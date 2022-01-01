Frankfort American restaurants you'll love

Go
Frankfort restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Frankfort

Dinghy's Restaurant & Bar image

BBQ • GRILL

Dinghy's Restaurant & Bar

415 Main Street, Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings
House-smoked wings served plain, dry rubbed or
sauced with honey chipotle, Dinghy’s BBQ or spicy
hot!
Dinghy's Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce and
tomato, with choice of cheese. Dressed
with sriracha mayo.
Sandwich of Your Dreams$13.99
Turkey breast, onions and mushrooms sautéed and
topped with provolone, garnished with shredded
lettuce, tomato and banana peppers, then dressed
with mayo. Served on a toasted roll.
More about Dinghy's Restaurant & Bar
Birch & Maple image

FRENCH FRIES

Birch & Maple

727 Main Street, Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smashburger$15.00
Lettuce, American Cheese, Special Sauce served on a Sesame Seed Bun. Served With Chips
Braised Short Rib$35.00
11 Hour Braised Short Rib over Mustard Whipped Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables and Natural Jus.
Roasted Cauliflower$12.00
Roasted Cauliflower tossed in a Sweet & Spicy Sultana Vinaigrette, Sweety Drops, Toasted Sesame, and Sweet Pea Tendrils.
More about Birch & Maple
Stormcloud Brewing Company image

PIZZA

Stormcloud Brewing Company

303 Main St., Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Grain Bowl$12.50
Hearty and light kale, red rice, red quinoa, black barley, edamame, cremini mushroom, sesame seeds, almonds, red and yellow pepper. Served on mixed greens with tahini dressing.
Grilled Cheese$10.00
Made with a blend of aged cheddar cheeses. Served on fry bread.
Stormavore$14.50
Pepperoni, sausage, smoked bacon crumbles, house cheese blend, house marinara.
More about Stormcloud Brewing Company
Rock's Landing image

 

Rock's Landing

1577 Crystal Drive, Frankfort

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Chop$21.00
brined & grilled hand-cut chop... apple cider gastrique… with asparagus, mushroom and bacon hash and fiddlehead ferns
Panzanella Salad$9.00
pure michigan… fresh, local greens and baby vegetables, sautéed rustic torn bread, roasted tomato vinaigrette, shaved pecorino-romano… *Allergens... wheat (bread), dairy (cheese)
Cioppino$19.00
fish stew with wild-caught gulf shrimp, blue mussels, cod, fingerling potatoes, fennel bulb in a tomato broth.... grilled rustic bread... *Allergens: fish (cod), shellfish (shrimp, mussels), wheat (bread)
More about Rock's Landing
Map

More near Frankfort to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston