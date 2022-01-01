Frankfort American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Frankfort
More about Dinghy's Restaurant & Bar
BBQ • GRILL
Dinghy's Restaurant & Bar
415 Main Street, Frankfort
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
House-smoked wings served plain, dry rubbed or
sauced with honey chipotle, Dinghy’s BBQ or spicy
hot!
|Dinghy's Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce and
tomato, with choice of cheese. Dressed
with sriracha mayo.
|Sandwich of Your Dreams
|$13.99
Turkey breast, onions and mushrooms sautéed and
topped with provolone, garnished with shredded
lettuce, tomato and banana peppers, then dressed
with mayo. Served on a toasted roll.
More about Birch & Maple
FRENCH FRIES
Birch & Maple
727 Main Street, Frankfort
|Popular items
|Smashburger
|$15.00
Lettuce, American Cheese, Special Sauce served on a Sesame Seed Bun. Served With Chips
|Braised Short Rib
|$35.00
11 Hour Braised Short Rib over Mustard Whipped Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables and Natural Jus.
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$12.00
Roasted Cauliflower tossed in a Sweet & Spicy Sultana Vinaigrette, Sweety Drops, Toasted Sesame, and Sweet Pea Tendrils.
More about Stormcloud Brewing Company
PIZZA
Stormcloud Brewing Company
303 Main St., Frankfort
|Popular items
|Grain Bowl
|$12.50
Hearty and light kale, red rice, red quinoa, black barley, edamame, cremini mushroom, sesame seeds, almonds, red and yellow pepper. Served on mixed greens with tahini dressing.
|Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Made with a blend of aged cheddar cheeses. Served on fry bread.
|Stormavore
|$14.50
Pepperoni, sausage, smoked bacon crumbles, house cheese blend, house marinara.
More about Rock's Landing
Rock's Landing
1577 Crystal Drive, Frankfort
|Popular items
|Pork Chop
|$21.00
brined & grilled hand-cut chop... apple cider gastrique… with asparagus, mushroom and bacon hash and fiddlehead ferns
|Panzanella Salad
|$9.00
pure michigan… fresh, local greens and baby vegetables, sautéed rustic torn bread, roasted tomato vinaigrette, shaved pecorino-romano… *Allergens... wheat (bread), dairy (cheese)
|Cioppino
|$19.00
fish stew with wild-caught gulf shrimp, blue mussels, cod, fingerling potatoes, fennel bulb in a tomato broth.... grilled rustic bread... *Allergens: fish (cod), shellfish (shrimp, mussels), wheat (bread)