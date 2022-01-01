Frankfort restaurants you'll love
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Port City Smokehouse
1000 Main St, Frankfort
|ONION RINGS
|$4.25
8 OZ.
|WALLEYE SANDWICH
|$7.99
LIGHTLY BATTERED, FLASH FRIED WITH LETTUCE AND HOUSE MADE TARTAR ON A CRESCENT BAKERY POTATO BUN.
|FRENCH FRIES
|$2.65
8 OZ.
BBQ • GRILL
Dinghy's Restaurant & Bar
415 Main Street, Frankfort
|Bombas
|$1.89
A spicy jalapeño stuffed with Monterey Jack and
cheddar cheese, tucked into a wonton, then deep fried
& sprinkled with Cajun seasonings. VERY HOT!
|Dinghy's Cheese Sticks
|$1.89
Hand-cut cheese sticks wrapped in a wonton and deep-fried.
|Dinghy's Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce and
tomato, with choice of cheese. Dressed
with sriracha mayo.
FRENCH FRIES
Birch & Maple
727 Main Street, Frankfort
|Portobello Fries
|$11.00
Tempura Fried. Tossed with Parmesan, Red Pepper Flakes and Truffle Oil. Served with House Aioli
|Butternut Risotto
|$19.00
Butternut Squash Risotto topped with Goronzola, Tart Dried Fruit, Spiced Walnuts, Brown Butter and Herbs.
|Maple Banana Bread Pudding
|$9.00
banana puree, brioche bread served with a bourbon toffee sauce
PIZZA
Stormcloud Brewing Company
303 Main St., Frankfort
|Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Made with a blend of aged cheddar cheeses. Served on fry bread.
|Thai One On
|$14.50
Thai curried shrimp, mushrooms, corn, green onion, Parmesan, cheese blend, garlic herb oil, Thai peanut curry drizzle.
|Rider on the Storm
|$13.50
Sausage, goat cheese, sliced apple, green onion, Parmesan, garlic herb oil, balsamic vinegar reduction drizzle.
PIZZA • SOUPS
Vita Bella Italian Market
320 Main St, Frankfort
|Toasted Ravioli
|$8.95
A STL favorite. Breaded ravioli stuffed with cheese & sausage served with marinara sauce.
|Margherita
|$10.95
Classic Neapolitan pizza with homemade mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes, and fresh basil. (V)
|Chopped Salad
|$10.95
Romaine and iceberg, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese tossed in DALA dressing. (V, GF)
Crescent Bakery & Cafe
404 Main St., Frankfort
|French Peasant
|$7.00
French Peasant is a mixture of White, Whole Wheat and Rye Flours. It is naturally leavened and has a slight sour twang. It is our proprietary sandwich bread and a Crescent Bakery Favorite! Fresh loaves are baked daily.
|Rustic Roll
|$1.25
Rustic White, regardless of form, is amongst the most basic of breads and yet also the most flavorful. Great for dipping in oils (Mix a small amount of parmesan cheese, red pepper flake, salt, pepper and olive oil and heat slightly). Also compliments Italian meals and vinaigrettes, or just tear off a piece and enjoy with butter!
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$7.95
Scrambled Egg, Sausage Patty, Mozzarella Cheese, and a pinch of Asiago Cheese
L'chayim Delicatessen
318 Main St., Frankfort
|Reuben
|$8.59
Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut & russian dressing on jewish rye.
|Tripoli
|$8.99
Turkey, ham & hard salami with provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on jewish rye.
|Tel Aviv
|$8.59
Roast turkey & pepper jack with roasted red peppers, lettuce & honey mustard on pumpernickel.
Rock's Landing
1577 Crystal Drive, Frankfort
|Pork Chop
|$21.00
brined & grilled hand-cut chop... apple cider gastrique… with asparagus, mushroom and bacon hash and fiddlehead ferns
|Panzanella Salad
|$9.00
pure michigan… fresh, local greens and baby vegetables, sautéed rustic torn bread, roasted tomato vinaigrette, shaved pecorino-romano… *Allergens... wheat (bread), dairy (cheese)
|Cioppino
|$19.00
fish stew with wild-caught gulf shrimp, blue mussels, cod, fingerling potatoes, fennel bulb in a tomato broth.... grilled rustic bread... *Allergens: fish (cod), shellfish (shrimp, mussels), wheat (bread)
East Shore 2 GO
111 10th Street, Frankfort
|Chipwich
|$8.49
Salami, Oven Roasted Turkey, Firejack Cheese, Avocado, Kettle Chips, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Italian Dressing
|Turkey w/ Colby
|$7.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Colby Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Italian Dressing
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Salami, Black Forest Ham, Capicola, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Italian Dressing