Ironworks on Main Menu

Appetizers

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$7.99

Beer Battered Pickles

$7.99

Cajun Fries Basket

$6.49

Deep Fried Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.49

Jalapeno Popper Dip & Chips

$9.99

Parm Fries Basket

$6.49

Pesto Fries Basket

$7.99

Ranch Fries Basket

$6.49

Salted Caramel Cheese Curds

$8.49

Salted Fries Basket

$5.99

Double batch of our famous speciality fries

Spinach Dip with Parmesan Pita Bread

$9.99

Stuffed Jalapeno Popper Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Swt Potato Basket

$7.99
Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$9.99

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.99

Baskets, Tacos, & More

Boneless Wings & Fries

$11.99

1/2 pound of breaded boneless chicken with fries (sauce on side)

Brisket Tacos with Chips & Salsa

$13.49

Shredded Beef Brisket with peppers and onions topped with house-made corona queso and cilantro

Chicken Strips & Fries

$10.99

Hand-breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce

Fantail Shrimp Basket

$14.95

8 breaded fantail shrimp served with fries and cole slaw

Fish & Chips Basket 2 pc

$10.49

Golden fried Cod filets served with fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Fish & Chips Basket 3pc

$11.99

Golden fried Cod filets served with fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Fish Tacos with Chips & Salsa

$13.49

Southwestern style breaded fish with mango-salsa, cilantro and crumbled queso fresco

Jerk Tacos with Chips & Salsa

$13.49

Hand breaded chicken tossed in Jamacian Jerk sauce with mango salsa and cilantro

Wings & Fries 12 pc

$13.99

Jumbo wings breaded or naked tossed in your choice of sauce

Wings & Fries 6pc

$8.99

Jumbo wings breaded or naked tossed in your choice of sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$11.49

Speciality Burgers

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

Two 1/4 lb patties topped with bacon and American cheese on a pretzel bun

BBQ Burger

$12.49

1/ lb burger topped with house-made whiskey bbq, beer battered onion rings, bacon and cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun

Classic Single Cheeseburger

$9.99

1/3 lb patty with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle and onion on a brioche bun served with fries

Classic Single Hamburger

$9.49

1/3 lb patty with ketchup, mustard, pickle and onion on a brioche bun with fries

Hangover Burger

$12.49

1/3 lb burger topped with hash-borwns, bacon, fried egg and American cheese on toasted white breead

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$12.49

1/3 lb burger topped with our house-made jalapeno popper dip and corona queso with crispy fried jalapenos on a brioche bun

Mushroom Swiss Melt

$11.99

1/3 lb burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions and melted Swiss cheese on marble rye bread

Red Hot Rivet

$12.49

1/3lb burger topped with pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos and house-made chipotle ketchup on a brioche bun

Smash Burgers

Grilled Cheese-burger Smash

$13.49

Two 1/4 lb smash patties topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle on toasted white bread

Iron"Works" Smash

$13.49

Two 1/4 lb smash patties toped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun

Jalapeno Smash

$13.49

Two 1/4lb smash patties topped with grilled onions and jalapenos, with pepperjack cheese and jalapno ranch dressing on a brioche bun

SHMAC

$13.49

Two 1/4 lb smash patties smotherd in mac & cheese and house-made corona queso on a brioche bun

Speciality Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

$12.49

Black bean patty topped with pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese, avocado ranch and fajita sauce on a brioche bun

Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Marinated Chicken breast topped with basil pesto, provolone cheese, tomato and balsamic glaze on a brioche bun

California Chicken Club

$12.49

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado ranch on a pretzel bun

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.49

Hand-breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese on a brioche bun

Classic Reuben or Rachel Sandwich

$13.49

Shaved Corn beef or turkey topped with Swiss cheese , sauerkraut, and house-made 1000 island dressing on marble rye bread

Club Sandwich

$12.49

Classic club with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion with provolone cheese and mayo

Cod Sandwich

$11.49

Golden fried cod filet topped with lettuce and tomato and served with a side or tartar

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Hand breaded chicken breast with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch on a brioche bun

Nashville Mac Chicken

$12.49

Hand-breaded chicken breast with mac & cheese, Nashville hot sauce, slaw and pickles on a brioche bun

Salads

Chef's Salad

$12.99

Salad greens topped with ham, turkey, tomato, red onion, cheddar jack cheese and a hard-boiled egg with choice of dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$12.49

Salad greens with grilled chicken breast, tomato, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressinh

Chicken Feta Salad

$12.99

Salad greens with feta cheese, dries cranberries, pecans and chciken breast. served with raspberry vinaigrette

Firecracker Salad

$12.49

Salad greens with hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing

House Salad

$9.99

Salad greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion and homemade croutons with choice or dressing

Dinner Salad

$3.50

Entrees

Bacon Jalapeno Queso Mac

$14.95

House-made corona queso mac tossed with bacon and sauteed jalapno peppers. Served with dinner salad and breadstick

Beer Battered Walleye

$15.99

2 filets of walleye with house-made beer batter, served with cole slaw and fries

Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

$14.95

Marnated chicken breast topped with basil pesto, tomato and balsamic glaze over a bed of garlic parmesan pasta. Served with dinner salad and breadstick

Chicken Cordon Blue Pasta

$14.95

Hand-breaded chicken breast topped with ham and swiss cheese served over a bed of pasta alfredo. Served with dinner salad and breadstick

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$14.95

Hand-breaded chicken breast topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan cheeses over a bed of pasta alfredo. Served with dinner salad and breadstick

NY Strip Dinner

$29.99

Pasta Alfredo

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast and pasta tossed in our house-made alfredo sauce Served with dinner salad and a breadstick.

Smothered Chicken

$14.95

Two grilled chciken breasts topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions and smothered in provolone cheese. Served with dinner salad and breadstick

Flatbread Pizzas

Cali Chicken

$11.49

Flatbread pizza crust with ranch dressing, topped with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, pepperjack and mozzarella cheeses

Chicken Basil Pesto

$11.49

Flatbread pizza crust with garlic butter basil pesto sauce, smothered with mozzarella and feta cheeses and topped with a balsamic glaze

Chicken Spin Dip

$11.49

Flatbread pizza crust topped with our homemade spinach dip and grilled chicken, with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses

Jalapeno Popper

$11.49

Flatbread pizza crust with house-mad jalapeno popper dip. cheddar jack cheese and fried jalapenos

Loaded Cheesy

$11.49

Flatbread pizza crust topped with mozzarella and cheddar jack cheeses and and a side of marinara for dipping

Meatlovers

$11.49

Flatbread pizza crust with pizza sauce topped with pepperoni, sausage and bacon smothered in mozzarella cheese

Wraps

House Wrap

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion and homemade croutons with choice of dressing

Chicken Feta Wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, dried cranberries, pecans and chciken breast with raspberry vinaigrette

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.49

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, bacon and grilled chicken with ranch dressing

Firecracker Wrap

$12.49

Lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese with hand breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch dressing

Pizza

9 inch Thin crust

$8.49

12 inch Thin crust

$12.49

16 inch Thin crust

$14.49

9 inch specialty

$11.49

12 inch specialty

$15.49

16 inch specialty

$17.49

Califlower Crust

$12.49

Kids Meals

Kid Alfredo Pasta

$6.49

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.49

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$6.49

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kid Hamburger

$6.49

Kid Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.49

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Kid Marinara Pasta

$6.49

Specials

9.95 Special

$9.95

10.95 Special

$10.95

11.95 Special

$11.95

12.95 Special

$12.95

13.95 Special

$13.95

Kiwanis

$9.56

Rotary

$9.56

Beverage

Domestic Bottles

Bud Light

$1.75

Budweiser

$1.75

Busch Light

$1.75

Coors Banquet

$2.00

Coors Light

$1.75

High Life

$1.75

Mich Ultra

$2.00

Miller 64

$1.75

Miller Light

$1.75

PBR

$1.75

Martinis

Bikini

$7.00

Blackberry Lemon Fizz

$7.00

Chocolate Mint

$7.00

Chocolate Salted Caramel

$7.00

Chocolate Strawberry

$7.00

Classic Cosmo

$7.00

Huckleberry Cosmo

$7.00

Mango Sunset

$7.00

Push Pop

$7.00

Watermelon Coloda

$7.00

Mules

Classic Mule

$7.00

Cran-Orange Mule

$8.00

Crown Apple Sour Mule

$8.50

Jameson Mule

$8.50

Mexican Mule

$7.00

Sunset Mule

$8.00

NA Beverage

Baumeister Grape

$4.00

Baumeister Orange

$4.00

Baumeister Root Beer

$4.00

Baumister Cherry

$4.00

Baumister Creme Soda

$4.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Dew

$3.00

Diet Mist

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Large Juice

$4.50

Mist

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Small Juice

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Thursday Bottles

Bud Light

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Busch Light

$2.00

Miller Lite

$2.00

High Life

$2.00

Miller 64

$2.00

Coors Light

$2.00

$2 Bottle

$2.00

PBR

$2.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
