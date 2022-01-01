Marinette restaurants you'll love
Marinette's top cuisines
Must-try Marinette restaurants
More about Blue Bike Burrito
Blue Bike Burrito
2020 Hall Avenue, Marinette
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$7.50
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and meat, then grilled to melty perfection.
|Ground Beef Burrito
|$8.00
Locally sourced and pasture-raised beef. Includes cilantro lime rice, beans, salsa, cheese and sour cream.
|Naked Chicken Burrito
|$8.00
Skip the tortilla and have your burrito served in a bowl. Includes cilantro lime rice, black or pinto beans, salsa, cheese and sour cream. Excellent gluten-free option!
More about Applejacks & Edgewater
SEAFOOD
Applejacks & Edgewater
20 W Hosmer St, Marinette
|Popular items
|Chicken
|$9.95
|Perch Plate
|$15.95
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$6.75
More about The Brothers Three
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Brothers Three
1302 Marinette Avenue, Marinette
|Popular items
|Floured Nachos
|$4.99
|Breaded Cheese Curds
|$6.79
|12 Chicken Wings
|$9.89