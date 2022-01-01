Wausau restaurants you'll love
Wausau's top cuisines
Must-try Wausau restaurants
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2305 Sherman Street, Wausau
|Popular items
|Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
|Wisconsin Style Cheddar Mac
|$12.00
Cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese, pilsner cheese sauce, cheddar-sourdough breadcrumbs, soft pretzel stick
|Crispy Seared Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Roasted and seared, lemon, fresh parsley, garlic-caper aioli, fried shallots
Bunkers at The Tower
500 First Street Suite 1100, Wausau
|Popular items
|Apple Pecan Salad
|$11.00
Sliced apples, pecans, craisins, bleu crumbles, honey balsamic
|Tower Salad
|$11.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, onions, cheddar, croutons
|Cookies
Choose from Turtle, Chocolate Chip or Carmel Apple Oatmeal!! YUMMY!!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
225670 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau
|Popular items
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$4.95
Cheesy, garlic, buttery goodness baked fresh
|Garlic Breadsticks (5)
|$3.95
Freshly baked breadsticks topped with Ropa's mix of Italian seasonings
|Traditional Calzone
|$7.95
Our made from scratch 12" crust filled with Italian cheeses and our delicious marinara sauce.
Sam's Pizza - Wausau
111 Elm Street, Wausau
|Popular items
|16" Sam’s
|$19.25
Italian Sausage with a touch of Onions & Green Peppers
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$15.25
Build a Half & Half Or just Cheese HERE!
|Marinara Sauce
|$0.60
ADD Italian Marinara Sauce, it's perfect for dipping.
Lemongrass Asian Fusion
316 North Third Street, Wausau
|Popular items
|Ribeye Garlic Noodles
|$25.00
Yakisoba noodles tossed in green onions, butter, garlic, and our special house sauce.
|Pad Kee Mao
|$18.50
Wide rice noodles, eggs, onions, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, basil, baby corn, and tomato pan fried with a combination of our chili puree, sweet soy sauce, and special house sauce
|Panang Curry
|$17.50
Aromatic Thai Spices combined with coconut milk and panning flavoring served with bell peppers
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Eagles Club 251
1703 S 3rd ave, Wausau
Peking Restaurant
221 Scott Street, Wausau