Marinette restaurants you'll love

Marinette restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Marinette

Marinette's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Marinette restaurants

Blue Bike Burrito image

 

Blue Bike Burrito

2020 Hall Avenue, Marinette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$7.50
Flour tortilla filled with cheese and meat, then grilled to melty perfection.
Ground Beef Burrito$8.00
Locally sourced and pasture-raised beef. Includes cilantro lime rice, beans, salsa, cheese and sour cream.
Naked Chicken Burrito$8.00
Skip the tortilla and have your burrito served in a bowl. Includes cilantro lime rice, black or pinto beans, salsa, cheese and sour cream. Excellent gluten-free option!
More about Blue Bike Burrito
Applejacks & Edgewater image

SEAFOOD

Applejacks & Edgewater

20 W Hosmer St, Marinette

Avg 4.6 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken$9.95
Perch Plate$15.95
Bacon Cheeseburger$6.75
More about Applejacks & Edgewater
The Brothers Three image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Brothers Three

1302 Marinette Avenue, Marinette

Avg 4 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Floured Nachos$4.99
Breaded Cheese Curds$6.79
12 Chicken Wings$9.89
More about The Brothers Three
Edgewater image

GRILL

Edgewater

16 W Hosmer St, Marinette

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
More about Edgewater
