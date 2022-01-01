Wausau restaurants you'll love

Wausau restaurants
Toast
  • Wausau

Wausau's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Asian fusion
Must-try Wausau restaurants

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2305 Sherman Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
Wisconsin Style Cheddar Mac$12.00
Cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese, pilsner cheese sauce, cheddar-sourdough breadcrumbs, soft pretzel stick
Crispy Seared Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Roasted and seared, lemon, fresh parsley, garlic-caper aioli, fried shallots
Bunkers at The Tower image

 

Bunkers at The Tower

500 First Street Suite 1100, Wausau

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Apple Pecan Salad$11.00
Sliced apples, pecans, craisins, bleu crumbles, honey balsamic
Tower Salad$11.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, onions, cheddar, croutons
Cookies
Choose from Turtle, Chocolate Chip or Carmel Apple Oatmeal!! YUMMY!!
Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza

225670 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau

Avg 4 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.95
Cheesy, garlic, buttery goodness baked fresh
Garlic Breadsticks (5)$3.95
Freshly baked breadsticks topped with Ropa's mix of Italian seasonings
Traditional Calzone$7.95
Our made from scratch 12" crust filled with Italian cheeses and our delicious marinara sauce.
Sam's Pizza - Wausau image

 

Sam's Pizza - Wausau

111 Elm Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Sam’s$19.25
Italian Sausage with a touch of Onions & Green Peppers
16" Cheese Pizza$15.25
Build a Half & Half Or just Cheese HERE!
Marinara Sauce$0.60
ADD Italian Marinara Sauce, it's perfect for dipping.
Lemongrass Asian Fusion image

 

Lemongrass Asian Fusion

316 North Third Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ribeye Garlic Noodles$25.00
Yakisoba noodles tossed in green onions, butter, garlic, and our special house sauce.
Pad Kee Mao$18.50
Wide rice noodles, eggs, onions, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, basil, baby corn, and tomato pan fried with a combination of our chili puree, sweet soy sauce, and special house sauce
Panang Curry$17.50
Aromatic Thai Spices combined with coconut milk and panning flavoring served with bell peppers
Eagles Club 251 image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Club 251

1703 S 3rd ave, Wausau

Avg 3.9 (332 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Eye Brewing image

 

Red Eye Brewing

612 Washington Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Peking Restaurant

221 Scott Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
