- Home
- /
- Wausau
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course
Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course
No reviews yet
1001 Golf Club Road
Wausau, WI 54403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Appetizers
Wings
One pound of jumbo wings with one sauce of your choice and ranch or bleu cheese.
Spin Dip
Fresh spinach and artichokes with a blend of cheeses served with house pita chips.
Duck Wontons
Crispy wontons filled with sweet corn, bacon, cream cheese and roasted duck, served with a garlic serrano sauce.
Curds
Hand dipped local curds in a tempura batter with ranch and jalapeno jam.
Potato Skins
Baked potato spears loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, chives and served with sour cream.
Portobello Bites
Thursday Wings
Pretzels
Meatballs
Salads & Soup
Caesar
Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and fresh grated parmesan cheese.
House Salad
Carrots, tomatoes, red onions, beets, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing on a bed of mixed greens.
Steak Salad
Grilled tenderloin prepared to your specified temperature, bleu cheese, red onions, tomatoes and honey balsamic vinaigrette on a bed of mixed greens.
Apple Pecan
Asian Salad
Cup Soup
Bowl soup
Burgers & Sandies
Clubhouse Wrap
Smoked turkey, thick cut bacon, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch in a tortilla.
Crispy Chicken
A hand breaded chicken breast, lettuce, onion, tomato and ranch on a brioche bun.
Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pulled pork tossed in our house barbeque sauce and topped with coleslaw on a brioche bun.
Bunkers Burger
Ground beef patty topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato on a brioche bun.
Black-N’-Jam
Cajun seasoned ground beef patty topped with jalapeno jam, cream cheese and red onion on a brioche bun.
Tenderloin Sandie
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Dinner
Kids Menu
Sides & Extras
Side Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Potato Salad
Side Veggie
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Baked Potato
Ranch
Blue Cheese Dressing
Chipotle Ranch
Franks
BBQ
Mayo
Sour Cream
Honey Balsamic
Jalapeno Jam
Cocktail Sauce
Cheese Fondue
Salsa
French
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Garlic Parmesan
Fruit Bowl
TAKE OUT FEE
DRINKS
Fast Bar
Beer
Miller Lite
Bud Light
Coors Light
Budweiser
Busch Light
Miller High Life
Miller 64
Michelob Golden Light
Michelob Ultra
Redbridge
Spotted Cow
Corona
Guiness
Heineken
O'Douls
St. Pauli NA
Budweiser Zero
Stella Artois
Busch N/A
Blue Moon
Mikes Hard
Whiteclaw
PBR
Spotted Cow
Capital Amber
Blue Moon
One Man Mosh Pit Hazy IPA
3 Sheeps Tribute Pils
Summer Shandy
5th Ward Hazy IPA
16 OZ Six Pack
12 OZ Six Pack
Seltzer Six Pack
Twisted Tea 6 Pack
Bud Light 16 oz
Coors Light 16 oz
Miller Lite 16 oz
Budweiser 16 oz
Summer Shandy
Mich Ultra 16 oz
Bull Falls Can
Bud Light Lime 16 oz
White Claw
PBR
Busch Light Can
Spotted Cow Can
Twisted Tea
Carbliss
Badgerland Caddyshack
High Noon
Simply Spiked Lemonade
Liquor
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Red Stag
High West
BSB
L Flag
New Riff
George Remus
Old Elk
Rabbit Hole
Smooth Ambler
Brother's Bond
Bulleit
Buffalo Trace
Eagle Rare
Kentucky Owl
Whistle Pig Piggy Back
Jefferson's Reserve
Charles Woodson Bourbon
Blanton's
Brandy
Korbel
E&J
Bailey's
Blue Curacao
Cabo Diablo
Crème de Cocoa
Dekeyper Amaretto
Dekeyper Apple Pucker
Dekeyper Buttershots
Dekeyper Peach Tree
Dekeyper Triple Sec
Dr. Cherry
Dr. Mint
Dr. Vanilla
Frangelico
Goldschlager
Jagermeister
Jezynowka Blackberry
Kahlua
Peppermint Schnapps
Rumchata
Rumpleminze
Tippy Cow Choc.
Tippy Cow Ice Cream
Tippy Cow Sham.
Tuaca
Fireball
Dr. Butterscotch
Skrewball
Seedlip
Gin
Beefeaters
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Driftless Glen
Boodles
Bacardi Mini
Bacardi Limon Mini
Blue Wave Mini
Captain Morgan Mini
Crown Royal Mini
Gordon's Gin Mini
Gordon's Vodka Mini
Jack Daniels Mini
Kessler Mini
Skyy Vodka Mini
Southern Comfort Mini
Stoli Mini
Titos Mini
Seagrams 7 Mini
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Bacardi Limon
Malibu
Havana
Kraken
Bacardi Anejo
Blue Chair Bay
Stephen Foster
Jim Beam Rye
Templeton
High West
Whistle Pig
New Riff
J Walker
Basil Hayden's Dark Rye
Dewars
Glenfiddich IPA
Glenfiddich Fire & Cain
Glenfiddich Project XX
Naked Grouse
Patron
Patron XO Cafe
Jose Cuervo Silver
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Reposado
21 Seeds
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Peppar
Belvedere
Blue Wave
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel Cucumber
Ketel Grapefruit
Mohawk Lime
Skyy
Tito's
Ultimat
Absolut Lime
Effen
Deep Eddy
Reyka
44 North
White Claw Vodka
Door County Cherry
Kessler
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Maker's 46
Maker's Mark
Mount Royal Light
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Windsor
Crown Royal - Apple
Bushmills Red Bush
Seagrams VO
Wine
Merlot
Cabernet
Chardonnay
Pinot Grigio
White Zin
Moscato
Riesling
Sauvignon Blanc
Pinot Noir
Prayers of Sinners
Joel Gott Unoaked Chard
Champagne
Wine Opening Fee
Sonoma Cutrer
Whispering Angel
Intercept Cabernet
Intercept Chardonnay
19 Crimes Cali Red
NA Beverages
Nicolet Water
Gatorade
Coffee
Diet Mt. Dew
Mt. Dew
Diet Pepsi
Pepsi
Diet Sierra Mist
Sierra Mist
Iced Tea
Juice
Kiddy Cocktail
Lemonade
Point Vanilla Cream
Point Black Cherry
Point Orange
Point Rootbeer
Red Bull
Red Bull S.F.
Refill
Virgin Mary
Bottle Arnold Palmer
Club Soda
Ginger Ale
Milk
Diet Ginger Ale
Tonic
Coke
Arnold Palmer
Hot Chocolate
Pepsi (5 GAL)
Diet Pepsi (5 GAL)
Mt. Dew (5 GAL)
Sierra Mist (3 GAL)
Diet Sierra Mist (3 GAL)
Sour (3 GAL)
Lemonade (5 GAL)
Tonic (3GAL)
Popular Drinks
Bev Cart
All Day IPA
Bacardi Limon Mini
Bacardi Mini
Blue Wave Mini
Bud Light 16 oz
Bud Light Lime 16 oz
Budweiser 16 oz
Bull Falls Can
Busch Light Can
Busch N/A
Captain Morgan Mini
Coors Light 16 oz
Gordon's Gin Mini
Jack Daniels Mini
Kessler Mini
Malibu Mini
Mich Ultra 16 oz
Miller 64 Can
Miller High Life
Miller Lite 16 oz
PBR Can
Southern Comfort Mini
Summer Shandy
Titos Mini
Twisted Tea
White Claw
Bacardi Limon Can
Crook N Marker
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Bunkers is proud continue serving the Wausau area! We offer take out or curb side pick up Wednesday - Saturday, virtual trivia on Thursdays, and daily specials like slow roasted beef tips or baked chicken dinner. Check us out on Facebook to see everything we're still doing!
1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau, WI 54403