Frankfort restaurants you'll love

Go
Frankfort restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Frankfort

Frankfort's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Frankfort restaurants

Port City Smokehouse image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Port City Smokehouse

1000 Main St, Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ONION RINGS$4.25
8 OZ.
WALLEYE SANDWICH$7.99
LIGHTLY BATTERED, FLASH FRIED WITH LETTUCE AND HOUSE MADE TARTAR ON A CRESCENT BAKERY POTATO BUN.
FRENCH FRIES$2.65
8 OZ.
More about Port City Smokehouse
Dinghy's Restaurant & Bar image

BBQ • GRILL

Dinghy's Restaurant & Bar

415 Main Street, Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bombas$1.89
A spicy jalapeño stuffed with Monterey Jack and
cheddar cheese, tucked into a wonton, then deep fried
& sprinkled with Cajun seasonings. VERY HOT!
Dinghy's Cheese Sticks$1.89
Hand-cut cheese sticks wrapped in a wonton and deep-fried.
Dinghy's Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce and
tomato, with choice of cheese. Dressed
with sriracha mayo.
More about Dinghy's Restaurant & Bar
Birch & Maple image

FRENCH FRIES

Birch & Maple

727 Main Street, Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Portobello Fries$11.00
Tempura Fried. Tossed with Parmesan, Red Pepper Flakes and Truffle Oil. Served with House Aioli
Butternut Risotto$19.00
Butternut Squash Risotto topped with Goronzola, Tart Dried Fruit, Spiced Walnuts, Brown Butter and Herbs.
Maple Banana Bread Pudding$9.00
banana puree, brioche bread served with a bourbon toffee sauce
More about Birch & Maple
Stormcloud Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Stormcloud Brewing Company

303 Main St., Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$10.00
Made with a blend of aged cheddar cheeses. Served on fry bread.
Thai One On$14.50
Thai curried shrimp, mushrooms, corn, green onion, Parmesan, cheese blend, garlic herb oil, Thai peanut curry drizzle.
Rider on the Storm$13.50
Sausage, goat cheese, sliced apple, green onion, Parmesan, garlic herb oil, balsamic vinegar reduction drizzle.
More about Stormcloud Brewing Company
Vita Bella Italian Market image

PIZZA • SOUPS

Vita Bella Italian Market

320 Main St, Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Toasted Ravioli$8.95
A STL favorite. Breaded ravioli stuffed with cheese & sausage served with marinara sauce.
Margherita$10.95
Classic Neapolitan pizza with homemade mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, and fresh basil. (V)
Chopped Salad$10.95
Romaine and iceberg, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese tossed in DALA dressing. (V, GF)
More about Vita Bella Italian Market
Crescent Bakery & Cafe image

 

Crescent Bakery & Cafe

404 Main St., Frankfort

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Peasant$7.00
French Peasant is a mixture of White, Whole Wheat and Rye Flours. It is naturally leavened and has a slight sour twang. It is our proprietary sandwich bread and a Crescent Bakery Favorite! Fresh loaves are baked daily.
Rustic Roll$1.25
Rustic White, regardless of form, is amongst the most basic of breads and yet also the most flavorful. Great for dipping in oils (Mix a small amount of parmesan cheese, red pepper flake, salt, pepper and olive oil and heat slightly). Also compliments Italian meals and vinaigrettes, or just tear off a piece and enjoy with butter!
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$7.95
Scrambled Egg, Sausage Patty, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese
More about Crescent Bakery & Cafe
L'chayim Delicatessen image

 

L'chayim Delicatessen

318 Main St., Frankfort

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben$8.59
Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut & russian dressing on jewish rye.
Tripoli$8.99
Turkey, ham & hard salami with provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on jewish rye.
Tel Aviv$8.59
Roast turkey & pepper jack with roasted red peppers, lettuce & honey mustard on pumpernickel.
More about L'chayim Delicatessen
Rock's Landing image

 

Rock's Landing

1577 Crystal Drive, Frankfort

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Chop$21.00
brined & grilled hand-cut chop... apple cider gastrique… with asparagus, mushroom and bacon hash and fiddlehead ferns
Panzanella Salad$9.00
pure michigan… fresh, local greens and baby vegetables, sautéed rustic torn bread, roasted tomato vinaigrette, shaved pecorino-romano… *Allergens... wheat (bread), dairy (cheese)
Cioppino$19.00
fish stew with wild-caught gulf shrimp, blue mussels, cod, fingerling potatoes, fennel bulb in a tomato broth.... grilled rustic bread... *Allergens: fish (cod), shellfish (shrimp, mussels), wheat (bread)
More about Rock's Landing
East Shore Market image

 

East Shore 2 GO

111 10th Street, Frankfort

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chipwich$8.49
Salami, Oven Roasted Turkey, Firejack Cheese, Avocado, Kettle Chips, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Italian Dressing
Turkey w/ Colby$7.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Colby Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Italian Dressing
Italian Sub$7.99
Salami, Black Forest Ham, Capicola, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Italian Dressing
More about East Shore 2 GO
Map

More near Frankfort to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston