Ironworks on Main

Appetizers
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Beer Battered Pickles
Cajun Fries Basket
Deep Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
Jalapeno Popper Dip & Chips
Parm Fries Basket
Pesto Fries Basket
Ranch Fries Basket
Salted Caramel Cheese Curds
Salted Fries Basket
Double batch of our famous speciality fries
Spinach Dip with Parmesan Pita Bread
Stuffed Jalapeno Popper Pretzel Bites
Swt Potato Basket
Toasted Ravioli
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Baskets, Tacos, & More
Boneless Wings & Fries
1/2 pound of breaded boneless chicken with fries (sauce on side)
Brisket Tacos with Chips & Salsa
Shredded Beef Brisket with peppers and onions topped with house-made corona queso and cilantro
Chicken Strips & Fries
Hand-breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
Fantail Shrimp Basket
8 breaded fantail shrimp served with fries and cole slaw
Fish & Chips Basket 2 pc
Golden fried Cod filets served with fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce
Fish & Chips Basket 3pc
Golden fried Cod filets served with fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce
Fish Tacos with Chips & Salsa
Southwestern style breaded fish with mango-salsa, cilantro and crumbled queso fresco
Jerk Tacos with Chips & Salsa
Hand breaded chicken tossed in Jamacian Jerk sauce with mango salsa and cilantro
Wings & Fries 12 pc
Jumbo wings breaded or naked tossed in your choice of sauce
Wings & Fries 6pc
Jumbo wings breaded or naked tossed in your choice of sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Speciality Burgers
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Two 1/4 lb patties topped with bacon and American cheese on a pretzel bun
BBQ Burger
1/ lb burger topped with house-made whiskey bbq, beer battered onion rings, bacon and cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun
Classic Single Cheeseburger
1/3 lb patty with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle and onion on a brioche bun served with fries
Classic Single Hamburger
1/3 lb patty with ketchup, mustard, pickle and onion on a brioche bun with fries
Hangover Burger
1/3 lb burger topped with hash-borwns, bacon, fried egg and American cheese on toasted white breead
Jalapeno Popper Burger
1/3 lb burger topped with our house-made jalapeno popper dip and corona queso with crispy fried jalapenos on a brioche bun
Mushroom Swiss Melt
1/3 lb burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions and melted Swiss cheese on marble rye bread
Red Hot Rivet
1/3lb burger topped with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos and house-made chipotle ketchup on a brioche bun
Smash Burgers
Grilled Cheese-burger Smash
Two 1/4 lb smash patties topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle on toasted white bread
Iron"Works" Smash
Two 1/4 lb smash patties toped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun
Jalapeno Smash
Two 1/4lb smash patties topped with grilled onions and jalapenos, with pepperjack cheese and jalapno ranch dressing on a brioche bun
SHMAC
Two 1/4 lb smash patties smotherd in mac & cheese and house-made corona queso on a brioche bun
Speciality Sandwiches
Black Bean Burger
Black bean patty topped with pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, avocado ranch and fajita sauce on a brioche bun
Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Chicken breast topped with basil pesto, provolone cheese, tomato and balsamic glaze on a brioche bun
California Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado ranch on a pretzel bun
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Hand-breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese on a brioche bun
Classic Reuben or Rachel Sandwich
Shaved Corn beef or turkey topped with Swiss cheese , sauerkraut, and house-made 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread
Club Sandwich
Classic club with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion with provolone cheese and mayo
Cod Sandwich
Golden fried cod filet topped with lettuce and tomato and served with a side or tartar
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken breast with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch on a brioche bun
Nashville Mac Chicken
Hand-breaded chicken breast with mac & cheese, Nashville hot sauce, slaw and pickles on a brioche bun
Salads
Chef's Salad
Salad greens topped with ham, turkey, tomato, red onion, cheddar jack cheese and a hard-boiled egg with choice of dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
Salad greens with grilled chicken breast, tomato, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressinh
Chicken Feta Salad
Salad greens with feta cheese, dries cranberries, pecans and chciken breast. served with raspberry vinaigrette
Firecracker Salad
Salad greens with hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing
House Salad
Salad greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion and homemade croutons with choice or dressing
Dinner Salad
Entrees
Bacon Jalapeno Queso Mac
House-made corona queso mac tossed with bacon and sauteed jalapno peppers. Served with dinner salad and breadstick
Beer Battered Walleye
2 filets of walleye with house-made beer batter, served with cole slaw and fries
Bruschetta Chicken Pasta
Marnated chicken breast topped with basil pesto, tomato and balsamic glaze over a bed of garlic parmesan pasta. Served with dinner salad and breadstick
Chicken Cordon Blue Pasta
Hand-breaded chicken breast topped with ham and swiss cheese served over a bed of pasta alfredo. Served with dinner salad and breadstick
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Hand-breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses over a bed of pasta alfredo. Served with dinner salad and breadstick
NY Strip Dinner
Pasta Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast and pasta tossed in our house-made alfredo sauce Served with dinner salad and a breadstick.
Smothered Chicken
Two grilled chciken breasts topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions and smothered in provolone cheese. Served with dinner salad and breadstick
Flatbread Pizzas
Cali Chicken
Flatbread pizza crust with ranch dressing, topped with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, pepperjack and mozzarella cheeses
Chicken Basil Pesto
Flatbread pizza crust with garlic butter basil pesto sauce, smothered with mozzarella and feta cheeses and topped with a balsamic glaze
Chicken Spin Dip
Flatbread pizza crust topped with our homemade spinach dip and grilled chicken, with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses
Jalapeno Popper
Flatbread pizza crust with house-mad jalapeno popper dip. cheddar jack cheese and fried jalapenos
Loaded Cheesy
Flatbread pizza crust topped with mozzarella and cheddar jack cheeses and and a side of marinara for dipping
Meatlovers
Flatbread pizza crust with pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage and bacon smothered in mozzarella cheese
Wraps
House Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and homemade croutons with choice of dressing
Chicken Feta Wrap
Lettuce, dried cranberries, pecans and chciken breast with raspberry vinaigrette
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, bacon and grilled chicken with ranch dressing
Firecracker Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese with hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch dressing
Pizza
Kids Meals
Specials
Beverage
Domestic Bottles
Martinis
Mules
NA Beverage
