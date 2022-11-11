Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Stormcloud Brewing Company

1,622 Reviews

$$

303 Main St.

Frankfort, MI 49635

Popular Items

Fowl Weather
Roasted Root Salad
Thai One On

Appetizer

Hot Pretzels

Hot Pretzels

$11.50

Hot pretzels served with our zesty, housemade Rainmaker Ale mustard.

KC's Stormsticks

KC's Stormsticks

$12.50

Stormcloud pizza dough baked with garlic herb oil and a four cheese blend. Served with housemade marinara.

Storm Battered Beans

Storm Battered Beans

$12.50

Green beans in a toasted onion batter. Served with garlic aioli and sweet chili sauce.

Brat Bites

$12.50

Stormcloud Beer Brat made at Honor Family Market, wrapped in beer dough, served with Great Lakes Potato Chips and housemade mustard.

Whitefish Spread

Whitefish Spread

$12.75

Fresh from Lake Superior. Served with warm toast points and crackers.

Butter & Sea Salt Popcorn

$6.00

Tossed with real butter and sea salt.

Honey & Sriracha Popcorn

$7.00

Tossed with real butter and drizzled with a Honey & Sriracha blend

Truffle Oil & Parmesan Popcorn

$7.00

Tossed with real butter, drizzled with truffle oil and topped with fresh Parmesan and truffle zest.

Soup & Salad

Sirius Chili

$6.00+

Beef, black bean, corn, fire roasted tomato. Housemade with B., Sirius Belgian Dubbel. Garnished with cheddar.

Cheddar Ale Soup

Cheddar Ale Soup

$5.00+

Housemade with Rainmaker Ale. Garnished with chips and Frank's RedHot.

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$13.50

Hearty and light kale, red rice, red quinoa, black barley, edamame, cremini mushroom, sesame seeds, almonds, red and yellow pepper. Served on mixed greens with tahini dressing.

Super Veggie Salad

Super Veggie Salad

$8.00+

Fresh spring mix tossed with arugala, topped with Parmesan, goat cheese, medley tomatoes, green onion, mushroom and artichokes. Add grilled chicken $3.00

Roasted Root Salad

$8.00+

Roasted beets, carrots, and parsnips, goat cheese, corn, Parmesan, green onion. Served over a bed of greens with maple balsamic.

Hale to the Kale

Hale to the Kale

$13.00

Baby kale, B., Sirius Dubbel beer-soaked cherries, spiced pepitas, blue cheese, maple balsamic vinaigrette.

Market Salad

Market Salad

$8.00+

Fresh mixed greens, snap peas, fennel, watermelon radishes, apples, shredded Parmesan, served with a light lemon vinaigrette.

Flatbread Pizza

All flatbread pizzas are 10" diameter.

Featured Pizza - Jalapeño Popper

$14.50

Cream cheese sauce, bacon, corn, green onion, jalapeños, mozzarella and cheddar, topped with a creamy herb drizzle.

Rider on the Storm

Rider on the Storm

$14.50

Sausage, goat cheese, sliced apple, green onion, Parmesan, garlic herb oil, balsamic vinegar reduction drizzle.

Thai One On

Thai One On

$15.50

Thai curried shrimp, mushrooms, corn, green onion, Parmesan, cheese blend, garlic herb oil, Thai peanut curry drizzle.

Roasted Root

Roasted Root

$14.00

Roasted beet, carrot and parsnip, goat cheese, corn, Parmesan, green onion, garlic herb oil, horseradish sour cream drizzle.

Cluckin' and Oinkin'

Cluckin' and Oinkin'

$14.50

Chicken, smoked bacon crumbles, corn, tomato, green onion, garlic herb oil, house cheese blend, Parmesan, creamy herb drizzle.

Stormavore

Stormavore

$15.50

Pepperoni, sausage, smoked bacon crumbles, house cheese blend, house marinara.

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$12.50

Deliciously simple. Our take on the classic cheese pizza.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Medley tomatoes, green onion, corn, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan topped with house-made creamy herb drizzle.

Sandwiches

Hot Turkey

$14.00

Oven-roasted turkey breast, Yukon Gold mashed potato, corn. Topped with housemade gravy and served open-faced on toasted Crescent Bakery bread.

Fowl Weather

Fowl Weather

$13.75

Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, mozzarella, greens, garlic aioli. Served on naan bread.

Reuben

Reuben

$13.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, housemade Thousand Island dressing. Served on marble rye.

Rachel

Rachel

$13.00

Sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, housemade coleslaw and Thousand Island dressing. Served on marble rye.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Made with a blend of aged cheddar cheeses. Served on fry bread.

Beef Burger

$11.00Out of stock

Available Fridays only. Served on a brioche bun with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles.

Veggie Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Available Fridays only. Beyond Burger® served on a brioche bun with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce, and coleslaw. Served on naan bread.

Okey Dokey Artichokey

Okey Dokey Artichokey

$12.75

Artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomatoes, mozzarella, greens, pesto, balsamic glaze. Served on naan bread.

Non-Alcoholic

Northwoods Soda - Root Beer

$3.00

12oz Bottle. Handcrafted in Grand Traverse County.

Northwoods Soda - Orange Cream

$3.00

12oz Bottle. Handcrafted in Grand Traverse County.

Northwoods Soda - Black Cherry

$3.00

12oz Bottle. Handcrafted in Grand Traverse County.

Kombucha - Genuine Ginger

$6.50

16oz bottle. Fizzy and refreshing Ginger Tea made by Cultured Kombucha Co. of Traverse City.

Beer & Cider

Rainmaker Ale

Rainmaker Ale

$10.00+

5.9% ABV. Our bronze medal winning Belgian-style Pale Ale at Great American Beer Festival 2014. A traditional Belgian Pale Ale.

Whiled Away® IPA

Whiled Away® IPA

$14.00+

6.7% ABV. Brewed with a blend of Azzaca, Cascade, Centennial, Citra and Comet hops and fermented at cold temps with our house Belgian yeast.

The Nightswimmer Stout

The Nightswimmer Stout

$10.00+

7% ABV. A Belgian-style stout as dark as swimming in Lake Michigan on a moonless night.

Birdwalker Blonde®

Birdwalker Blonde®

$10.00+

5.2% ABV. Light bodied and lightly hopped Belgian Blonde ale. Light fruity esters from our house Belgian yeast.

228 Tripel

228 Tripel

$21.50+Out of stock

8.5% ABV. Our silver medal winning Belgian-Style Abbey Ale at Great American Beer Festival 2020! Traditional Belgian-style Tripel. Light bodied, soft and slightly fruity.

B., Sirius Dubbel

B., Sirius Dubbel

$21.50+

8% ABV. Traditional Belgian-style Dubbel. Malty, slightly fruity, dry finish. Great food beer.

Weathered & Hard Cider

Weathered & Hard Cider

$26.00+

6% ABV. Made from a blend of 14 Michigan grown apple varieties.

Sunrunnr

Sunrunnr

$11.00+

5.2% ABV. A Kveik Ale that pours a sunshine orange with a white tuft of head, and is bursting with notes of candied orange peel, orange pith, and dried apricot. This beer is an easy spring and summer sipper.

Stormcloud Six Packs

Stormcloud Six Packs

$11.50+

Six packs of 12oz cans of Rainmaker Ale, Whiled Away® IPA, Birdwalker Blonde®, and Nightswimmer Stout. Or order a variety sixer for a mix of beers.

check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Please pick up orders from the host stand inside the front door. Current pub take-out hours: Stormcloudbrewing.com/togo

Website

Location

303 Main St., Frankfort, MI 49635

Directions

