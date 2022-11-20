Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Sandwiches

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

405 Reviews

$$

2925 Voyager Dr

Green Bay, WI 54311

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chipotle Wrap
Mackinaw Burger
Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Cheese Curds

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Mackinaws Combo

$14.00

Nachos Grande

$14.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

Warm Pretzel

$13.00

Burgers

Smash Burger

$14.00

Buffalo Burger

$17.00

Mackinaw Burger

$16.00

Lumberjack Burger

$18.00

Kids Cafe

K Butter Noodles

$7.00

K Cheese and Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

K Cheeseburger

$7.00

K Chicken Tenders

$7.00

K Hamburger (no cheese)

$7.00

K Pasta Marinara

$7.00

Kids Salmon

$15.00

Mexican

Chimichanga

$16.00

Enchiladas

$16.00

Quesadilla

$16.00

Smothered Burrito

$18.00

Cajun Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Pasta

Caribbean Chicken

$20.00

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Chicken Pesto Gnocchi

$19.00Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Three Cheese Manicotti

$17.00

Elk Stroganoff

$27.00

Salads

Raspberry Chicken Salad

$15.00

Sante Fe Chicken Salad

$15.00

Feta Spinach Salad(No Chix)

$14.00

Chix Feta Spinach

$17.00

Salmon Feta Spinach

$25.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Shred Chicken Taco Salad

$16.00

Shred Beef Taco Salad

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Salmon Caesar Salad

$22.00

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$15.00

Chix Strawberry Spinach Salad

$18.00

Taco Meat Taco Salad

$16.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Apple Turkey Wrap

$15.00

California Club

$15.00

Charbroiled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Cherry Chutney

$15.00

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Bruschetta Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$15.00

Chipotle Wrap

$15.00

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Philly

$18.00

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Reuben

$14.00

Steak Fajita Wrap

$15.00

Tenderloin Sandwich

$25.00

Sauces

side BBQ

$0.25

side honey mustard

$0.25

side Ranch

$0.25

side Salsa

$0.25

Side Sour cream

$0.25

side Tartar

$0.25

Seafood

Salmon

$26.00

Lake Perch

$22.00

Walleye

$27.00

Cod

$19.00

coconut crusted shrimp

$20.00

Coconut Crusted Haddock

$18.00

Sides

Apple sauce

$1.50

Baked potato

$3.00

cole slaw

$1.50

Fries

$4.00

Mashed potato

$3.00

side of onion rings no fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Sweet potato fries

$6.00

Steaks

10oz. Prime Rib

$30.00

16oz. Prime Rib

$42.00

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$28.00

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

$16.00

New York Strip

$33.00

Porterhouse

$44.00

Ribeye

$42.00

Steak and Shrimp

$28.00

6 oz Filet

$28.00

8 oz Filet

$40.00

Soup

Cup Chicken Dumpling

$4.50

Bowl Chicken Dumpling

$5.50

Quart Chicken Dumpling

$15.50

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.50

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.50

Cup of Chili

$5.50

Bowl of Chili

$7.50

Quart of Chili

$18.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311

Directions

Gallery
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

Similar restaurants in your area

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Green Bay East
orange starNo Reviews
900 Kepler Drive Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Hagemeister Park - 325 N. Washington St.
orange starNo Reviews
325 N. Washington St. Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50 Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
White Dog - 201 S Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
201 S Broadway Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
orange starNo Reviews
516 Greene Ave Green Bay, WI 54301
View restaurantnext
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Holmgren Way
orange star3.9 • 1,102
1992 Holmgren Way Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Green Bay

El Sarape West - 2615 S Oneida St
orange star4.5 • 1,800
2615 S Oneida St Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Heartland Pizza Company
orange star4.5 • 1,381
2822 Ramada Way Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
orange star4.2 • 941
2555 Lineville Rd. Green Bay, WI 54313
View restaurantnext
Copper State Brewing Co.
orange star4.4 • 693
313 Dousman St Green Bay, WI 54303
View restaurantnext
Cheesesteak Rebellion
orange star4.7 • 661
1301 S Broadway Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
The English Inn - Green Bay
orange star4.2 • 640
3597 Bay Settlement Rd Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Green Bay
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston