ciabatta bread.
Two-Egg Scrambler$5.00
Your choice of meat, cheese and veggies all scrambled into fluffy eggs. Served with toasted wheat bread and butter.
The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

2929 Allied St, Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$8.99
Large French Fry$5.99
X-treme Nachos$9.99
El Sarape West image

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Taco$3.85
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage and avocado on top
Extras for Taco:
Sour cream or cheese 0.30 //
Avocado 0.65 // Guacamole 0.85
Fish Taco$3.35
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage and avocado on top
Extras for Taco:
Sour cream or cheese 0.30 //
Avocado 0.65 // Guacamole 0.85
Enchiladas Dinner$13.50
Three rolled up tortillas simmered choice sauce with melted cheese on top. Served with rice, beans, garnish and a side of sour cream.
Republic Chophouse image

 

Republic Chophouse

218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
RED VELVET$12.00
4 layers of red velvet cake, vanilla butter cream frosting and dark chocolate drizzle
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$12.00
Fresh Brussel sprouts seethed tender, tossed with Parmesan, fine herbs and white truffle oil
TOMATO BISQUE$6.00
Fresh tomato, basil and Parmesan in heavy cream, accented with balsamic reduction
Copper State Brewing Co image

TAPAS

Copper State Brewing Co

313 Dousman St, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Thailandia$18.00
King of Grilled Cheeses$13.00
Mangiare image

 

Mangiare

121 North Adams Street, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CANNOLI CAKE$10.00
Orange cinnamon cake with cannoli filling, buttercream frosting, and fresh raspberries, topped with a miniature cannoli
ARANCINI$12.00
Panko breaded, deep-fried risotto balls filled with Italian meats and cheeses, accompanied by alfredo and pesto
PORCHETTA$30.00
Mushroom, herb, and mortadella filled
roulade of pork over roasted marble
potatoes with house-made citrus gravy
Green Bay Distillery image

 

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Perch$15.99
Pretzel crusted lake perch, tartar, coleslaw, rye bread, red onion & brew city fries
Cheese Curd Burger$11.99
Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds & pub sauce on a pretzel bun
Bacon Jam Burger$12.99
Bourbon bacon jam, roasted pepper trio & smoked cheddar on a pretzel bun
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln image

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.49
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.
Cheese Curds$9.49
Breaded white curds fried to perfection. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.
15 Count Boneless Wings$14.99
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
White Dog image

 

White Dog

201 S Broadway, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cup WMB$5.00
Creamy blend of mushroom, garlic, and brie.
Crispy Chicken$12.00
Crispy breaded chicken, homemade honey mustard, pickles, lettuce.
Bean Burger$12.00
House made patty, spinach, red onion, tomato, cheddar and BBQ sauce.
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichangas$11.50
Combination Dinner$11.99
Burrito California$12.50
Anduzzi's Sports Club image

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
Two crispy, golden-fried chicken tenders served with ranch dipping sauce and French Fries or fruit cup.
Anduzzi Burger$14.99
Our signature creation! Two flame-grilled quarter pound burgers stacked high with cheddar and Swiss cheese, double smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and finished with our beer battered onion ring.
Pretzel Bites & Spotted Cow Beer Cheese Dip$11.99
Baked Bavarian pretzel bites served with our Spotted Cow beer cheese dip and sweet honey mustard.
Scott's Subs East Green Bay image

 

Scott's Subs East Green Bay

810 S. Huron Rd, Greenbay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#5 THE PHILLY (HOT)$8.99
Shredded beef, Provolone Cheese, Onion,
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Mayo,
Butter
#58 CHICKEN CHIPOTLE (HOT)$8.69
Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers,
Onion, Provolone Cheese,
Chipotle Mayo
#48 CLUB$7.69
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese,
Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo
Buzz Social image

 

Buzz Social

2310 Lineville Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buzz Burger$12.00
a new classic, the Buzz Burger is a quarter pound flame-grilled angus beef burger topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served with American cheese. Substitute a Beyond burger (for $2) or chicken breast.
California Burger$14.00
Topped with avocado, pepper jack, and our signature Buzz aioli
Boneless Wings$12.00
Breaded, crispy, and juicy! Tossed in the sauce of your choice
Stadium View image

 

Stadium View

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger *$12.99
Lettuce, tomato and onion NOT INCLUDED
Cheese Curds*$9.99
White Cheddar, lightly breaded and fried to perfection. Served with choice of sauce.
Crab Rangoon Flatbread *$12.99
Cream cheese base, topped with crab meat, mozzarella cheese, green onions and drizzled with sweet and sour sauce
10 in. Cauliflower crust available for an additional cost
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Chicken Wings$9.99
served w/ranch or blue cheese
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
Bread Sticks$3.99
served w/marinara
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches image

 

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$9.00
Fresh baked bread, garlic parm sauce, chicken, bacon, onion and melted cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato. This is a toasted sub.
Classic Italian Sub$8.00
Fresh baked bread, Genoa salami, capicola, ham and provolone. Finished with mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, and sub oil dressing.
The Cal Sub$8.00
Fresh baked bread, turkey, avocado spread and provolone. Finished with mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, and sub oil dressing. Try adding bacon.
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch Chimichanga Lunch$9.50
Taquitos$11.50
Quesadilla de Carne Asada$11.99
Back 9 Pizza & Pub image

 

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GARLIC BREAD STICKS$5.99
Soft and chewy breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese served with our house marinara and Alfredo sauce.
CHEESE CURDS$9.99
Wisconsin local white cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and crispy fried served with a side of ranch
CAESAR WRAP$11.99
Your choice of chicken, chopped Romaine, shaved parmesan, tossed with Caesar dressing carefully wrapped a spinach tortilla.
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Chicken Wings$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
Anduzzi Burger$14.99
Our signature creation! Two flame-grilled quarter pound burgers stacked high with cheddar and Swiss cheese, double smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and finished with our beer battered onion ring.
Kids Cheeseburger$5.99
Grilled 4-oz. burger with American cheese, served with French Fries or fruit cup.
Anduzzi's Sports Club image

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Anduzzi Burger$14.99
Our signature creation! Two flame-grilled quarter pound burgers stacked high with cheddar and Swiss cheese, double smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and finished with our beer battered onion ring.
Traditional Chicken Wings$11.99
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
Hand Breaded Cod$14.99
Premium, hand breaded North Atlantic cod fillets served with coleslaw, marble rye bread, tartar sauce and choice of side.
Heartland Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Heartland Pizza Company

2822 Ramada Way, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Hawaiian Pizza$19.00
Caesar Salad
6 Breadsticks$7.00
Player 2 Arcade Bar image

 

Player 2 Arcade Bar

219 North Washington Street, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Donkey Kong🍌$15.00
Classic Mario🍔$13.00
Cheese curds$7.00
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon$26.00
Bowl Chicken Dumpling$5.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$14.00
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Rice$2.25
6oz Cheese Dip$3.50
Steak Tacos
El Sarape Green Bay image

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Taco$3.85
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with Topped with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage
and avocado
Extras for Taco:
Sour cream or cheese 0.30 //
Avocado 0.65 // Guacamole 0.85
Burrito Supreme$11.99
Made with lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice, cheese and sour cream inside with your
choice of chicken, pork or ground beef Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.25
Sarape Quesadilla$10.50
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or mushrooms and spinach. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.00
Hagemeister Park image

 

Hagemeister Park

325 N. Washington St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kid's Chicken Tender$6.00
Fresh white meat tenders, fried golden brown.
Rajun Cajun Alfredo$18.99
Chicken, andouille sausage and shrimp sauteed in a robust Creole cream sauce. Served on a steaming hot bed of linguini.
The Woods Golf Club image

 

The Woods Golf Club

530 Erie Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Creamy Chicken & Wild Rice Soup$3.49
Narrow Bridge Brewhouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Narrow Bridge Brewhouse

2840 Shawano Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.8 (138 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
Cheese Curds$7.99
served w/ranch dressing
Bread Sticks$3.99
served w/marinara
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Sticks$3.99
served w/marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
16" Thin
