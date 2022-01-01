Green Bay sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Green Bay

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches image

 

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Ravioli$7.00
Served with marinara.
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.00
Our traditional stick with cheese. Served with marinara.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$9.00
Fresh baked bread, garlic parm sauce, chicken, bacon, onion and melted cheese. Finished with lettuce and tomato. This is a toasted sub.
More about Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Buffalo Wings$14.00
Lake Perch$18.00
Bowl Chicken Dumpling$5.50
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
Cheese Curds$7.99
served w/ranch dressing
Bread Sticks$3.99
served w/marinara
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Green Bay

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Pretzels

Chimichangas

Chicken Wraps

Shrimp Tacos

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston