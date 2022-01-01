Restaurant header imageView gallery

Port City Smokehouse

256 Reviews

$$

1000 Main St

Frankfort, MI 49635

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

FRENCH FRIES
LAKE PERCH DINNER
ONION RINGS

FISH SANDWICHES

LIGHTLY BATTERED, FLASH FRIED WITH LETTUCE AND TARTAR ON A CRESENT BAKERY POTATO BUN.

BLUEGILL SANDWICH

$12.45Out of stock

LIGHTLY BATTERED, FLASH FRIED WITH LETTUCE AND HOUSE MADE TARTAR ON A CRESCENT BAKERY POTATO BUN.

PERCH SANDWICH

$10.95

LIGHTLY BATTERED, FLASH FRIED WITH LETTUCE AND HOUSE MADE TARTAR ON A CRESCENT BAKERY POTATO BUN.

WHITEFISH SANDWICH

$9.49

LIGHTLY BATTERED, FLASH FRIED WITH LETTUCE AND HOUSE MADE TARTAR ON A CRESCENT BAKERY POTATO BUN.

WALLEYE SANDWICH

$9.49

LIGHTLY BATTERED, FLASH FRIED WITH LETTUCE AND HOUSE MADE TARTAR ON A CRESCENT BAKERY POTATO BUN.

SPINACH WRAP

$7.95Out of stock

LETTUCE, SMOKED SALMON, ASIAGO CHEESE, LIGHT MAYO, AND DRIED CHERRIES WRAPPED IN A SPINACH WRAP.

TOMATO WRAP

$7.95Out of stock

LETTUCE, SMOKED SALMON, ASIAGO CHEESE, LIGHT MAYO, AND DRIED CHERRIES WRAPPED IN A TOMATO WRAP.

LOBSTER ROLL

$24.95

Real lobster meat and light mayo. Served "open face" on a toasted bun with lettuce and kettle chips. Yum!

BBQ SANDWICHES

BRISKET SANDWICH

$13.95

SMOKED BRISKET, WITH LETTUCE AND HOUSE MADE HORSEY SAUCE ON A CRESCENT BAKERY POTATO BUN.

PORK SANDWICH

$9.95

BBQ SMOKED PORK ON A CRESCENT BAKERY POTATO BUN. MAKE IT "MEMPHIS STYLE" WITH A LIGHT LAYER OF COLESLAW ADDED.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.95

SHREDDED SMOKED BBQ SMOKED CHICKEN ON A CRESCENT BAKERY POTATO BUN. MAKE IT "MEMPHIS STYLE" WITH A LIGHT LAYER OF COLESLAW ADDED.

FISH DINNERS

LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED FISH WITH A SIDE OF COLE SLAW AND FRENCH FRIES.

WHITEFISH DINNER

$18.95

WHITEFISH IS MILD IN FLAVOR. LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED FISH WITH A SIDE OF COLE SLAW AND FRENCH FRIES.

WALLEYE DINNER

$19.95

WALLEYE IS MILD IN FLAVOR. LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED FISH WITH A SIDE OF COLE SLAW AND FRENCH FRIES.

LAKE PERCH DINNER

$21.95

LAKE PERCH IS MILD IN FLAVOR. LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED FISH WITH A SIDE OF COLE SLAW AND FRENCH FRIES.

BLUEGILL DINNER

$24.95Out of stock

BLUEGILL IS MILD IN FLAVOR. LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED FISH WITH A SIDE OF COLE SLAW AND FRENCH FRIES.

LAKE TROUT DINNER

$16.95

LAKE TROUT IS HEARTY IN FLAVOR. LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED FISH WITH A SIDE OF COLE SLAW AND FRENCH FRIES.

SMELT DINNER

$15.95

SMELT IS MED/MILD IN FLAVOR. LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED FISH WITH A SIDE OF COLE SLAW AND FRENCH FRIES.

BBQ DINNERS

RIB DINNER

$15.95Out of stock

1/2 RACK SMOKED BBQ RIBS WITH A SIDE OF BAKED BEANS AND POTATO SALAD.

1/2 SMOKED CHICKEN DINNER

$11.95Out of stock

1/2 SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN WITH A SIDE OF BAKED BEANS AND POTATO SALAD.

BRISKET DINNER

$21.95

SLICED SMOKED BRISKET WITH HOUSE HORSEY SAUCE ON THE SIDE WITH BAKED BEANS AND POTATO SALAD.

BBQ PORK DINNER

$11.95

CHOPPED BBQ SMOKED PORK WITH BAKED BEANS AND POTATO SALAD.

BBQ CHICKEN DINNER

$11.95

PULLED BBQ SMOKED CHICKEN WITH BAKED BEANS AND POTATO SALAD.

FISH ONLY

LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED FISH

WHITEFISH ONLY

$16.45

MILD IN FLAVOR. LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED WITH TARTAR AND LEMON.

WALLEYE ONLY

$17.45

MILD IN FLAVOR. LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED WITH TARTAR AND LEMON.

LAKE PERCH ONLY

$19.45

MILD IN FLAVOR. LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED WITH TARTAR AND LEMON.

BLUEGILL ONLY

$22.45Out of stock

MILD IN FLAVOR. LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED WITH TARTAR AND LEMON.

LAKE TROUT ONLY

$14.45

HEARTY FLAVOR. LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED WITH TARTAR AND LEMON.

SMELT ONLY

$13.45

MED/MILD FLAVOR. LIGHTLY BREADED, FLASH FRIED WITH TARTAR AND LEMON.

SMOKED BBQ MEAT ONLY

RIB ONLY

$13.45Out of stock

1/2 RACK OF SMOKED RIBS WITH A SIDE OF BBQ SAUCE.

1/2 CHICKEN ONLY

$9.45Out of stock

1/2 SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN WITH A SIDE OF BBQ SAUCE.

BBQ PORK ONLY

$9.45

CHOPPED SMOKED BBQ PORK WITH A SIDE OF BBQ SAUCE.

BBQ CHICKEN ONLY

$9.45

SHREDDED SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN WITH A SIDE OF BBQ

BRISKET ONLY

$19.45

SLICED SMOKED BRISKET WITH A SIDE OF OUR HOUSE HORSEY SAUCE.

A LA CARTE

(3) W.F. CAKES

$9.95

HOUSE MADE WHITEFISH CAKES SERVED WITH TARTAR AND COLE SLAW

CHICKEN STRIP

$7.95

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE.

BREADED SHRIMP

$10.95

FRIED BREADED SHRIMP SERVED WITH COCKTAIL SAUCE

BREADED CLAMS

$12.75

DELICIOUS BREADED, FRIED CLAM STRIPS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE.

SMOKED WHITEFISH CHOWDER

$6.95

**LIMITED TO FALL** A CUP OF OUR FANTASTIC WHITEFISH CHOWDER. MADE WITH OUR OWN SMOKED WHITEFISH..

TACO

$3.95

FLASH FRIED WHITEFISH, SHREDDED CABBAGE, ASIAGO CHEESE, HOUSE TACO SAUCE IN A CORN HARD SHELL TORTILLA **SERVED COLD**

No

Out of stock

COD LOIN PIECES DIPPED IN A CLASSIC SEA SALT AND VINIGAR BATTER WITH HINTS OF POTATO. SERVED WITH TARTER AND LEMON.

SIDES

BEANS

$1.49

4 OZ. BAKED BEANS

(1) BUN

$1.25

COLE SLAW

$1.49

4 OZ. HOUSE MADE COLE SLAW

FRENCH FRIES

$3.85

A SERVING OF LIGHTLY SALTED, CRISPY FRENCH FRIES. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE.

ONION RINGS

$5.95

A SERVING OF LIGHTLY SALTED, CRISPY ONION RINGS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE.

POTATO SALAD

$1.49

4 OZ. POTATO SALAD

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Port City Smokehouse offers a Michigan local selection of fried fish and much more! We offer take out and have seating outside. Our seating is on a first come, first served basis. Stop in and enjoy a taste of the Up North experience!

Location

1000 Main St, Frankfort, MI 49635

Directions

