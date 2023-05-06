Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course

review star

No reviews yet

1001 Golf Club Road

Wausau, WI 54403

FOOD

Appetizers

Wings

$11.00

One pound of jumbo wings with one sauce of your choice and ranch or bleu cheese.

Spin Dip

$10.00

Fresh spinach and artichokes with a blend of cheeses served with house pita chips.

Duck Wontons

$12.00

Crispy wontons filled with sweet corn, bacon, cream cheese and roasted duck, served with a garlic serrano sauce.

Curds

$8.00

Hand dipped local curds in a tempura batter with ranch and jalapeno jam.

Potato Skins

$10.00Out of stock

Baked potato spears loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and served with sour cream.

Portobello Bites

$9.00

Thursday Wings

$1.00

Pretzels

$12.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Salads & Soup

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and fresh grated parmesan cheese.

House Salad

$12.00

Carrots, tomatoes, red onions, beets, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing on a bed of mixed greens.

Steak Salad

$17.00

Grilled tenderloin prepared to your specified temperature, bleu cheese, red onions, tomatoes and honey balsamic vinaigrette on a bed of mixed greens.

Apple Pecan

$13.00

Asian Salad

$13.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl soup

$6.00

Burgers & Sandies

Clubhouse Wrap

$12.00

Smoked turkey, thick cut bacon, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch in a tortilla.

Crispy Chicken

$12.00

A hand breaded chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomato and ranch on a brioche bun.

Pulled Pork

$12.00

Slow roasted pulled pork tossed in our house barbeque sauce and topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun.

Bunkers Burger

$13.00

Ground beef patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato on a brioche bun.

Black-N’-Jam

$13.00

Cajun seasoned ground beef patty topped with jalapeno jam, cream cheese and red onion on a brioche bun.

Tenderloin Sandie

$17.00

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$12.00

Flatbreads

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Flatbread

$14.00

Dinner

Tenderloin

$35.00

Chicken Bacon Mac N’ Cheese

$17.00

Alfredo

$18.00

Seafood Stuffed Salmon

$26.00

Cinnamon & Sage Pork Chop

$23.00Out of stock

Thai Tuna Bowl

$24.00

20oz Prime Rib

$36.00

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$22.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Mac N’ Cheese

$5.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Cheese Burger

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled Ham N’ Cheese

$6.00

1 Piece Fish Fry

$6.00

Sides & Extras

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Side Veggie

$4.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Franks

$0.50

BBQ

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.75

Honey Balsamic

$0.50

Jalapeno Jam

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Fondue

$0.75

Salsa

$0.50

French

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

TAKE OUT FEE

Take Out Fee

$1.00

Split Plate Fee

$3.00

Snacks

Candy Bars

$1.90

Chips

$2.50

DRINKS

Fast Bar

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Vodka

$3.00

Kessler

$3.00

Brandy

$3.00

Gin

$3.00

Spotted Cow

$4.50+

Capital Amber

$4.00+

Blue Moon

$4.00+

One Man Mosh Pit Hazy IPA

$5.00+

3 Sheeps Tribute Pils

$4.00+

Summer Shandy

$4.50+

5th Ward Hazy IPA

$5.00+

PBR

$3.00+

Soda

$2.00

Mint Julep

$6.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Miller 64

$3.50

Michelob Golden Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Redbridge

$4.00

Spotted Cow

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Guiness

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

O'Douls

$3.00

St. Pauli NA

$3.50

Budweiser Zero

$3.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Busch N/A

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Mikes Hard

$4.00

Whiteclaw

$5.00

PBR

$3.00+

Spotted Cow

$4.50+

Capital Amber

$4.00+

Blue Moon

$4.00+

One Man Mosh Pit Hazy IPA

$5.00+

3 Sheeps Tribute Pils

$4.00+

Summer Shandy

$4.50+

5th Ward Hazy IPA

$5.00+

16 OZ Six Pack

$21.00

12 OZ Six Pack

$15.00

Seltzer Six Pack

$25.00

Twisted Tea 6 Pack

$25.00

Bud Light 16 oz

$4.00

Coors Light 16 oz

$4.00

Miller Lite 16 oz

$4.00

Budweiser 16 oz

$4.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

Mich Ultra 16 oz

$4.00

Bull Falls Can

$5.00

Bud Light Lime 16 oz

$4.00

White Claw

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Busch Light Can

$3.00

Spotted Cow Can

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Carbliss

$5.00

Badgerland Caddyshack

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Simply Spiked Lemonade

$5.00

Liquor

Jim Beam

$3.75

Jim Beam Red Stag

$3.75

High West

$5.00

BSB

$3.75

L Flag

$4.50

New Riff

$7.00

George Remus

$6.50

Old Elk

$7.00

Rabbit Hole

$9.25

Smooth Ambler

$6.25

Brother's Bond

$6.00

Bulleit

$5.50

Buffalo Trace

$5.00+

Eagle Rare

$8.00+

Kentucky Owl

$12.00+

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$6.00+

Jefferson's Reserve

$7.00+

Charles Woodson Bourbon

$5.00+

Blanton's

$6.00+

Brandy

$3.00

Korbel

$3.50

E&J

$3.50

Bailey's

$4.75

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Cabo Diablo

$3.50

Crème de Cocoa

$3.00

Dekeyper Amaretto

$3.00

Dekeyper Apple Pucker

$3.00

Dekeyper Buttershots

$3.00

Dekeyper Peach Tree

$3.00

Dekeyper Triple Sec

$3.00

Dr. Cherry

$3.50

Dr. Mint

$3.50

Dr. Vanilla

$3.50

Frangelico

$4.50

Goldschlager

$4.25

Jagermeister

$4.00

Jezynowka Blackberry

$3.50

Kahlua

$4.25

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.00

Rumchata

$4.00

Rumpleminze

$4.00

Tippy Cow Choc.

$3.50

Tippy Cow Ice Cream

$3.50

Tippy Cow Sham.

$3.50

Tuaca

$4.00

Fireball

$3.50

Dr. Butterscotch

$3.50

Skrewball

$4.00

Seedlip

$4.00

Gin

$3.00

Beefeaters

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$4.25

Hendricks

$6.50

Tanqueray

$4.25

Driftless Glen

$6.27

Boodles

$5.00

Bacardi Mini

$4.00

Bacardi Limon Mini

$4.00

Blue Wave Mini

$4.00

Captain Morgan Mini

$4.00

Crown Royal Mini

$5.50

Gordon's Gin Mini

$4.00

Gordon's Vodka Mini

$4.00

Jack Daniels Mini

$5.50

Kessler Mini

$4.00

Skyy Vodka Mini

$4.00

Southern Comfort Mini

$4.00

Stoli Mini

$5.00

Titos Mini

$5.00

Seagrams 7 Mini

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Malibu

$4.00

Havana

$4.00

Kraken

$6.00

Bacardi Anejo

$4.00

Blue Chair Bay

$4.00

Stephen Foster

$3.25

Jim Beam Rye

$4.00

Templeton

$6.00

High West

$5.00

Whistle Pig

$9.50

New Riff

$7.00

J Walker

$6.50

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$7.50

Dewars

$4.00

Glenfiddich IPA

$10.00

Glenfiddich Fire & Cain

$7.00

Glenfiddich Project XX

$10.75

Naked Grouse

$5.50

Patron

$6.50

Patron XO Cafe

$4.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$4.75

Teremana Blanco

$5.50

Teremana Reposado

$5.50

21 Seeds

$4.00

Vodka

$3.00

Absolut

$4.50

Absolut Citron

$4.50

Absolut Peppar

$4.50

Belvedere

$6.00

Blue Wave

$3.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Ketel Cucumber

$5.00

Ketel Grapefruit

$5.00

Mohawk Lime

$3.00

Skyy

$4.00

Tito's

$4.00

Ultimat

$5.50

Absolut Lime

$4.50

Effen

$4.00

Deep Eddy

$4.00

Reyka

$4.50

44 North

$4.00

White Claw Vodka

$4.00

Door County Cherry

$4.00

Kessler

$3.00

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Maker's 46

$5.50

Maker's Mark

$5.25

Mount Royal Light

$3.50

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Windsor

$4.00

Crown Royal - Apple

$5.00

Bushmills Red Bush

$4.75

Seagrams VO

$4.00

Wine

Merlot

$7.00+

Cabernet

$7.00+

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Pinot Grigio

$6.00+

White Zin

$6.00+

Moscato

$7.00+

Riesling

$7.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Pinot Noir

$7.00+

Prayers of Sinners

$7.00+Out of stock

Joel Gott Unoaked Chard

$7.00+

Champagne

$6.00

Wine Opening Fee

$15.00

Sonoma Cutrer

$8.00+

Whispering Angel

$7.00+

Intercept Cabernet

$8.00+

Intercept Chardonnay

$8.00+

19 Crimes Cali Red

$7.00+

NA Beverages

Nicolet Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Kiddy Cocktail

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Point Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Point Black Cherry

$3.00

Point Orange

$3.00

Point Rootbeer

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull S.F.

$5.00

Refill

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Bottle Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Diet Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Pepsi (5 GAL)

Diet Pepsi (5 GAL)

Mt. Dew (5 GAL)

Sierra Mist (3 GAL)

Diet Sierra Mist (3 GAL)

Sour (3 GAL)

Lemonade (5 GAL)

Tonic (3GAL)

Popular Drinks

Peppermint Patty

$6.00

Tanqueray Almond

$7.00

Sugar Cookie Martini

$8.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$8.00

Snowshoe Grog

$7.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Long Island

$8.00

Blind Russian

$8.00

Black Russian

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Margarita

$7.00

Summer Hummer

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Bunkers Glass

$5.00

Bev Cart

All Day IPA

$4.00

Bacardi Limon Mini

$5.00

Bacardi Mini

$5.00

Blue Wave Mini

$4.00

Bud Light 16 oz

$4.00

Bud Light Lime 16 oz

$4.00

Budweiser 16 oz

$4.00

Bull Falls Can

$5.00

Busch Light Can

$3.00

Busch N/A

$3.00

Captain Morgan Mini

$5.00

Coors Light 16 oz

$4.00

Gordon's Gin Mini

$4.00

Jack Daniels Mini

$5.25

Kessler Mini

$4.00

Malibu Mini

$5.00

Mich Ultra 16 oz

$4.00

Miller 64 Can

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite 16 oz

$4.00

PBR Can

$3.00

Southern Comfort Mini

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

Titos Mini

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Bacardi Limon Can

$5.00

Crook N Marker

$5.00

DESSERT

Sweet Treats

Carrot Cake For Two

$10.00

Strawberry Cream Cake

$10.00

Stawberry Lace Cheesecake

$10.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Bunkers is proud continue serving the Wausau area! We offer take out or curb side pick up Wednesday - Saturday, virtual trivia on Thursdays, and daily specials like slow roasted beef tips or baked chicken dinner. Check us out on Facebook to see everything we're still doing!

Location

1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau, WI 54403

Directions

Gallery
Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course image
Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course image
Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course image

