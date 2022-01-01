Green Bay sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Green Bay
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
516 Greene Ave, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Fried Ravioli
|$7.00
Served with marinara.
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$8.00
Our traditional stick with cheese. Served with marinara.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub
|$9.00
Fresh baked bread, garlic parm sauce, chicken, bacon, onion and melted cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato. This is a toasted sub.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Popular items
|Boneless Buffalo Wings
|$14.00
|Lake Perch
|$18.00
|Bowl Chicken Dumpling
|$5.50